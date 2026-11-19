😂 210 Funny Jokes for 13-Year-Olds Jokes for 13-year-olds are clean, clever one-liners made for school hallways, lunch tables, birthday parties, and group chats. This page has 210 of them, all fresh, all school-safe, and all kind — no mean jokes, no dating jokes, and nothing a teacher would frown at. You will find classic jokes, cute animal jokes, question-and-answer jokes, captions, texts, school and science jokes, food jokes, birthday jokes, and knock-knock jokes, plus a guide to telling them well. Joke: a short story or sentence with a surprise ending that makes people laugh

a short story or sentence with a surprise ending that makes people laugh Punchline: the last line of a joke, where the funny twist lives

the last line of a joke, where the funny twist lives One-liner: a joke told in a single sentence, setup and punchline together

a joke told in a single sentence, setup and punchline together Knock-knock: a call-and-response joke that starts with “Knock, knock”

a call-and-response joke that starts with “Knock, knock” Pun: a joke that plays on a word with two meanings

a joke that plays on a word with two meanings Wordplay: clever fun with the sounds and meanings of words

clever fun with the sounds and meanings of words Setup: the first part of a joke that sets up the surprise

the first part of a joke that sets up the surprise Delivery: how you tell a joke — your voice, your face, your timing

how you tell a joke — your voice, your face, your timing Timing: the pause before the punchline that makes it land bigger

the pause before the punchline that makes it land bigger Clean joke: a joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear

a joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear School-safe: a joke a teacher would be happy to hear in class

a joke a teacher would be happy to hear in class Audience: the people listening to your joke

⚡ Quick Answer: Jokes for 13-year-olds are clean, clever one-liners made for school hallways, lunch tables, birthday parties and group chats. This page has 210 original, school-safe jokes — classic, cute, captions, texts, school, science, food, birthday and knock-knock — plus a guide to telling them well.

What Makes a Joke Funny at 13?

Thirteen is a funny age for humour. Younger kids laugh at silly sounds and simple surprises, but at thirteen your brain starts to enjoy wordplay, irony, and clever twists. A joke that plays on two meanings of one word suddenly clicks, and a joke with a smart setup feels like solving a tiny puzzle. That is why the jokes on this page lean on clever wordplay instead of silly noises.

Jokes also do a social job at thirteen. A good joke at lunch can turn a quiet table into a laughing one, and a joke shared in a group chat can make a new friend feel welcome. The best jokes for this age are the ones everyone can enjoy together — clean, kind, and easy to repeat. If a joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, it is not a good joke for school.

Every joke on this page was written fresh for thirteen-year-olds, and every one passes a simple test: could you tell it to your teacher, your best friend, and your little brother without anyone feeling bad? If the answer is yes, it made the list. Keep that test in mind when you make up your own jokes too.

Classic Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

These are the timeless ones: short, clean jokes that work anywhere. Say the setup slowly, pause, and let the punchline land.

Why did the cookie go to the nurse? It felt a little crumby. Copy What do you call a snowman in the summer? A puddle with big plans. Copy Why did the ghost sit in the front row? He wanted to be part of the class spirit. Copy Why did the clock go to the principal’s office? It kept losing track of time. Copy What do you call a bear that loves rain? A drizzly bear. Copy Why did the computer go to art class? It wanted to learn how to draw a better window. Copy What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved. Copy Why did the orange stop rolling down the hill? It ran out of juice. Copy What do you call a pizza that tells jokes? A slice of comedy. Copy Why did the student bring a sandwich to the library? He heard the books were full of tasty stories. Copy What did the ruler say to the notebook? You are really keeping it together. Copy Why did the duck join the school band? It already had its own drumsticks. Copy What do you call a fish that plays guitar? A bass player. Copy Why did the sun go to school? It wanted to get brighter. Copy What did one tree say to the other at lunch? You are looking oak-ay today. Copy Why did the soccer ball go to the library? It wanted to learn how to kick back and read. Copy Why did the puppy bring a map to the park? He kept getting lost in the tall grass. Copy Why did the dictionary go to the party? It wanted to find the definition of fun. Copy What did the rabbit say to the carrot at lunch? You are really a-peeling today. Copy Why did the cloud stay home? It was feeling under the weather. Copy Why did the mountain bring a jacket? It was feeling a little peak-ish. Copy Why did the skateboard go to school? It wanted to learn some cool tricks. Copy Why did the cow bring an umbrella to the picnic? It heard there was a chance of steaks. Copy Why did the turtle bring a snack to the race? He knew it would be a slow lunch. Copy Why did the spider bring a laptop to school? It wanted to catch up on its web homework. Copy What do you call a dinosaur that loves pancakes? A tri-syrup-tops. Copy Why did the astronaut bring a sandwich to the moon? He wanted a launch snack. Copy Why did the snowman call his friend? He wanted to chill together. Copy Why did the phone wear glasses? It lost its contacts. Copy Why did the zebra bring a map to the zoo? It kept getting lost in its own stripes. Copy Why did the rabbit love school lunch? The carrots were always on point. Copy Why did the pirate bring a pencil to the treasure hunt? He wanted to draw his own map. Copy

