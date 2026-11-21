200+ Best Teen Knock-Knock Jokes & One-Liners (2026) — Fresh, Clean & School-Safe Teen knock-knock jokes are quick, friendly call-and-response jokes made for school hallways, group chats, birthday parties, and sleepovers. This page has 210 original teen knock-knock jokes — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, group chat jokes, school jokes, and party jokes — plus a guide to telling them well. Knock-knock — the call-and-response joke

— the call-and-response joke Setup — the first lines of the joke

— the first lines of the joke Punchline — the twist at the end of a joke

— the twist at the end of a joke Who’s there? — the classic second line

— the classic second line Group chat — a chat with all your friends

— a chat with all your friends Sleepover — a night at a friend’s house

— a night at a friend’s house Homework — school work done at home

— school work done at home Classroom — the room where you learn

— the room where you learn Birthday — the day you turn a year older

— the day you turn a year older Caption — a short line under a photo

— a short line under a photo One-liner — a joke told in a single sentence

— a joke told in a single sentence Clean joke — kind and safe for everyone

⚡ Quick Answer: Teen knock-knock jokes are clean, school-safe call-and-response jokes for teens. This page has 210 original teen knock-knock jokes — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, group chat and birthday jokes — plus a guide to telling them well.

Why Teens Love Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the easiest jokes in the world to share. One person knocks, the other person answers, and in three short lines everyone is laughing. There is nothing to memorize except a name and a twist, so a teen can learn one in seconds and tell it at lunch five minutes later.

They work everywhere teens actually hang out. In the hallway between classes, in a group chat at night, at a birthday party, or in the car on the way to practice, a knock-knock joke needs no props and no setup. It turns a quiet moment into a shared laugh, and the back-and-forth makes the listener part of the joke instead of just hearing it.

That is what this page is for. The jokes below are made for teens — clean, kind, and safe for school, home, and any group chat. They are easy to say out loud, easy to text, and easy to remember, so pick a few favourites and start knocking.

Classic Teen Knock-Knock Jokes

These are the all-round teen knock-knock jokes: simple, warm, and ready for any moment. Use them at school, at home, or in a text to a friend who needs a smile.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here and I brought jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, the bus is leaving and my joke is getting cold! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive you, and I brought a joke to prove it! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Don’t cry, it’s just a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Anita. Anita who? Anita slice of pizza, please, I’m starving! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you glad it’s the weekend? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have to do homework tonight? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Howard. Howard who? Howard you like to hear a joke? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Atch. Atch who? Bless you, I didn’t know you were sick! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You’re welcome, I always say thanks! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Canoe. Canoe who? Canoe come out and play? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Iva. Iva who? Iva lot of homework to do tonight! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alpaca. Alpaca who? Alpaca my bags, we’re going on a trip! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Aida. Aida who? Aida lot of candy, can I have some more? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time for lunch, I’m so hungry! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wanda. Wanda who? Wanda hang out with me after school? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke out, here comes the best joke ever! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cargo. Cargo who? Cargo beep beep, the car is here! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ben. Ben who? Ben waiting for you all day! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sadie. Sadie who? Sadie magic word and I’ll open the door! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Robin. Robin who? Robin you, now give me a high five! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good joke when I hear one? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nana. Nana who? Nana your business, just let me in! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Amos. Amos who? Amos-quito just bit me, ouch! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Earl. Earl who? Earl be there, just wait for me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ketchup. Ketchup who? Ketchup with me, I’m way ahead of you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fig. Fig who? Figure it out, it’s a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Doris. Doris who? Doris open, let me in, it’s raining! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dishes. Dishes who? Dishes your friend, can I come in? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Omelette. Omelette who? Omelette you finish this joke for me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hawaii. Hawaii who? I’m fine, Hawaii you? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cows. Cows who? Cows go moo, and so do I when I’m happy! Copy

