200+ Best Skunk Puns & One-Liners Skunks are small, striped, and full of surprises, and their puns are just as fun. This page has 200+ original skunk puns and one-liners for kids, classrooms, captions, birthday cards, and garden parties. You will find classic jokes, cute lines, questions and answers, captions, texts, scent and stripe puns, sarcastic and clever lines, school jokes, knock-knocks, real skunk facts, a terms table, and a guide to making your own. scent

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⚡ Quick Answer: Skunk puns are short, clean jokes built on scent, stripe, and spray wordplay. This page has 200+ original skunk puns and one-liners for kids, classrooms, captions, and garden parties, plus real skunk facts and a terms table.

Classic Skunk Puns That Always Get a Laugh

These classic skunk puns are the ones to start with. They are short, friendly, and easy to share at a party, in class, or on a card. Each one is built on a fresh scene, so you can read them out loud and watch the whole room smile.

The skunk walked into the garden party and every flower turned to say hello first. Copy My skunk friend started a bakery, and the whole street could tell when the bread was fresh. Copy The little skunk wore a striped scarf, so nobody ever lost him in a crowd. Copy Our skunk neighbour waves with his tail, and the whole street waves back. Copy The skunk joined the school band because he already knew how to make a big entrance. Copy A skunk opened a flower shop, and the roses asked him to stay near the door. Copy The baby skunk learned to share, and now he hands out giggles instead of surprises. Copy My skunk pal paints stripes on birthday cards, so every card looks like a tiny celebration. Copy The skunk took up gardening, and the tomatoes grew taller just to get a better look. Copy A skunk became the town librarian, and quiet reading time finally had a mascot. Copy The skunk wore polka dots to the dance, and the stripes stayed home for once. Copy Our skunk friend runs the morning news, and the headlines always arrive with a smile. Copy The skunk built a treehouse, and the squirrels signed up for the first tour. Copy A skunk tried stand-up comedy, and the crowd laughed before he even said a word. Copy The skunk drives the ice-cream van, and the kids chase it down every sunny street. Copy My skunk buddy keeps a diary, and every page smells like fresh rain and new pencils. Copy The skunk joined the chess club, and his opening move always made the room giggle. Copy A skunk opened a lemonade stand, and the lemons asked to be part of the team. Copy The skunk learned to play the trumpet, and the whole band followed his lead. Copy Our skunk neighbour bakes cookies on Sundays, and the whole block shows up early. Copy The skunk wore a raincoat to the picnic, and the clouds decided to stay away. Copy A skunk became a tour guide, and the garden path turned into the best walk in town. Copy The skunk keeps a tiny garden, and the sunflowers lean in to hear his stories. Copy My skunk friend sells balloons, and every balloon floats a little higher near him. Copy The skunk joined the soccer team, and his striped socks became the team lucky charm. Copy A skunk opened a bookshop, and the storybooks asked him to read the first chapter. Copy The skunk wears a tiny hat to the market, and the apples roll over to say hello. Copy Our skunk pal runs the school fair, and the ticket line moves twice as fast. Copy The skunk learned to juggle, and the oranges never touched the ground. Copy A skunk became the class pet helper, and the hamster asked for his autograph. Copy The skunk plants a new flower every morning, and the garden grows happier each day. Copy My skunk friend tells bedtime stories, and the whole forest falls asleep smiling. Copy

Cute Skunk Puns That Will Make You Smile

These cute skunk puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for little kids. They are all about baby skunks, hugs, flowers, and tiny garden adventures. Share them at bedtime, in a card, or on a lunchbox note.

