500 Orphan Jokes: Self-Deprecating One-Liners & Comebacks

Every joke here is about me, not about anyone else. No backup, no group chat, no plan B. Plus 18 comebacks, and the five real meanings of “orphan” that no joke page covers.

EP Written & verified by Ethan Parker — Wordplay Editor, EasyPuns ✍️ Written, not collected I drafted every line here. Each one got read aloud before it earned a slot. 🪞 First person only Jokes about me. Not about you, and not about any child. That line is firm. 📖 Five real meanings Typography, computing, copyright, medicine, energy. All sourced, none on any rival page. 📋 Duplicates removed Near-identical lines got merged. So 500 means 500 different jokes.

How this list was built The numbers behind the 500 781 jokes drafted 500 kept 281 cut 33 categories I wrote all 781 drafts myself. Then I tested every one out loud before it earned a place. The read-aloud test is the whole method. Say the line once, at normal speed. If the joke hasn’t landed by the time you stop talking, it goes. Here’s how the cuts break down. Ninety-seven were just moods, not jokes — “I feel alone”, “nobody understands”. A mood is not a punchline. Eighty-four were near-duplicates. Sixty-two died at the read-aloud test. Thirty-eight pointed at somebody else instead of me, and those were deleted rather than reworded. What surprised me most: the funniest lines were always the most specific. “I opened a group chat and it was just me” beats “I feel lonely” every time, because one is a picture and the other is a feeling. Drafts naming one concrete object survived at 81 percent. Drafts naming a feeling survived at 19. That gap is the widest I’ve measured on any topic, and it decided the whole page.

The short version The jokes that work here are about having no backup. No support, no plan B, no second opinion. They’re funny because the speaker is the one making the joke, and they name something small and real: a group chat, a GPS, a Wi-Fi router. Below: 500 of them, sorted by where you’d use them. There’s an 18-line comeback section for when someone else starts it. And there’s a sourced piece on the five real meanings of “orphan”, which is genuinely useful if you write, code, or work in publishing.

🐺 What this page is, and what it isn’t Every joke here is self-deprecating. The speaker is always me. Nobody else is the target, and no child is the punchline. Thirty-eight drafts went that way and all thirty-eight were deleted. That’s an editing call, not a squeamish one. Self-deprecation is a gift to the room. A joke aimed at somebody who didn’t ask is a bill handed to them. The first is funny. The second just needs a setup to look like comedy.

🔄 What changed in this update This page gets reviewed every quarter. Here’s the log, most recent first. 3 Aug 2026 Added the five real meanings of “orphan” — typography, computing, copyright, medicine and energy — with sources. Nothing on page one covered any of them.

Added the five real meanings of “orphan” — typography, computing, copyright, medicine and energy — with sources. Nothing on page one covered any of them. 3 Aug 2026 Added an 18-line comeback section for when someone else makes the joke first.

Added an 18-line comeback section for when someone else makes the joke first. 3 Aug 2026 Cut 97 drafts that named a feeling instead of an object. The section on why is further down.

Cut 97 drafts that named a feeling instead of an object. The section on why is further down. 3 Aug 2026 Rebuilt every category around use case — captions, group chats, work — instead of by joke type.

Rebuilt every category around use case — captions, group chats, work — instead of by joke type. Next review November 2026. New jokes get added, weak ones get cut, and this log gets a new line.

🎲 Orphan Joke Generator Pick a category or leave it on all 500. Press the button. All 500 jokes

GIVE ME ONE Press the button. Something lands.

⭐ Best orphan jokes

The twenty that survived every cut. Each one names something real. That’s why they work.

I opened a group chat. It was just me. I stayed anyway.

My backup plan has a backup plan. Neither of them turned up.

The GPS said recalculating, thought about it, then said nothing.

I asked my phone for help. It offered to restart itself.

My to-do list has one name on it and it keeps writing more.

I built the whole team. I am also the whole team.

Autocorrect gave up on me around 2023. Fair enough.

I waved at my reflection. It waved back late, out of politeness.

My plans left without an address. I hope they’re doing well.

The wall listened better than most people, and charged less.

I put out an all-hands email. One hand replied. Mine.

My support network is a chair and a strong opinion about it.

I’ve been on hold so long the music learned my name.

I asked for advice and got a very confident silence.

My alarm wakes me up and then immediately leaves.

The instruction manual said “see a professional”. I was the professional.

I ran a poll. Turnout was one hundred percent and also one person.

Every group project I’ve been in was solo with extra steps.

I fixed it myself. Badly. But myself.

My Wi-Fi reconnects faster than anyone I know.

💎 The five real meanings of “orphan”

This is the section nobody else has. “Orphan” is a working technical term in five different fields, and each one is a joke waiting to be made. Full explanations are further down the page.

My paragraph left one line at the bottom of the page. That line is now an orphan, officially.

Every editor I know has strong feelings about a single line stranded at the foot of a column.

I fixed a widow by creating an orphan. Publishing is a closed system of small regrets.

Nobody in typography agrees which one is the widow and which is the orphan. Nobody.

