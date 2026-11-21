200+ Best Poop Jokes & One-Liners (2026) — Clean, Silly & Kid-Safe Poop jokes are light, silly one-liners about the bathroom, the potty, and the toilet — the kind of jokes that make every kid giggle. This page has 210 original poop jokes — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, toilet paper jokes, potty-training jokes, school jokes, and birthday jokes — plus a guide to telling them well. Poop — the silly star of every joke here

— the silly star of every joke here Potty — the little toilet for little kids

— the little toilet for little kids Toilet — the big chair in the bathroom

— the big chair in the bathroom Toilet paper — the soft roll that does the wiping

— the soft roll that does the wiping Flush — the whoosh that sends it all away

— the whoosh that sends it all away Plunger — the bathroom hero with the rubber cup

— the bathroom hero with the rubber cup Bathroom — where all the best poop jokes happen

— where all the best poop jokes happen Stink — the smell that makes everyone laugh and run

— the smell that makes everyone laugh and run Roll — a fresh roll of toilet paper

— a fresh roll of toilet paper Wipe — the clean-up move after the flush

— the clean-up move after the flush Splash — the tiny drop that lands in the bowl

— the tiny drop that lands in the bowl Punchline — the twist at the end of a joke

⚡ Quick Answer: Poop jokes are clean, kid-safe one-liners about potty humor, toilet paper, and bathroom laughs. This page has 210 original poop jokes — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, toilet paper and birthday jokes — plus a guide to telling them well. (Knock-knock fans: the knock-knock version lives in its own post.)

Why Poop Jokes Are So Funny

Poop jokes work because they are about something every single person knows. Everyone uses the toilet, everyone has heard a funny bathroom sound, and everyone has laughed at a silly smell. When a joke starts with something we all share, the laugh comes fast, and it feels safe because nobody is left out.

Kids love poop jokes most of all, and there is a good reason for that. Potty training is one of the first big jobs a little kid learns to do alone, so the whole bathroom world feels new and exciting and a little bit naughty. A clean poop joke lets kids laugh about it together, and that shared giggle makes the bathroom feel friendly instead of scary.

That is what this page is for. Every joke below is clean and kind, made for kids, parents, teachers, and friends who love a silly laugh. There is nothing rude here, nothing about being sick, and nothing grown-ups would blush at — just 210 fresh jokes about toilets, toilet paper, potties, and the funny little moments that happen in every bathroom.

Classic Poop Jokes

These are the all-round poop jokes: simple, warm, and ready for any silly moment. Use them at home, at school, or in a text to someone who needs a giggle.

My little brother tells a poop joke every morning, and the whole breakfast table laughs before the toast is ready. Copy Every day, my dog sniffs the garden like he is reading the morning news. Copy I keep a poop joke in my pocket, in case someone at school needs a smile. Copy My toilet sings a little song every time I flush, and it always ends with a whoosh. Copy Every morning, my sister runs to the bathroom like it is a race, and she always wins. Copy The toilet paper roll in our house is the hardest worker, and it never asks for a day off. Copy My grandpa tells the same poop joke at every family dinner, and we all laugh like it is brand new. Copy Every night, my cat sits outside the bathroom door and waits for the flush like it is a show. Copy I drew a smiley face on my toilet paper roll, and now it smiles back at me every morning. Copy My teacher keeps a poop joke in her desk drawer for rainy days when the class needs a laugh. Copy Every weekend, my dad tells a poop joke while he brushes his teeth, and the mirror laughs with him. Copy The plunger in our bathroom stands in the corner like a superhero waiting for its big moment. Copy My little cousin calls the toilet the “thinking chair” because he does his best thinking there. Copy Every Monday, my backpack smells like lunch, and my lunchbox smells like Monday. Copy I put a tiny flag on top of my toilet paper roll, and now it looks like a castle tower. Copy My best friend and I trade one poop joke every day at lunch, and neither of us has run out yet. Copy Every birthday, someone hides a poop emoji balloon, and the birthday kid laughs the loudest. Copy The bathroom mirror fogs up when I sing, and I think it is laughing at my poop jokes. Copy My mom says the bathroom is the only quiet room in the house, and the toilet agrees with her. Copy Every summer, my uncle tells a poop joke at the barbecue, and the burgers laugh too. Copy I named my rubber duck “Captain Splash” because he guards the bathtub like a sailor. Copy My little sister wears her rain boots in the bathroom, just in case of a splash attack. Copy Every Friday, our class tells one clean poop joke before lunch, and the teacher always goes first. Copy The toilet in our school has a squeaky seat, and it sounds like it is giggling all day long. Copy My grandma keeps a joke book in the bathroom, and it is the most-read book in the house. Copy Every time I flush, I wave goodbye to the water like it is going on a little trip. Copy I told my goldfish a poop joke, and he blew a bubble that looked like a laugh. Copy My brother practices his poop jokes in front of the mirror, and the mirror never stops him. Copy Every winter, my socks get wet in the bathroom, and I call it the splash season. Copy The bathroom door in our house has a sign that says “Giggles Welcome Here.” Copy My dad says a clean bathroom is a happy bathroom, and a happy bathroom tells the best jokes. Copy Every time the toilet flushes, my little brother cheers like his team just scored a goal. Copy

