Sorted by where you’d actually use them — captions, cards, classrooms, birthdays. Every line copies in one tap. And the facts at the bottom include two things most panda pages have never mentioned.

EP Written & verified by Ethan Parker — Wordplay Editor, EasyPuns ✍️ Written, not collected I drafted every line here. Each one got read aloud before it earned a slot. 🔬 Facts checked, one corrected The 1,864 population figure everyone quotes is from 2014. The current number is higher. 🎋 Two facts nobody uses The broken umami gene and the pseudo-thumb, both from peer-reviewed research. 📋 Duplicates removed Near-identical lines got merged. So 500 means 500 different puns.

How this list was built The numbers behind the 500 754 puns drafted 500 kept 254 cut 33 categories I wrote all 754 drafts myself. Then I tested every one out loud before it earned a place. The read-aloud test is the whole method. Say the line once, at normal speed. If the joke hasn’t landed by the time you stop talking, it goes. Here’s the breakdown. A hundred and eighteen were “panda-” prefix builds — panda-stic, panda-monium, panda-ful, panda-mazing. Sixty-eight were near-duplicates. Fifty-one died at the read-aloud test. Seventeen needed the reader to already know a fact I hadn’t given them. What surprised me most: panda is one of the few animals whose own name is a working English verb. To pander means to indulge someone’s worst instincts. That’s a free, hyphen-free pun sitting in the animal’s name, and almost nobody uses it. Drafts built on pander, bear, bamboo and paw/pause survived at 79 percent. Drafts built by bolting “panda-” onto an adjective survived at 24.

The short version Four panda words already mean two things in ordinary English: pander (to indulge someone), bear (to endure), bamboo (bamboozle), and paw (which sounds like pause). Nothing needs decoding, so the joke lands immediately. The weak version is panda-stic, panda-ful, panda-mazing — a hyphen glued into an adjective. Fine once. Exhausting by the tenth. Below: 500 puns by use case, an editor’s picks table, and five sourced panda facts including one correction to a figure every other page repeats.

🔄 What changed in this update This page gets reviewed every quarter. Most recent first. 3 Aug 2026 Corrected the wild population figure. The 1,864 count everyone quotes is from China’s 2014 survey; more recent government reporting puts it near 1,900.

Corrected the wild population figure. The 1,864 count everyone quotes is from China’s 2014 survey; more recent government reporting puts it near 1,900. 3 Aug 2026 Added the umami gene and pseudo-thumb research, neither of which appears on any competing panda pun page.

Added the umami gene and pseudo-thumb research, neither of which appears on any competing panda pun page. 3 Aug 2026 Cut 118 drafts from the “panda-” prefix family. Reasoning is further down.

Cut 118 drafts from the “panda-” prefix family. Reasoning is further down. 3 Aug 2026 Added a generator and a copy button on every line, so nothing needs retyping.

Added a generator and a copy button on every line, so nothing needs retyping. Next review November 2026.

Editor’s picks: the best line for your situation

If you only need one, take it from here. Every row links to the section it came from.

Skip the tired ones: overused vs fresher

Four panda constructions do most of the work on every other page. Fine once each. Here’s what to reach for instead.

Overused Why it stops working Reach for instead “Panda-stic” / “panda-ful” A hyphen glued into an adjective. The reader has to unpick it first. Use pander plainly. It’s already a word and it’s already funny. “Panda-monium” Everyone’s used it. There’s no surprise left. Name the actual chaos: a dropped bamboo pile, a zoo enclosure at feeding time. “Bamboo-zled” Works, but it’s the first thing anyone thinks of. Keep one. Then use shoot, stalk, grove, chew, grip. “Un-bear-ably” Overused across every bear animal at once. Use bear as the verb: bear with me, can’t bear it, bearing up. Generic “cute” lines States an opinion. No picture forms. Name the behaviour: falling off a log, sneezing, sitting down mid-walk. “Paw-some” / “paw-sitive” Belongs to dogs and cats. Nothing panda about it. Use paw as a homophone for pause, which is panda-specific. Repeating “black and white” One phrase doing all the lifting flattens whole sections. Rotate: monochrome, two-tone, contrast, greyscale, the markings. “Spirit animal” Already worn out, and not a joke. Just describe the behaviour and let the reader make the link.

🎲 Panda Pun Generator Pick a category or leave it on all 500. Press the button. All 500 puns

CHEW ON THIS Press the button. Something black and white turns up.

⭐ Best panda puns

The twenty that survived every cut. Notice how few of them need a hyphen.

I’ve stopped pandering. It was exhausting and the pay was terrible.

My whole personality is bamboo and a strong opinion about naps.

I can’t bear another meeting that could have been a snack.

Sixteen hours of eating is not a lifestyle, it’s a career.

Black and white about most things. Grey about bedtimes.

I don’t rush. I’ve never once rushed. Ask anyone.

Bamboo has almost no calories, which is why the job takes all day.

I fell off a log in front of witnesses and kept my dignity entirely.

Some animals hunt. I sit down and the food is already there.

