Jokes for 13-year-olds are clean, clever one-liners made for school hallways, lunch tables, birthday parties, and group chats. This page has 210 of them, all fresh, all school-safe, and all kind — no mean jokes, no dating jokes, and nothing a teacher would frown at. You will find classic jokes, cute animal jokes, question-and-answer jokes, captions, texts, school and science jokes, food jokes, birthday jokes, and knock-knock jokes, plus a guide to telling them well.
Joke: a short story or sentence with a surprise ending that makes people laugh
Punchline: the last line of a joke, where the funny twist lives
One-liner: a joke told in a single sentence, setup and punchline together
Knock-knock: a call-and-response joke that starts with “Knock, knock”
Pun: a joke that plays on a word with two meanings
Wordplay: clever fun with the sounds and meanings of words
Setup: the first part of a joke that sets up the surprise
Delivery: how you tell a joke — your voice, your face, your timing
Timing: the pause before the punchline that makes it land bigger
Clean joke: a joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear
School-safe: a joke a teacher would be happy to hear in class
Audience: the people listening to your joke
⚡ Quick Answer: Jokes for 13-year-olds are clean, clever one-liners made for school hallways, lunch tables, birthday parties and group chats. This page has 210 original, school-safe jokes — classic, cute, captions, texts, school, science, food, birthday and knock-knock — plus a guide to telling them well.
What Makes a Joke Funny at 13?
Thirteen is a funny age for humour. Younger kids laugh at silly sounds and simple surprises, but at thirteen your brain starts to enjoy wordplay, irony, and clever twists. A joke that plays on two meanings of one word suddenly clicks, and a joke with a smart setup feels like solving a tiny puzzle. That is why the jokes on this page lean on clever wordplay instead of silly noises.
Jokes also do a social job at thirteen. A good joke at lunch can turn a quiet table into a laughing one, and a joke shared in a group chat can make a new friend feel welcome. The best jokes for this age are the ones everyone can enjoy together — clean, kind, and easy to repeat. If a joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, it is not a good joke for school.
Every joke on this page was written fresh for thirteen-year-olds, and every one passes a simple test: could you tell it to your teacher, your best friend, and your little brother without anyone feeling bad? If the answer is yes, it made the list. Keep that test in mind when you make up your own jokes too.
Classic Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
These are the timeless ones: short, clean jokes that work anywhere. Say the setup slowly, pause, and let the punchline land.
Why did the cookie go to the nurse? It felt a little crumby.
What do you call a snowman in the summer? A puddle with big plans.
Why did the ghost sit in the front row? He wanted to be part of the class spirit.
Why did the clock go to the principal’s office? It kept losing track of time.
What do you call a bear that loves rain? A drizzly bear.
Why did the computer go to art class? It wanted to learn how to draw a better window.
What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved.
Why did the orange stop rolling down the hill? It ran out of juice.
What do you call a pizza that tells jokes? A slice of comedy.
Why did the student bring a sandwich to the library? He heard the books were full of tasty stories.
What did the ruler say to the notebook? You are really keeping it together.
Why did the duck join the school band? It already had its own drumsticks.
What do you call a fish that plays guitar? A bass player.
Why did the sun go to school? It wanted to get brighter.
What did one tree say to the other at lunch? You are looking oak-ay today.
Why did the soccer ball go to the library? It wanted to learn how to kick back and read.
Why did the puppy bring a map to the park? He kept getting lost in the tall grass.
Why did the dictionary go to the party? It wanted to find the definition of fun.
What did the rabbit say to the carrot at lunch? You are really a-peeling today.
Why did the cloud stay home? It was feeling under the weather.
Why did the mountain bring a jacket? It was feeling a little peak-ish.
Why did the skateboard go to school? It wanted to learn some cool tricks.
Why did the cow bring an umbrella to the picnic? It heard there was a chance of steaks.
Why did the turtle bring a snack to the race? He knew it would be a slow lunch.
Why did the spider bring a laptop to school? It wanted to catch up on its web homework.
What do you call a dinosaur that loves pancakes? A tri-syrup-tops.
Why did the astronaut bring a sandwich to the moon? He wanted a launch snack.
Why did the snowman call his friend? He wanted to chill together.
Why did the phone wear glasses? It lost its contacts.
Why did the zebra bring a map to the zoo? It kept getting lost in its own stripes.
Why did the rabbit love school lunch? The carrots were always on point.
Why did the pirate bring a pencil to the treasure hunt? He wanted to draw his own map.
Cute Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
Soft, sweet, and made for smiles. These little jokes work at lunch, in cards, and on classroom walls.