Cute Poop Jokes

These jokes are soft, sweet, and made for anyone who likes their giggles gentle. They are perfect for little kids, grandparents, and friends who love a warm laugh.

My teddy bear sits on the potty like a tiny king on a tiny throne. Copy Every morning, the sun draws a smiley face on my bathroom mirror. Copy My little puppy waits outside the bathroom and wags his tail at the flush. Copy The toilet paper in our house wears a tiny paper crown, because it is royalty. Copy Every day, my goldfish blows a bubble that looks like a tiny hello. Copy My rubber duck wears a sailor hat, and he sails the bathtub every night. Copy Every Tuesday, my little sister tells the toilet a secret, and the toilet keeps it. Copy My bathroom rug is soft and fluffy, like a cloud for my feet. Copy Every night, my toothbrush stands in its cup like a tiny soldier on guard. Copy My kitten sleeps in the sink because she says it is the coziest bed in the house. Copy Every morning, my soap smells like strawberries, and the whole bathroom smells sweet. Copy My little brother draws a happy face on the foggy mirror after his shower. Copy Every weekend, my mom puts fresh towels in the bathroom, and they feel like warm hugs. Copy My poop emoji plushie sits on my bed and smiles at me when I wake up. Copy Every day, the bathroom window lets in a little sunshine, just for me. Copy My little cousin calls the plunger his “magic stick” and waves it like a wizard. Copy Every night, I say goodnight to the toilet, and it gurgles back like a friend. Copy My bath mat has little ducks on it, and they quack every time I step on them. Copy Every morning, my sister brushes her teeth and sings a song about the toilet. Copy My hamster runs on his wheel while I brush my teeth, like we are a team. Copy Every day, my bathroom smells like soap and sunshine, and that makes me smile. Copy My little brother gives the toilet paper roll a hug before bed, because it worked so hard. Copy

Poop Q&A Jokes

Questions first, answers second, laughs all the way through. The first fourteen answers are plain facts about the bathroom, and the rest are playful twists.