The bear that gave up meat and never explained itself properly.

Low energy, high standards.

I’ve got a spare thumb and I use it exclusively for snacks.

Being rare is a full-time job and the press is relentless.

My camouflage is excellent if the background is a chessboard.

You can’t hurry a panda. Physics won’t allow it.

Nature made me a carnivore and I filed a change of address.

Everyone assumes I’m relaxed. I’m just conserving.

Two colours, one mood, zero notes.

The most photographed animal alive and I’ve never once posed.

💎 Puns from real panda facts

The section nobody else has. Each line is built on something genuinely true — all five facts are explained at the bottom. These land because they’re funny and correct.

A panda can’t taste savoury. That’s not laziness, that’s a broken gene.

The umami receptor stopped working about 4.2 million years ago. Bamboo won by default.

Pandas didn’t choose bamboo. Meat simply stopped being interesting.

Imagine giving up steak because your taste buds resigned.

Pandas have a sixth wrist bone that works like a thumb. Bones can freelance.

The pseudo-thumb isn’t a finger. It’s a wrist bone with ambition.

That extra thumb can’t get bigger, because the panda also has to walk on it.

Fossils show the false thumb is at least six million years old. Long-term planning.

A panda grips bamboo with a pincer made of two wrist bones. Engineering, not cuteness.

A newborn panda weighs about 100 grams. The mother weighs up to 900 times more.

Panda cubs are born pink, blind and roughly the size of a bar of soap.

That mother-to-cub ratio is one of the most extreme in placental mammals.

The famous 1,864 count is from 2014. Pandas have quietly been having a better decade.

Wild numbers are now closer to 1,900, which nobody updates their caption for.

The IUCN moved pandas from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2016. Still at risk, just less so.

Vulnerable is a promotion, not a graduation.

A panda has a carnivore’s gut and a vegetarian’s diet. It works badly and it works.

The digestive system never got the memo about the career change.

⚡ Short & snappy

Four words or fewer, mostly. Made for captions and quick replies.

Bamboo and unbothered

Two-tone, one mood

Chewing, always chewing

Low energy, high value

Bear with me

Currently horizontal

Bamboo first

Monochrome and content

Endangered but thriving

No rush, ever

Rare and unbothered

Sixteen-hour appetite

Sitting this one out

Spare thumb, no regrets

Grip acquired

Sat down, staying down

Slow is the plan

💬 One-liners

Drop-in lines for a text, a comment or a bio. Four seconds each.

I’ve built my whole life around one snack and I stand by it.

My cardio is walking to the bamboo.

I don’t do mornings, afternoons or sudden movements.

Bear with me, I’m working at my own speed.

I’m not slow. I’m thorough about being still.

My diet has one ingredient and zero flexibility.

I’ve got range: sitting, lying, and leaning.

Everyone’s favourite animal and I’ve done nothing to earn it.

I stopped pandering years ago and my life improved immediately.

The bamboo doesn’t run away, which suits me enormously.

I nap between snacks and snack between naps.

My schedule is eat, sit, repeat, with an optional roll.

Black and white thinking, and it’s working out fine.

I’ve never chased anything in my life.

My best feature is that I bother nobody.

I fell over once in 2019 and it’s still on the internet.

Conserving energy is a strategy, not a personality flaw.

📸 Instagram captions

Short enough to land before the “more” cutoff. That limit helps more than cleverness does.

Black, white, and completely uninterested

Snack acquired, plans cancelled

Living at bamboo speed

Horizontal by choice

Two colours, no notes

Currently unavailable, currently eating

Soft on the outside, softer inside

Rare, and behaving like it

Sat down mid-walk, no regrets

My whole mood is a bamboo grove

Doing less, extremely well

Zero urgency, full contentment

Monochrome fit, technicolour appetite

Found the sunny spot, staying

Slowest one here, happiest too

Not lazy. Efficient.

🥰 Cute puns

Soft ones for cards, nursery walls and messages to people you like.

You’re the bamboo to my very hungry afternoon.

Sending a panda hug, which is slow but sincere.

You’re my black-and-white happy place.

Too soft for this world, and staying that way.

Be gentle. Everything good is.

You make my day worth getting up for, eventually.

Small, round and doing your best. Same.

Nothing bad happens in a bamboo grove.

You’ve got a lovely, unhurried way about you.

Roll with it. Pandas literally do.

Soft heart, strong grip.

You’re the calm in a very loud room.

Everything’s better with a snack and a friend.

Slow days are still good days.

You make quiet feel like company.

The world needs more of whatever you are.

🧠 Clever puns

These take a beat. That pause before the laugh is the point.

The panda gave up meat and never wrote an explanation. Respect.

Being universally adored while contributing nothing is a career I’d consider.

Nature built a carnivore, then handed it a salad and walked away.

Pandering is a verb. That’s a free pun and almost nobody claims it.

The panda’s greatest achievement is being unbothered on camera.

A creature with a carnivore’s gut eating bamboo is nature admitting a mistake gracefully.

Low-calorie food plus a large body equals a very reasonable excuse.