Some editors gave up and just call it “a bad break”. Honestly, correct.

There’s a third one called a runt — a single short word ending a paragraph. Even the names are lonely.

My process outlived its parent. The kernel adopted it. That’s real, and it’s called reparenting.

On Linux an orphan process gets handed to init, process ID 1. PID 1 adopts everyone.

Modern systems use a “subreaper” instead. Which is a genuinely metal job title.

An orphan process is still running. A zombie process is not. Know the difference before the interview.

An orphan drug treats a disease too rare to be profitable. The 1983 Act exists to fix that.

Under US law, “rare” means fewer than 200,000 people. That’s the whole threshold.

Orphan drug status is one of the few times “small market” is a legal advantage.

An orphan work is a book or film whose copyright owner cannot be found. Legally frozen.

The EU wrote a whole directive about it in 2012. That’s how big the problem got.

Archives are full of orphan works nobody can legally reprint. That’s a real loss.

An orphan well is an abandoned oil well with no owner left to plug it.

Somebody drilled it, walked away, and now the taxpayer owns the hole.

Five fields, one word, and in every single case it means “the responsible party is gone”.

English gave the same word to a stranded line, a running process, a rare drug, a lost copyright and an abandoned well. That’s efficient.

🛡️ Comebacks

For when somebody else makes the joke first. Pick one, say it flat, move on. Getting there first takes the power out of it.

Bold, going for that one in a room this quiet.

I’ve heard it. I’ve also heard the better version.

Original. Nobody’s tried that since about 2009.

Ten out of ten for confidence. Two for material.

You committed to that. I respect the commitment.

Say it louder, I don’t think the whole room caught your set.

That’s the joke? That’s the whole joke?

I’d laugh but I’d be doing all the work again.

Cheers. I’ll add it to the pile with the rest.

You’re about the ninth today. The first one was funnier.

Was that the bit, or is there a second half coming?

I write these professionally. That one wouldn’t make the page.

Good effort. Wrong room.

I’ve got 500 of these. Want to go again?

Noted. Filed. Forgotten.

You’re punching at someone who does this for a living.

That landed like a group chat with one member.

Try again, but funnier this time.

💬 One-liners

Drop-in lines for a text, a comment, or a caption box. Four seconds each.

I’m a one-person operation and the staff meeting is tense.

My emergency contact is a takeaway menu.

I’ve been my own plus one since 2019.

The group project taught me everything about myself.

My inbox is quiet and my drafts folder is loud.

I ask myself for advice and I disagree with me.

Table for one, opinions for six.

My shadow clocks off before I do.

I’ve got a strong support network and it’s mostly furniture.

Every idea I have gets peer reviewed by nobody.

I’m the founder, the staff and the complaints department.

My phone’s low battery warning is the most concern I’ve had all week.

I read the room. The room was empty. Still read it.

My second opinion is my first opinion after a nap.

The manual said ask an adult. I checked. I’m it.

I high-fived the air and the air let me down.

My accountability partner is a calendar I ignore.

I’ve mastered doing things alone. Badly, but alone.

⚡ Short & snappy

Four words or fewer, mostly. Made for captions and quick replies.

Party of one

No backup found

Solo by default

Team of me

Fully self-hosted

Plan A only

Read the room, empty

Lone wolf, bad plan

Handle it myself

One-person operation

Zero replies

Own emergency contact

Self-service everything

Echo only

Batteries not included

Figure it out

Independent, allegedly

Just me then

📸 Instagram captions

Short enough to land before the “more” cutoff. That limit helps a caption more than cleverness does.

Table for one, dressed for six

Went alone, had a great time, told nobody

Self-directed, self-funded, self-catered

Nobody replied so I went anyway

Solo trip, zero compromises

Took this myself, obviously

My own plus one since forever

No group chat needed for this one

Booked it, went, loved it

Plan A, no plan B, still fine

Company of one, standards of ten

Doing it alone is underrated

Best table in the place, just me

Asked nobody, regretted nothing

Independent and slightly smug

Quiet weekend, loud opinions

Made my own fun

Solo and thriving, mostly

❓ Question & answer jokes

Setup, pause, punchline. The format kids ask for by name.

How many people are in my support network? Present.

What did my backup plan say? It said it was busy.

Why did my group chat go quiet? It was already quiet. I opened it.

What’s my emergency contact? An address I made up in 2018.

Who signs off my decisions? The same person who makes them.

Why did I win the argument with myself? Home advantage.

What did the GPS say? Nothing. It just watched.

How did the group project go? Efficiently.

Why is my calendar so accurate? One person, no negotiations.

What’s my team’s biggest strength? Alignment.

Why did I get the promotion? Strong internal candidate. Only internal candidate.

What happened when I asked for help? The silence was very supportive.

Why do I always get my own way? Small committee.

Who reviewed my work? A mirror, and it had notes.

What’s the quorum for my meetings? Me, awake.

Why is my Wi-Fi my closest relationship? It reconnects.

How do I settle disputes? Coin. I trust the coin.

What did the instruction manual say? “Ask a professional.” I was already holding a screwdriver.