Cute Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

Soft, sweet, and made for smiles. These little jokes work at lunch, in cards, and on classroom walls.

Why did the kitten bring a blanket to the movie? It wanted to be cozy during the scary parts. Copy What did the baby elephant say to the peanut? You are small, but you are my favorite snack. Copy Why did the duckling wear a raincoat? It wanted to stay dry and still look cute. Copy Why did the puppy love art class? It got to paint with its paws. Copy Why did the bunny hop to the library? It heard the stories were hopping good. Copy What did the ladybug say to the flower? You make my day bloom. Copy Why did the baby owl stay up late? It wanted to see the stars come out. Copy What did the goldfish say to the mirror? You look fin-tastic today. Copy Why did the hamster bring a tiny suitcase? It was going on a wheel-y big adventure. Copy What did the teddy bear say at bedtime? Hug you tomorrow. Copy Why did the chick sit in the front of class? It wanted to be the teacher’s little egg-spert. Copy What did the penguin say to the snow? You are my favorite thing to slide on. Copy Why did the frog bring a towel to the pond? It wanted to dry off after a big jump. Copy What did the butterfly say to the caterpillar? You are going to be amazing one day. Copy Why did the lamb bring a book to the field? It wanted to read under the big tree. Copy What did the mouse say to the cheese? You are grate. Copy Why did the baby panda hug the tree? It was the best climbing buddy. Copy What did the duck say to the pond? You quack me up. Copy Why did the kitten chase its tail? It thought the tail was the best toy in the house. Copy What did the puppy say to the ball? You are the best fetch friend. Copy Why did the bunny wear a bow tie to lunch? It wanted to look extra sharp for carrot cake. Copy What did the baby bird say before its first flight? I am ready to spread my wings. Copy

Jokes for 13-Year-Olds Q&A

First, the real answers: what jokes are, how they work, and where to use them. Then the silly ones, where the questions are just an excuse for a punchline.