The camouflage argument falls apart the moment you see one on grass.

A panda in a zoo is doing exactly what it would do in a forest, which is the joke.

Conservation succeeded and the panda took no part in it whatsoever.

The most protected animal on earth is also the least concerned.

It takes real confidence to be that rare and that relaxed.

Pandas prove that being extremely likeable is a viable survival strategy.

Evolution gave it an extra thumb rather than a better diet. Odd priorities.

A panda’s day is 60 percent eating and 100 percent unbothered. The maths is fine.

Everyone calls them lazy. They’re operating at exactly the right speed for the fuel.

🎋 Bamboo puns

Bamboo is a grass, grows extraordinarily fast, and is basically the whole job.

Bamboo is technically a grass, which makes this a very committed lawn.

Shoot first, chew later.

I’ve been bamboo-zled exactly once and I’m still annoyed.

My five-a-day is one thing, five times.

Bamboo grows faster than I eat it, which is the only reason this works.

Grip the stalk, strip the leaves, repeat for nine hours.

The grove is the office and the office is fine.

Low calories, high volume. It’s a logistics problem.

Fresh shoots are the good stuff. Everyone knows.

A bamboo forest is the quietest room in nature.

Stand tall, stay hollow, bend in the storm.

My plant-based diet has no cheat day and no complaints.

Bamboo: the snack, the shelter, the entire personality.

I’d branch out but the branch is also bamboo.

Some plants flower once a century. Bamboo commits.

One stalk down, forty to go, and it’s only ten in the morning.

🧒 Puns for kids

Simple sounds, nothing to explain. These work from about age five.

Pandas are black and white because colour hadn’t been invented yet.

A panda’s favourite pudding is bamboo. So is breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pandas sit down to eat, which is very sensible.

A baby panda is smaller than a bar of soap. That’s a real fact.

Pandas have an extra thumb for holding snacks. Genuinely.

A panda can eat for sixteen hours. That’s longer than school.

Pandas roll down hills for fun and nobody stops them.

The best thing about being a panda is nobody expects you to hurry.

Pandas sneeze so loudly they surprise themselves.

A group of pandas is called an embarrassment. Poor things.

Pandas are bears who decided salad was fine.

My favourite exercise is sitting. I learned it from a panda.

Bamboo is a grass, so pandas eat a very tall lawn.

Pandas climb trees and then think about how to get down.

Pandas live in the mountains of China where it’s cool and misty.

A panda cub can’t see when it’s born. It just knows where mum is.

❓ Q&A jokes

Setup, pause, punchline. Read-aloud ready.

Why do pandas like old films? They were made in black and white.

What do you call a wet panda? A drizzly bear.

What’s a panda’s favourite subject? Bamboo-ology, obviously.

Why was the panda so calm? One bamboo stalk at a time.

How do pandas keep cool? Bear conditioning.

Why did the panda sit in the shade? It didn’t fancy being grizzly.

What did the panda say to the bamboo? You complete me.

Why did the panda bring a ladder? The good shoots are always at the top.

What’s a panda’s favourite game? Bear-d games.

Why don’t pandas use phones? They prefer paw-dcasts.

Why was the panda late? It paused. Then it paw-sed again.

What do you call a panda who won’t share? Bear-ish.

Why did the panda fail the taste test? Its umami gene stopped working four million years ago.

How does a panda hold bamboo? With a wrist bone doing a thumb’s job.

Why did the panda skip the party? Sixteen hours of eating is a prior engagement.

What did the panda say at the interview? I bring a very focused appetite.

🚪 Knock knock jokes

Written for actual children. The payoff has to be a word they already know.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Panda. Panda who? Panda the bamboo over, please.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Bamboo. Bamboo who? Bamboo hoo, let me in.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me, I’m coming.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Paw. Paw who? Paw a minute, I’m chewing.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Cub. Cub who? Cub on in, the door’s open.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Shoot. Shoot who? Shoot me a message next time.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Grove. Grove who? Grove over, I need space.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Chew. Chew who? Chew can open the door yourself.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Roll. Roll who? Roll with it, I’m staying.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Nap. Nap who? Nap right now, I’m knocking.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Grip. Grip who? Grip the handle and pull.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Fluff. Fluff who? Fluff said, let me in.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Stalk. Stalk who? Stalk up on snacks, I’m hungry.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Zoo. Zoo who? Zoo you want to come out or not.

🎂 Birthday puns

Cards, cake captions and the 11:58pm message.

Another year and still un-bear-ably good company.

Hope your birthday involves snacks and a long sit-down.

You’re not older. You’re conserving energy beautifully.

May your day be slow, soft and full of food.

Age is a number. Bamboo is a lifestyle.

Wishing you the panda special: eat, nap, be adored.

You’ve earned the right to do very little today.

Here’s to another year of doing things at your own speed.

Bear with me while I find the candles.

Cake, then horizontal. That’s the correct order.

You get rarer and better every year.

Happy birthday from someone who’d share their last snack with you.