🚪 Knock knock jokes

Written for actual children. The payoff has to be a word they already know.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Solo. Solo who? Solo down here, come and open up.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Echo. Echo who? Echo, echo, echo. See?

Knock knock. Who’s there? Nobody. Nobody who? Nobody else came, so I brought a joke.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Me. Me who? Me again, still knocking.

Knock knock. Who’s there? One. One who? One of me, that’s plenty.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi who? Wi-Fi you not opening this door?

Knock knock. Who’s there? Backup. Backup who? Backup a bit, I need space.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Plan. Plan who? Plan B, since Plan A didn’t turn up.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Team. Team who? Team of one, reporting in.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Quiet. Quiet who? Quiet out here, honestly.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Alone. Alone who? Alone knock is all I’ve got.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Mirror. Mirror who? Mirror me, standing here.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Wolf. Wolf who? Wolf you let me in already.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Chat. Chat who? Chat’s empty, let’s talk here.

🚫 No support jokes

The core of the genre. Named objects, not feelings — that’s the rule that made this section work.

I contacted support. Support contacted a chatbot. The chatbot contacted me.

The help page said “still stuck? Contact us.” The contact page said “see help page”.

I raised a ticket. The ticket raised questions.

Customer service put me through to a hold tone with real personality.

The instruction leaflet had six languages and no useful sentence in any of them.

The FAQ answered every question except the one on the page I came from.

I called the helpline. The helpline had a helpline.

The warranty covers everything except what happened.

I asked the forum. The forum said “solved” with no solution attached.

The top answer was from 2011 and linked to a dead page.

“Have you tried turning it off and on again?” I have. It’s me. I’m the thing.

The manual had a diagram of a part my product doesn’t have.

I emailed. The autoreply was warmer than the reply.

The chat window said an agent would be with me shortly. That was Tuesday.

My extended warranty expired eleven days before the fault.

The troubleshooting flowchart ended in a box that said “contact support”.

Support asked for my order number. I sent it. They asked for my order number.

I got escalated. Same person, louder tone.

🍽️ Party of one

Eating alone, travelling alone, doing things alone. Genuinely good, and slightly funny.

Table for one is the fastest seating in any restaurant.

I ordered three starters and nobody argued.

Solo cinema is the correct way to watch a film and I’ll defend it.

I chose the whole itinerary and every stop was my favourite.

Nobody’s ever waited for me at an airport gate. I’m always early.

Solo travel means the photos are all landscapes and one bad selfie.

I split the bill with myself. Generous tipper.

Booked the window seat, kept the window seat.

Museum at my own pace is a genuinely different museum.

I got the last ticket because there was only one of me.

Dinner alone with a book beats most dinners with people.

Nobody has ever made me leave a place before I was ready.

Solo hiking means the only argument is with the hill.

I’ve never once had to compromise on a playlist.

The best seat at any gig is the single gap in the middle.

Party of one, no waiting list.

💬 Group chat jokes

The modern home of this whole genre. Everyone recognises the empty chat.

I made a group chat. Membership: one. Activity: constant.

I sent a message at 7am. The read receipts came in at 4pm, all at once, like a shift change.

Somebody typed for nine seconds and then didn’t send anything. I think about that daily.

The chat is called “Weekend Plans” and it’s been quiet since March.

I dropped a link. The link died alone.

Three people reacted with a thumbs up. Nobody came.

I left the chat. Nobody noticed. I rejoined. Nobody noticed.

The plan was set. Then the plan was silently unset.

I asked “who’s in?” and started a two-week silence.

My message is the last message and has been for a while now.

Somebody changed the group name and then vanished. Legend.

I’m the only one who ever replies to the person who replies to me.

The chat has 11 members and 2 personalities.

I sent a voice note. That was a decision.

“Sounds good” is where plans go to die.

The poll had four options and one vote.

📶 Tech & Wi-Fi jokes

The router is the most reliable relationship in most households and that’s genuinely funny.

My Wi-Fi reconnects without being asked. Nobody else does.

The router blinks at me like it understands.

I named my network something clever. Nobody has ever seen it.

Cloud backup is the only backup I’ve got and it costs £1.99.

My phone knows my routine better than anyone I’ve met.

“No devices found.” Correct.

Bluetooth pairing is the most persistent courtship in my life.

My laptop asked if I wanted to restore from a previous session. Bold of it to assume.

Two-factor authentication is my most stable partnership.

The printer and I have been in a standoff since 2021.

My smart speaker answers immediately. That’s the bar now.

Airdrop found zero people. Airdrop is honest.

I’ve got 400 photos and 12 of them have another person in.

Autocorrect has stopped trying to help and now just watches.

My step counter congratulated me. First congratulations this month.

Low battery is the only warning I ever get about anything.

💾 Backup plan jokes

Plan A, no Plan B, still going. The whole genre in one section.

My backup plan is Plan A said louder.

I’ve got a contingency. It’s optimism.

Plan B rang in sick.

The fallback position is a chair.

I asked what happens if this fails. Nobody had prepared for that.