Q: What is a joke? A: A joke is a short story or sentence with a surprise ending that makes people laugh. Copy Q: What is a punchline? A: The punchline is the last line of a joke, where the surprise or the funny twist lives. Copy Q: What is a one-liner? A: A one-liner is a joke told in a single sentence, with the setup and the punchline packed together. Copy Q: What is a knock-knock joke? A: A knock-knock joke is a call-and-response joke that starts with “Knock, knock” and ends with a pun on the answer. Copy Q: Why do people laugh at jokes? A: People laugh when a joke surprises them — the brain expects one ending and gets a funny different one. Copy Q: What makes a joke school-safe? A: A school-safe joke is clean and kind: no mean words, no rude topics, and nothing that would hurt a classmate’s feelings. Copy Q: Can anyone learn to tell jokes? A: Yes — telling jokes is a skill, and it gets better with practice, just like drawing or playing a sport. Copy Q: What is timing in a joke? A: Timing is the pause before the punchline. A short pause gives the listener time to guess, and the answer lands bigger. Copy Q: What is a pun? A: A pun is a joke that plays on a word with two meanings, like “tire” and “tired” sounding alike. Copy Q: Why do friends love sharing jokes? A: Sharing a joke is a friendly thing to do — laughing together helps friends feel close. Copy Q: What should you do if a joke falls flat? A: Smile, move on, and try another one later. Even great joke-tellers have jokes that do not land. Copy Q: Are knock-knock jokes good for beginners? A: Yes — they have a simple pattern, so they are one of the easiest jokes to learn and tell. Copy Q: What is the difference between a joke and a riddle? A: A riddle asks you to solve a puzzle, while a joke only asks you to laugh at the surprise ending. Copy Q: How many jokes should you tell at once? A: Two or three is plenty. A few good jokes land better than a long list of weak ones. Copy Q: Why did the student bring a ladder to school? A: He heard high school was coming next year. Copy Q: What did the teacher say to the calendar? A: Your days are numbered. Copy Q: Why did the notebook go to the doctor? A: It had too many loose pages. Copy Q: What did the eraser say to the pencil? A: You are really drawing me in. Copy Q: Why did the backpack get a gold star? A: It carried the whole class. Copy Q: What did the lunchbox say to the sandwich? A: You are the best thing in here. Copy Q: Why did the school bell ring twice? A: It wanted to make sure everyone heard the good news. Copy Q: What did the science book say to the student? A: You have got great chemistry with me. Copy Q: Why did the history book look tired? A: It had too many dates to remember. Copy Q: What did the globe say to the map? A: You really help me find my way. Copy Q: Why did the gym teacher bring a ladder? A: He wanted to raise the bar. Copy Q: What did the art book say to the paintbrush? A: You really color my world. Copy Q: Why did the English book go to the party? A: It wanted to find the write crowd. Copy Q: What did the music book say to the student? A: You are really in tune with me. Copy

Jokes for Captions and Texts

Short lines for photos, posts, and messages. Pair each one with a picture, and the joke doubles.

Joke Captions

Use these under photos, drawings, and posts. Keep the line short and let the picture do half the work.

“Just me and my homework, living our best life.” Copy “Born to be a legend, still doing chores.” Copy “My face when the teacher says ‘pop quiz.'” Copy “Weekend mode: on.” Copy “Too cool for school, still going anyway.” Copy “Smile — the camera loves a legend.” Copy “Current mood: snack first, questions later.” Copy “I came, I saw, I forgot my homework.” Copy “Living my best thirteen-year-old life.” Copy “Proof that Mondays are not my thing.” Copy “Caution: genius at work.” Copy “My group chat knows all my secrets.” Copy “Thirteen and thriving.” Copy “School lunch: a mystery in a tray.” Copy “Just a kid with big dreams and bigger snacks.” Copy “Warning: contains 100% awesome.” Copy “When the Wi-Fi goes down, so does my mood.” Copy “Officially too old for kid stuff, still young enough for fun.” Copy “My homework ate my weekend.” Copy “Smiling because the weekend is almost here.” Copy

Joke Texts

Quick lines for chats and messages. Send the joke, then let your friends reply with their own.

“Guess what? The test got moved to Friday. Best news ever.” Copy “Meet me at lunch — I saved you a seat.” Copy “Did you see the new episode? We need to talk.” Copy “I finished my project early. Can you believe it?” Copy “Bring your skateboard tomorrow. New trick time.” Copy “My mom said yes to pizza night!” Copy “I just learned the funniest joke. Call me after school.” Copy “Team practice moved to four. Do not be late.” Copy “I found the coolest book at the library.” Copy “Game night at my place on Saturday?” Copy “I got an A on my science quiz!” Copy “See you at the bus stop — save me a spot.” Copy

Food Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

The lunch table is full of jokes waiting to happen. Every snack, drink, and dessert has a second meaning.