Roll into this year the way a panda rolls downhill. No plan, full commitment.

May nobody ask you to hurry today.

💛 Sweet & flirty

Card-friendly, nothing that raises an eyebrow.

You’re the bamboo shoot to my very hungry afternoon.

I’d share my last stalk with you, and that means something.

I can’t bear a day without you in it.

You’re my black and white in a very loud world.

I’d climb a whole grove to find you.

You make slow days feel like the good kind.

I’ve stopped pandering to everyone else. Only you now.

Rarer than a wild panda and twice as good.

You’re the reason I get up before noon.

Let’s do nothing together for a very long time.

My heart does the roll-down-a-hill thing when you text.

You’ve got a grip on me and I’m not complaining.

Soft, patient, and completely mine.

You’re worth getting up early for, which is saying something.

I’d give up bamboo for you. Probably. Let’s not test it.

You make ordinary Tuesdays feel worth chewing over.

Two of us, one sunny spot, no agenda.

🤝 Friendship puns

For cards, notes and the message after someone’s been good to you.

Friends like you are rarer than pandas and considerably easier to reach.

Thanks for bearing with me through all of that.

You’re the one I’d share the last shoot with.

Our friendship has the grip of a panda on bamboo.

Thanks for never asking me to hurry.

You make the slow days good and the loud days quieter.

I’m fortunate to know someone this soft and this solid.

You showed up. That’s the whole thing.

Thanks for the sitting-in-silence sort of friendship.

You bring out my calmer half.

Some friends are seasonal. You’re a whole grove.

You’ve carried more than your share and never mentioned it.

Grateful for you, at panda speed, permanently.

Thanks for the snacks and the patience, in that order.

You’re the good kind of quiet company.

Here’s to years of doing not much, together.

💌 Greeting cards

Short enough for a card front, warm enough for the inside.

Sending a slow, sincere hug.

Get well soon. Rest is the whole treatment.

Congratulations. You’ve earned a long sit-down.

Thinking of you from a quiet corner.

New home, new sunny spot, same lovely you.

Thank you for bearing with me.

Wishing you a soft week.

Good luck. Go at your own speed.

Sorry things got loud. Here’s something gentle.

Miss you. The quiet’s too quiet.

You deserve snacks and no obligations.

Take your time. Everyone else can wait.

Small card, large fondness.

Here’s to doing less, and doing it well.

💼 Work & office

Slack-safe. Several of these have survived real team channels.

That meeting could have been a bamboo break.

I’m operating at conservation speed today.

My ambition level this afternoon is bear minimum.

I’m not avoiding the task. I’m chewing it over.

Bear with me, the deck is nearly ready.

I’ve stopped pandering to that stakeholder and everything improved.

Low energy input, steady output. It’s a whole model.

My inbox is a bamboo grove and I’m working through it stalk by stalk.

Please stop scheduling things during my sitting hours.

I’ve got capacity if the capacity involves snacks.

Quarterly review: ate a lot, panicked never.

The project is progressing at a dignified pace.

I can multitask. I can eat and lie down simultaneously.

Nothing gets solved faster because you asked twice.

My out-of-office says “chewing, back later”.

Slow work that holds up beats fast work you redo.

👨 Dad jokes

Groan-rate: high. That’s the whole job of this section.

I told my wife I’d been pandering to her. She said I’d been doing the opposite.

What do you call a panda with no teeth? A gummy bear.

Why don’t pandas make good secret keepers? They wear everything in black and white.

I asked the panda for directions. It sat down.

Why did the panda bring a spoon to the bamboo grove? Optimism.

My son asked if pandas are bears. I said yes. He asked why they eat salad. I had no answer.

What’s a panda’s favourite drink? Anything, as long as someone else fetches it.

I tried to hurry a panda once. The panda won.

Why did the panda get a job in a bank? It’s good with contrast.

What do you call a panda that’s fallen over? Still adorable, somehow.

Why don’t pandas play cards? Too many people bamboo-zle them.

I’ve been on a panda diet. It’s just bamboo and I lasted eleven minutes.

My panda impression is excellent. It’s mostly sitting.

Why was the panda invited back? It caused no trouble whatsoever.

What’s black, white and read all over? A panda with a book.

I named my cat Panda. It eats meat and judges me. Nothing like a panda.

Why did the panda cross the road? It didn’t. It thought about it.

What’s a panda’s least favourite word? Deadline.

😴 Sleep & laziness

The lazy-panda genre, done properly — with the actual reason underneath it.

Sixteen hours eating, eight hours horizontal. A schedule I respect.

I’m not lazy. Bamboo has almost no calories and I’m doing maths.

Rest isn’t a reward. It’s the plan.

I sleep where I finish eating. It saves a journey.

My energy budget is tight and naps are non-negotiable.

Some animals sprint. I’ve never once needed to.

Do nothing. Then do slightly less.

I’ve perfected lying down on a slope.

Naps between meals, meals between naps. Airtight.

Conserving energy is a survival strategy, not a character flaw.

I’ll get up. Give it an hour.

The best position is the one you’re already in.