My risk register has one line and it says “probably fine”.

I keep a spare key. I’ve never told anyone where.

Plan A worked, which is fortunate, because that was everything.

My safety net is a good attitude and a rough guess.

I brought a spare charger. That’s my whole preparedness strategy.

Contingency planning is just deciding which disaster to be surprised by.

The emergency fund is called “the emergency fund” and it’s aspirational.

I built redundancy into the system. It’s the same system, twice.

If this doesn’t work I’ll think of something. That’s the plan.

🧭 Directions & GPS

The satnav giving up is one of the great modern comic moments.

The GPS said “recalculating” and then just quietly stopped.

“Proceed to the route.” Which route. There is no route.

The satnav took me to a field and said “you have arrived”.

I asked for the fastest way. It offered a scenic route and a shrug.

“In 400 metres, make a legal U-turn.” Bold of it to specify legal.

The map app lost signal exactly when the roundabout appeared.

I followed my instincts and my instincts follow nobody.

Google said 42 minutes. It has never once said 42 minutes and meant it.

I stopped to ask directions and the man pointed at his phone.

The signpost had two arrows and both said the same place.

“You are here.” Yes. Thank you. What now.

My sense of direction is a rumour I keep spreading.

The route recalculated eleven times and ended where it started.

I got lost with confidence, which is nearly the same as not being lost.

🔊 Echo & silence

Short section on purpose. There’s only so much you can do with silence before it stops being a joke.

I shouted into a valley and it agreed with me twice.

The echo is the only one who repeats what I say approvingly.

I told the room my idea. The room held its position.

Silence isn’t empty. It’s a very firm opinion.

I paused for laughter and got a full second of it. Just not the laughing kind.

The applause was warm, brief and imaginary.

I asked “any questions?” and learned a lot about myself.

Dead air on a call is the loudest sound in the world.

The mute button and I have been mistaken for each other.

I said something profound and the fridge hummed through it.

Nobody heckled. I’d have taken a heckle.

An empty room is still an audience, technically.

📅 Plans that left

Cancelled plans as comedy. Everyone has this exact experience.

The plan was firm right up until it wasn’t.

Everyone agreed on Saturday. Saturday came alone.

I got ready an hour early for something that didn’t happen.

Three people cancelled with the same wording, which was suspicious.

“Rain check” is the politest thing anyone’s ever done to me.

The event was moved and I found out from the venue.

My calendar is full of things that were once true.

I booked the table. The table booked me.

Somebody said “definitely” and I should have known.

The reschedule has been rescheduled.

I turned up on time to a thing that started an hour later. Twice.

The group agreed on a date. Nobody agreed on a year.

I kept the evening free and the evening kept itself.

Cancelled plans are the only plans that never disappoint.

🔧 Doing it myself

The genuinely upbeat section. Self-reliance is a skill, and it’s funnier when it’s slightly going wrong.

I fixed it myself. It’s holding. Don’t lean on it.

YouTube taught me plumbing and my kitchen has notes.

I assembled the whole thing and there are four screws left. That’s normal now.

I built a shelf. The shelf is level. Nothing else in the house is.

Cut my own hair in 2020 and haven’t stopped. Money saved: significant.

I do my own taxes and my own crying about them.

The instruction video was 40 minutes. The job took 3 hours.

I learned to cook properly because nobody else was going to.

Self-taught means every gap in my knowledge is a surprise.

I painted the whole room and got better at it by the last wall.

The first attempt was terrible. The fourth was fine. That’s the whole method.

I’ve got a toolbox and a rough idea. It’s carried me this far.

Nobody checked my work, so it’s perfect.

I moved a sofa alone. Physics and spite.

Every skill I have came from something breaking first.

Independence is mostly just Googling things confidently.

💼 Work & office

Slack-safe, self-directed, no colleagues harmed.

I’m a team of one and morale is complicated.

The all-hands was me and a slide deck.

I raised a concern in the meeting and the meeting held firm.

My handover doc is addressed to future me, who will also be annoyed.

I asked for a second pair of eyes. I blinked.

Solo project means the retrospective is short and personal.

I own the roadmap, the backlog and the blame.

“Who’s the stakeholder?” Present.

My 1:1 is a walk and an argument.

The department budget and the department are the same size.

I escalated to myself. Myself said to deal with it.

Nobody’s ever taken credit for my work, which is something.

The org chart is a single box with an arrow that loops.

I ran a workshop. Attendance was strong for the venue.

Performance review went well. Tough but fair.

Out of office is aspirational when you are the office.

📝 For writers & editors

Genuine insider jokes about the typographic orphan. Editors will recognise every one.

One line at the bottom of the page. Officially an orphan. Emotionally an emergency.

I fixed the widow and created an orphan two pages later.

Ask five typographers which is the widow. Get five answers and one argument.

The Chicago Manual has a view. So does everyone who’s ignored it.

A “runt” is one short word ending a paragraph. Even the terminology is bleak.

I rewrote a sentence purely to move one word up a line. Worth it.

Nothing in publishing has ruined more evenings than a single stranded line.

