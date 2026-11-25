200+ Best Flat Earth Jokes & One-Liners (2026) Maps, globes, pancakes and the edge of the world — this page packs 200+ fresh flat earth jokes and one-liners for classrooms, captions, cards, school mornings, and lazy afternoons under the sky. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real Earth facts, a friendly guide to the disc model and science, and a simple formula for making your own flat earth jokes. Flat — level and smooth, with no curve in sight

Disc — a round, flat shape like a plate

Globe — a round model of the Earth

Edge — the far rim where the map ends

Horizon — the line where sky meets land or sea

Pancake — a flat cake cooked in a pan

Gravity — the pull that keeps us on the ground

Satellite — a machine that circles the Earth in space

Map — a flat drawing of the land and sea

Eclipse — when the Sun, Moon and Earth line up

Plane — a flying machine, and a word that sounds like plain

Round — shaped like a ball or a circle

⚡ Quick Answer: Flat earth jokes are clean, family-friendly one-liners about maps, globes, pancakes, horizons and the edge of the world. This page has 210 original flat earth jokes — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, edge and pancake jokes and knock-knock jokes — plus real Earth facts, a friendly science guide and a guide to writing your own.

Classic Flat Earth Jokes That Never Fall Flat

These are the all-time favourite flat earth jokes, the kind that work at a family dinner, in a lunchbox note, or on a classroom poster. Each one plays on maps, pancakes, globes, or the simple joy of looking at the horizon. Start here when you need a safe laugh that everyone at the table will get.

The flat Earth club met at the pancake house because the menu matched their map. Copy My friend brought a ruler to the beach and tried to measure the horizon line. Copy The map maker drew the Earth as a plate and served dinner on the edges. Copy At the science fair, the flat Earth model sat next to a globe, and they agreed to share the table. Copy The sailor packed a lunch for the edge of the world and came back with the same lunch. Copy My little brother thinks the Earth is a giant pancake, so he puts syrup on his geography book. Copy The pilot flew straight for hours and never found a single edge to fall off. Copy When the teacher asked about gravity, the class looked down and agreed the floor was doing fine. Copy The globe shop sold round models, flat maps, and one very confused snow globe. Copy The pancake chef flipped the breakfast and said it was the flattest thing in the kitchen. Copy At the picnic, the flat Earth fan brought a square blanket because round ones felt wrong. Copy The satellite waved at the Earth and said it looked round from up here. Copy My grandma keeps a flat map on the wall and says it is easier to fold than a globe. Copy The horizon looked straight all morning, so the painter drew it with one long line. Copy The astronaut came home and said the Earth looked like a blue marble from space. Copy When the ship sailed away, it sank below the horizon one bit at a time. Copy The flat Earth fan asked for a map without curves, and the shop gave him a pizza box lid. Copy My sister drew the Earth as a coin and said it was the biggest coin in the sky. Copy The moon rose over the ocean, and the whole beach watched it climb the sky. Copy At the library, the flat Earth book sat between a globe guide and a book about stars. Copy The traveler walked to the edge of the map and found a gift shop instead. Copy My teacher showed us a photo of Earth from space, and the class said it looked like a blue ball. Copy The pancake stack at breakfast was so tall that it nearly touched the ceiling. Copy The flat Earth club sent a postcard from the beach that said the water stays put. Copy When the sun set, the sky turned orange, and the horizon stayed right where it was. Copy The map on the classroom wall showed oceans, mountains, and one very flat desert. Copy My friend tried to fold the globe and learned that globes do not fold at all. Copy The sailor used the stars to find his way home, and the stars never moved from their place. Copy At the zoo picnic, the flat Earth fan sat on a flat rock and ate a flat sandwich. Copy The scientist measured the curve of the horizon with a camera and showed the class the photo. Copy My little cousin thinks the moon is a plate in the sky, so he waves at it every night. Copy The flat Earth joke book ended with a map, a pancake, and a very happy reader. Copy

Cute Flat Earth Puns That Will Make You Smile

Cute flat earth puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and messages to someone you like. These short lines use gentle words and happy sky scenes, so they work for kids, friends, and family alike. Pick one, write it on a card, and watch a smile appear.