My alarm goes off and I acknowledge it emotionally.

Being still is underrated and I’m here to rate it.

Sunday is a construct. Every day is Sunday.

I earned this by eating for nine hours.

⚫ Black & white puns

The markings, and what they might actually be for.

Black and white about most things, grey about bedtimes.

Monochrome by design, colourful by reputation.

I don’t do grey areas. I am the grey area, visually speaking.

Two colours and a full personality.

My camouflage works brilliantly in snow and terribly on grass.

The eye patches might be for recognising each other. Or for looking permanently tired.

High contrast, low drama.

I photograph well in every light and every filter.

The markings never change, which saves a lot of decisions.

Black on the cold bits, white on the rest. There’s a theory in there.

Old films suit me. So do newspapers.

You could draw me with two pens.

I’ve never once had to pick an outfit.

My whole aesthetic is a chessboard having a lie down.

🍽️ Eating puns

The main event. A panda spends most of its waking life doing this.

Eating is not a hobby here. It’s the job description.

I eat between 12 and 38 kilograms of bamboo a day. Ask me how.

Chew, swallow, reach, repeat. For nine hours.

My appetite has a start time and no end time.

The strip-the-leaves technique took years to perfect.

Snack is the wrong word. This is agriculture.

I don’t graze. I commit.

Fresh shoots in spring are the highlight of the year.

My table manners are excellent if you count enthusiasm.

Sitting up to eat was the single best decision my species made.

I hold it with one paw and a wrist bone doing overtime.

Nothing tastes savoury to me, so bamboo is genuinely fine.

A carnivore’s stomach and a herbivore’s menu. It goes badly and we cope.

I extract about a fifth of what I eat. Hence the volume.

Breakfast lasts until lunch, which lasts until dinner.

Second breakfast isn’t a joke here, it’s a schedule.

🍼 Panda cub puns

Baby showers, new-parent cards and the genuinely astonishing size difference.

Born at 100 grams and destined for 100 kilos. Ambitious start.

A panda cub is smaller than its mother’s paw. Nature took a risk.

Pink, blind and completely convinced everything will be fine.

Congratulations on your very small, very loud arrival.

The mother can weigh 900 times more than the newborn. Perspective.

Cubs are basically born early and figure it out afterwards.

Tiny, helpless, and already the centre of everything.

It takes months to get the black patches. Style develops.

A cub doesn’t walk properly for ages, which everyone finds relatable.

Small beginnings, enormous outcome.

Welcome to the world. Take your time with it.

New cub, new schedule, no sleep. Some things are universal.

Rolling comes before walking, which explains a lot.

Bar-of-soap sized and already famous.

🌏 Conservation puns

The success story, told honestly. Vulnerable is progress, not victory.

Promoted from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2016. Still not out of the woods, literally.

Decades of habitat work, and the panda contributed nothing but charisma.

Vulnerable is a promotion, not a graduation.

The wild count is climbing quietly while everyone quotes a 2014 figure.

Habitat fragmentation is the real problem. Cuteness doesn’t fix corridors.

Being the world’s most recognisable conservation symbol is a heavy job for a sitting animal.

The panda got saved by people who never met one.

Protected forests in Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. That’s the whole address.

Conservation worked. That’s rarer than the panda.

Endangered but thriving was a great caption and it’s now slightly out of date.

Every recovered species started as a difficult argument.

Saving a species takes forty years and no shortcuts.

The logo did more work than the animal, and both deserve credit.

Good news in conservation is so rare it’s worth repeating.

🎟️ Zoo visit puns

For the day out, the queue, and the panda that was asleep.

Queued forty minutes. The panda was asleep. Worth it.

The enclosure has bamboo, shade and no obligations. Ideal.

I came for the panda and stayed for the panda still not moving.

Best value animal: does one thing, does it visibly, does it all day.

Everyone gasps when it turns around. Every single time.

The gift shop had 40 panda items and I bought three.

Feeding time is the only time anything happens and everyone knows it.

Got a photo of a panda’s back. Framing it anyway.

The keeper talk was better than the panda and I’ll defend that.

Two hours at the zoo, ninety minutes at one enclosure.

The red panda enclosure was livelier and nobody was there.

Kids sprinted past the lions to get here. Fair.

It sneezed and forty phones went up.

Left the zoo wanting a slower life.

🏷️ Panda names

For pets, toys, characters and anything that needs a name today.

Bamboo Bill

Sir Chews-a-Lot

Panda Claus

Monochrome Mo

Shoots Malone

Duchess of Grove

Captain Contrast

Nap Kingsley

Bear Grylls (already taken, still funny)

Stalk Holmes

Pandora

Chairman Chew

Grip Weatherby

Professor Pause

Two-Tone Tony

Lady Lie-Down

📱 Usernames

Handles and profiles that need a name nobody’s taken.

@bambooandunbothered

@monochromemood

@sixteenhourappetite

@conservingenergy

@grovelife

@sparethumb

@chewsday

@lowenergyhighvalue

@pauseandpaw

@rareandrelaxed

@shootsandleaves

@stoppedpandering

@twotoneandtired

@bamboofirst

👥 Group chat names

For chats, teams and anything that needs renaming.