Why did the pizza go to the party? It wanted to get a slice of the action. Copy What did the burger say to the fries? You are my best side. Copy Why did the ice cream go to school? It wanted to get a little cooler. Copy What did the sandwich say to the fridge? You are really keeping it cool in here. Copy Why did the apple go to the doctor? It felt a little core-sore. Copy What did the milk say to the cookie? You are one tough cookie. Copy Why did the popcorn go to the movies? It wanted to see itself on the big screen. Copy What did the spaghetti say to the meatball? You really roll with me. Copy Why did the pancake go to the gym? It wanted to get flipped into shape. Copy What did the strawberry say to the blueberry? You are berry sweet. Copy Why did the carrot bring a map to the garden? It wanted to find its roots. Copy What did the cake say at the party? I am really glad you came to celebrate — let’s eat! Copy

Science & Math Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

These jokes are for anyone who likes numbers, planets, and experiments. Each one turns a school subject into a little laugh.

Why did the triangle go to the party? It wanted to be a little more acute. Copy Why did the fraction go to art class? It wanted to learn how to draw a better line. Copy Why did the magnet bring a friend to school? It wanted someone to stick with. Copy What did the plant say to the rain? You really help me grow. Copy Why did the rock go to school? It wanted to become a little boulder. Copy What did the water say to the ice? You are really cool under pressure. Copy Why did the volcano bring a fan to class? It was feeling hot-headed. Copy What did the moon say to the tide? You really pull me in. Copy Why did the star go to the talent show? It wanted to shine on stage. Copy Why did the thermometer bring a coat? It heard the temperature was dropping. Copy Why did the apple fall from the tree? Gravity had a plan. Copy What did the battery say to the flashlight? You charge me up with energy. Copy

Sarcastic Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

Gentle eye-rolls in joke form. These are dry, not mean — perfect for anyone who has ever wished Monday would hurry up.

Oh great, another Monday. My favorite day of the week. Copy Sure, I love homework. Said no thirteen-year-old ever. Copy Waking up early is the best. Just kidding, it is the worst. Copy I totally planned to study all weekend. Totally. Copy My room is clean. If you squint and pretend. Copy Group projects are my favorite. Everyone does their part, right? Copy I am not late. The clock is just early. Copy Homework is fun. It is just a fun I have not discovered yet. Copy My alarm clock and I have a complicated relationship. Copy I love it when the Wi-Fi stops working during a game. Copy Nothing says fun like a surprise quiz on a Friday. Copy I am a morning person. I just need the morning to start at noon. Copy

Clever Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

These take a second look. The joke hides in the picture or the words, and the clever part is finding it.

Why did the book look at the clock? It was running out of time to tell its story. Copy What did the mirror say to the reflection? We make a great team. Copy Why did the shadow follow the student? It wanted to learn all the same lessons. Copy What did the key say to the lock? You are the only one who gets me. Copy Why did the map go to school? It wanted to find its place in the world. Copy What did the camera say to the photo? You are picture perfect. Copy Why did the window open its curtains? It wanted to see the world clearly. Copy What did the door say to the hallway? You lead everywhere. Copy Why did the puzzle love school? It always found its missing pieces in class. Copy What did the light bulb say to the dark room? Let me brighten your day. Copy Why did the clock love the library? It had all the time in the world to read. Copy What did the river say to the bridge? You really help me get across. Copy

Jokes for Younger Kids

Big, bright, and easy to remember. Every joke here works for a little brother or sister, a cousin, or a younger friend.

Why did the teddy bear skip dessert? It was already stuffed. Copy What did the pig say at the picnic? This is a ham-bulous day. Copy Why did the duck wear a life jacket? It wanted to be safe and stylish. Copy What did the cat say to the ball of yarn? You are my favorite toy. Copy Why did the frog sit on the lily pad? It was the best seat in the pond. Copy Why did the cow go to the movies? It wanted to see a moo-vie. Copy Why did the bee bring a tiny backpack? It was going to honey school. Copy What did the sheep say to the farmer? Baa means hello in my language. Copy Why did the turtle take the long way home? It liked to enjoy the scenery. Copy Why did the butterfly land on the flower? It was the softest seat in the garden. Copy Why did the monkey bring a banana to the party? It was the guest of honor. Copy What do you call a happy penguin? A cool bird. Copy

School Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

Classroom scenes that teachers can pin on the wall. Each one turns a school object into a little joke.