The baby skunk wore a bow tie, and the whole garden said aww at once. Copy A tiny skunk gave me a flower, and my whole day turned bright. Copy The little skunk naps in a shoebox, and the shoebox is now the cosiest bed in the house. Copy My skunk friend draws hearts on every card, and the cards always come back with a hug. Copy The baby skunk learned to wave, and the butterflies wave back every time. Copy A tiny skunk shared his sandwich, and the picnic became the best one ever. Copy The little skunk wears striped socks, and the socks make every step look like a dance. Copy Our skunk kit cuddles the teddy bear, and the teddy bear never feels alone. Copy The baby skunk sings to the moon, and the stars twinkle a little brighter. Copy A tiny skunk planted a daisy, and the daisy grew up to be his best friend. Copy The little skunk giggles at his own tail, and the whole room giggles with him. Copy My skunk pal keeps a pocket full of stickers, and he shares one with everyone he meets. Copy The baby skunk wore a party hat, and the cupcakes asked him to blow out the candles. Copy A tiny skunk hugs his mum, and the whole forest feels warm inside. Copy The little skunk collects shiny pebbles, and each pebble gets a name. Copy Our skunk kit paints rainbows, and the rainbows always have an extra stripe. Copy The baby skunk rides in a wagon, and the wagon is the happiest ride in the park. Copy A tiny skunk says good morning to the sun, and the sun shines a little softer. Copy The little skunk shares his blanket, and the blanket is warm enough for two. Copy My skunk friend leaves tiny footprints in the snow, and the snow looks like a storybook. Copy The baby skunk learned to say please, and the whole garden uses good manners now. Copy A tiny skunk gave the moon a kiss, and the night sky smiled back. Copy

Skunk Q&A Jokes

These question-and-answer jokes start with real skunk facts, then move on to silly ones. The first fourteen answers are true facts about skunks, so you can learn something and laugh at the same time. Read the question out loud, let everyone guess, then share the answer.

Q: What is a skunk? A: A skunk is a small black-and-white mammal known for its bold stripes and its strong spray, which it uses to warn animals to stay away. Copy Q: Why do skunks have stripes? A: The white stripes on a black coat work like a warning sign, telling other animals to keep their distance. Copy Q: Are skunks active at night? A: Yes, skunks are nocturnal, which means they do most of their exploring, eating, and wandering after the sun goes down. Copy Q: What do skunks eat? A: Skunks eat insects, grubs, small mice, eggs, fruits, and berries, and they help gardens by eating lots of bugs. Copy Q: How far can a skunk spray? A: A skunk can spray its scent up to about 10 feet away, and it only sprays when it feels scared or cornered. Copy Q: What is a baby skunk called? A: A baby skunk is called a kit, and a group of baby skunks is called a litter. Copy Q: Do skunks live in backyards? A: Yes, skunks often live near gardens, parks, and quiet backyards where they can find food and a safe den. Copy Q: Why do skunks stamp their feet? A: A skunk stamps its feet and raises its tail as a warning before it sprays, giving other animals a chance to walk away. Copy Q: Do skunks have good eyesight? A: No, skunks have poor eyesight, but they make up for it with a very strong sense of smell and hearing. Copy Q: Where do skunks sleep? A: Skunks sleep in dens, which can be burrows, hollow logs, or quiet spots under porches and sheds. Copy Q: How many kinds of skunks are there? A: There are several kinds of skunks, and the striped skunk is the most common one in North America. Copy Q: Do skunks spray for fun? A: No, skunks only spray when they feel threatened, and they would much rather run away or give a warning first. Copy Q: What colour is a skunk? A: Most skunks are black with white stripes, though the pattern can look a little different on each skunk. Copy Q: Are skunks good climbers? A: Skunks are not great climbers, so they spend most of their time on the ground, digging and exploring. Copy Q: What did the skunk say to the flower? A: You look blooming lovely today, and I am not just saying that. Copy Q: Why did the skunk join the band? A: Because he already had the stripes for the uniform. Copy Q: What does a skunk wear to a party? A: His best black-and-white outfit, because stripes never go out of style. Copy Q: Why did the skunk cross the road? A: To get to the garden on the other side before the sunflowers woke up. Copy Q: What is a skunk’s favourite subject? A: Art, because he loves drawing stripes on everything. Copy Q: How does a skunk answer the phone? A: He picks it up and says, “Hello, this is the striped line.” Copy Q: What did the skunk say at the picnic? A: I brought the sandwiches, and the ants brought the party. Copy Q: Why did the skunk become a gardener? A: Because he wanted to grow a garden full of friends. Copy Q: What does a skunk do on a rainy day? A: He stays inside, reads a book, and waits for the rain to wash the garden clean. Copy Q: Why did the skunk win the race? A: Because he ran in stripes, and stripes always look fast. Copy Q: What is a skunk’s favourite game? A: Hide and seek, because nobody ever finds him in the dark. Copy Q: How does a skunk make friends? A: He shares his snacks, tells a joke, and waves his tail hello. Copy Q: What did the skunk say to the moon? A: Thanks for lighting the garden path while I take my night walk. Copy Q: Why did the skunk bring a ladder? A: Because he wanted to reach the top shelf of the cookie jar. Copy

