200+ Best Bus Puns & One-Liners (2026) A yellow school bus, a friendly driver, and a window seat with your name on it — this page packs 200+ fresh bus puns and one-liners for school mornings, road trips, captions, cards, and lazy afternoons at the bus stop. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real bus facts, a guide to the morning commute, and a simple formula for making your own bus puns. Bus — a big vehicle that carries lots of people

School Bus — the yellow bus that takes kids to school

Double-Decker — a bus with two floors of seats

Fare — the money you pay for a bus ride

Route — the fixed path a bus follows

Bus Stop — the place where a bus picks you up

Driver — the person who drives the bus

Wheel — the round part that helps the bus move

Horn — the sound a bus makes to say hello

Commute — the daily trip to school or work

Ticket — the small paper that pays for your ride

Tour Bus — a bus that shows visitors around a city

⚡ Quick Answer: Bus puns are clean, family-friendly one-liners about school buses, double-deckers, drivers, bus stops and morning commutes. This page has 210 original bus puns — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, school bus and double-decker jokes and knock-knock jokes — plus real bus facts, a commute guide and a guide to writing your own.

Classic Bus Puns That Will Drive You Crazy

These are the all-time favourite bus jokes, the kind that work at a family dinner, in a lunchbox note, or on a field trip card. Each one plays on friendly drivers, sunny routes, or the simple joy of a window seat. Start here when you need a safe laugh that everyone at the table will get.

The bus driver waved at every passenger and said the morning route felt like a parade. Copy My bus arrived right on time, and the driver smiled like the whole day was already a win. Copy The school bus honked twice, and every kid on the sidewalk ran like it was the start of a race. Copy When the bus stopped at the corner, the driver opened the door and welcomed us like old friends. Copy The double-decker bus rolled past the park, and everyone on the top deck waved at the ducks. Copy My little sister saves the window seat on the bus so she can count every dog on the way to school. Copy The bus driver keeps a lucky coin in his pocket and says it brings good luck to the whole route. Copy At the bus stop, the old man shared his umbrella with a stranger and made a new friend before the bus came. Copy The tour bus stopped at the big bridge, and the guide told a story that made the whole bus laugh. Copy When the bus waited near the bakery, the driver bought fresh rolls for every passenger while they rested. Copy The city bus driver knows every street by heart and never needs to ask for directions. Copy My bus pass has my photo on it, and the driver always says hello when I show it at the door. Copy The school bus driver sings a little song at every red light, and the kids sing along from their seats. Copy When the bus turned the corner, the whole class cheered because the zoo was finally in sight. Copy The double-decker bus driver loves the top deck best because the view feels like a tiny parade. Copy At the morning stop, the bus driver handed out smiles faster than tickets on a busy day. Copy The bus stopped for a duck crossing the road, and every passenger clapped for the patient driver. Copy My grandpa rode the same bus route for forty years and still waves at the driver every morning. Copy The bus driver parked the big yellow bus so neatly that even the teacher gave it a gold star. Copy When the bus door opened, the smell of fresh rain came in, and everyone smiled at the same time. Copy The tour guide on the bus told us the river was older than the town, and the kids asked a hundred questions. Copy My bus seat is the one by the window, and I guard it like a treasure on every single ride. Copy The bus driver keeps the bus so clean that the windows shine like new mirrors in the sun. Copy At the last stop, the driver thanked every passenger, and the whole bus said thank you back. Copy The school bus rolled up to the museum, and the kids poured out like happy bees from a hive. Copy When the bus waited at the traffic light, the driver tapped the wheel and hummed a happy tune. Copy The double-decker bus took the long way home, and nobody minded because the sunset was so pretty. Copy My bus ticket has a little star on it, and the driver says it means I am a regular rider now. Copy The bus driver stopped at the library and waited while a student ran in to return a book. Copy When the bus crossed the bridge, the river sparkled below, and every kid pressed their face to the glass. Copy The city bus driver waves at the crossing guard every morning, and the guard always waves back. Copy My bus ride ends at the park, where the driver says goodbye and wishes us a great day ahead. Copy

Cute Bus Puns That Will Make You Smile

Cute bus puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and messages to someone you like. These short lines use gentle words and happy road scenes, so they work for kids, friends, and family alike. Pick one, write it on a card, and watch a smile appear.