You are the sweetest thing on my map, and I save the best spot just for you. Copy My heart feels like a warm pancake whenever you walk into the room with a smile. Copy You make ordinary days feel like a sunny morning at the beach. Copy I love you more than a whole sky full of stars on a clear night. Copy You are my favourite reason to look at the horizon every single day. Copy Life feels soft and sweet when you sit beside me under the moon. Copy You are the sunshine in my morning and the star in my evening. Copy My day turns bright and happy the moment I hear your laugh. Copy You are the cutest star in the whole sky, and the moon agrees with me. Copy I would share my last pancake with you, and that is saying a lot. Copy You make my heart feel warm and calm, just like a quiet sunset. Copy Every day tastes better when you are the one sharing breakfast with me. Copy You are my little ray of sunshine on a cloudy morning. Copy I keep your smile in my pocket like a tiny star I never want to lose. Copy You are the reason my map always has a happy spot. Copy My favourite place in the world is wherever you are watching the stars with me. Copy You turn a plain Tuesday into a sunny beach morning. Copy I like you a whole planet, and I mean every single ocean. Copy You are the sweet part of my day, from breakfast to bedtime. Copy With you around, even a rainy day feels like a picnic. Copy You are my sunshine, my moon, and my biggest smile all in one. Copy I am so glad we met, because now every sky has your name on it. Copy

Flat Earth Q&A Jokes to Share With Friends

Question-and-answer jokes are the easiest ones to tell out loud, because the setup does the work and the punchline lands fast. The first fourteen answers below are real Earth and space facts, so you learn something true while you laugh. The rest are pure silly fun, ready for car rides, classroom breaks, and family dinners.

Q: What shape is the Earth? A: The Earth is an oblate spheroid, a round shape that is a little wider at the middle. Copy Q: Why does the horizon look flat? A: The Earth is so big that the curve is very gentle, so a short stretch of horizon looks straight to our eyes. Copy Q: What is gravity? A: Gravity is the pull that draws things toward the centre of the Earth, which is why we stay on the ground. Copy Q: Why do ships disappear over the horizon? A: A ship sinks below the horizon bit by bit because the surface of the sea curves away from us. Copy Q: What is a lunar eclipse? A: A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Moon turns red in the Earth’s shadow. Copy Q: What do satellites do? A: Satellites circle the Earth in space and help with maps, weather, and phone signals. Copy Q: How do we know the Earth is round? A: Photos from space, the round shadow in a lunar eclipse, and ships vanishing hull-first all show the curve. Copy Q: What is the horizon? A: The horizon is the line where the sky seems to meet the land or the sea. Copy Q: Why does the Moon change shape in the sky? A: The Moon does not change shape; we see different lit parts of it as it moves around the Earth. Copy Q: What is the North Star used for? A: Sailors use the North Star to find north, because it stays nearly fixed above the North Pole. Copy Q: How long does the Earth take to spin once? A: The Earth spins once every 24 hours, which gives us one full day and night. Copy Q: What is an orbit? A: An orbit is the path an object follows as it travels around a planet or a star. Copy Q: Why do we have seasons? A: The tilt of the Earth’s axis changes how much sunlight each part gets through the year. Copy Q: What is the Antarctic ice wall in the flat-earth model? A: In the flat-earth model, a wall of ice is said to ring the edge of the disc, though science maps Antarctica as a continent at the South Pole. Copy Q: Why did the pancake join the flat Earth club? A: Because it finally found a group that understood its shape. Copy Q: What did the globe say to the map? A: “You may be flat, but I am the one who spins.” Copy Q: Why did the flat Earth fan bring a ladder to the beach? A: Because he wanted to climb up and check the horizon from a higher spot. Copy Q: What do you call a pancake that tells jokes? A: A flat-out funny breakfast star. Copy Q: Why did the map go to school? A: Because it wanted to learn how to fold without tearing. Copy Q: What did the sailor say when he reached the edge of the map? A: “I guess this is where the gift shop is.” Copy Q: Why did the satellite take a photo of the Earth? A: Because it wanted proof that the view was round and blue. Copy Q: What do you call a flat Earth fan at a pizza party? A: The only guest who thinks the pizza is a scale model. Copy Q: Why did the globe get a job at the museum? A: Because it was the roundest thing in the whole building. Copy Q: What did the moon say to the flat Earth? A: “You look great tonight, no matter what shape you are.” Copy Q: Why did the teacher bring a pancake to science class? A: Because it was the tastiest way to start a talk about shapes. Copy Q: What do you call a map that tells jokes? A: A flat-out funny guide to the world. Copy Q: Why did the astronaut pack a pancake for space? A: Because it was the flattest lunch he could find. Copy Q: What did the horizon say to the sun? A: “Take your time setting, I will be right here.” Copy