Q: What is a toilet for? A: A toilet is for going to the bathroom and flushing waste away with water. Copy Q: What is toilet paper for? A: Toilet paper is soft paper used to wipe clean after using the toilet. Copy Q: What does it mean to flush a toilet? A: To flush means to send water rushing through the bowl to carry everything down the drain. Copy Q: What is a potty? A: A potty is a small toilet made for little kids who are learning to use the bathroom. Copy Q: What is a plunger for? A: A plunger is a tool with a rubber cup that helps unblock a toilet when the water will not go down. Copy Q: What is a bathroom? A: A bathroom is the room in a house with a toilet, a sink, and a bath or shower. Copy Q: What is a poop emoji? A: A poop emoji is a smiling brown swirl character used in texts to mean something silly or funny. Copy Q: Who is Winnie the Poo? A: Winnie the Poo is a friendly bear from children’s books who loves honey and lives in the Hundred Acre Wood. Copy Q: What is a septic tank? A: A septic tank is a big underground tank that holds waste from houses that are not connected to city pipes. Copy Q: What is a sewer? A: A sewer is a big underground pipe that carries dirty water away from houses to be cleaned. Copy Q: What do you call a group of toilet paper rolls? A: You just call them a pack of toilet paper rolls. Copy Q: What is a bidet? A: A bidet is a bathroom fixture that sprays water to help people wash clean. Copy Q: Why do bathrooms have fans? A: Bathroom fans pull out steam and smells so the room stays fresh and dry. Copy Q: What is a porta-potty? A: A porta-potty is a small movable toilet used at outdoor events and building sites. Copy Q: Why did the toilet paper roll wear sunglasses? A: Because it was ready for a bright day in the bathroom. Copy Q: Why does the plunger always look so proud? A: Because it saves the day every time the toilet gets stuck. Copy Q: Why did the little potty get a gold star? A: Because it helped a little kid learn a very big job. Copy Q: Why does the toilet giggle when you flush? A: Because the water tickles it all the way down. Copy Q: Why did the bathroom door bring a blanket? A: Because it wanted to keep all the warm steam inside. Copy Q: Why does the rubber duck love the bathtub? A: Because it is the only pool where he is the captain. Copy Q: Why did the soap sing in the shower? A: Because it loves to make bubbles and music at the same time. Copy Q: Why does the toilet paper roll always win at hide and seek? A: Because it hides behind the bathroom door and nobody looks there. Copy Q: Why did the little kid hug the toilet? A: Because it was his favourite thinking chair. Copy Q: Why does the bathroom mirror always smile? A: Because it sees all the silliest faces in the house. Copy Q: Why did the towel jump off the rack? A: Because it wanted to dry off the wettest kid in the house. Copy Q: Why does the plunger wear a cape on weekends? A: Because even bathroom heroes need a day to feel fancy. Copy Q: Why did the toilet bring a book to the party? A: Because it wanted to read everyone a bedtime story. Copy Q: Why does the poop emoji always win the smile contest? A: Because it has the swirliest smile in the whole phone. Copy

Poop Captions and Texts

Short lines for photos, posts, and messages. Pick one, pair it with your picture, and let the giggles do the rest.

Poop Captions for Photos

These captions are short, bright, and made for photos. One line per picture is plenty.

Just a kid, a toilet, and a very big giggle. Copy Bathroom humour level: expert. Copy Smiling through the stink, one flush at a time. Copy Today’s mood: silly, splashy, and proud. Copy My poop emoji plushie is the real star of this photo. Copy Toilet paper tower, built by a very serious builder. Copy Potty training champion, reporting for duty. Copy Keep calm and flush on. Copy This bathroom has seen things, and they were all funny. Copy Giggling in the bathroom, as usual. Copy One flush, one smile, one very happy kid. Copy Rubber duck approved, toilet paper ready. Copy Warning: silly jokes inside this bathroom. Copy Best seat in the house, and I am sitting in it. Copy My bathroom, my rules, my giggles. Copy Fresh towels, fresh jokes, fresh day. Copy Smile like a poop emoji, bright and swirly. Copy The thinking chair strikes again. Copy Toilet paper: the unsung hero of my day. Copy Laughing my way through potty time. Copy

Poop Texts to Send

These texts are short and sweet, made for friends, family, and classmates. Copy one and send it any day.