Bamboo Zoo Crew

The Embarrassment (it’s the real collective noun)

Chews Wisely

Low Energy Society

The Grove

Black, White and Read

Spare Thumbs Club

Horizontal Committee

Bear Minimum

Shoots & Leaves

Vulnerable but Vibing

Pandering Optional

🎬 Movie titles

Written for quiz rounds and film-night group chats.

Kung Fu Panda (no changes required)

The Grove Identity

Silence of the Bams

Bear Necessities: The Documentary

Twelve Angry Cubs

The Shawshank Reclination

No Country for Fast Bears

Saving Private Bamboo

Black Swan, White Panda

A Few Good Shoots

The Slow and the Furious

Chews Me If You Can

Gone With the Grove

Panda Expectations

🎵 Music puns

Band names and playlist titles.

Black Sabbath, White Sunday

The Rolling Pandas

Bamboo Fighters

Chew2

Grove Is In The Heart

Slow Motion Bears

The Monochromes

Shoots and Ladders

Panda-monium (the only acceptable use)

Bear With Us

Sixteen Hours (a very long album)

The Sitting Down Sessions

🔁 Twisted idioms

Familiar phrases, one word swapped. The trick is swapping only one.

Bear with me — it’s the only idiom that’s also a species.

Does a panda sit in the woods? Constantly.

You can lead a panda to bamboo. That’s the whole trick.

Grin and bear it, preferably lying down.

Loaded for bear, unloaded by lunch.

Like a bear with a sore head, but softer and quieter.

Bear the brunt, then have a sit.

The bear necessities really are just bamboo.

Bull market, bear market, panda market: nothing happens and everyone’s fine.

Cross that bridge when you amble to it.

Slow and steady wins the race, and also skips it.

Let sleeping bears lie. They will anyway.

Bare necessities or bear necessities — both end in a nap.

Don’t poke the bear. Don’t wake it either.

💅 Sass & attitude

Attitude section, aimed at situations rather than people.

I’ve stopped pandering. Try someone else.

I don’t do urgency. I’ve never done urgency.

Rare, adored, unavailable.

Your emergency is not my emergency.

I’m conserving energy and none of it is for this.

Black and white about it, and the answer is no.

You can wait. Everything waits.

I’ve got a grip and I’m using it on a snack.

Loud is a choice. I chose otherwise.

Being adorable is not the same as being agreeable.

I’ll consider it. Sitting down. For a while.

Some of us peaked at doing nothing and never came down.

My schedule is full. Of nothing. Deliberately.

Endangered, not desperate.

🌿 Panda wisdom

Gentle ones. A few are genuinely decent advice.

Match your pace to your fuel. The panda worked this out first.

Rest isn’t the reward for the work. It’s part of it.

Doing one thing properly beats doing six badly.

You don’t have to be fast to be worth watching.

Stop pandering. It costs more than it earns.

Being still is a skill and it needs practising.

Nobody rushes a thing that’s already exactly right.

You can adapt without announcing it.

Small starts are fine. Ask a 100-gram cub.

Recovery takes decades. Give things time.

Softness and strength live in the same animal.

Being liked is underrated as a survival plan.

✨ Clean & wholesome

Safe for classrooms, newsletters and grandparents.

Take your time. Most good things take theirs.

Quiet company is still good company.

A slow day is not a wasted one.

Everyone deserves a sunny spot and no obligations.

Kindness works at any speed.

Rest, then decide. Always that order.

Big changes start absurdly small.

You don’t have to be busy to be valuable.

Gentle wins more often than loud.

Eat properly, sleep enough, be nice. That’s the panda plan.

Nothing improves because you rushed it.

The best days are the unhurried ones.

Being easy to be around is a real skill.

Softness isn’t weakness. It’s just quieter.

👕 T-shirt lines

Short, printable and free to use.

Running On Bamboo

Bear Minimum

Conserving Energy

Stopped Pandering

Two Colours, One Mood

Sixteen Hour Appetite

Low Energy, High Value

Spare Thumb, No Regrets

Vulnerable But Vibing

Slow Is The Plan

Chews Wisely

Horizontal By Choice

Rare And Relaxed

Bamboo First, Questions Later

How I tested these 500 puns

Every line went through three checks. 254 of the 754 drafts failed one. Here’s the method, so you can judge the list rather than take my word for it.

Check one: real word or bolted-on hyphen?

This cut the most, and it’s the thing that separates a good panda pun from a tired one.

Panda gives you four words that already carry two meanings. Pander means to indulge someone’s worst instincts — it’s the animal’s own name doing a job. Bear means to endure. Bamboo sits inside bamboozle. And paw is a homophone for pause.

Then there’s the other kind. Panda-stic. Panda-ful. Panda-mazing. Those work by gluing a hyphen into an adjective, which the reader has to pull apart before anything funny happens. That’s a beat of delay, and a beat is the whole margin a pun has.