Flat Earth Captions and Texts for Sky Days

Good captions make a photo feel like a story, and sky photos are made for sunny posts. Use these lines under a sunset photo, a beach shot, or a picture of a pancake breakfast. The texts below are short enough to send to a friend in one message, and sweet enough to make them smile back.

Flat Earth Captions for Instagram

Flat out having the best day. Copy My kind of round trip starts with a pancake. Copy Just a map, a sunny sky, and nowhere else to be. Copy Taking life one flat step at a time. Copy Horizon views and pancake dreams. Copy This Earth understood the assignment: stay flat, stay funny. Copy One map in, and the whole day feels brighter. Copy Pancake mornings and globe nights, that is my whole plan. Copy Keeping it flat, one joke at a time. Copy A little map magic for an ordinary afternoon. Copy Globe-trotting without leaving the kitchen. Copy My happy place has pancakes and a clear sky. Copy Sunshine feels better with a flat map in hand. Copy Flat, funny, and proud of it. Copy Map season is my favourite season of the year. Copy Life is short, eat the pancake first. Copy Golden sun, flat land, happy memories. Copy Caught in the act of loving maps again. Copy Calm level: one hundred percent pancake. Copy The edge of the world never looked this good. Copy

Flat Earth Texts to Send Your Friends

Thinking of you, so I saved you the flattest pancake. Copy Come over, the map is open and the pancakes are ready. Copy I saved you the best horizon photo, hurry before I post it. Copy Flat Earth joke night at my place, bring your best puns. Copy Today is a map day, no questions asked. Copy I found the roundest globe at the shop and thought of you. Copy Meet me at the beach at five, bring a picnic. Copy Warning: I made pancakes and they are dangerously tasty. Copy Your daily reminder that the sky will not fall down. Copy I waved at the moon for you, that is how much I like you. Copy Science museum tomorrow? I will bring the snacks and the jokes. Copy Just saw the best sunset of my life and I had to tell you. Copy

Edge of the World Jokes

The edge of the world is where maps end and stories begin. These jokes are perfect for a travel photo, a beach day, or a story about a long walk to the far side of the map. Step up to the edge and share a laugh.

The traveler walked to the edge of the map and found a bench with a lovely view. Copy At the edge of the world, the gift shop sold postcards that said the view was flat and fine. Copy My friend stood at the cliff edge and said the ocean looked endless from up here. Copy The sailor reached the edge of the chart and turned the ship around with a smile. Copy When the hiker found the edge of the trail, she sat down and ate her sandwich in peace. Copy The map maker drew a little dragon at the edge and said it was just for decoration. Copy At the edge of the beach, the waves met the sand and the whole shore sparkled. Copy My little brother thinks the edge of the world is behind the school fence. Copy The explorer reached the last page of the atlas and said the journey was worth it. Copy When the plane flew past the edge of the clouds, the sky opened up like a blue door. Copy The photographer stood at the edge of the pier and took the best photo of her life. Copy After a long walk, the traveler sat at the edge of the field and watched the sun go down. Copy

Pancake & Flat Food Jokes

Flat food is the tastiest part of this page, because pancakes, flatbreads and pizzas are all flat and proud of it. These lines are perfect for a breakfast photo, a picnic, or a morning when the kitchen smells like syrup. Dig in and share the flattest jokes around.