Why did the kitten bring a blanket to the movie? It wanted to be cozy during the scary parts.
What did the baby elephant say to the peanut? You are small, but you are my favorite snack.
Why did the duckling wear a raincoat? It wanted to stay dry and still look cute.
Why did the puppy love art class? It got to paint with its paws.
Why did the bunny hop to the library? It heard the stories were hopping good.
What did the ladybug say to the flower? You make my day bloom.
Why did the baby owl stay up late? It wanted to see the stars come out.
What did the goldfish say to the mirror? You look fin-tastic today.
Why did the hamster bring a tiny suitcase? It was going on a wheel-y big adventure.
What did the teddy bear say at bedtime? Hug you tomorrow.
Why did the chick sit in the front of class? It wanted to be the teacher’s little egg-spert.
What did the penguin say to the snow? You are my favorite thing to slide on.
Why did the frog bring a towel to the pond? It wanted to dry off after a big jump.
What did the butterfly say to the caterpillar? You are going to be amazing one day.
Why did the lamb bring a book to the field? It wanted to read under the big tree.
What did the mouse say to the cheese? You are grate.
Why did the baby panda hug the tree? It was the best climbing buddy.
What did the duck say to the pond? You quack me up.
Why did the kitten chase its tail? It thought the tail was the best toy in the house.
What did the puppy say to the ball? You are the best fetch friend.
Why did the bunny wear a bow tie to lunch? It wanted to look extra sharp for carrot cake.
What did the baby bird say before its first flight? I am ready to spread my wings.
Jokes for 13-Year-Olds Q&A
First, the real answers: what jokes are, how they work, and where to use them. Then the silly ones, where the questions are just an excuse for a punchline.
Q: What is a joke? A: A joke is a short story or sentence with a surprise ending that makes people laugh.
Q: What is a punchline? A: The punchline is the last line of a joke, where the surprise or the funny twist lives.
Q: What is a one-liner? A: A one-liner is a joke told in a single sentence, with the setup and the punchline packed together.
Q: What is a knock-knock joke? A: A knock-knock joke is a call-and-response joke that starts with “Knock, knock” and ends with a pun on the answer.
Q: Why do people laugh at jokes? A: People laugh when a joke surprises them — the brain expects one ending and gets a funny different one.
Q: What makes a joke school-safe? A: A school-safe joke is clean and kind: no mean words, no rude topics, and nothing that would hurt a classmate’s feelings.
Q: Can anyone learn to tell jokes? A: Yes — telling jokes is a skill, and it gets better with practice, just like drawing or playing a sport.
Q: What is timing in a joke? A: Timing is the pause before the punchline. A short pause gives the listener time to guess, and the answer lands bigger.
Q: What is a pun? A: A pun is a joke that plays on a word with two meanings, like “tire” and “tired” sounding alike.
Q: Why do friends love sharing jokes? A: Sharing a joke is a friendly thing to do — laughing together helps friends feel close.
Q: What should you do if a joke falls flat? A: Smile, move on, and try another one later. Even great joke-tellers have jokes that do not land.
Q: Are knock-knock jokes good for beginners? A: Yes — they have a simple pattern, so they are one of the easiest jokes to learn and tell.
Q: What is the difference between a joke and a riddle? A: A riddle asks you to solve a puzzle, while a joke only asks you to laugh at the surprise ending.
Q: How many jokes should you tell at once? A: Two or three is plenty. A few good jokes land better than a long list of weak ones.
Q: Why did the student bring a ladder to school? A: He heard high school was coming next year.
Q: What did the teacher say to the calendar? A: Your days are numbered.
Q: Why did the notebook go to the doctor? A: It had too many loose pages.
Q: What did the eraser say to the pencil? A: You are really drawing me in.
Q: Why did the backpack get a gold star? A: It carried the whole class.
Q: What did the lunchbox say to the sandwich? A: You are the best thing in here.
Q: Why did the school bell ring twice? A: It wanted to make sure everyone heard the good news.
Q: What did the science book say to the student? A: You have got great chemistry with me.
Q: Why did the history book look tired? A: It had too many dates to remember.
Q: What did the globe say to the map? A: You really help me find my way.
Q: Why did the gym teacher bring a ladder? A: He wanted to raise the bar.
Q: What did the art book say to the paintbrush? A: You really color my world.
Q: Why did the English book go to the party? A: It wanted to find the write crowd.
Q: What did the music book say to the student? A: You are really in tune with me.
Jokes for Captions and Texts
Short lines for photos, posts, and messages. Pair each one with a picture, and the joke doubles.
Joke Captions
Use these under photos, drawings, and posts. Keep the line short and let the picture do half the work.