Skunk Captions and Texts for Every Mood

Need a short line for a photo or a quick text to a friend? These captions and texts are short, sweet, and ready to copy. The captions work for garden photos and cute animal pictures, and the texts work for sharing a skunk sighting with someone you like.

Skunk Captions for Instagram

Just a skunk, a sunny garden, and a very good day. Copy Stripes on, worries off, garden mode activated. Copy My black-and-white buddy makes every walk brighter. Copy Life is better with a little stripe in it. Copy The garden called, and the skunk answered first. Copy Smiles, stripes, and one very happy afternoon. Copy This little skunk just made my whole week. Copy Black, white, and totally ready for the weekend. Copy The cutest striped visitor in the whole neighbourhood. Copy A skunk, a flower, and a perfect sunny photo. Copy Stripes, sunshine, and a garden full of giggles. Copy My new favourite photo has four paws and a stripe. Copy The skunk said hello, and the camera said cheese. Copy Every garden needs a striped little friend. Copy Walking on the wild side, one stripe at a time. Copy The skunk stole the show and my whole heart. Copy Black and white never looked this cute. Copy A tiny tail, a big smile, and a perfect day. Copy The garden gang just got a striped new member. Copy Sunshine, stripes, and a skunk-sized smile. Copy

Skunk Texts for Friends

Guess who just saw a skunk in the garden? It waved its tail at me. Copy The skunk is back, and the whole street is smiling again. Copy I found the cutest striped friend on my walk today. Copy Quick, come outside — the skunk is doing a happy dance. Copy The garden party just got a black-and-white guest of honour. Copy I saved you a seat next to the skunk at the picnic. Copy The skunk says hi, and the flowers say hello back. Copy Movie night is on, and the skunk brought the popcorn. Copy The skunk just crossed the garden, and my day is made. Copy I took a photo of the skunk, and it posed like a star. Copy The skunk is napping in the shade, and the garden is quiet. Copy Meet me at the park — the striped gang is waiting. Copy

Scent and Smell Skunk Puns

Skunks are famous for scent, so these puns play with flowers, perfume, and fresh garden smells. They keep the jokes light and happy, all about lovely scents and sweet-smelling days. Use them for garden parties, flower shows, and spring cards.

The skunk opened a scent shop, and the whole town came to sniff the new flowers. Copy My skunk friend bottles garden air, and every bottle smells like a fresh morning. Copy The skunk wore a new perfume, and the roses asked for the recipe. Copy A skunk became a candle maker, and every candle smells like a walk in the woods. Copy The skunk keeps a scent diary, and every page smells like rain and roses. Copy Our skunk neighbour grows lavender, and the whole street smells like a calm evening. Copy The skunk tried baking bread, and the kitchen smelled like a warm hug. Copy A skunk joined the flower show, and the judges followed the sweet smell to his table. Copy The skunk plants mint by the door, and every guest walks in smiling. Copy My skunk pal sells soap, and the soap smells like sunshine and fresh grass. Copy The skunk wore a flower crown, and the bees asked where he bought it. Copy A skunk opened a tea shop, and the tea smells like a quiet garden morning. Copy

Stripe Skunk Puns

Those bold black-and-white stripes are the skunk’s best feature, and these puns celebrate them. From striped socks to striped cakes, every joke here is about looking sharp. They are great for fashion jokes, art class, and party themes.