Cute Teen Knock-Knock Jokes

These jokes are soft, sweet, and made for anyone who likes their knock-knocks gentle. They are perfect for younger siblings, best friends, and anyone who loves a warm laugh.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Honey. Honey who? Honey, I’m home, and I missed you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Peaches. Peaches who? Peaches and cream, you’re a dream! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Butter. Butter who? Butter open the door, it’s me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sunny. Sunny who? Sunny days are the best days for jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Daisy. Daisy who? Daisy me rolling, I’m laughing so hard! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy bear hug, coming right up! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cupcake. Cupcake who? Cupcake and see me, I brought treats! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snow. Snow who? Snow joke, I missed you so much! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bubble. Bubble who? Bubble up, let’s have some fun! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Muffin. Muffin who? Muffin to worry about, just laugh! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Rainbow. Rainbow who? Rainbow you glad I came over? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Star. Star who? Star light, star bright, tell a joke tonight! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Jelly. Jelly who? Jelly bean, you’re my best friend! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cookie. Cookie who? Cookie monster says hello! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Panda. Panda who? Panda hug, I’m so glad to see you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bubblegum. Bubblegum who? Bubblegum and blow a big bubble with me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Marshmallow. Marshmallow who? Marshmallow out loud, it’s a funny joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lemon. Lemon who? Lemon tell you a joke, it’s a good one! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Popcorn. Popcorn who? Popcorn over here, I saved you a seat! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sunshine. Sunshine who? Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cuddle. Cuddle who? Cuddle up, let’s hear a joke together! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Giggles. Giggles who? Giggles are the best sound in the world! Copy

Teen Knock-Knock Q&A Jokes

Questions first, answers second, laughs all the way through. The first fourteen answers are plain facts about knock-knock jokes, school, and teen life, and the rest are playful twists.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fact. Fact who? Fact: knock-knock jokes first became popular in the 1930s! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Trivia. Trivia who? Trivia: the joke works because your brain expects one answer and gets a surprise! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? School. School who? School fact: most schools have about 180 school days a year! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Math. Math who? Math fact: a knock-knock joke has three parts — the knock, the question, and the punchline! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Science. Science who? Science fact: laughing uses muscles in your face and your belly! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? History. History who? History fact: people have told call-and-response jokes for hundreds of years! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? English. English who? English fact: “knock-knock” is one of the oldest joke formats in the English language! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Music. Music who? Music fact: a joke told with good timing lands like a song with a beat! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Library. Library who? Library fact: most school libraries lend books for two weeks at a time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sport. Sport who? Sport fact: a quick laugh before a game can help a whole team relax! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Phone. Phone who? Phone fact: the first text message was sent in 1992, and jokes followed soon after! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Clock. Clock who? Clock fact: most knock-knock jokes take less than ten seconds to tell! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Brain. Brain who? Brain fact: your brain loves wordplay because it enjoys solving little puzzles! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Word. Word who? Word fact: “punchline” is the word for the surprise ending of a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Zebra. Zebra who? Zebra stripes are black and white, just like my favourite jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Banana. Banana who? Banana split, let’s go for ice cream! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Donut. Donut who? Donut worry, be happy and laugh! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pizza. Pizza who? Pizza my heart, you’re the best! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Taco. Taco who? Taco ’bout a funny joke, this is it! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sushi. Sushi who? Sushi a funny friend, I love hanging out with you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Burger. Burger who? Burger your seatbelt, this joke is a wild ride! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noodle. Noodle who? Noodle around, let’s play all day! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pickle. Pickle who? Pickle me up, I’m feeling silly today! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bacon. Bacon who? Bacon pancakes, let’s make breakfast together! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Waffle. Waffle who? Waffle you doing later? Let’s hang out! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Spaghetti. Spaghetti who? Spaghetti ready for a joke? Here it comes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Broccoli. Broccoli who? Broccoli doesn’t have a last name, silly! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Egg. Egg who? Egg-cited to see you, let’s laugh! Copy

Teen Knock-Knock Captions and Texts

Short knock-knock lines for photos, posts, and messages. Pick one, pair it with your picture, and let the joke do the rest.