The pancake chef flipped the breakfast and the whole kitchen cheered. Copy My grandma makes pancakes so flat that they slide right off the plate. Copy At the breakfast table, the flatbread sat next to the butter and looked very proud. Copy The pizza maker rolled the dough thin and said it was the flattest pizza in town. Copy When the crepe folded itself in half, the cook said it was just showing off. Copy My little sister stacks her pancakes so high that they touch the syrup bottle. Copy The flatbread at the picnic was the first thing to disappear from the basket. Copy The pancake at the fair won a prize for being the roundest flat thing on the table. Copy When the waffle met the pancake, they agreed that breakfast was the best meal of the day. Copy My dad flips pancakes with one hand and catches them every single time. Copy The tortilla at lunch rolled itself up and said it was ready for its close-up. Copy After breakfast, the pancake pan was empty, and everyone asked for seconds. Copy

Sarcastic Flat Earth Puns for a Quick Laugh

Sometimes a little playful sarcasm makes a joke land harder, as long as it stays kind and light. These lines tease maps and globes, not people, so they are safe for friends who enjoy a dry sense of humour. Use them when the mood is relaxed and everyone is in on the joke.

Oh great, another map that thinks the whole world fits on one flat page. Copy The globe arrived late again and acted like the whole room had been waiting just for it. Copy Sure, take the last pancake, I only waited all morning for that one stack. Copy The map said it was too flat for school, then failed the easiest test in the class. Copy Wow, a pancake with a tiny flag, because the breakfast clearly needed a ceremony. Copy The globe asked for a red carpet at the museum, but the maps had already taken the best seats. Copy Of course the pancake wants the biggest plate, it has been practising its royal wave all week. Copy The map told the compass to wait, as if the compass had nothing else to do all day. Copy Yes, the Earth is big, but so is the ocean, and the ocean did not take three hours to say hello. Copy The pancake complained about the heat, then sat in the pan for four more minutes on purpose. Copy Brilliant idea, map, hide behind the atlas, nobody will ever notice your flat pages. Copy The globe said it was too good for the shelf, then asked for a lift down when it got dusty. Copy

Clever Flat Earth Puns for Word Lovers

Clever puns reward people who listen closely, because the joke hides inside the words themselves. These lines play on sounds like flat, edge, globe, and map, and they work best when you say them slowly. Try them on friends who love word games and watch them smile when the trick clicks.

The map took a spelling test and got full marks, because it always knows how to stay on the right page. Copy When the globe joined the library, it asked for books about space, so it could become a well-read planet. Copy The pancake wrote a poem about the morning, and every line ended with a sweet rhyme. Copy At the debate club, the map argued that flat beats round, and the whole room laughed in one voice. Copy The globe kept a diary, and on every page it wrote down one new reason to keep spinning. Copy When the map solved the puzzle, it said the answer had been right under its nose all along. Copy The pancake studied the weather and learned that a little rain makes the flattest mornings. Copy At the science fair, the globe showed how the Earth spins, and the judges gave it first prize. Copy The map played chess with the compass and won, because it always thought three moves ahead. Copy When the pancake learned a new language, its first sentence was about the taste of morning syrup. Copy The globe kept its calendar full of sunny days, because it never liked to waste a bright moment. Copy At the spelling bee, the map spelled its own name and the crowd cheered for the flattest word of all. Copy

Flat Earth Jokes for Kids

Kids love jokes they can tell again and again, and flat earth jokes are perfect for the lunch table and the school bus. These lines are short, silly, and easy to remember, so your child can share them with friends today. Try one at breakfast and see who laughs first.

Why did the pancake go to the playground? Because it wanted to slide down and roll in the grass. Copy The little globe wore a tiny hat to school so the sun would not tickle its head. Copy My map and I play hide and seek, but it always loses because it is too flat to hide. Copy The pancake drew a picture of the moon and hung it on the fridge for everyone to see. Copy Why did the map bring a crayon to class? Because it wanted to colour the whole world blue. Copy The globe bounced like a ball in the garden and landed right next to my shoes. Copy My pancake loves story time, especially when the story is about a brave little explorer. Copy The map built a tower out of blocks, then knocked it down just to hear the crash. Copy Why did the globe wear rain boots? Because it wanted to splash in every puddle on the way home. Copy The pancake sang a song about the sun, and all the birds in the garden sang along. Copy My globe rides in my bicycle basket to school and waves at every tree we pass. Copy The map fell asleep under the big tree and dreamed about a whole sky full of stars. Copy

Flat Earth Jokes for School

School mornings run smoother with a joke in the lunchbox, and flat earth jokes fit right in with lessons about maps, the sky, and science. Teachers can use these lines on a board or in a class newsletter, and students can share them with friends. Keep them clean, keep them kind, and the whole class will join in.