Just flushed and feeling fancy. Copy Send help: my toilet paper roll ran out. Copy Quick check: did you giggle today yet? Copy Potty training win! Gold star for me. Copy My rubber duck says hello from the tub. Copy One joke, one flush, one happy day for you. Copy Bathroom break, be right back with a joke. Copy My little brother just told the silliest joke. Copy Guess what? The toilet giggled again. Copy Sending you a smile and a fresh towel. Copy Today I am the potty champion, no contest. Copy Happy giggles from the bathroom crew. Copy

Toilet Paper Jokes

Toilet paper is the quiet hero of every bathroom, and it deserves its own section. These jokes are soft, silly, and best told while the roll spins.

Every morning, my toilet paper roll spins like a tiny wheel of fortune. Copy The toilet paper in our house is so soft, the teddy bear is jealous of it. Copy My little sister wraps the toilet paper around her head like a royal crown. Copy Every night, the toilet paper roll stands guard by the toilet, ready for duty. Copy I counted the squares on my toilet paper roll, and I lost count at a hundred. Copy The toilet paper roll in our school bathroom is the most popular kid in class. Copy Every weekend, my dad replaces the empty roll, and the whole family cheers. Copy My toilet paper roll has a tiny dent, and I call it its battle scar. Copy Every time the roll runs out, my brother shouts like the house is on fire. Copy The toilet paper in our bathroom is so white, it glows in the dark. Copy My little cousin unrolls the whole roll and calls it a magic carpet. Copy Every morning, I give the toilet paper roll a little spin, just to say good morning. Copy

Potty-Training Jokes

Potty training is a big job for little kids, and a little humour makes it much easier. These jokes are for parents, toddlers, and everyone cheering them on.

Every morning, my little sister marches to her potty like a tiny soldier on a mission. Copy The potty in our house has a sticker chart, and every star is a tiny victory. Copy My little brother sits on his potty and tells the wall his best jokes. Copy Every day, mom claps when the potty gets used, and the whole house joins in. Copy My cousin’s potty plays a little tune, and he dances every time he hears it. Copy Every night, dad reads the potty a bedtime story, just in case it feels lonely. Copy The potty in our bathroom wears a tiny cape, because it is a hero for little kids. Copy Every week, my little sister earns a new sticker, and the chart is almost full. Copy My grandma says every kid learns the potty at their own speed, and every speed is perfect. Copy Every morning, the potty waits patiently by the wall, ready for its big moment. Copy My little brother calls his potty his “big kid chair” and sits in it with pride. Copy Every time the potty gets used, our dog wags his tail like it is a party. Copy

Sarcastic Poop Jokes

These jokes are gently sarcastic and best shared with friends who enjoy dry humour. Keep your voice light and your smile wide so everyone knows you mean it kindly.

Oh wonderful, the toilet paper roll is empty again, and nobody in the house noticed. Copy Great, the bathroom door is locked, and I really needed to go. Copy Sure, my little brother used the whole roll, just to be helpful. Copy Lovely, the toilet seat is cold, and my feet are even colder. Copy Oh yes, the plunger is missing, and the toilet picked today to act up. Copy Fantastic, the bathroom smells like roses, said nobody ever. Copy Perfect, my socks got wet in the bathroom, and I was in a hurry. Copy Wonderful, the flush is broken, and the plumber is on holiday. Copy Oh great, someone left the seat up, and my legs are too short to notice. Copy Sure, my rubber duck sank again, and he calls himself a captain. Copy Lovely, the bathroom fan is loud, and it drowns out my best jokes. Copy Oh yes, the toilet gurgles at night, and it sounds like it is laughing at me. Copy

Clever Poop Jokes

These are the smart ones: wordplay, twists, and lines that reward a second listen. Save them for friends who love a clever turn.

My bathroom jokes are like toilet paper: best when they are fresh and soft. Copy Every day, I turn my bathroom trips into tiny adventures with a splash of fun. Copy The toilet is the only throne where everyone gets to sit like royalty. Copy My potty-training plan is simple: one sticker, one smile, one step at a time. Copy Every flush is a fresh start, and every fresh start deserves a giggle. Copy The plunger is proof that even the stickiest problems can be pushed through. Copy My toilet paper roll is a spiral of surprises, and every square is a new one. Copy Every bathroom has a story, and the best ones start with a whoosh. Copy The poop emoji is the only face that smiles even when things get messy. Copy My little brother calls the bathroom his office, and he takes his job very seriously. Copy Every wipe is a small win, and small wins add up to a very clean day. Copy The toilet seat is the warmest welcome in the whole house on a cold morning. Copy

Poop Jokes for Kids

These jokes are made for little ones who love animals, potties, and silly words. They are simple, sweet, and easy to say out loud.