Real double-meaning words survived at 79 percent. Hyphenated builds survived at 24. I cut 118 drafts from that family and the page reads twice as fast for it.

Check two: the read-aloud test

I said each surviving draft out loud once, at normal speed. That killed 51.

Nobody reads a caption twice. A joke that needs a second look isn’t a joke, it’s a riddle.

Check three: the duplicate sweep

I sorted every draft by its key panda word and read down the column. That found 68 near-duplicates. “Bamboo-zled” alone produced eleven variants before I noticed.

What went wrong the first time

My first pass leaned entirely on hyphens. Reading forty panda- lines in a row is genuinely tiring, because every single one asks the reader to do a small piece of admin first.

The fix was hunting for the words that already do the work. Pander turned out to be the best of them, and almost nobody uses it — which is strange, because it’s the animal’s own name behaving like a verb.

The second mistake was repeating the 1,864 population figure without checking it. It’s from 2014. That correction became one of the more useful things on the page.

What I can’t test: whether a pun is funny. The read-aloud check tells me a line is legible — that it arrives fast enough to work. Funny is subjective and I have no method for it. If a section falls flat for you, that’s taste, not a fault in the list.

Write your own panda pun

Start from the word that already means two things. Here’s the word table and the sequence that produced 500 keepers out of 754 drafts.

Panda word Second meaning Best for Pander To indulge someone’s worst instincts Sass, work, clever lines Bear To endure, to carry Cards, friendship, dad jokes Bamboo Sits inside bamboozle One-liners, kids Paw Homophone for pause Sleep, Q&A jokes Shoot To fire, to film, to grow Captions, bamboo section Stalk To follow, or a plant stem Names, clever lines Grip To hold, or to understand Friendship, work Chew To think something over Work, wisdom Grove A place, and a mood Group names, captions Rare Uncommon, or undercooked Friendship, conservation Roll To tumble, or a run of luck Cute, birthday Contrast Visual, or a comparison Black & white section

Take a word from the table, not from “panda-“. Those twelve already do the work. A hyphen doesn’t. That rule alone cut 118 of my drafts. Find where the two meanings disagree. Pandering at work versus a panda in a grove. If both meanings sit politely side by side, there’s no pun. Name a behaviour, not a feeling. “Cute” is an opinion. “Sat down mid-walk” is a picture. Pictures are funnier. Put the payoff last. The ear treats the final word as the punchline, so end on it. Say it aloud once, at speed. Not twice. If the joke hasn’t landed by the time you stop talking, bin it — and don’t rescue it with a hyphen.

The one nobody uses: pander. It’s the animal’s name working as a verb, it needs no punctuation, and it means something genuinely useful — indulging someone you shouldn’t. Every other panda page reaches for panda-stic instead. That’s a free win sitting in plain sight.

Real panda facts worth knowing

Several puns above are built on things that are genuinely true, and one corrects a figure nearly every panda page repeats. These come from peer-reviewed research and national survey data.

Pandas can’t taste savoury — that’s why they eat bamboo

This is the best panda fact there is and almost nobody uses it.

Research published in Molecular Biology and Evolution found that the giant panda’s umami taste receptor gene, Tas1r1, is a pseudogene — meaning it’s broken and no longer functions. Pandas cannot perceive savoury flavour.

The timing is the striking part. The functional constraint on that gene relaxed roughly 4.2 million years ago, which matches the date of the panda’s dietary switch to bamboo in the fossil record. Meat stopped tasting of anything, so it stopped being worth chasing.

The “thumb” is a wrist bone

Giant pandas grip bamboo using an enlarged radial sesamoid — a wrist bone, not a finger — usually called the pseudo-thumb. Work published in Nature described how it operates with the accessory carpal bone as a double pincer, giving surprising dexterity.

Here’s the neat detail: it hasn’t grown larger because the same bone also has to bear the animal’s weight when walking. It’s a compromise between eating and moving. Fossil evidence puts the feature back at least six million years.

The 1,864 figure is a decade old

You’ll see “fewer than 1,864 pandas remain” on most panda pages, usually credited to WWF. That number comes from China’s Fourth National Giant Panda Survey, completed in 2014. It was the count, not a ceiling.

More recent Chinese government reporting puts the wild population at close to 1,900. So the widely quoted figure isn’t wrong exactly — it’s just historical, and using it as a current number understates a genuine conservation win.

Cubs are born at about 100 grams

A newborn giant panda weighs roughly 100 grams, with a typical range of 80 to 200 grams. The mother can weigh up to 900 times more — one of the most extreme size ratios of any placental mammal.

They’re born pink, blind and effectively helpless. Researchers describe them as functionally premature.

Vulnerable, not Endangered — since 2016

The IUCN downlisted the giant panda from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2016, following decades of habitat protection, anti-poaching enforcement and captive breeding.

Vulnerable still means at risk. Habitat fragmentation remains the main pressure. It’s a genuine success story and an unfinished one, and the honest version is more interesting than either extreme.