“Just me and my homework, living our best life.”
“Born to be a legend, still doing chores.”
“My face when the teacher says ‘pop quiz.'”
“Weekend mode: on.”
“Too cool for school, still going anyway.”
“Smile — the camera loves a legend.”
“Current mood: snack first, questions later.”
“I came, I saw, I forgot my homework.”
“Living my best thirteen-year-old life.”
“Proof that Mondays are not my thing.”
“Caution: genius at work.”
“My group chat knows all my secrets.”
“Thirteen and thriving.”
“School lunch: a mystery in a tray.”
“Just a kid with big dreams and bigger snacks.”
“Warning: contains 100% awesome.”
“When the Wi-Fi goes down, so does my mood.”
“Officially too old for kid stuff, still young enough for fun.”
“My homework ate my weekend.”
“Smiling because the weekend is almost here.”
Joke Texts
Quick lines for chats and messages. Send the joke, then let your friends reply with their own.
“Guess what? The test got moved to Friday. Best news ever.”
“Meet me at lunch — I saved you a seat.”
“Did you see the new episode? We need to talk.”
“I finished my project early. Can you believe it?”
“Bring your skateboard tomorrow. New trick time.”
“My mom said yes to pizza night!”
“I just learned the funniest joke. Call me after school.”
“Team practice moved to four. Do not be late.”
“I found the coolest book at the library.”
“Game night at my place on Saturday?”
“I got an A on my science quiz!”
“See you at the bus stop — save me a spot.”
Food Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
The lunch table is full of jokes waiting to happen. Every snack, drink, and dessert has a second meaning.
Why did the pizza go to the party? It wanted to get a slice of the action.
What did the burger say to the fries? You are my best side.
Why did the ice cream go to school? It wanted to get a little cooler.
What did the sandwich say to the fridge? You are really keeping it cool in here.
Why did the apple go to the doctor? It felt a little core-sore.
What did the milk say to the cookie? You are one tough cookie.
Why did the popcorn go to the movies? It wanted to see itself on the big screen.
What did the spaghetti say to the meatball? You really roll with me.
Why did the pancake go to the gym? It wanted to get flipped into shape.
What did the strawberry say to the blueberry? You are berry sweet.
Why did the carrot bring a map to the garden? It wanted to find its roots.
What did the cake say at the party? I am really glad you came to celebrate — let’s eat!
Science & Math Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
These jokes are for anyone who likes numbers, planets, and experiments. Each one turns a school subject into a little laugh.
Why did the triangle go to the party? It wanted to be a little more acute.
Why did the fraction go to art class? It wanted to learn how to draw a better line.
Why did the magnet bring a friend to school? It wanted someone to stick with.
What did the plant say to the rain? You really help me grow.
Why did the rock go to school? It wanted to become a little boulder.
What did the water say to the ice? You are really cool under pressure.
Why did the volcano bring a fan to class? It was feeling hot-headed.
What did the moon say to the tide? You really pull me in.
Why did the star go to the talent show? It wanted to shine on stage.
Why did the thermometer bring a coat? It heard the temperature was dropping.
Why did the apple fall from the tree? Gravity had a plan.
What did the battery say to the flashlight? You charge me up with energy.
Sarcastic Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
Gentle eye-rolls in joke form. These are dry, not mean — perfect for anyone who has ever wished Monday would hurry up.
Oh great, another Monday. My favorite day of the week.
Sure, I love homework. Said no thirteen-year-old ever.
Waking up early is the best. Just kidding, it is the worst.
I totally planned to study all weekend. Totally.
My room is clean. If you squint and pretend.
Group projects are my favorite. Everyone does their part, right?
I am not late. The clock is just early.
Homework is fun. It is just a fun I have not discovered yet.
My alarm clock and I have a complicated relationship.
I love it when the Wi-Fi stops working during a game.
Nothing says fun like a surprise quiz on a Friday.
I am a morning person. I just need the morning to start at noon.
Clever Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
These take a second look. The joke hides in the picture or the words, and the clever part is finding it.
Why did the book look at the clock? It was running out of time to tell its story.
What did the mirror say to the reflection? We make a great team.
Why did the shadow follow the student? It wanted to learn all the same lessons.
What did the key say to the lock? You are the only one who gets me.
Why did the map go to school? It wanted to find its place in the world.
What did the camera say to the photo? You are picture perfect.
Why did the window open its curtains? It wanted to see the world clearly.
What did the door say to the hallway? You lead everywhere.
Why did the puzzle love school? It always found its missing pieces in class.
What did the light bulb say to the dark room? Let me brighten your day.
Why did the clock love the library? It had all the time in the world to read.
What did the river say to the bridge? You really help me get across.