Why did the little potty get a hug? Because it helped a kid feel brave. Copy My teddy bear sits on the potty and reads a tiny book while he waits. Copy Every day, my little sister sings a song to the toilet, and the toilet gurgles along. Copy The poop emoji on my shirt smiles at everyone I meet. Copy Every morning, my toy dinosaur guards the bathroom door like a brave soldier. Copy My little brother puts his toy cars on the bathroom floor and calls it a race track. Copy Every night, my rubber duck tells the bathtub a bedtime story. Copy The toilet paper roll in my house is taller than my little sister. Copy Every day, my goldfish watches me brush my teeth and blows a bubble hello. Copy My little cousin calls the flush button the magic button, and he loves to press it. Copy Every weekend, I build a toilet paper tower, and my cat knocks it down. Copy My favourite bath toy is a little boat that sails around the tub all night. Copy

Poop Jokes for School

These jokes are for students and teachers who want the school day to feel a little lighter. They are clean, kind, and safe for the classroom.

Every day, my teacher tells one clean bathroom joke before lunch, and the class giggles. Copy The school bathroom has a squeaky door, and it sounds like it is saying hello. Copy My lunchbox has a tiny poop emoji sticker, and all my friends want one too. Copy Every week, our class votes for the silliest joke, and the bathroom jokes always win. Copy My pencil case has a little toilet eraser, and it erases mistakes with a smile. Copy Every morning, the school toilet flushes so loud, the whole hallway hears it. Copy My best friend and I trade one silly joke at recess, and the toilet jokes are the best. Copy Every Friday, our teacher lets us tell a joke, and mine is always about the potty. Copy The school library has a joke book, and the bathroom page is the most worn out. Copy Every day, my backpack carries my lunch, my books, and one secret silly joke. Copy My classmate drew a poop emoji on the whiteboard, and the teacher laughed too. Copy Every afternoon, the school bell rings, and we all run to tell our favourite jokes. Copy

Poop Jokes for Birthdays

Birthday parties are better with a silly joke or two. These jokes are made for cakes, balloons, and friends who love to giggle.

Every birthday, someone hides a poop emoji balloon, and the birthday kid pops it first. Copy My birthday cake has a tiny toilet on top, and everyone laughs before the candles are lit. Copy Every year, my uncle tells a bathroom joke at my party, and the whole room giggles. Copy The birthday balloons in our house always float near the bathroom, like they know something. Copy Every birthday, my little sister wishes for a poop emoji cake, and mom always says maybe. Copy My birthday party has a toilet paper game, and the fastest wrapper wins a prize. Copy Every year, my grandpa gives me a joke book, and the bathroom page is my favourite. Copy The birthday kid at our party wore a poop emoji hat, and nobody could stop laughing. Copy Every birthday, we sing the song twice, once for the cake and once for the giggles. Copy My birthday present was a rubber duck, and he guards my bathtub like a captain. Copy Every party, someone tells a potty joke, and the birthday kid laughs the loudest. Copy My birthday wish this year is simple: more cake, more balloons, and more silly jokes. Copy

Poop Jokes for Friends

These jokes are for friends who laugh together at the playground, at school, and everywhere in between. They are silly, kind, and easy to share.