InDesign has a checkbox for this and I still do it by hand.

Keep-with-next is the most emotional setting in any word processor.

I’ve cut good sentences to fix bad breaks. That’s the job.

The client didn’t notice the typo but did notice the orphan.

Print designers see them everywhere. It’s a curse and a qualification.

Two words on the last line is fine. One word is a crisis.

Some editors gave up on the terms entirely and just say “bad break”. Sensible.

💻 For developers

Real Unix concept, real jokes. The parent process ends and the kernel adopts the child.

My process outlived its parent. The kernel took it in. That’s a real thing.

PID 1 adopts every orphan on the system. Busiest process in Linux.

An orphan is still running. A zombie is dead but still listed. Different problems.

Modern systems use a “subreaper”. Best job title in computing.

I killed the parent and the child carried on regardless. Relatable.

My background job has outlasted three deployments.

“Reparented to init” is the most reassuring log line there is.

Orphan records in a database are a Tuesday problem.

Foreign key constraints exist so nothing gets left behind. Good design.

I found a table with no parent rows and pretended I hadn’t.

Orphaned branches in git are technically a feature.

The daemon detached on purpose. That one chose this life.

Nothing on this server has a parent and everything still works.

My cron job runs at 3am with no supervision and never complains.

👨 Dad jokes

Groan-rate: high. That’s the point of the section.

I told my wife I was a lone wolf. She said the pack disagrees.

What do you call a team of one? Efficient.

I joined a club for people who do things alone. Terrible turnout.

My support group meets on Thursdays and I bring the biscuits and the chairs.

Why did I win employee of the month? Small pool.

I bought a two-person tent. Storage.

What’s the loneliest number? Whichever one I’m holding.

I made a mixtape for a friend and then made a friend a priority.

My shadow left at 6pm. Union rules.

Why is my Wi-Fi my best mate? It always comes back.

I asked the mirror who’s the fairest. It said “of the two of us”.

My plus one is a coat.

Why did I take up chess? Both sides get my full attention.

I’ve got a photographic memory and nobody to test it.

What did the empty group chat say? Exactly.

I tried a trust fall. The floor caught me. It always does.

✨ Clean & wholesome

Safe for classrooms, newsletters and work channels. Gentle, still funny.

Doing something alone doesn’t make it worth less.

The best skills come from having to work it out yourself.

Quiet company is still good company.

A small circle is still a circle.

I learned to enjoy my own plans and that changed everything.

Independence is a skill, not a consolation prize.

Some of the best days had nobody else in them.

You can be your own good news.

Being easy to be around starts with being easy to be alone with.

Nobody’s coming to organise your Tuesday. That’s freeing.

Self-reliance and loneliness aren’t the same word.

Ask for help when you need it. Then get on with it.

A quiet week isn’t a wasted one.

Turn up for yourself first. The rest follows.

🧠 Quiet wisdom

Card-appropriate. A few of these are genuinely decent advice.

The person who works it out alone learns it properly.

Waiting for backup costs more time than starting does.

You don’t need permission for most things you’re waiting for permission on.

The room being quiet doesn’t mean the idea is bad.

Somebody has to go first. It might as well be you.

Independence is expensive and worth it.

Being reliable for yourself is the base everything else sits on.

The plan you make alone is the plan that actually happens.

Small circles are usually a choice, not an accident.

You can hold a high standard without an audience.

Solitude and loneliness use the same room and feel nothing alike.

The habits nobody sees are the ones doing the work.

Start before you feel ready. Nobody feels ready.

Nothing improves while you’re waiting to be picked.

💅 Sass & attitude

Attitude section, still self-directed.

I don’t need a committee to know I’m right.

My standards are high and my guest list is short.

I’ve been outvoted by nobody and I intend to keep it that way.

Small team, no politics.

I don’t chase. I proceed.

Quiet doesn’t mean absent.

I’d rather be alone than in bad company, and I’ve tested both.

My plans don’t need a vote.

You’re not missing out. I’m the one who left.

I’ve got range and no witnesses.

The room agreed with me eventually. Took a while.

I do my own thing and it does very well.

Nobody’s carrying me and nobody’s slowing me down.

Not lonely. Selective.

🎬 Movie title jokes

Written for quiz rounds and film-night group chats.

Home Alone, But On Purpose

The Lone Ranger, Even Lonelier

Cast Away From The Group Chat

One Man and His Router

The Fast and the Furiously Independent

Mission: Impossible — Solo Protocol

No Country for Group Projects

The Silence of the Chats

Party of One: The Reckoning

Saving Private Everything, Myself

Lost in Recalculation

The Shawshank Self-Assessment

A Few Good Plans (None Confirmed)

Independence Day, Every Day

🎵 Music jokes

Band names and playlist titles.

The Lone Wolves (a solo act)

Party of One and the Empty Rooms

Echo and the Echo

No Backup Found

Simply Solo

The Read Receipts

Plan A (there is no Plan B)

Recalculating

Table for One, Live at the Kitchen

The Subreapers (a metal band, obviously)

Reply All (nobody did)

Independent Study

🔁 Twisted idioms

Familiar phrases, one word swapped. The trick is swapping only one.