Jokes for Younger Kids
Big, bright, and easy to remember. Every joke here works for a little brother or sister, a cousin, or a younger friend.
Why did the teddy bear skip dessert? It was already stuffed.
What did the pig say at the picnic? This is a ham-bulous day.
Why did the duck wear a life jacket? It wanted to be safe and stylish.
What did the cat say to the ball of yarn? You are my favorite toy.
Why did the frog sit on the lily pad? It was the best seat in the pond.
Why did the cow go to the movies? It wanted to see a moo-vie.
Why did the bee bring a tiny backpack? It was going to honey school.
What did the sheep say to the farmer? Baa means hello in my language.
Why did the turtle take the long way home? It liked to enjoy the scenery.
Why did the butterfly land on the flower? It was the softest seat in the garden.
Why did the monkey bring a banana to the party? It was the guest of honor.
What do you call a happy penguin? A cool bird.
School Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
Classroom scenes that teachers can pin on the wall. Each one turns a school object into a little joke.
Why did the eraser go to school? It wanted to rub out its mistakes.
What did the backpack say to the lunchbox? You carry the good stuff, I carry the heavy stuff.
Why did the chalkboard go to the nurse? It felt a little board.
What did the math teacher say to the broken calculator? You can count on me.
Why did the globe get in trouble? It kept spinning tales in class.
What did the science lab say to the student? You are really mixing things up today.
Why did the library book blush? It got checked out by everyone.
What did the pencil case say to the pens? You are all write for me.
Why did the school bus smile? It had a wheel-y good day.
What did the cafeteria tray say to the spoon? You always stir things up.
Why did the teacher bring a flashlight? To shed some light on the lesson.
What did the homework say to the student? I will be waiting for you after dinner.
Birthday Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
Thirteen only comes once, so the jokes should be as big as the party. These work on cards, in speeches, and around the cake.
Why did the birthday cake go to school? It wanted to get a little smarter before the party.
What did the balloon say to the pin? You really pop my bubble.
Why did the candle feel proud? It knew how to light up the room.
What did the gift say to the birthday kid? You are going to love what’s inside.
Why did the party hat stay on all night? It was the life of the party.
What did the confetti say to the floor? I am here to make things colorful.
Why did the birthday kid bring a ladder? To reach the next level of awesome.
What did the ice cream cake say? I am the coolest gift at this party.
Why did the music play all night? The birthday kid had the best playlist.
What did the cupcake say to the frosting? You make everything sweeter.
Why did the birthday banner hang around? It had a lot to celebrate.
What do you call a birthday party in space? A star-studded event.
Knock-Knock Jokes for 13-Year-Olds
Knock-knock jokes with a fresh twist. Say the whole exchange out loud — the joke is in the answer.
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Boo-tiful day for a joke!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Moo. Moo who? Moo-ving on to the next joke!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Taco. Taco who? Taco ’bout a great joke!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream if you do not open the door!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Tank. Tank who? You are welcome!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Honeydew. Honeydew who? Honeydew you love my jokes?
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owl. Owl who? Owl see you later!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Alpaca. Alpaca who? Alpaca my bags, I am coming in!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke out, here comes a joke!
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sherwood. Sherwood who? Sherwood like to tell you a joke!
Why Jokes Make 13-Year-Olds Laugh: The Science
Our brains love a puzzle with a quick answer. A joke gives the brain two ideas at once — the setup and the surprise punchline — and the moment they click together feels like solving a tiny riddle. That little rush of solving is a big part of the laugh, and it is why a clever pun feels even better than a silly noise.
Surprise is the second ingredient. When you hear “Why did the student bring a ladder to school?” your brain starts guessing, and the answer — “He heard high school was coming next year” — is not the one you expected. The gap between what you guessed and what you heard is where the laugh lives. A joke with no surprise is just a sentence.
Laughing together is the third ingredient, and it matters most at thirteen. When a whole lunch table laughs at the same joke, everyone feels like part of the group. That shared laugh is why jokes travel so fast at school — one good joke in the morning can be retold ten times before lunch, and each retelling makes the teller a little more popular.
Joke Terms & What Makes Them Funny
Ten words sit behind almost every joke on this page. Learn them, and you will start spotting the trick inside every joke you hear.