Why did the eraser go to school? It wanted to rub out its mistakes. Copy What did the backpack say to the lunchbox? You carry the good stuff, I carry the heavy stuff. Copy Why did the chalkboard go to the nurse? It felt a little board. Copy What did the math teacher say to the broken calculator? You can count on me. Copy Why did the globe get in trouble? It kept spinning tales in class. Copy What did the science lab say to the student? You are really mixing things up today. Copy Why did the library book blush? It got checked out by everyone. Copy What did the pencil case say to the pens? You are all write for me. Copy Why did the school bus smile? It had a wheel-y good day. Copy What did the cafeteria tray say to the spoon? You always stir things up. Copy Why did the teacher bring a flashlight? To shed some light on the lesson. Copy What did the homework say to the student? I will be waiting for you after dinner. Copy

Birthday Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

Thirteen only comes once, so the jokes should be as big as the party. These work on cards, in speeches, and around the cake.

Why did the birthday cake go to school? It wanted to get a little smarter before the party. Copy What did the balloon say to the pin? You really pop my bubble. Copy Why did the candle feel proud? It knew how to light up the room. Copy What did the gift say to the birthday kid? You are going to love what’s inside. Copy Why did the party hat stay on all night? It was the life of the party. Copy What did the confetti say to the floor? I am here to make things colorful. Copy Why did the birthday kid bring a ladder? To reach the next level of awesome. Copy What did the ice cream cake say? I am the coolest gift at this party. Copy Why did the music play all night? The birthday kid had the best playlist. Copy What did the cupcake say to the frosting? You make everything sweeter. Copy Why did the birthday banner hang around? It had a lot to celebrate. Copy What do you call a birthday party in space? A star-studded event. Copy

Knock-Knock Jokes for 13-Year-Olds

Knock-knock jokes with a fresh twist. Say the whole exchange out loud — the joke is in the answer.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Boo-tiful day for a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Moo. Moo who? Moo-ving on to the next joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sneeze. Sneeze who? Sneeze to meet you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Berry. Berry who? Berry nice to meet you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Taco. Taco who? Taco ’bout a great joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream if you do not open the door! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You are welcome! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Honeydew. Honeydew who? Honeydew you love my jokes? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owl. Owl who? Owl see you later! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alpaca. Alpaca who? Alpaca my bags, I am coming in! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke out, here comes a joke! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sherwood. Sherwood who? Sherwood like to tell you a joke! Copy

Why Jokes Make 13-Year-Olds Laugh: The Science

Our brains love a puzzle with a quick answer. A joke gives the brain two ideas at once — the setup and the surprise punchline — and the moment they click together feels like solving a tiny riddle. That little rush of solving is a big part of the laugh, and it is why a clever pun feels even better than a silly noise.

Surprise is the second ingredient. When you hear “Why did the student bring a ladder to school?” your brain starts guessing, and the answer — “He heard high school was coming next year” — is not the one you expected. The gap between what you guessed and what you heard is where the laugh lives. A joke with no surprise is just a sentence.

Laughing together is the third ingredient, and it matters most at thirteen. When a whole lunch table laughs at the same joke, everyone feels like part of the group. That shared laugh is why jokes travel so fast at school — one good joke in the morning can be retold ten times before lunch, and each retelling makes the teller a little more popular.

Joke Terms & What Makes Them Funny

Ten words sit behind almost every joke on this page. Learn them, and you will start spotting the trick inside every joke you hear.

Term What It Means Why It Is Funny Joke A short story or sentence with a surprise ending The surprise is what makes people laugh Punchline The last line of a joke, where the twist lives It turns a normal sentence into a funny one One-liner A joke told in a single sentence Setup and punchline arrive together, fast and sharp Knock-knock A call-and-response joke starting with “Knock, knock” The back-and-forth makes the listener part of the joke Pun A joke that plays on a word with two meanings One word, two meanings — the brain enjoys the double take Wordplay Clever fun with the sounds and meanings of words It rewards listeners who are paying close attention Setup The first part of a joke that sets up the surprise A good setup points one way so the punchline can turn Delivery How you tell a joke — voice, face, and timing The same joke can fall flat or shine, depending on delivery Timing The pause before the punchline A short pause lets the listener guess, then the answer lands bigger Clean joke A joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear Everyone can laugh, and nobody feels small

Jokes for Different Moments

The same joke can land perfectly or fall flat depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the joke to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.

