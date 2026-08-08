Type a name, press Create, pick a design. Six illustrated scenes — rose garden, decorated party room, floral pastel and more. Downloads as PNG, and your photo never leaves your device.

🎂 Make your cake Type the name, press Create, then pick a design underneath. Step 1 — whose birthday is it?

✨ Create Live preview

Step 2 — choose a design Step 3 — name font Step 4 — extras (all optional) Top message

Age on the topper

🖼️ Tap to add a photo Cropped into a circle above the cake. Never uploaded.



Remove ⬇ Download square

⬇ Story size Square is 1080×1080 for WhatsApp, Instagram posts and Facebook. Story is 1080×1920. Both save as PNG.

💬 Birthday message generator Tone

Sweet and warm Funny Short Heartfelt For a friend For family The name from the box above gets dropped in automatically. Type a name above, pick a tone, then press the button. 🎲 New message

⧉ Copy

EP Built & maintained by Ethan Parker — Wordplay Editor, EasyPuns 🌹 Six illustrated scenes Roses, a decorated party room, gold, floral pastel, night sky and chocolate. Every element is drawn by code. 🔒 Photos never leave your device The file is read locally and drawn onto a canvas. Nothing is uploaded, stored or logged. 🔤 Spelling stays correct The name is drawn as real text, so it never comes out garbled the way AI image tools do. 🚫 No watermark, no limit Make as many as you like. Nothing is stamped on the image and nothing expires.

🔄 What changed in this update This tool gets reviewed every quarter. Most recent first. 3 Aug 2026 Rebuilt as six full illustrated scenes rather than colour swaps. Rose Garden has climbing vines and roses on every tier, Party Room has bunting and balloons, Floral Pastel has a flower crown on the top tier.

Rebuilt as six full illustrated scenes rather than colour swaps. Rose Garden has climbing vines and roses on every tier, Party Room has bunting and balloons, Floral Pastel has a flower crown on the top tier. 3 Aug 2026 Moved the picture to the centre and put the design buttons directly underneath it, where people were looking for them.

Moved the picture to the centre and put the design buttons directly underneath it, where people were looking for them. 3 Aug 2026 Added a Create button. The name now arrives with a short reveal instead of appearing letter by letter as you type.

Added a Create button. The name now arrives with a short reveal instead of appearing letter by letter as you type. 3 Aug 2026 Added a seventh font, Dancing Script, which handles medium-length names better than the other scripts.

Added a seventh font, Dancing Script, which handles medium-length names better than the other scripts. 3 Aug 2026 Flower decoration now wraps the photo ring on the two floral scenes.

Flower decoration now wraps the photo ring on the two floral scenes. Next review November 2026.

The six designs

Each one is a different scene, not a recoloured version of the same cake. Here’s what actually changes.

Design What’s in it Best for 🌹 Rose Garden Climbing rose vines up both sides, roses on every tier and around the photo, petals falling Mums, grandmothers, romantic birthdays, anniversaries 🎈 Party Room A room with panelled walls, a floor, two strings of bunting and four balloons Kids’ parties, invitations, family group chats ✨ Elegant Gold Near-black cake, gold banding, small gold blooms, sparkle wash Milestone birthdays — 40, 50, 60 and up 🌸 Floral Pastel Light background, botanical corners, and a full flower crown around the top tier Spring birthdays, soft aesthetics, sisters and friends 🌙 Starry Night Star field, a crescent moon and sparkle bursts on a deep navy sky Midnight wishes, teenagers, moody feeds 🍫 Chocolate Dark chocolate tiers, caramel drip and macarons along each layer Anyone who’d rather have the cake than the flowers

If you want flowers: Rose Garden is the strongest — roses appear on the vines, on all three tiers, on the top and around the photo ring. Floral Pastel is the softer option, with a flower crown and a light background. Elegant Gold has flowers too, but small and gold rather than colourful.

How to use it

Four steps, about a minute.

Type the name and press Create. Pressing Enter does the same thing. The name is written onto the middle tier with a short reveal, and it shrinks itself to fit if it’s long. Pick a design from the row under the picture. Six scenes. The change is instant, and your name stays put when you switch. Choose a font, then add extras if you want them. A top message, an age for the gold topper, and a photo from your device. Download. Square for WhatsApp status and Instagram posts, story size for a full-screen story. If your browser blocks the button, long-press the picture and choose Save image.

One practical tip: use a photo where the face is roughly centred. The circle crop takes the middle of the image, so a face at the very edge gets cut. Ten seconds cropping it square in your phone’s gallery makes a real difference.

Which size do you need?