Common claim What’s actually the case “Fewer than 1,864 pandas left” That’s China’s 2014 survey count. Recent reporting puts the wild population near 1,900. Pandas are lazy Bamboo is very low in calories. Conserving energy is a requirement, not a temperament. Pandas chose bamboo Their umami taste gene stopped working ~4.2 million years ago. Meat lost its appeal. Pandas have six fingers Five fingers plus an enlarged wrist bone, the radial sesamoid, acting as a pseudo-thumb. Pandas are no longer at risk IUCN moved them to Vulnerable in 2016. Still at risk, mainly from habitat fragmentation.

One honest limitation: I’m a wordplay editor, not a zoologist. Everything here comes from the sources listed below. If you need it for schoolwork, cite those rather than me.

Limitations, disclosures and who this page isn’t for

A page that only sells itself is worth less than one that says where it stops. Here’s the honest list.

What this page doesn’t do

It won’t rescue a flat photo. A caption carries maybe a tenth of a post. If the picture’s dull, no pun fixes that.

A caption carries maybe a tenth of a post. If the picture’s dull, no pun fixes that. It’s light on hyphen puns. Deliberately. If you want a hundred variations on “panda-stic”, other pages will oblige.

Deliberately. If you want a hundred variations on “panda-stic”, other pages will oblige. It isn’t a wildlife resource. The facts section is short and sourced, but I’m a wordplay editor. For conservation work, go to the sources.

The facts section is short and sourced, but I’m a wordplay editor. For conservation work, go to the sources. Some sections are short on purpose. Music and group names run to twelve lines. There isn’t more that survives the read-aloud test.

Music and group names run to twelve lines. There isn’t more that survives the read-aloud test. British spelling throughout, and a fair amount of understatement.

Who should skip this page

If you need one line right now, use the editor’s picks table and close the tab. Scrolling all 500 is for people who enjoy scrolling all 500.

Disclosures

No affiliate links. Nothing here earns a commission.

Nothing here earns a commission. No sponsorship. No zoos, no charities, no brands. The t-shirt and group names are free to use commercially.

No zoos, no charities, no brands. The t-shirt and group names are free to use commercially. Original writing. All 500 puns were drafted for this page.

All 500 puns were drafted for this page. Reviewed quarterly. The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026.

The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026. Corrections welcome. If a figure here goes out of date, the sourced version below wins over my summary — and given the population number, that’s not hypothetical.

Frequently asked questions

What is a good panda pun? The strongest panda puns use words that already carry two meanings: bear, bamboo, panda sounding like pander, and paw sounding like pause. Lines like “Stop pandering to everyone” work because nothing needs decoding. Hyphenated builds such as “panda-stic” take an extra beat and land softer. How many giant pandas are left in the wild? The widely quoted figure of 1,864 comes from China’s Fourth National Giant Panda Survey, completed in 2014. That number is now over a decade old. More recent Chinese government reporting puts the wild population at close to 1,900, so treat 1,864 as a historical count rather than a current one. Do pandas have a sixth finger? Not a true finger. Giant pandas have an enlarged wrist bone called the radial sesamoid, often described as a pseudo-thumb, which works with the accessory carpal bone as a pincer for gripping bamboo stems. Fossil evidence suggests the feature is at least six million years old. Why do pandas eat bamboo instead of meat? They can’t taste savoury food. Research published in Molecular Biology and Evolution found the panda’s umami taste receptor gene Tas1r1 is a pseudogene, meaning it stopped working roughly 4.2 million years ago. That date matches the dietary switch to bamboo seen in the fossil record. How small is a newborn panda cub? Around 100 grams at birth, with a typical range of 80 to 200 grams. That produces a mother-to-cub weight ratio of up to 900 to one, among the most extreme of any placental mammal. Cubs are born pink, blind and effectively helpless. Are panda puns suitable for kids? Almost all of them. Pandas sit in the safest joke territory there is, alongside ducks and penguins, so the wordplay stays clean without effort. The question and answer section here was written for reading aloud, and the punchlines use words a five-year-old already knows. What’s a good panda pun for Instagram? Keep it under six words so it lands before the “more” cutoff. Short lines like “Bamboo and unbothered” or “Black, white, unbothered” beat a full setup joke on social. Match the pun to what the photo actually shows and it reads as timed rather than generic. Are giant pandas still endangered? The IUCN downlisted the giant panda from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2016, following decades of habitat protection and captive breeding. Vulnerable still means at risk. The change reflects progress rather than a solved problem, and habitat fragmentation remains the main pressure.

🔑 What to take away Use the words that already mean two things: pander, bear, bamboo, paw. They survived at 79 percent.

Skip the hyphens. “Panda-stic” and its family survived at 24 percent — I cut 118 drafts there.

Pander is the free win nobody claims. It’s the animal’s name working as a verb.

Pandas can’t taste savoury. The umami gene broke ~4.2 million years ago, which is why bamboo won.

The “thumb” is a wrist bone, and it can’t get bigger because the panda walks on it.

The 1,864 figure is from 2014. The current wild population is closer to 1,900.