At school lunch. Use the school and food sections, one joke at a time, and let your friends guess the punchline before you say it. At a birthday party. Use the birthday and knock-knock sections, and keep the lines short so the cake can be cut on time. In a group chat. Use the captions and texts sections, one joke per message, and add an emoji only if the joke needs it. On the school bus. Use the cute and animal jokes, one joke per stop, and keep your voice friendly so everyone can enjoy it. At a family dinner. Use the classic and clever sections, one joke between courses, and let your little brother or sister tell the next one.

How to Tell a Joke Well and Get the Laugh

A great joke with bad delivery is just a sentence on a page. These three rules keep every line landing well.

1. Say the setup slowly

Give people time to picture the scene. Say the first part of the joke clearly, at a normal speed, and look at your friends while you talk. If you rush the setup, nobody can follow the joke, and the punchline has nothing to land on.

2. Pause before the punchline

One short pause is enough. Stop for a beat after the setup, let your friends start guessing, and then deliver the last line. The pause is what turns a good joke into a great one, because the listener’s brain is already working on the answer.

3. Laugh with your friends, not at them

After the joke lands, laugh along with everyone else. Never use a joke to make someone feel small, and never keep joking when someone asks you to stop. A joke that makes the whole table laugh is a win; a joke that makes one person uncomfortable is not.

Joke Etiquette: When a Plain Answer Is Better

Not every moment wants a joke. In the middle of class, during a test, or when someone is upset, a joke can feel rude instead of funny. Skip the jokes when a teacher is talking, when a friend is sad, or when the joke would single someone out. Clean humour is at its best when it is kind: a joke on a birthday card, a funny line in a group chat, a knock-knock joke for a little brother. If the joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, tell a different one.

How to Make Your Own Knock-Knock Joke

The best knock-knock joke is the one you make yourself, because only you know the word you want to play with. This short formula turns any word into a joke in three steps.

First, pick a word that sounds like another word or phrase: “taco” sounds like “talk about,” “honeydew” sounds like “honey, do you,” and “alpaca” sounds like “I’ll pack a.” Next, build the question around that sound. Ask who is there, answer with your word, and let your friend repeat it back. Last, finish with the sentence that uses the second meaning. Keep it short, say it with a smile, and test it on a friend. If they laugh in three seconds, it works. If they look confused, pick a clearer word, not a longer joke.

Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns

One joke is never enough, so here are five more posts to keep the smiles going. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 210 fresh jokes of its own.

School scenes and jokes go together, so start with our 200+ Best Back to School Puns & One-Liners That Make the Grade (2026) when you want more classroom laughs. If knock-knock jokes are your favorite, our 200+ Best Poop Knock-Knock Jokes & One-Liners That’ll Crack You Up (2026) is full of them. If you love bright, visual humour, our 200+ Best Anime Jokes & One-Liners That’ll Power Up Your Day (2026) is full of energy. For lines so silly they are funny, try our 200+ Best Dumb Jokes & One-Liners So Bad They’re Actually Funny (2026). And when a joke deserves a kind word to go with it, our 200+ Best Thank You Puns & One-Liners to Show Your Gratitude (2026) fits the mood.

About the Author & Editorial Standards

Every post on Easy Puns is written to the same standard: fresh jokes, real facts, and lines that families can share without worry. Here is who writes them and how they are checked.

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes that kids can tell at school and grown-ups can share at work. Every joke on this page was written fresh for this post, checked for warmth and kindness, and kept free of mean lines and copied lines, so parents and teachers can share it with confidence.

Jokes for 13-Year-Olds FAQs