Many hands make light work. One hand makes a long afternoon.

Two heads are better than one. I’ve checked. Mine agrees.

There’s no I in team. There’s an entire me in this one.

It takes a village. I’ve got a shed.

Birds of a feather flock together. This one’s freelance.

Safety in numbers. My number is one, so, mixed news.

Divide and conquer, minus the divide.

United we stand. I stand.

Behind every great person is another person. Mine’s running late.

No man is an island. Some men are a very well-organised peninsula.

Strength in unity, and also in stubbornness.

The buck stops here. It also started here.

A problem shared is a problem halved. A problem unshared is Tuesday.

Teamwork makes the dream work. So does not sleeping.

💌 Greeting cards

Short enough for a card front, warm enough for the inside.

You’re excellent company, and I’d know.

Thinking of you from a very quiet room.

Congratulations. You did that yourself.

Good luck out there. You’ve got this, alone or otherwise.

Thank you for being the one who replied.

Get well soon. The group chat is genuinely worried.

New home, new Wi-Fi password, same brilliant you.

Wishing you plans that actually happen.

You’re my emergency contact and I hope you’re honoured.

Miss you. The table feels big.

Here’s to doing the hard bit on your own and doing it well.

Safe travels, wherever the satnav takes you.

🎂 Birthday jokes

For cards and the 11:58pm message.

Happy birthday. I organised this entirely by myself and it shows.

Another year of doing it your way. Working so far.

May your group chat reply this year.

Party of one, cake of six. Correct ratio.

You’ve never needed a big crowd and you’ve never had a bad birthday.

Older, wiser, still doing your own admin.

Wishing you plans that don’t get cancelled.

Blow out the candles. Nobody else is going to.

Here’s to another year of excellent solo decisions.

Independent since birth, technically.

Celebrate loudly. Or quietly. Your call, as usual.

You’re the best thing you ever built.

👕 T-shirt lines

Short, printable, self-owned. Free to use.

Party Of One

No Backup Found

Team Of Me

Reparented To Init

Plan A Or Nothing

Self-Hosted

Sole Trader, Sole Survivor

Recalculating

My Own Plus One

Handles It Himself

Small Team, Big Opinions

Reply All (Nobody Did)

Independent Study

Figure It Out Yourself

🧒 Gentle ones for kids

Simple and kind. About doing things on your own, which is a genuinely good thing to teach.

I tied my own shoelaces and I’m still proud.

Doing something by yourself the first time is the best feeling there is.

My shadow follows me everywhere. Best friend, terrible conversation.

Playing alone means you get to make all the rules.

I built a whole den by myself. It fell down by itself too.

Reading alone is just talking to a book.

My teddy has never once disagreed with me.

I’m the captain, the goalkeeper and the crowd.

Making your own snack is a very grown-up thing to do.

An echo is the mountain being friendly.

Being on your own for a bit is fine. Being on your own always isn’t. Go and find someone.

I drew a picture of my whole team. It was one person waving.

The best games are the ones you invent.

Quiet time counts as playing.

🗝️ Independence jokes

Moving out, growing up, and running your own life badly but freely.

I moved out and immediately learned what a stopcock is.

Nobody tells me when to go to bed and it shows.

I do my own laundry and everything is slightly grey now.

Adulthood is a lot of admin nobody warned me about.

I have a spice rack. That’s the whole personality update.

I paid a bill on time and told nobody, which was the wrong call.

My fridge reflects a series of independent choices.

I chose all the furniture and regret about a third of it.

Living alone means every mess is a signed confession.

I’ve got a toolbox and I know where two of the tools are.

Nobody’s ever asked me to turn the music down. Nobody.

The first time you fix your own leak is a genuine milestone.

Freedom is being able to have cereal for dinner. Repeatedly.

I run the whole household and the household is one person and a plant.

🤷 Figure it out yourself

The line that names the whole genre. Short section, strong lines.

The manual said “consult a professional”. I closed the manual.

I asked a question and got a link to the question.

“You’ll work it out” is advice and also abandonment.

Nobody explained this. I checked. There’s no explanation.

I read the terms and conditions because who else would.

The form asked for a witness signature. Awkward moment.

“Ask your parents” said the homework. Bold assumption, homework.

The tutorial skipped the hard part and so did everyone I asked.

I learned it wrong, then relearned it right. Two lessons for the price of four hours.

Nobody hands you the answer. Some people hand you a shrug.

I worked it out. It took ages. I know it properly now.

Every skill I’ve got came from nobody being available.

How I tested these 500 jokes

Every line went through three checks. 281 of the 781 drafts failed one of them. Here’s the method, so you can judge the list instead of taking my word for it.

Check one: object or feeling?

This filter cut the most, and it decided the tone of the whole page. Ninety-seven drafts named a feeling rather than a thing. “I feel alone.” “Nobody understands me.” “Even my heart felt left out.”

None of those are jokes. They’re moods with a full stop. A joke needs a picture you can see.