Every day at the playground, my friend and I trade one silly joke on the swings. Copy My best friend calls me the potty champion, and I wear the title with pride. Copy Every weekend, we build a toilet paper fort, and the dog guards the door. Copy The poop emoji ball at our playground bounces higher than any other ball. Copy Every afternoon, my friends and I race to the slide, and the slowest one tells a joke. Copy My best friend drew a smiley face on my lunchbox, and it looks like a poop emoji. Copy Every day, we share our snacks at the park, and we share our silliest jokes too. Copy The swings at our playground squeak like a toilet seat, and we laugh every time. Copy Every summer, my friends and I have a joke contest, and the bathroom jokes always win. Copy My best friend keeps a joke in his pocket, and he shares it when someone feels sad. Copy Every time we play hide and seek, someone hides in the bathroom, and we all know it. Copy My friends and I made a secret handshake, and it ends with a silly flush sound. Copy

Potty-Training Humor for Parents

Potty training is a big milestone, and a little humour makes it much easier for everyone. When a parent laughs with a child instead of getting frustrated, the child relaxes, and relaxed kids learn faster. A silly joke about the potty turns a stressful moment into a game, and games are how little kids learn best.

The trick is to celebrate the small wins. A sticker chart on the bathroom wall, a happy dance after a good try, and a joke at the right moment all tell a child that trying matters more than getting it perfect. Even the misses deserve a laugh, because every kid has them, and every parent has cleaned up after them.

Keep the jokes light and the mood kind. Never tease a child about an accident, and never compare one kid to another. The potty is a place for pride, not pressure, and a clean joke at the right time helps a child feel brave enough to try again tomorrow.

Poop Jokes for Kids vs Grown-Ups

Kids and grown-ups laugh at poop jokes for different reasons, and both reasons are good ones. Kids laugh because the bathroom is new and exciting, and saying a silly word out loud feels like a tiny adventure. Grown-ups laugh because they remember being kids, and because a clean joke reminds them not to take the day too seriously.

The line between a kid joke and a grown-up joke is simple: kid jokes stay clean. A good poop joke for kids is about toilets, toilet paper, potties, and funny sounds — never about rude words, never about anyone feeling sick, and never about making someone feel small. If a joke needs a rude word to be funny, it is not a good joke for kids.

That is why every joke on this page works for both ages. A parent can read these jokes with a five-year-old, and a teacher can share them with a whole classroom, without worrying about a single line. The best family jokes are the ones everyone can laugh at together, and poop jokes, told kindly, are some of the best of all.

Toilet Paper Wordplay

Toilet paper is the secret star of bathroom wordplay, because it comes with its own little world of words. There is the roll, the square, the wipe, the flush, and the spin — and each one can turn into a joke with a tiny twist. A roll can be a royal crown, a square can be a tiny blanket, and a spin can be a wheel of fortune.

The best toilet paper jokes use words everyone already knows. “Roll” sounds like “role,” so a toilet paper roll can play the role of a hero. “Flush” sounds like “blush,” so a shy toilet can turn pink. “Wipe” sounds like “wave,” so a clean-up can become a friendly hello. The wordplay works because the words are close enough to surprise you, and far enough apart to make you laugh.

Try making your own with the same trick. Pick a bathroom word, find a word that sounds like it, and build a little scene around the mix-up. Keep it short, keep it clean, and test it on a friend. If they giggle in three seconds, your wordplay worked.

Poop Jokes for Different Moments

The same joke can land perfectly or fall flat depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the joke to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.

At home. Use the classic jokes section, one joke at a time, and let the family giggle before dinner starts. In a text. Use the texts section, one joke per message, and keep it short so the laugh comes fast. At school. Use the kids and school sections, and keep the lines short so the lesson can happen on time. At a birthday party. Use the birthday section, and let the balloons and the cake do half the talking. At the playground. Use the friends section as a warm-up, and let the whole group laugh before the game starts.

How to Tell a Poop Joke Well and Get the Laugh

A great joke with bad delivery is just a sentence on a page. These three rules keep every line landing well.

1. Say the setup slowly

Give people time to picture the scene. Say the first part of the joke clearly, at a normal speed, and look at your friends while you talk. If you rush the setup, nobody can follow the joke, and the punchline has nothing to land on.