The skunk wore stripes to the party, and the party looked twice as fancy. Copy My skunk friend paints stripes on cakes, and every cake looks like a celebration. Copy The skunk drives a striped car, and the car always wins best-dressed at the parade. Copy A skunk joined the art class, and the stripes became the class favourite. Copy The skunk wears striped pyjamas, and bedtime looks like a fashion show. Copy Our skunk neighbour paints stripes on the fence, and the fence is now the prettiest one on the street. Copy The skunk wore a striped scarf to school, and the whole class wanted one. Copy A skunk became a flag designer, and every flag got a bold white stripe. Copy The skunk paints stripes on Easter eggs, and the eggs look ready for a parade. Copy My skunk pal wears striped socks to the gym, and the gym feels a little brighter. Copy The skunk decorated the classroom, and the stripes made the walls look happy. Copy A skunk opened a stripe shop, and the whole town came to pick their favourite pattern. Copy

Sarcastic Skunk Puns

These sarcastic skunk puns are for readers who like a little dry humour. The skunk says the opposite of what he means, and the joke lands because we all know the feeling. Keep them light and friendly, and save them for friends who enjoy a wink and a grin.

Oh great, another Monday, said the skunk, as he marched off to the garden like a tiny boss. Copy The skunk looked at the rain and said, perfect, I was hoping for a free shower. Copy Sure, I will share my lunch, said the skunk, guarding the sandwich like a treasure. Copy The skunk rolled his eyes at the alarm clock and said, five more minutes, garden. Copy Oh, you want me to hurry, said the skunk, strolling slower than a sleepy snail. Copy The skunk saw the long line at the shop and said, wonderful, my favourite hobby is waiting. Copy Yes, I love doing chores, said the skunk, as he hid behind the flowerpot. Copy The skunk looked at the pile of homework and said, what a lovely way to spend a sunny day. Copy Oh, fantastic, said the skunk, the bus is late again and my tail is bored. Copy The skunk heard the joke for the tenth time and said, wow, I have never heard that one before. Copy Sure, let us clean the whole garden today, said the skunk, yawning behind the fence. Copy The skunk looked at the empty cookie jar and said, shocking, I wonder who ate them all. Copy

Clever Skunk Puns

Clever skunk puns are for the thinkers in the room. Each one has a small twist or a smart idea tucked inside the joke. They work well in class, at a quiz night, or in a card for someone who loves a good brain teaser.

The skunk solved the puzzle by looking at it sideways, because stripes always see things differently. Copy My skunk friend fixed the broken clock, and now it tells time in stripes and smiles. Copy The skunk won the spelling bee by spelling every word with a stripe in the middle. Copy A skunk built a bridge from the garden to the park, and the bridge is held together with clever ideas. Copy The skunk reads the map upside down, and still finds the shortest way home. Copy Our skunk neighbour invented a new game, and the rules fit on a single striped card. Copy The skunk taught the class a maths trick, and the numbers lined up like neat little stripes. Copy A skunk wrote a riddle, and the whole school spent a week trying to solve it. Copy The skunk fixed the leaky tap with a flower stem, and the garden called him a genius. Copy My skunk pal planned the picnic so well that even the ants got a seat at the table. Copy The skunk learned three languages, and he speaks all of them with a striped accent. Copy A skunk built a tiny library, and the books are sorted by stripes, not by size. Copy

Skunk Puns for Kids

These skunk puns for kids are simple, silly, and safe for the youngest readers. They are all about school, playtime, and garden adventures. Teachers can read them aloud in class, and parents can tuck them into lunchboxes.

The baby skunk goes to school with a striped backpack, and the backpack holds all his snacks. Copy My skunk friend shares his crayons, and the whole class draws rainbows. Copy The little skunk counts to ten on his paws, and the numbers always come out right. Copy A skunk plays tag in the garden, and nobody can catch him because he is too quick. Copy The baby skunk reads a storybook, and the storybook has a skunk on every page. Copy Our skunk kit builds a block tower, and the tower is taller than the fence. Copy The little skunk sings the alphabet song, and the birds sing along. Copy My skunk pal draws a picture of the sun, and the sun looks like a big smiley face. Copy The baby skunk jumps in puddles, and the puddles splash like tiny fireworks. Copy A skunk plays hide and seek behind the flowers, and the flowers keep his secret. Copy The little skunk eats his lunch in the shade, and the sandwich tastes like a picnic. Copy Our skunk kit waves goodbye to the school bus, and the bus driver waves back. Copy

Skunk Puns for School

School is where skunk puns shine brightest. These jokes cover spelling tests, science fairs, art class, and the school band. They are clean enough for the classroom and fun enough for the whole class to remember.