You are the sweetest stop on my whole route, and I save the window seat just for you. Copy My heart does a little hop every time the bus pulls up and I see your smile. Copy You make ordinary mornings feel like a sunny ride to the zoo. Copy I love you more than a whole bus full of happy kids on a field trip day. Copy You are my favourite reason to catch the early bus every single morning. Copy Life feels soft and bright when you sit beside me on the big yellow bus. Copy You are the sunshine in my commute and the smile in my school day. Copy My day turns warm and happy the moment I hear your laugh on the bus. Copy You are the cutest passenger on the route, and the driver agrees with me. Copy I would share my last bus snack with you, and that is saying a lot. Copy You make my heart feel light and happy, just like a morning ride. Copy Every day feels better when you are the one waving from the bus stop. Copy You are my little ray of sunshine on a cloudy morning ride. Copy I keep your smile in my pocket like a lucky bus ticket I never want to lose. Copy You are the reason my bus ride always has a happy seat. Copy My favourite place in the world is wherever you are riding beside me. Copy You turn a plain Monday into a sunny trip to the park. Copy I like you a whole bus route, and I mean every single stop. Copy You are the sweet part of my day, from breakfast to bedtime. Copy With you around, even a rainy ride feels like a field trip. Copy You are my sunshine, my seatmate, and my biggest smile all in one. Copy I am so glad we met, because now every ride has your name on it. Copy

Bus Q&A Jokes to Share With Friends

Question-and-answer jokes are the easiest ones to tell out loud, because the setup does the work and the punchline lands fast. The first fourteen answers below are real bus facts, so you learn something true while you laugh. The rest are pure silly fun, ready for car rides, classroom breaks, and family dinners.

Q: What is a double-decker bus? A: A bus with two floors of seats, and they are a famous sight in London. Copy Q: Why are school buses yellow in the United States? A: The bright yellow colour is easy to see, so it helps keep children safe on the road. Copy Q: What is a bus fare? A: The money a passenger pays for a ride on the bus. Copy Q: What is a bus route? A: The fixed path a bus follows, with set stops along the way. Copy Q: What is a bus stop? A: A marked place where a bus picks up and drops off passengers. Copy Q: How many wheels does a city bus usually have? A: Most city buses have four wheels, and some long buses have six. Copy Q: What is a tour bus? A: A bus that takes visitors on trips to see famous places in a city. Copy Q: How do passengers tell the driver they want to get off? A: They press the stop button or pull the cord, and a bell rings near the driver. Copy Q: What is a bus depot? A: A big garage where buses are parked, cleaned and repaired overnight. Copy Q: Why do some buses lower to the ground at a stop? A: The bus kneels so older people and small children can step on more easily. Copy Q: What colour is a London double-decker bus? A: Red, and the red buses are a famous symbol of the city. Copy Q: Do many city buses run on electricity now? A: Yes, many cities use electric buses because they are quieter and cleaner. Copy Q: What is a bus lane? A: A part of the road saved only for buses, so they can move faster in traffic. Copy Q: Why do school buses have a stop sign on the side? A: The sign folds out when children get on or off, so other cars must stop too. Copy Q: Why did the bus driver bring a ladder to work? A: Because he wanted to reach the top deck without waiting for the stairs. Copy Q: What did the bus say to the traffic light? A: “Please stay green, I have a whole class waiting for the zoo.” Copy Q: Why did the bus go to school? A: Because it wanted to learn how to take the kids on a field trip. Copy Q: What do you call a bus that tells jokes? A: A real stand-up star with a very big sense of humour. Copy Q: Why did the bus sit in the corner? A: Because it felt a little tired after the long morning route. Copy Q: What did the bus driver say to the rain? A: “Take your time, I have a dry seat for everyone.” Copy Q: Why did the bus bring a towel to the park? A: Because it heard the forecast called for a big splash at the fountain. Copy Q: What do you call a bus at the beach? A: A sunny ride that never forgets its passengers. Copy Q: Why did the bus join the band? A: Because it already knew how to play the biggest horn in town. Copy Q: What did the bus say to the ticket? A: “You are my favourite passenger pass, please stay in my pocket.” Copy Q: Why did the bus hide from the cook? A: Because it knew the cook was planning to turn its seats into a picnic. Copy Q: What do you call a bus that loves to dance? A: A happy ride that shakes the whole street every time the music starts. Copy Q: Why did the bus bring a map to the zoo? A: Because it wanted to find the penguins before the kids did. Copy Q: What did the bus say to the morning sun? A: “You may be bright, but I am the friendliest sight on this whole street.” Copy