2. Pause before the punchline

One short pause is enough. Stop for a beat after the setup, let your friends start guessing, and then deliver the last line. The pause is what turns a good joke into a great one, because the listener’s brain is already working on the answer.

3. Laugh with your friends, not at them

After the joke lands, laugh along with everyone else. Never use a joke to make someone feel small, and never keep joking when someone asks you to stop. A joke that makes the whole table laugh is a win; a joke that makes one person uncomfortable is not.

When a Poop Joke Is Not the Right Move

Not every moment wants a joke. When someone is having a hard day, when a grown-up is busy cleaning up a mess, or when the room feels serious, a joke can wait. A warm “I am here for you” or a quiet helping hand says more than any punchline. Clean humour is at its best when it is kind: a joke in a text, a funny line at lunch, a silly story to welcome a friend. If the joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, tell a different one.

How to Make Your Own Poop Joke

The best poop joke is the one you make yourself, because only you know the bathroom moments you have lived. This short formula turns any everyday word into a joke in three steps.

First, pick a word that sounds like another word or phrase: “roll” sounds like “role” in a toilet paper joke, “flush” sounds like “blush” in a shy toilet joke, and “wipe” sounds like “wave” in a clean-up joke. Next, build the question around that sound. Ask a simple question, and let your friend guess the answer. Last, finish with the sentence that uses the second meaning. Keep it short, say it with a smile, and test it on a friend. If they laugh in three seconds, it works. If they look confused, pick a clearer word, not a longer joke.

Poop Terms & What Makes Them Funny

Ten words sit behind almost every joke on this page. Learn them, and you will start spotting the trick inside every joke you hear.

Term What It Means Why It Is Funny Poop The waste that comes out when you use the toilet It is a silly word, and silly words make kids giggle Potty A small toilet made for little kids It turns a big job into a small, brave adventure Toilet The big chair in the bathroom with water inside Everyone uses it, so everyone gets the joke Toilet paper Soft paper used to wipe clean It is the quiet hero that saves every bathroom trip Flush The rush of water that sends waste away The whoosh sound is funny all by itself Plunger A tool with a rubber cup that unblocks toilets It looks like a hero, and it acts like one too Potty training Learning to use the toilet instead of a diaper It is a big kid milestone, and milestones deserve jokes Stink The strong smell that comes from the bathroom It makes everyone laugh and run at the same time Punchline The last line of a joke, where the twist lives It turns a normal sentence into a funny one Clean joke A joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear Everyone can laugh, and nobody feels small

Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns

One joke is never enough, so here are five more posts to keep the smiles going. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 210 fresh jokes of its own.

If you love the knock-knock version of these jokes, try our 200+ Best Poop Knock-Knock Jokes & One-Liners That’ll Crack You Up (2026) for a whole page of them. For school-day smiles, our 200+ Best Back to School Puns & One-Liners That Make the Grade (2026) is full of them. If you want jokes made just for your age, our 200+ Best Jokes for 13-Year-Olds (100% Clean & School-Safe) (2026) fits the mood. If grandpa jokes make you laugh, try our 200+ Best Grandpa Jokes & One-Liners That Never Get Old (2026). For kind words and warm thanks, our 200+ Best Thank You Puns & One-Liners to Show Your Gratitude (2026) is ready to read.

About the Author & Editorial Standards

Every post on Easy Puns is written to the same standard: fresh jokes, real facts, and lines that families can share without worry. Here is who writes them and how they are checked.

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes that kids can tell at school and grown-ups can share at work. Every joke on this page was written fresh for this post, checked for warmth and kindness, and kept free of mean lines and copied lines, so parents and teachers can share it with confidence.

These poop jokes are clean, family-friendly one-liners for home, school, and play. If you have a question about a joke, a fact, or a section, the answers below cover the most common ones.

Poop jokes are the silliest jokes kids love most, so here are the answers to the questions parents and teachers ask again and again.

Poop Jokes FAQs