The skunk aced the spelling test, and the teacher gave him a striped gold star. Copy My skunk friend carries his books in a striped bag, and the bag never tears. Copy The skunk raised his paw in class, and the answer was right again. Copy A skunk joined the science fair, and his volcano won the first prize. Copy The skunk sits at the front of the class, and the front row is the happiest row. Copy Our skunk neighbour helps with homework, and the homework gets done in half the time. Copy The skunk reads aloud in the library, and the whole library listens quietly. Copy My skunk pal won the art contest, and the winning picture has stripes in every corner. Copy The skunk plays in the school band, and the drums sound like a happy parade. Copy A skunk became the class monitor, and the classroom runs like a smooth little garden. Copy The skunk packs a healthy lunch, and the lunchbox is the envy of the whole class. Copy Our skunk friend graduated with honours, and the cap had a white stripe on top. Copy

Skunk Moments That Deserve a Laugh

Some moments are too sweet to forget, and these skunk moments are the best of them. Each one is a tiny scene from a skunk’s day, from sunrise waves to birthday wishes. Read them slowly and picture the garden in your mind.

The morning the skunk waved at the sunrise and the whole garden woke up smiling. Copy That time the baby skunk found a rainbow and tried to wear it as a scarf. Copy The afternoon the skunk shared his lunch and the picnic turned into a party. Copy When the skunk danced in the rain and the puddles danced right back. Copy The evening the skunk lit a tiny lantern and the garden glowed like a storybook. Copy That day the skunk planted a seed and watched it grow into a sunflower friend. Copy The moment the skunk met a butterfly and they became best friends in one afternoon. Copy When the skunk sang to the moon and the stars came out to listen. Copy The morning the skunk found a lost mitten and returned it to a very happy kid. Copy That time the skunk built a snowman and the snowman wore a striped scarf. Copy The afternoon the skunk read a book under the tree and the leaves applauded. Copy When the skunk blew out the birthday candles and wished for more garden adventures. Copy

Knock-Knock Skunk Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the easiest jokes to tell, and these skunk ones are perfect for kids. One person says “Knock, knock!” and the other asks “Who is there?” Then comes the punchline. Try them at the dinner table or on a long car ride.

Knock, knock! Who is there? Skunk. Skunk who? Skunk out the window and see the garden party. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Stripe. Stripe who? Stripe up and get ready, the picnic is starting. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Scent. Scent who? Scent you a card because you are a great friend. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Spray. Spray who? Spray a little kindness wherever you go today. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Garden. Garden who? Garden your manners and share your snacks. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Flower. Flower who? Flower you a bunch of giggles this morning. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Night. Night who? Night time is when the skunk takes his evening walk. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Tail. Tail who? Tail me a story about the garden tonight. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Berry. Berry who? Berry glad to see you at the picnic today. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Moon. Moon who? Moon light the garden path so we can play. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf your worries behind and come play in the garden. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Star. Star who? Star gazing with a skunk is the best night ever. Copy

Skunk Facts That Are Actually True

Skunks are much more interesting than their famous spray. They are small mammals with black fur and bold white stripes, and they live in many parts of North and South America. Most skunks are about the size of a house cat, and they spend their days sleeping and their nights exploring.

The stripes are not just for looks. They work like a warning sign in the animal world. A bright white stripe on a dark coat tells other animals to keep away, and most animals listen. Before a skunk ever sprays, it gives clear warnings first. It stamps its front feet, raises its tail, and turns its back, giving the other animal plenty of time to walk away.

The spray itself is a last resort. It comes from two small glands near the tail, and a skunk can aim it up to about 10 feet away. Skunks would much rather run away than spray, because it takes time for their body to make more. This is why a skunk will almost always warn first and spray only when it feels scared or cornered.

Skunks are night animals, which means they are nocturnal. They wake up after sunset and spend the night looking for food. They eat insects, grubs, small mice, eggs, fruits, and berries. Gardeners often like having skunks nearby, because skunks eat lots of bugs that damage plants. Their sense of smell is very strong, which helps them find food in the dark, even though their eyesight is poor.