Bus Captions and Texts for Road Days

Good captions make a photo feel like a story, and bus photos are made for sunny posts. Use these lines under a school bus photo, a street shot, or a picture of a happy driver. The texts below are short enough to send to a friend in one message, and sweet enough to make them smile back.

Bus Captions for Instagram

Big bus, bigger smile, best ride of the day. Copy Today feels like sunshine and a little bit of bus. Copy Just a bus, a sunny street, and nowhere else to be. Copy Cool, calm, and ready for the morning ride. Copy My kind of fun comes from the window seat, not a shop. Copy One big wave and the whole ride feels brighter. Copy Route life in my heart, sunshine in my smile. Copy Keeping it happy, one stop at a time. Copy This bus understood the assignment: be on time. Copy Sunny days and bus ways, that is my whole plan. Copy A little road magic for an ordinary morning. Copy Ride, wave, smile, repeat all week long. Copy My happy place has buses and a friendly driver. Copy Sunshine feels better when it comes with a bus ride. Copy Big, bold, and proud of the route. Copy Bus season is my favourite season of the year. Copy Life is short, catch the bus first. Copy Golden sun, friendly driver, happy memories. Copy Caught in the act of loving bus rides again. Copy Happiness level: one hundred percent bus. Copy

Bus Texts to Send Your Friends

Thinking of you, so I saved you the window seat. Copy Come over, the bus is here and the weather is perfect. Copy I saved you the best bus photo, hurry before I post it. Copy Bus day at the zoo, bring your best summer stories. Copy Today is a bus day, no questions asked. Copy I found the biggest bus in town and thought of you. Copy Meet me at the bus stop at five, bring a snack. Copy Warning: I rode the bus and now I am very happy. Copy Your daily reminder that bus season will not last forever. Copy I waved at the bus driver for you, that is how much I like you. Copy Field trip tomorrow? I will bring the snacks and the jokes. Copy Just saw the best bus of my life and I had to tell you. Copy

School Bus Puns

School buses are the heart of every school morning, with yellow paint, friendly drivers, and a seat by the window. These jokes are perfect for a lunchbox note, a classroom laugh, or a card for a favourite driver. Hop on and enjoy the ride.

The school bus driver knows every kid by name and greets them like family each morning. Copy At the school gate, the yellow bus waits patiently while the kids line up in twos. Copy The school bus took the class to the farm, and the kids sang songs the whole way there. Copy My school bus has a friendly driver who lets us pick the morning song on Fridays. Copy When the school bus stops, the red sign folds out, and every car waits for the kids to cross. Copy The school bus driver keeps extra pencils in the glove box for kids who forget theirs. Copy At the end of the day, the school buses line up together, and the kids race to find theirs. Copy The school bus smelled like fresh crayons and rain on the first day of school. Copy My school bus buddy saves me a seat, and we share snacks on the way home. Copy The school bus driver taught us a song about the wheels, and now the whole class sings it. Copy When the school bus pulled into the zoo, the kids cheered so loud the giraffes looked up. Copy The school bus is yellow, happy, and always right on time for the morning bell. Copy

Double-Decker Bus Puns

Double-decker buses are tall, red, and full of adventure, with stairs inside and the best view in the city. These jokes are made for London fans, tour lovers, and anyone who dreams of riding upstairs. Climb aboard and look out the window.