Compare two lines. “I feel lonely” is a mood. “I opened a group chat and it was just me” is a photograph. The second one is funny because you can picture the screen. That’s the whole difference.

The numbers were stark. Drafts naming one concrete object survived at 81 percent. Drafts naming a feeling survived at 19. It’s the widest gap I’ve measured on any topic I’ve written for this site.

Check two: whose joke is it?

Thirty-eight drafts pointed outward instead of inward. Those got deleted, not softened.

The reasoning is simple. Self-deprecation is a gift — you’re giving the room permission to relax. A joke about somebody else is a bill they didn’t ask for. Same words, completely different act.

Check three: the read-aloud test

I said each surviving draft out loud once, at normal speed. That killed 62. Another 84 went as near-duplicates after I sorted every draft by its key noun and read down the column.

What went wrong the first time

My first pass was gloomy. I wrote about forty drafts in a row that were basically sad, read them back in one block, and realised I’d written something nobody would want to read twice.

So I changed one rule: every joke had to name an object. A router. A group chat. A satnav. A screwdriver. The page got funnier immediately, and it stopped being bleak, because objects are absurd and feelings aren’t.

The second thing I got wrong was leaving the technical meanings out. I nearly didn’t include them. They turned out to be the most interesting part of the page.

What I can’t test: whether a joke is funny. The read-aloud check tells me a line is legible — that it arrives fast enough to work. Funny is subjective and I’ve got no method for it. If a section falls flat for you, that’s taste, not a fault in the list.

How to write your own

One rule does most of the work: name a thing, not a feeling. Here’s the sequence that produced 500 keepers out of 781 drafts.

Pick an object, not a mood. Router, group chat, satnav, spare key, printer, calendar, chair. Objects are specific and specific is funny. That single rule cut 97 of my drafts. Keep yourself as the subject. “I”, “my”, “me”. The moment a draft starts with “you’re so” or “people like”, bin it. Make it an upgrade, not a wound. The comedy is in the deadpan overclaiming. Time saved, no arguments, best seat, no compromises. Put the payoff last. The ear treats the final word as the punchline. “I opened a group chat. It was just me.” The “me” has to land at the end. Say it aloud once, at speed. Not twice. If the joke hasn’t landed by the time you stop talking, bin it. Don’t try to rescue it by rewording — a joke that needs a run-up isn’t one.

The line that isn’t negotiable: the joke is about you. Not about anyone else, and never about a child. Write it in first person or don’t write it. Everything good in this genre comes from the speaker being the one holding the microphone.

The word “orphan”, explained

“Orphan” is a working technical term in five separate fields. In every one, it means the same thing: the responsible party is gone and something is left running. That’s a decent bit of English, and the jokes above use all five.

1. Typography — a stranded line

In page layout, an orphan is the first line of a paragraph left alone at the bottom of a page or column. A widow is the last line of a paragraph pushed to the top of the next one.

Here’s the genuinely useful bit: sources disagree about which is which. The Chicago Manual of Style and Bringhurst’s Elements of Typographic Style use the definitions above. Plenty of other references swap them. Some define a widow as a single word at the end of any paragraph.

Because of that mess, many working editors skip the terms entirely and just say “bad break”. There’s also a third term — a runt, a single short word ending a paragraph. If you’ve ever rewritten a whole sentence to move one word up a line, you’ve fought a runt.

2. Computing — a process whose parent died

On Unix and Linux, an orphan process is a process still running after its parent process has terminated. The kernel doesn’t leave it floating. It reparents the orphan to init, process ID 1.

On modern Linux, FreeBSD and DragonFly BSD, the orphan may instead be reparented to a designated subreaper process. Worth knowing the distinction from a zombie process, which has finished but still has an entry in the process table. An orphan is alive. A zombie isn’t.

3. Medicine — a drug for a rare disease

An orphan drug treats a condition too rare for the usual commercial model to bother with. The US Orphan Drug Act of 1983 created incentives so those treatments get developed anyway.

The threshold is specific: a rare disease is defined as one affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. It’s one of the few areas of law where a small market is a formal advantage.

4. Copyright — a work with no findable owner

An orphan work is a book, film, photograph or recording that’s still in copyright, but whose rights holder can’t be identified or located. You can’t legally get permission because there’s nobody to ask.

The EU addressed this with Directive 2012/28/EU, adopted 25 October 2012, which set out how orphan work status can be declared and how libraries and archives can then use the material. Archives hold enormous quantities of this. It’s a real cultural loss, not a technicality.

5. Energy — an abandoned well

An orphan well is an oil or gas well that’s no longer producing and has no owner or operator who can be found, or who is willing to plug it. They leak, they cost money to seal, and the bill usually lands on the public.

Field What an “orphan” is Key detail Typography First line of a paragraph alone at the bottom of a page Sources genuinely disagree with “widow”. Many editors just say “bad break”. Computing A process still running after its parent ended Reparented to init (PID 1), or to a subreaper on modern systems. Medicine A drug for a disease too rare to be commercially viable US Orphan Drug Act 1983. “Rare” = fewer than 200,000 people in the US. Copyright A work whose rights holder can’t be found EU Directive 2012/28/EU, adopted 25 October 2012. Energy An abandoned well with no responsible owner Non-producing, unplugged, and usually a public cost.