A baby skunk is called a kit, and a mother skunk usually has a litter of four to seven kits in the spring. The kits stay with their mother for months while they learn to find food and stay safe. Skunks sleep in dens, which can be burrows, hollow logs, or quiet spots under porches and sheds. In cold places, several skunks may even share one den to stay warm through the winter.

Skunk Wordplay Terms to Know

This table explains the words that show up in skunk puns again and again. Learn the terms, and the jokes get even funnier. Teachers can use this table as a quick word list for a class word wall or a spelling game.

Term What It Means Scent The smell a skunk leaves behind, used as a warning to other animals. Stripe The bold white mark on a skunk’s black coat that warns others to stay away. Spray The strong scent a skunk releases only when it feels scared or cornered. Kit A baby skunk; a group of baby skunks is called a litter. Den A skunk’s home, often a burrow, a hollow log, or a quiet spot under a porch. Nocturnal Active at night and asleep during the day, like a skunk. Warning A signal to stay away, like a raised tail and stamped feet. Garden A place where skunks often look for insects, grubs, and fallen fruit. Forage To search for food on the ground, digging with the nose and paws. Burrow A hole or tunnel in the ground where a skunk may sleep or hide.

Skunks and Other Backyard Animals

Skunks share the backyard with many other animals, and each one has its own way of staying safe. Raccoons are also night animals, and they are famous for their clever paws and their masked faces. They wash their food when they can, and they love to explore bins and gardens after dark. Unlike skunks, raccoons do not warn with stripes, so they rely on climbing and quick escapes instead.

Opossums are another common backyard visitor. When an opossum feels scared, it may fall over and play dead until the danger passes. This trick works because many animals lose interest in something that looks lifeless. Deer, on the other hand, stay safe by being fast and watchful. They graze in gardens at dawn and dusk, and they run at the first sign of trouble.

Skunks fit into this backyard group as the polite warners. They do not climb like raccoons, play dead like opossums, or run like deer. Instead, they show their stripes, stamp their feet, and give everyone a fair chance to step back. That is why the skunk’s black-and-white coat is one of the clearest warning signs in nature, and why other animals have learned to respect it.

How to Make Your Own Skunk Puns

You do not need to be a comedian to write a skunk pun. All you need is one skunk word and one everyday scene. Pick a word from the list below, put it into a normal sentence, and let the second meaning do the work. Try it with a friend and see who can make the silliest one.

Pick a skunk word: Start with scent, stripe, spray, kit, den, or garden. Each one already sounds like another word, so the joke almost writes itself. Add an everyday scene: Put the word into a school morning, a picnic, a birthday party, or a garden walk. A normal scene makes the wordplay land better. Let the word do double work: Use the skunk meaning and the everyday meaning in the same sentence, like a striped scarf that is also a fashion choice. Keep it kind: The best skunk puns are about the animal, not about a person. Aim the joke at stripes, gardens, and snacks, never at someone’s smell or looks. Test it out loud: Say the joke to a friend and watch their face. If they smile in the first three seconds, the pun works.

How to Deliver Skunk Puns

A good joke needs good timing. These three simple rules will help you tell skunk puns so they land well every time. They work in class, at a party, or on a birthday card.

Rule 1: Say It Slowly and Smile

Read the joke slowly and smile at the end. A slow delivery gives people time to catch the wordplay, and a smile tells them the joke is friendly. If you rush, the punchline gets lost, so take a breath and enjoy the line.

Rule 2: Match the Joke to the Moment

Pick a joke that fits where you are. Use a garden joke at a picnic, a school joke in class, and a cute joke for a little kid. The right joke at the right time always gets a bigger laugh than a random one.

Rule 3: Share One, Then Stop

Tell one joke, let people laugh, and then stop. If you tell ten jokes in a row, the laughs get smaller. One good skunk pun, told well, is worth more than a whole list told in a rush.

More Puns to Explore

If you liked these skunk puns, you will love our other animal puns too. Each post has 200+ original jokes, facts, and a terms table, just like this one. Pick a favourite animal and keep laughing.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns for kids, classrooms, and anyone who likes a good laugh. Ethan checks every fact in his posts against trusted sources, so the jokes are fun and the facts are true. When he is not writing puns, he is out in the garden, looking for the next animal to joke about.

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