Term
What It Means
Why It Is Funny
Joke
A short story or sentence with a surprise ending
The surprise is what makes people laugh
Punchline
The last line of a joke, where the twist lives
It turns a normal sentence into a funny one
One-liner
A joke told in a single sentence
Setup and punchline arrive together, fast and sharp
Knock-knock
A call-and-response joke starting with “Knock, knock”
The back-and-forth makes the listener part of the joke
Pun
A joke that plays on a word with two meanings
One word, two meanings — the brain enjoys the double take
Wordplay
Clever fun with the sounds and meanings of words
It rewards listeners who are paying close attention
Setup
The first part of a joke that sets up the surprise
A good setup points one way so the punchline can turn
Delivery
How you tell a joke — voice, face, and timing
The same joke can fall flat or shine, depending on delivery
Timing
The pause before the punchline
A short pause lets the listener guess, then the answer lands bigger
Clean joke
A joke that is kind and safe for everyone to hear
Everyone can laugh, and nobody feels small
Jokes for Different Moments
The same joke can land perfectly or fall flat depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the joke to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.
At school lunch. Use the school and food sections, one joke at a time, and let your friends guess the punchline before you say it.
At a birthday party. Use the birthday and knock-knock sections, and keep the lines short so the cake can be cut on time.
In a group chat. Use the captions and texts sections, one joke per message, and add an emoji only if the joke needs it.
On the school bus. Use the cute and animal jokes, one joke per stop, and keep your voice friendly so everyone can enjoy it.
At a family dinner. Use the classic and clever sections, one joke between courses, and let your little brother or sister tell the next one.
How to Tell a Joke Well and Get the Laugh
A great joke with bad delivery is just a sentence on a page. These three rules keep every line landing well.
1. Say the setup slowly
Give people time to picture the scene. Say the first part of the joke clearly, at a normal speed, and look at your friends while you talk. If you rush the setup, nobody can follow the joke, and the punchline has nothing to land on.
2. Pause before the punchline
One short pause is enough. Stop for a beat after the setup, let your friends start guessing, and then deliver the last line. The pause is what turns a good joke into a great one, because the listener’s brain is already working on the answer.
3. Laugh with your friends, not at them
After the joke lands, laugh along with everyone else. Never use a joke to make someone feel small, and never keep joking when someone asks you to stop. A joke that makes the whole table laugh is a win; a joke that makes one person uncomfortable is not.
Joke Etiquette: When a Plain Answer Is Better
Not every moment wants a joke. In the middle of class, during a test, or when someone is upset, a joke can feel rude instead of funny. Skip the jokes when a teacher is talking, when a friend is sad, or when the joke would single someone out. Clean humour is at its best when it is kind: a joke on a birthday card, a funny line in a group chat, a knock-knock joke for a little brother. If the joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, tell a different one.
How to Make Your Own Knock-Knock Joke
The best knock-knock joke is the one you make yourself, because only you know the word you want to play with. This short formula turns any word into a joke in three steps.
First, pick a word that sounds like another word or phrase: “taco” sounds like “talk about,” “honeydew” sounds like “honey, do you,” and “alpaca” sounds like “I’ll pack a.” Next, build the question around that sound. Ask who is there, answer with your word, and let your friend repeat it back. Last, finish with the sentence that uses the second meaning. Keep it short, say it with a smile, and test it on a friend. If they laugh in three seconds, it works. If they look confused, pick a clearer word, not a longer joke.
Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns
One joke is never enough, so here are five more posts to keep the smiles going. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 210 fresh jokes of its own.
Every post on Easy Puns is written to the same standard: fresh jokes, real facts, and lines that families can share without worry. Here is who writes them and how they are checked.
Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes that kids can tell at school and grown-ups can share at work. Every joke on this page was written fresh for this post, checked for warmth and kindness, and kept free of mean lines and copied lines, so parents and teachers can share it with confidence.
Jokes for 13-Year-Olds FAQs
Are these jokes safe for school?
Yes. Every joke on this page is clean and kind — no mean words, no rude topics, and nothing that would hurt a classmate’s feelings. Teachers and parents can share this page with confidence.
Can I tell these jokes at a birthday party?
Yes, birthday parties are one of the best places for them. The birthday section has twelve party jokes, and the knock-knock section works great as a party game where everyone takes a turn.
What is the best joke for a 13-year-old?
The best joke is a short, clean one you can remember easily. Try the ladder joke from the question-and-answer section, or a knock-knock joke — both are easy to learn and always get a laugh.
How do I remember jokes?
Pick two or three favorites and practice them out loud. Saying a joke to a friend or a family member is the fastest way to remember it, and the laugh you get back helps it stick.
Can I share these jokes in a group chat?
Yes. The captions and texts sections were written for exactly that. Send one joke at a time, keep it kind, and let your friends reply with their own favorites.
How do I make up my own joke?
Pick a word with two meanings, build a short setup around it, and finish with the surprise meaning. The knock-knock formula section on this page walks through it step by step, with three easy steps to follow.