The globe sat in the front row because it wanted to hear every word the teacher said. Copy At maths class, the map measured its edges and got the answer right on the first try. Copy The pancake raised its hand in science class to explain how the Earth spins. Copy When the teacher asked about space, the globe stood up and gave a speech about planets. Copy The map finished its reading homework early and asked the librarian for a book about oceans. Copy At art class, the pancake painted a picture of the moon and signed it with a star. Copy The globe shared its lunch with a new student, and by recess they were the best of friends. Copy When the class visited the museum, the globe was the first one to wave from the shelf. Copy The map won the spelling test because it practised its words every night before bed. Copy At the school assembly, the pancake sang the morning song and the whole hall clapped along. Copy The globe kept its desk tidy, its pencils sharp, and its lunchbox full of star-shaped snacks. Copy When the bell rang, the map ran to the playground and rolled happily down the grassy hill. Copy

Flat Earth Moments Worth a Smile

Some jokes fit the small moments of a day: a picnic, a car ride, a quiet evening by the window. These twelve lines are for those moments, when a map or a pancake is on your mind and a smile is the only plan. Tell one, take a breath, and enjoy the sky feeling.

The pancake on the porch watched the sunset and said the sky had copied its golden colour. Copy At the picnic, the globe rolled off the blanket and came back covered in grass and giggles. Copy The map in the car window watched the fields go by and hummed a little travel tune. Copy On a quiet evening, the pancake sat by the lamp and glowed like a tiny golden moon. Copy The globe at the family dinner waited for its turn, then made the whole table laugh at once. Copy Under the old oak tree, two friends shared one pancake and talked until the stars came out. Copy The map on the kitchen counter waited all morning for someone to notice how flat it had become. Copy At the summer fair, the pancake watched the lights and wished it could glow just as bright. Copy The little globe in the lunchbox kept a secret all day: it was saving its biggest spin for last. Copy On the train home, the map swayed gently in the bag and dreamed about the beach it came from. Copy The pancake by the window caught the morning light and turned the whole room a little more golden. Copy After a long slow day, the globe and I sat on the steps and shared the last cool drink together. Copy

Knock-Knock Flat Earth Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the classic way to start a laugh, because everyone knows the rhythm and waits for the punchline. Say the first line, let your friend answer, and then deliver the flat earth twist at the end. These twelve are clean, quick, and perfect for kids and family game nights.

Knock, knock! Who is there? Flat. Flat who? Flat out the best joke teller on this whole street. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Globe. Globe who? Globe-trotting is fun, but home is the best place of all. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Edge. Edge who? Edge of the map, please, the view is lovely today. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Pancake. Pancake who? Pancake your bags, we are going to the beach. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Map. Map who? Map my words, this is the funniest joke today. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Horizon. Horizon who? Horizon to a great day, welcome to the party. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Moon. Moon who? Moonlight is lovely, but pancakes are better. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Star. Star who? Star light, star bright, tell a joke tonight. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Gravity. Gravity who? Gravity is great, it keeps my feet on the ground. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Satellite. Satellite who? Satellite down and watch the stars with me. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Compass. Compass who? Compass over here, the adventure starts now. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Eclipse. Eclipse who? Eclipse of the moon is the best show in the sky. Copy

Flat Earth Science Facts Worth Knowing

The Earth is an oblate spheroid, a round shape that is a little wider at the middle than from top to bottom. Photos taken from space show a round blue planet, and astronauts who have seen it with their own eyes all describe the same round shape. The curve is gentle because the Earth is huge, so a short stretch of horizon looks straight to us even though the planet is round.

Gravity pulls everything toward the centre of the Earth, which is why we stay on the ground and why the oceans stay in place. When a ship sails away, it sinks below the horizon bit by bit, hull first, because the surface of the sea curves away from us. Satellites circle the Earth high above us, and they help with maps, weather forecasts, and phone signals all over the world.