Teen Knock-Knock Captions for Instagram

These captions are short, bright, and made for photos. One line per picture is plenty.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Me. Me who? Me, looking great on a Tuesday! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Vibe. Vibe who? Vibe check: this photo is a ten! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Selfie. Selfie who? Selfie time, smile big! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Filter. Filter who? Filter through the laughs, this one’s the best! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Squad. Squad who? Squad up, it’s photo time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sunset. Sunset who? Sunset and smiles, that’s my whole day! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Chill. Chill who? Chill day, good friends, great photo! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Weekend. Weekend who? Weekend mode: on! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Laugh. Laugh who? Laugh out loud, this joke never gets old! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mood. Mood who? Mood: happy, sunny, and silly! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snack. Snack who? Snack attack, bring the popcorn! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dance. Dance who? Dance like nobody’s watching! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Summer. Summer who? Summer days, best days! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Friend. Friend who? Friend me, I’m hilarious! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Adventure. Adventure who? Adventure is out there, let’s go! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Glow. Glow who? Glow up, it’s my time to shine! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Happy. Happy who? Happy days are here again! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dream. Dream who? Dream big, laugh bigger! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fun. Fun who? Fun times with my favourite people! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Photo. Photo who? Photo finish, I win the smile contest! Copy

Teen Knock-Knock Texts to Send

These texts are short and sweet, made for friends, siblings, and group chats. Copy one and send it to someone who needs a laugh.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Text. Text who? Text me back, I have a joke for you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ping. Ping who? Ping me when you’re free, let’s chat! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Emoji. Emoji who? Emoji you a funny joke, hope you smile! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lol. Lol who? Lol, that joke was so bad it’s good! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Brb. Brb who? Brb, I’m laughing too hard to type! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Omg. Omg who? Omg, that was the funniest joke ever! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hey. Hey who? Hey, guess what? Knock-knock time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Yo. Yo who? Yo, check out this joke, it’s great! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sup. Sup who? Sup, want to hear a knock-knock joke? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Haha. Haha who? Haha, you fell for it again! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gtg. Gtg who? Gtg, but first, one more joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ttyl. Ttyl who? Ttyl, and don’t forget to laugh! Copy

Knock-Knock Jokes for Group Chats

Group chats are made for knock-knock jokes. Drop one in the chat, let everyone answer, and watch the whole group light up with laughing emojis.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Group. Group who? Group chat, assemble, it’s joke time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Admin. Admin who? Admin-istration has a joke for everyone! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mute. Mute who? Mute point, this joke is too good to miss! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Typing. Typing who? Typing dots mean a joke is coming! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Seen. Seen who? Seen it, loved it, send another one! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Reply. Reply who? Reply all, this joke is for everyone! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sticker. Sticker who? Sticker shock, that joke was amazing! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gif. Gif who? Gif me a break, that was hilarious! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Online. Online who? Online and laughing, keep them coming! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Battery. Battery who? Battery low, but my jokes are fully charged! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wifi. Wifi who? Wifi you laughing so hard right now? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Notification. Notification who? Notification: you’ve got jokes! Copy

Knock-Knock Jokes for Birthdays & Sleepovers

Birthdays and sleepovers are the best nights for knock-knock jokes. The lights are low, the snacks are out, and everyone is ready to laugh until they can’t breathe.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Candle. Candle who? Candle you blow out all the candles in one breath? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cake. Cake who? Cake my day, it’s your birthday! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Balloon. Balloon who? Balloon animal coming right up, it’s a giraffe! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Party. Party who? Party like it’s your birthday, because it is! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gift. Gift who? Gift me a high five, it’s party time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pillow. Pillow who? Pillow fight, first one to laugh loses! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Midnight. Midnight who? Midnight snack run, who’s in? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Movie. Movie who? Movie night, popcorn’s ready! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pajama. Pajama who? Pajama party, bring your best jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Confetti. Confetti who? Confetti rain, let’s celebrate all night! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wish. Wish who? Wish you a happy birthday, now blow out the candles! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sleep. Sleep who? Sleep is for later, jokes are for now! Copy