Where you’re posting Use Why WhatsApp status Square 1080×1080 Fills the frame without cropping the cake WhatsApp direct message Square Previews cleanly in the chat bubble Instagram post Square Instagram’s default feed ratio Instagram or Facebook story Story 1080×1920 Full-screen vertical, nothing cropped off Facebook post Square Displays at full width on mobile Printing a small card Square 1080px prints acceptably up to about 9cm

Why this isn’t an AI image generator

This was a deliberate choice, and it’s worth explaining because most pages ranking for this search promise AI.

AI image models are genuinely impressive at cakes. They are famously unreliable at text. Ask one for a cake reading “Ayesha” and you’ll regularly get “Ayehsa”, “Ayesah” or something that isn’t letters at all. For a tool whose entire job is putting a specific name on a cake, that failure mode is fatal.

Drawing each scene with code fixes four things at once:

The spelling is always right. The name is rendered as real text, not guessed pixels.

The name is rendered as real text, not guessed pixels. It’s instant. No render queue, no waiting, no “you have 3 credits left”.

No render queue, no waiting, no “you have 3 credits left”. It’s private. There’s no server to send your photo to, so there’s nothing to trust.

There’s no server to send your photo to, so there’s nothing to trust. It stays free. Nothing here costs money to run, so nothing here needs to start charging.

Honestly, the trade-off is that the scenes look illustrated rather than photographic. If you specifically want a photorealistic cake, an AI tool will do that better — you’ll just have to accept it may not spell the name properly.

Getting a better result

Choosing a font

The seven fonts are not interchangeable. Here’s what actually happens with each.

Font Best for Watch out for Pacifico Most names. Friendly, round, reads well small Nothing much. It’s the safe default Script (Great Vibes) Short, elegant names. Weddings, milestone birthdays Long names get thin and hard to read Dancing Medium-length names. Softer than Script but still handwritten Loses impact on very dark backgrounds Lobster Bold, fun, party energy Wide letters, so it shrinks fast on long names Elegant (Playfair) Grown-up cards, 40th and 50th birthdays Serifs get lost at very small sizes Bold Caps (Bebas) The longest names. Narrowest letters here Forces uppercase, so it loses name capitalisation Modern (Poppins) Clean, neutral, works in any language style Least decorative of the seven

Matching design to photo

Contrast is the practical difference between the scenes. Elegant Gold, Starry Night and Chocolate have dark backgrounds, so a bright photo stands out most against them. Floral Pastel is the lightest and suits a photo with a dark background. Rose Garden and Party Room sit in the middle and are the safest if you’re not sure.

Names that need care

Anything over about 12 characters starts shrinking noticeably. Two options: use the first name only, or switch to Bold Caps, which fits roughly 40 percent more characters at the same height than the script fonts do. For a double-barrelled name, putting one name on the cake and the other in the top message often reads better than cramming both.

What people actually make with it

Midnight WhatsApp status. Square export, photo of the person, first name only. Under a minute.

Square export, photo of the person, first name only. Under a minute. Group chat surprise. Make it, drop it at 00:01, let everyone else scramble.

Make it, drop it at 00:01, let everyone else scramble. Printed card insert. Square export at 1080px prints fine up to about 9cm — good enough to glue inside a shop-bought card.

Square export at 1080px prints fine up to about 9cm — good enough to glue inside a shop-bought card. Kids’ party invitation. Party Room design, age topper on, and the message field changed to something like “You’re invited”.

Party Room design, age topper on, and the message field changed to something like “You’re invited”. Milestone birthdays. Elegant Gold with the age topper handles 40, 50, 60 and up without looking like a children’s party.

Elegant Gold with the age topper handles 40, 50, 60 and up without looking like a children’s party. Flowers for someone who loves flowers. Rose Garden with a photo — the roses wrap the photo ring as well as the cake.

Rose Garden with a photo — the roses wrap the photo ring as well as the cake. Long-distance birthdays. A photo of the two of you, sent from wherever you are. Going by what the tool gets built for, this is the most common use.

What happens to your photo

Nothing. That’s the entire answer, and here’s the mechanism so you can verify it rather than trust it.

When you choose a photo, the browser’s own FileReader API reads the file into memory on your device. It gets drawn onto a canvas element in the page. At no point is there a network request carrying that image — there’s no upload endpoint on this site to receive one.

You can check this yourself. Open your browser’s developer tools, go to the Network tab, and add a photo. No request appears. Close the tab and the image is gone from memory entirely.

The same applies to the name you type. It’s held in a JavaScript variable, drawn to the canvas, and never sent anywhere.

One honest limitation: this page is served over the public internet and, like most sites, carries standard analytics on page views. That measures that a page was loaded — it does not and cannot see your photo or the name you typed, because neither ever reaches a server.