The double-decker bus in London is red, tall, and the best seat in the whole city. Copy On the top deck of the double-decker, the whole city looks like a tiny toy town. Copy The double-decker bus crossed the big bridge, and the river sparkled far below. Copy My favourite spot is the front seat upstairs, where the wind feels like a gentle wave. Copy The double-decker bus driver waves at the tourists, and the tourists wave back twice as hard. Copy At the top of the double-decker, the trees look like green clouds floating past the windows. Copy The double-decker bus stopped at the big square, and the pigeons scattered like confetti. Copy Riding upstairs on a double-decker feels like sitting on a moving balcony with the best view. Copy The double-decker bus has stairs inside, and climbing them feels like a tiny adventure. Copy When the double-decker bus turned into the station, the whole crowd smiled at the bright red paint. Copy The double-decker bus took us past the palace, and the guard waved from the gate. Copy A ride on the top deck is the cheapest tour in London, and the views are worth every penny. Copy

Sarcastic Bus Puns for a Quick Laugh

Sometimes a little playful sarcasm makes a joke land harder, as long as it stays kind and light. These lines tease buses, not people, so they are safe for friends who enjoy a dry sense of humour. Use them when the mood is relaxed and everyone is in on the joke.

Oh great, another bus that thinks it is the star of the street, as if the taxi never had a chance. Copy The bus arrived late again and acted like the whole town had been waiting just for it. Copy Sure, take the last window seat, I only waited all morning for that one sunny spot. Copy The bus said it was too cool for the garage, then asked for a wash before the morning route. Copy Wow, a bus with a shiny horn, because the street was clearly going to hurt its feelings. Copy The bus asked for a red carpet at the station, but the pigeons had already taken the best seats. Copy Of course the bus wants the biggest parking spot, it has been practising its royal wave all week. Copy The bus told the traffic light to stay green, as if the light had nothing else to do all day. Copy Yes, the bus is big, but so is the truck, and the truck did not take three hours to park. Copy The bus complained about the rain, then sat in the puddle for four more hours on purpose. Copy Brilliant idea, bus, hide behind the station, nobody will ever notice your bright yellow paint. Copy The bus said it was too good for the mud puddle, then begged to join when it saw the cool water. Copy

Clever Bus Puns for Word Lovers

Clever puns reward people who listen closely, because the joke hides inside the words themselves. These lines play on sounds like bus, fare, wheel, and route, and they work best when you say them slowly. Try them on friends who love word games and watch them smile when the trick clicks.

The bus took a spelling test and got full marks, because it always knows how to stop at the right word. Copy When the bus joined the library, it asked for books about roads, so it could become a well-read rider. Copy The bus wrote a poem about the morning, and every line ended with a sunny rhyme. Copy At the debate club, the bus argued that slow and steady beats fast, and the whole room agreed in one voice. Copy The bus kept a diary, and on every page it wrote down one new reason to stay on route. Copy When the bus solved the puzzle, it said the answer had been right at the next stop all along. Copy The bus studied the weather and learned that a little rain makes the greenest parks. Copy At the science fair, the bus showed how a wheel turns, and the judges gave it first prize. Copy The bus played chess with the taxi and won, because it always thought three moves ahead. Copy When the bus learned a new language, its first sentence was about the sound of morning rain. Copy The bus kept its calendar full of sunny days, because it never liked to waste a good ride. Copy At the spelling bee, the bus spelled its own name and the crowd cheered for the biggest word of all. Copy

Bus Puns for Kids

Kids love jokes they can tell again and again, and bus jokes are perfect for the lunch table and the school bus. These lines are short, silly, and easy to remember, so your child can share them with friends today. Try one at breakfast and see who laughs first.

Why did the bus go to the playground? Because it wanted to slide down and roll in the sunshine. Copy The little bus wore a tiny hat to school so the sun would not tickle its roof. Copy My bus and I play hide and seek, but it always loses because it is too yellow to hide. Copy The bus drew a picture of the road and hung it on the fridge for everyone to see. Copy Why did the bus bring a crayon to class? Because it wanted to colour the whole day yellow. Copy The bus bounced like a ball in the garden and landed right next to my shoes. Copy My bus loves story time, especially when the story is about a brave little driver. Copy The bus built a tower out of blocks, then knocked it down just to hear the clatter. Copy Why did the bus wear rain boots? Because it wanted to splash in every puddle on the way home. Copy The bus sang a song about the road, and all the birds in the garden sang along. Copy My bus waves at every tree we pass on the way to school. Copy The bus fell asleep under the big tree and dreamed about a whole street of ice cream. Copy

Bus Puns for School

School mornings run smoother with a joke in the lunchbox, and bus puns fit right in with lessons about roads, cities, and morning rides. Teachers can use these lines on a board or in a class newsletter, and students can share them with friends. Keep them clean, keep them kind, and the whole class will join in.