Sarcastic Teen Knock-Knock Jokes

These jokes are gently sarcastic and best shared with friends who enjoy dry humor. Keep your voice light and your smile wide so everyone knows you mean it kindly.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Oh. Oh who? Oh great, another joke, just what I needed! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wow. Wow who? Wow, that joke was so funny I almost smiled! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sure. Sure who? Sure, I’ll laugh, right after I finish this homework! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Great. Great who? Great, my phone died right before the punchline! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lovely. Lovely who? Lovely, another Monday, my favourite! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Perfect. Perfect who? Perfect, the Wi-Fi stopped working again! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fantastic. Fantastic who? Fantastic, I studied all night and forgot everything! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Brilliant. Brilliant who? Brilliant, my alarm went off an hour early! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wonderful. Wonderful who? Wonderful, my pencil broke during the test! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Amazing. Amazing who? Amazing, I tripped in front of the whole class! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Super. Super who? Super, my lunch fell on the floor! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Terrific. Terrific who? Terrific, it’s raining on field day! Copy

Clever Teen Knock-Knock Jokes

These are the smart ones: wordplay, twists, and lines that reward a second listen. Save them for friends who love a clever turn.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Algebra. Algebra who? Algebra you a question, can you solve this joke? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Atom. Atom who? Atom-atic, this joke splits in two! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Photon. Photon who? Photon a joke this bright, I had to share it! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Poet. Poet who? Poet the kettle on, let’s rhyme all day! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Novel. Novel who? Novel idea, let’s write a joke book! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Riddle. Riddle who? Riddle me this, what’s funnier than a joke? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Logic. Logic who? Logic says this joke is perfectly timed! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Echo. Echo who? Echo, echo, echo, it’s a joke about echoes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Syntax. Syntax who? Syntax error, this joke broke the rules! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cipher. Cipher who? Cipher through the code, the joke is hidden inside! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Thesis. Thesis who? Thesis the best joke I’ve told all week! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pixel. Pixel who? Pixel perfect, this joke is picture perfect! Copy

Teen Knock-Knock Jokes for Younger Siblings

Teens make the best joke-tellers for younger brothers and sisters. These knock-knocks are simple, silly, and easy for little ones to answer back.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dino. Dino who? Dino-mite, you’re the best little sibling ever! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bear. Bear who? Bear hug, little buddy, come here! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Duck. Duck who? Duck out of the way, here comes the tickle monster! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Frog. Frog who? Frog-get about it, let’s play instead! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Monkey. Monkey who? Monkey see, monkey do, now you tell one! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bunny. Bunny who? Bunny funny joke coming your way! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Puppy. Puppy who? Puppy love, you’re my favourite little friend! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Kitten. Kitten who? Kitten around, let’s play hide and seek! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Turtle. Turtle who? Turtle-y awesome, you’re the best! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Penguin. Penguin who? Penguin to tell you a joke, are you ready? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Elephant. Elephant who? Elephant you not, this joke is really funny! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lion. Lion who? Lion around, let’s roar with laughter! Copy

Teen Knock-Knock Jokes for School

These jokes are for students and teachers who want school to feel a little lighter. They are clean, kind, and safe for the classroom.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Teacher. Teacher who? Teacher me a new joke, I’m ready to learn! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pencil. Pencil who? Pencil me in for a joke at lunch! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Book. Book who? Book it, this joke is going in my notebook! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ruler. Ruler who? Ruler of the classroom, that’s our teacher! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Eraser. Eraser who? Eraser your worries, it’s joke time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Lunch. Lunch who? Lunch time, let’s trade jokes at the table! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Recess. Recess who? Recess is the best time for jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bell. Bell who? Bell-ieve it or not, class is almost over! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Locker. Locker who? Locker room, bring your best joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Glue. Glue who? Glue stick together, we’re a great team! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Crayon. Crayon who? Crayon my way, I’m drawing a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Grade. Grade who? Grade A joke, top marks for laughing! Copy