If something isn’t working

Problem Likely cause Fix Name isn’t showing Create hasn’t been pressed yet Press Create, or hit Enter in the name box Name looks tiny Too many characters for that font Use first name only, or switch to Bold Caps Download does nothing Browser blocking automatic downloads Long-press or right-click the picture and choose Save image Font looks plain Web fonts still loading Wait two seconds — the preview redraws itself automatically Face is cut off in the circle Face isn’t centred in the original photo Crop the photo square in your phone’s gallery first Photo looks blurry Source image is low resolution Use an image at least 500px wide Nothing appears at all JavaScript blocked, or a very old browser Enable JavaScript, or open in Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge

Frequently asked questions

Is this birthday cake name editor free? Yes, completely. There’s no sign-up, no watermark and no limit on how many images you make. The tool runs inside your browser rather than on a server, so there’s nothing to pay for and nothing to queue behind. Why do I have to press Create? So the name arrives as a moment rather than appearing letter by letter as you type. Press Create and the name is written onto the cake with a short reveal. Everything else, including the design and the photo, updates immediately. Where does my photo go when I upload it? Nowhere. The photo is read by your own browser and drawn straight onto the canvas on your screen. It’s never sent to this site or anywhere else. Close the tab and it’s gone. That’s a property of how the tool is built, not a promise. Which designs have flowers? Three of the six. Rose Garden puts climbing roses up both sides and roses on every tier. Floral Pastel adds a full flower crown around the top tier. Elegant Gold uses smaller gold blooms. Party Room uses balloons and bunting instead. Can I use the image on WhatsApp and Instagram? Yes. The square download is 1080 by 1080 pixels, which suits WhatsApp, Instagram posts and Facebook. The tall download is 1080 by 1920, sized for Instagram and WhatsApp stories. Both save as PNG. Is this an AI image generator? No, and that’s deliberate. Every scene is drawn by code in your browser, so it appears instantly, costs nothing and never garbles the spelling of a name. AI image tools frequently misspell text, which defeats the purpose here. Why does the name sometimes look smaller? The name is measured against the width of the cake and shrunk to fit. Longer names get a smaller size so nothing spills over the edge. If a name looks cramped, try a narrower font such as Bebas or shorten it to a first name. Does it work on a phone? Yes. The tool is built for a phone first. The picture sits in the middle of the screen with the design buttons directly underneath. Photo upload opens your camera roll, and the download saves to your device like any image.

🔑 The short version Type a name, press Create. The name arrives with a reveal rather than appearing as you type.

Six full scenes, not colour swaps — roses, a party room, gold, floral pastel, night sky, chocolate.

Design buttons sit directly under the picture so you can flick through them and watch it change.

Your photo is read locally and never uploaded. You can verify that in the Network tab.

Square export for posts and WhatsApp, story export for full-screen. Both PNG, both free.

Code-drawn rather than AI, so the name is always spelled correctly.

Limitations and disclosures

What this tool doesn’t do

It won’t make a photorealistic cake. The scenes are illustrated. That’s the cost of getting the spelling right every time.

The scenes are illustrated. That’s the cost of getting the spelling right every time. It won’t fix a bad photo. There’s no retouching, background removal or brightness control. Crop and edit in your phone first.

There’s no retouching, background removal or brightness control. Crop and edit in your phone first. It doesn’t save anything. Refresh the page and you start again. That’s the same design decision that keeps your photo private.

Refresh the page and you start again. That’s the same design decision that keeps your photo private. Six scenes, not sixty. Each one is hand-drawn in code and tuned for contrast rather than generated, so there are fewer of them and they all actually work.

Each one is hand-drawn in code and tuned for contrast rather than generated, so there are fewer of them and they all actually work. It needs JavaScript. There’s no server-side fallback, because there’s no server involved at all.

Disclosures

Free, permanently. Nothing here costs money to operate, so there’s no plan to charge.

Nothing here costs money to operate, so there’s no plan to charge. No affiliate links, no sponsorship. No card companies, no print shops, nobody paid for a mention.

No card companies, no print shops, nobody paid for a mention. No account, no email capture. The tool never asks who you are.

The tool never asks who you are. Reviewed quarterly. The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026.

The update log near the top shows what changed and when. Next review: November 2026. Bug reports welcome. If a font renders oddly on your device or a download fails, that’s worth knowing.

📚 Technical references MDN: FileReader API. How the browser reads your photo locally without uploading it. MDN: Canvas API. The drawing surface every scene is rendered onto. MDN: HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob(). How the PNG download is produced on your device. MDN: CSS Font Loading API. Why the preview redraws itself once the display fonts finish loading.