The bus sat in the front row because it wanted to hear every word the teacher said. Copy At maths class, the bus counted its wheels and got the answer right on the first try. Copy The bus raised its hand in science class to explain how a bus lane keeps traffic moving. Copy When the teacher asked about London, the bus stood up and gave a speech about double-deckers. Copy The bus finished its reading homework early and asked the librarian for a book about roads. Copy At art class, the bus painted a picture of the street and signed it with a yellow crayon. Copy The bus shared its lunch with a new student, and by recess they were the best of friends. Copy When the class visited the museum, the bus was the first one to wave from the parking lot. Copy The bus won the spelling test because it practised its words every night before bed. Copy At the school assembly, the bus sang the road song and the whole hall clapped along. Copy The bus kept its desk tidy, its pencils sharp, and its lunchbox full of road-trip snacks. Copy When the bell rang, the bus rolled to the playground and parked happily by the swings. Copy

Bus Moments Worth a Smile

Some jokes fit the small moments of a day: a picnic, a car ride, a quiet evening at the station. These twelve lines are for those moments, when a bus is on your mind and a smile is the only plan. Tell one, take a breath, and enjoy the ride.

The bus at the corner watched the sunset and said the sky had copied its yellow paint. Copy At the picnic, the bus driver rolled out the blanket and came back with lemonade and giggles. Copy The bus on the country road watched the fields go by and hummed a little road tune. Copy On a quiet evening, the bus sat by the station and glowed like a tiny yellow moon. Copy The bus at the family dinner waited for its turn, then made the whole table laugh at once. Copy Under the old oak tree, two friends shared one picnic and talked until the stars came out. Copy The bus at the zoo waited all morning for someone to notice how shiny it had become. Copy At the summer fair, the bus watched the lights and wished it could glow just as bright. Copy The little bus toy in the lunchbox kept a secret all day: it was saving its biggest smile for last. Copy On the train home, the little bus toy rolled gently in the bag and dreamed about the road it came from. Copy The bus by the window caught the morning light and turned the whole room a little more golden. Copy After a long sunny day, the bus and I sat on the steps and shared the last cool drink together. Copy

Knock-Knock Bus Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the classic way to start a laugh, because everyone knows the rhythm and waits for the punchline. Say the first line, let your friend answer, and then deliver the bus twist at the end. These twelve are clean, quick, and perfect for kids and family game nights.

Knock, knock! Who is there? Bus. Bus who? Busy morning, the field trip is ready to start. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Fare. Fare who? Fare enough, the bus is here and the seats are warm. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Wheel. Wheel who? Wheel you be my friend on the morning bus? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Stop. Stop who? Stop by the bus stop, the driver is waiting for you. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Route. Route who? Route for the home team, the bus is taking us to the game. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Horn. Horn who? Horn in, the bus is about to leave for the zoo. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Ticket. Ticket who? Ticket to ride, the bus is ready and the seats are soft. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Sunny. Sunny who? Sunny day, bus on the road, and not a single worry in sight. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Big. Big who? Big yellow bus coming, step back from the kerb. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? School. School who? School is cool, now let us catch the morning bus. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Driver. Driver who? Driver over here, the bus is ready to roll. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Happy. Happy who? Happy birthday, the bus brought the cake. Copy

Bus Facts Worth Knowing

Buses have carried people around cities for a very long time, and they are still one of the best ways to travel. A city bus follows a fixed route, stops at marked bus stops, and can carry dozens of passengers at once. The driver keeps the bus on time, opens the doors at every stop, and makes sure everyone rides safely to the end of the line.

One of the most famous buses in the world is the red double-decker bus in London. It has two floors of seats, and the front seat upstairs gives the best view in the whole city. In the United States, school buses are painted a bright yellow colour that is easy to see from far away, and that bright colour helps keep children safe on the road.