One of the clearest signs of a round Earth is a lunar eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, the shadow the Earth casts on the Moon is always round, and the Moon turns a soft red colour. People have watched this for thousands of years, and the round shadow shows up every single time. A round Earth also explains why the stars look different in the north and the south, and why the Sun sets at different times in different places.

The Disc Model vs Science: A Friendly Guide

The flat-earth disc model pictures the Earth as a flat disc, with the North Pole in the middle and a ring of ice around the edge. In this model, the Sun and the Moon are said to circle above the disc, and gravity is replaced by the idea that the disc moves upward. People who like this model often point to the flat-looking horizon and say it matches what they see with their own eyes.

Science looks at the same horizon and reads it differently. Photos from space, the round shadow in a lunar eclipse, ships vanishing hull-first, and the way time zones work all fit a round Earth. Gravity explains why things fall down and why the oceans stay put, and satellites in orbit send back pictures that match a round planet. The two views start from the same sky, but they reach different answers.

Talking about the disc model is a good chance to practise kind science. Ask questions, share facts gently, and let photos and simple tests do the talking. Nobody learns well when they feel teased, so keep the jokes about pancakes and maps, and keep the facts friendly. A good science chat leaves everyone smiling, even when they still disagree at the end.

Make Your Own Flat Earth Jokes

Making a flat earth joke is easy once you know the formula. Start with a flat earth word, like flat, edge, globe, pancake, or map. Then find an everyday word that sounds close to it: flat sounds like the start of “flat out”, edge sounds like the start of “edge of the map”, and globe sounds like the start of “globe-trotting”. Put the flat earth word into a normal sentence, and let the second meaning do the joking for you.

Next, pick a scene that everyone knows: a school morning, a picnic, a breakfast table, or a trip to the beach. Write one plain sentence about that scene, then swap in your flat earth word at the end. For example, a sentence about packing for a trip becomes a joke when the pancake says to pack your bags. A sentence about a sunny day becomes a joke when the map says the horizon looks lovely today.

Finally, read your joke out loud. If it makes you smile in one breath, it is ready to share. If it feels long or confusing, cut the extra words and keep only the scene and the punchline. The best flat earth jokes are short, kind, and easy to say, just like the jokes on this page.

How to Deliver a Flat Earth Joke

A good joke needs good timing, and flat earth jokes are no different. These five tips will help you tell a flat earth joke so it lands well, whether you are at a family dinner, in a classroom, or on a picnic blanket. Keep the mood light, smile as you tell it, and let the joke do the work.

Pick the right moment. Tell a flat earth joke when people are relaxed, like after a meal or during a walk, not in the middle of a serious talk. Say it slowly. Give the listener time to hear the wordplay. A pause before the last word lets the punchline land with a smile. Match the joke to the crowd. Kids love silly lines about pancakes and maps, while adults enjoy a clever twist on globes and horizons. Use your hands. Hold up a flat plate, point at the horizon, or act out a pancake flip. A small gesture makes the joke feel alive. Stop at one or two. A single good flat earth joke makes people laugh; five in a row makes them ask you to pass the pancakes instead.

Rule 1: Keep It Short

The best flat earth jokes end in one or two sentences. Long jokes lose the listener, so cut every word that does not help the punchline.

Rule 2: Keep It Kind

A flat earth joke should never tease a person or make anyone feel small. Laugh with your friends, not at them, and the joke stays sweet.

Rule 3: Keep It Fresh

Tell a joke that fits the moment in front of you. A pancake joke works at breakfast, and a map joke works on a trip, so match the scene.

Flat Earth Wordplay Terms to Know

These ten terms will help you understand every joke on this page, and they make it easier to write your own. Keep this table handy when you build a new pun.

Term What It Means Flat Level and smooth, with no curve in sight. Disc A round, flat shape like a plate. Globe A round model of the Earth. Edge The far rim where the map ends. Horizon The line where the sky seems to meet the land or the sea. Pancake A flat cake cooked in a pan, often served with syrup. Gravity The pull that draws things toward the centre of the Earth. Satellite A machine that circles the Earth in space. Map A flat drawing of the land and sea. Eclipse When the Sun, Moon and Earth line up and one hides the other.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually at the beach watching the horizon or flipping pancakes in the kitchen.

Flat Earth Jokes FAQs