Knock-Knock Jokes for Parties

Parties run on music, snacks, and jokes. These knock-knocks are made for the dance floor, the snack table, and the middle of the crowd.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? DJ. DJ who? DJ you want to dance? Let’s go! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Disco. Disco who? Disco party is the best party! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snack. Snack who? Snack bar is open, jokes are free! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dance. Dance who? Dance floor is calling, let’s move! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Music. Music who? Music to my ears, that’s a great joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Balloon. Balloon who? Balloon pop, surprise, it’s party time! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Karaoke. Karaoke who? Karaoke night, sing along with me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Photo. Photo who? Photo booth, strike a silly pose! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Game. Game who? Game night, jokes are the first round! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Confetti. Confetti who? Confetti everywhere, let’s celebrate! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Punch. Punch who? Punch bowl is full, jokes are flowing! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Host. Host who? Host with the most jokes, that’s me! Copy

Knock-Knock Jokes to Share Anytime

Some jokes work everywhere, every day, with everyone. Save these twelve for any moment that needs a quick laugh.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Water. Water who? Water you doing later? Let’s hang out! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snow. Snow who? Snow way, that joke was amazing! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf me alone, I’m telling jokes! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Rain. Rain who? Rain or shine, jokes make the day better! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cloud. Cloud who? Cloud nine, I’m so happy right now! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Star. Star who? Star light, star bright, joke time tonight! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Moon. Moon who? Moon light, joke night, let’s laugh! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sun. Sun who? Sun-day is coming, but jokes are for today! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Wind. Wind who? Wind up the jokes, here comes another one! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fire. Fire who? Fire up the laughs, it’s joke o’clock! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Earth. Earth who? Earth to you, I’ve got a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sky. Sky who? Sky’s the limit, keep laughing! Copy

How Knock-Knock Jokes Work

A knock-knock joke has three small parts, and each one does a job. First comes the knock: “Knock, knock!” This is the invitation, and it tells the listener a game is starting. Then comes the question: “Who’s there?” The listener answers, and that answer pulls them into the joke. Last comes the name and the punchline, where the name turns out to mean something funny.

The trick is the surprise. Your brain hears a name like “Lettuce” and expects a normal answer, but the punchline flips it into “Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!” That little flip is what makes people laugh. Teens love this format because it is a game as much as a joke: the teller and the listener build the laugh together, line by line.

Good knock-knock jokes use names that sound like words or phrases. “Anita” sounds like “I need a,” “Harry” sounds like “hurry,” and “Olive” sounds like “I love.” Once you hear that trick, you can spot it everywhere, and you can start building your own jokes the same way.

Knock-Knock Etiquette: When a Joke Lands and When It Does Not

A knock-knock joke lands best when the room is relaxed. At lunch, in a group chat, at a party, or at the start of class, a light joke wakes everyone up. Keep it short, keep it kind, and let the laugh come on its own. One joke is enough; two is a bonus; three in a row starts to feel like a show.

At school, keep knock-knock jokes clean and safe for everyone in the room. Skip jokes about people’s looks, their grades, or their bad days. A joke about food, animals, or the calendar is safe for every classmate, and it never makes anyone feel small. The best school joke is one the teacher and the newest student can both laugh at.

In a group chat, the same rule holds. A knock-knock joke should make the whole chat smile, not one person at someone else’s expense. If a joke would make one friend laugh and another feel small, tell a different one. Friendly teasing is fine when everyone is laughing together; mean lines are never funny.

Teen Knock-Knock Terms & What Makes Them Funny

Ten words sit behind almost every joke on this page. Learn them, and you will start spotting the trick inside every joke you hear.

Term What It Means Why It Is Funny Knock-knock A call-and-response joke starting with “Knock, knock” The back-and-forth makes the listener part of the joke Setup The first lines of a joke, before the punchline It builds the scene the punchline flips Punchline The last line of a joke, where the twist lives It turns a normal sentence into a funny one One-liner A joke told in a single sentence Setup and punchline arrive together, fast and sharp Wordplay Using a word with two meanings for a laugh The brain enjoys solving the little puzzle Name pun A joke built on a name that sounds like a phrase “Anita” becomes “I need a” and the laugh lands Group chat A chat with all your friends in one place Everyone can answer the knock at once Sleepover A night spent at a friend’s house Late-night jokes feel funnier than daytime ones Caption A short line under a photo or post One funny line makes the whole photo better Clean joke A joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear Everyone can laugh, and nobody feels small

Teen Knock-Knock Jokes for Different Moments

The same joke can land perfectly or fall flat depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the joke to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.