Modern buses keep getting smarter and cleaner. Many cities now run electric buses, which are quiet and do not puff smoke into the air. Some buses can even kneel down at the kerb, lowering one side so older people and small children can step on easily. A bus depot is the big garage where buses sleep at night, get washed, and get ready for the next morning route.

The Commute Guide: Lessons From the Bus

A bus never rushes past its stops, and that is not a weakness — it is a way of travelling that works. The bus follows its route, waits for its passengers, and arrives when it is meant to. People can borrow that idea: leave a little early, pick one thing to do on the ride, and take a real breath before the day begins. A calm morning with a window seat and no rush often beats a fast morning full of worry.

Buses also teach us to look out for each other. A good passenger offers the front seat to an older person, keeps the aisle clear, and says thank you to the driver on the way out. At the bus stop, standing back from the kerb and waiting your turn keeps everyone safe and calm. Small kindnesses on a bus add up to a better day for the whole route.

Finally, buses remind us that the ride itself can be the best part of the day. A bus ride is a chance to watch the streets go by, listen to a favourite song, or read one more page of a good book. The morning commute does not have to feel wasted — it can be the quietest, kindest part of your day, one stop at a time.

Make Your Own Bus Puns

Making a bus pun is easy once you know the formula. Start with a bus word, like bus, fare, wheel, route, or stop. Then find an everyday word that sounds close to it: fare sounds like fair, wheel sounds like a word in “wheel you be my friend”, and route sounds like root. Put the bus word into a normal sentence, and let the second meaning do the joking for you.

Next, pick a scene that everyone knows: a school morning, a field trip, a ride to the zoo, or a wait at the bus stop. Write one plain sentence about that scene, then swap in your bus word at the end. For example, a sentence about waiting for a friend becomes a joke when the bus says it will stop by soon. A sentence about a sunny day becomes a joke when the bus says the route feels just right.

Finally, read your joke out loud. If it makes you smile in one breath, it is ready to share. If it feels long or confusing, cut the extra words and keep only the scene and the punchline. The best bus puns are short, friendly, and easy to say, just like the ride itself.

How to Deliver a Bus Pun

A good joke needs good timing, and bus puns are no different. These five tips will help you tell a bus joke so it lands well, whether you are at a family dinner, in a classroom, or on a field trip. Keep the mood light, smile as you tell it, and let the joke do the work.

Pick the right moment. Tell a bus pun when people are relaxed, like after a meal or during a ride, not in the middle of a serious talk. Say it slowly. Give the listener time to hear the wordplay. A pause before the last word lets the punchline land with a smile. Match the joke to the crowd. Kids love silly lines about yellow buses, while adults enjoy a clever twist on routes and fares. Use your hands. Point at the road, hold up a ticket, or act out a bus stop wave. A small gesture makes the joke feel alive. Stop at one or two. A single good bus pun makes people laugh; five in a row makes them ask you to pass the snacks instead.

Rule 1: Keep It Short

The best bus jokes end in one or two sentences. Long jokes lose the listener, so cut every word that does not help the punchline.

Rule 2: Keep It Kind

A bus joke should never tease a person or make anyone feel small. Laugh with your friends, not at them, and the joke stays sweet.

Rule 3: Keep It Fresh

Tell a joke that fits the moment in front of you. A school joke works in class, and a road joke works on a trip, so match the scene.

Bus Wordplay Terms to Know

These ten terms will help you understand every joke on this page, and they make it easier to write your own. Keep this table handy when you build a new pun.

Term What It Means Bus A big vehicle that carries lots of people along a set route. School Bus The yellow bus that takes children to and from school. Double-Decker A bus with two floors of seats, famous in London. Fare The money a passenger pays for a bus ride. Route The fixed path a bus follows, with set stops along the way. Bus Stop A marked place where a bus picks up and drops off passengers. Driver The person who drives the bus and keeps the ride safe. Wheel The round part of the bus that turns and helps it move. Commute The daily trip to school or work, often by bus. Depot The big garage where buses are parked, cleaned and repaired.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually on a bus with a good book, riding to the next sunny stop.

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