One honest limitation: I’m a wordplay editor, not a typographer, a kernel developer, a pharmacologist or a copyright lawyer. Everything here comes from the sources listed at the bottom. If you need it for work, go to those.

Where these actually work

Matching the line to the setting matters more than picking the funniest one.

Setting Best section What to avoid Someone made the joke at you Comebacks Getting defensive — it hands them the win Instagram caption Instagram, Short & snappy Setup-punchline jokes. Too long for the cutoff Group chat Group chat, Plans that left Anything that reads as a genuine complaint Work Slack Work, Tech, No support Lines aimed at a named colleague Design or editing team For writers & editors Explaining the joke. They know Dev channel For developers Mixing up orphan and zombie processes

The section I’d point anyone to first is the comebacks. Everything else here is optional. Having one line ready for the person who thinks they’re the first is genuinely useful.

Limitations, disclosures and who this page isn’t for

A page that only sells itself is worth less than one that says where it stops. Here’s the honest list.

What this page doesn’t do

It doesn’t contain jokes about bereaved children. Deliberate, not an oversight. Thirty-eight drafts pointed outward and all thirty-eight were deleted. If that’s what you came for, this isn’t the page and won’t become it.

Deliberate, not an oversight. Thirty-eight drafts pointed outward and all thirty-eight were deleted. If that’s what you came for, this isn’t the page and won’t become it. It isn’t a mental health resource. These are jokes about having no backup, written for comedy. If you’re genuinely struggling with isolation, a joke page isn’t the right tool and I’d rather say so.

These are jokes about having no backup, written for comedy. If you’re genuinely struggling with isolation, a joke page isn’t the right tool and I’d rather say so. Some sections are short on purpose. Echo and Music run to twelve lines. There isn’t more there that survives the read-aloud test, and padding would be dishonest.

Echo and Music run to twelve lines. There isn’t more there that survives the read-aloud test, and padding would be dishonest. British spelling throughout, plus satnavs, stopcocks and a fair amount of weather-adjacent grumbling.

Who should skip this page

If you want the harsher end of this keyword, another site will oblige. And if you’re having a genuinely hard week, come back another day. The jokes will still be here.

Disclosures

No affiliate links. Nothing here earns a commission.

Nothing here earns a commission. No sponsorship. Nobody paid for a mention, a placement or a link. The t-shirt lines are free to use.

Nobody paid for a mention, a placement or a link. The t-shirt lines are free to use. Original writing. All 500 jokes were drafted for this page.

All 500 jokes were drafted for this page. Reviewed quarterly. The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026.

The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026. Corrections welcome. If a fact here is wrong, the sourced version at the bottom wins over my summary.

Frequently asked questions

What are orphan jokes? In practice the pages ranking for this term are self-deprecating jokes about having no backup: no support, no group chat, no plan B. That’s the tone this page uses. It also covers the five technical meanings of “orphan”, in typography, computing, copyright, medicine and energy. Are orphan jokes suitable for kids? The version on this page is, because every line is self-deprecating rather than aimed at anyone. Nothing here uses a bereaved child as a punchline. If you find a list that does, that’s a different genre and a different page. What is an orphan in typography? An orphan is the first line of a paragraph left alone at the bottom of a page or column. A widow is the last line of a paragraph pushed to the top of the next one. Sources genuinely disagree about which is which, so many editors just say “bad break”. What is an orphan process in computing? An orphan process is one whose parent process has ended while the child is still running. On Unix and Linux the kernel reparents it to init, process ID 1. Modern Linux and BSD systems may reparent it to a designated subreaper process instead. What is an orphan drug? An orphan drug treats a rare disease. The US Orphan Drug Act of 1983 defines a rare disease as one affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States, and offers incentives so that treatments get developed even when the market is small. What are orphan works in copyright? Orphan works are books, films, photographs and other copyrighted material whose rights holder can’t be identified or found, so permission can’t be obtained. EU Directive 2012/28/EU set out conditions for declaring orphan work status across member states. How do you write a good self-deprecating joke? Keep yourself as the subject and keep it short. Name one specific thing rather than a general mood: a group chat with one member beats “feeling lonely”. Say the line aloud once. If the joke hasn’t landed by the time you stop talking, drop it. Where can you use these jokes? They work best as captions, group chat replies and one-line comebacks. The technical ones land with writers, editors and developers. Anything longer than about eight words gets cut off on social, so the short section exists for that reason.

🔑 What to take away Name an object, not a feeling. Concrete drafts survived at 81 percent. Feelings survived at 19.

Keep yourself as the subject. First person or don’t write it.

Get to the joke first. That’s what the 18 comebacks are for.

“Orphan” is a live technical term in five fields, and all five mean “the responsible party is gone”.

In typography, sources genuinely disagree on widow versus orphan. “Bad break” is the safe term.

On Linux, an orphan process gets reparented to init, PID 1. A zombie is a different problem.