At school. Use the school jokes section, one joke at a time, and let the class relax before the lesson starts. In a group chat. Use the group chat section, one joke per message, and keep it short so the laugh comes fast. At a birthday party. Use the birthday and sleepover section, and let the cake and balloons do half the talking. With younger siblings. Use the younger siblings section, and keep the lines simple so little ones can answer back. Before a party game. Use the party section as a warm-up, and let everyone smile before the games begin.

How to Tell a Teen Knock-Knock Joke Well and Get the Laugh

A great joke with bad delivery is just a sentence on a page. These three rules keep every line landing well.

1. Say the setup slowly

Give people time to picture the scene. Say “Knock, knock!” clearly, wait for the “Who’s there?” and look at your friends while you talk. If you rush the setup, nobody can follow the joke, and the punchline has nothing to land on.

2. Pause before the punchline

One short pause is enough. Stop for a beat after the name, let your friends start guessing, and then deliver the last line. The pause is what turns a good joke into a great one, because the listener’s brain is already working on the answer.

3. Laugh with your friends, not at them

After the joke lands, laugh along with everyone else. Never use a joke to make someone feel small, and never keep joking when someone asks you to stop. A joke that makes the whole table laugh is a win; a joke that makes one person uncomfortable is not.

When a Teen Knock-Knock Joke Is Not the Right Move

Not every moment wants a joke. When someone is having a hard day, when a class is serious, or when the room feels heavy, a joke can wait. A warm “I’m here for you” or a quiet hand on the shoulder says more than any punchline. Clean humour is at its best when it is kind: a joke in a text, a funny line at lunch, a knock-knock joke to welcome a friend. If the joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, tell a different one.

How to Make Your Own Teen Knock-Knock Joke

The best knock-knock joke is the one you make yourself, because only you know the joke your friends will love. This short formula turns any name into a joke in three steps.

First, pick a name that sounds like another word or phrase: “Anita” sounds like “I need a,” “Harry” sounds like “hurry,” and “Lettuce” sounds like “let us.” Next, build the question around that sound. Ask a simple question, and let your friend guess the answer. Last, finish with the sentence that uses the second meaning. Keep it short, say it with a smile, and test it on a friend. If they laugh in three seconds, it works. If they look confused, pick a clearer name, not a longer joke.

Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns

One joke is never enough, so here are five more posts to keep the smiles going. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 210 fresh jokes of its own.

If you like jokes made for your age, start with our 200+ Best Jokes for 13-Year-Olds (100% Clean & School-Safe) (2026) for more school-safe laughs. For school-day smiles, our 200+ Best Back to School Puns & One-Liners That Make the Grade (2026) is full of them. If silly jokes make you laugh, try our 200+ Best Dumb Jokes & One-Liners So Bad They’re Actually Funny (2026). If you miss someone, our 200+ Best Miss You Jokes & One-Liners to Make Them Smile (2026) fits the mood. And if grandpa jokes make you laugh, our 200+ Best Grandpa Jokes & One-Liners That Never Get Old (2026) is ready to read.

About the Author & Editorial Standards

Every post on Easy Puns is written to the same standard: fresh jokes, real facts, and lines that families can share without worry. Here is who writes them and how they are checked.

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes that kids can tell at school and grown-ups can share at work. Every joke on this page was written fresh for this post, checked for warmth and kindness, and kept free of mean lines and copied lines, so parents and teachers can share it with confidence.

These teen knock-knock jokes are clean, school-safe one-liners for school, home, and group chats. If you have a question about a joke, a fact, or a section, the answers below cover the most common ones.

Teen Knock-Knock Jokes FAQs