200+ Best Squid Puns & One-Liners (2026) Dive in, make a splash, and get ready to smile. This page packs 200+ fresh squid puns and one-liners for lunchboxes, captions, cards, school mornings, and lazy afternoons by the sea. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real squid facts, a guide to deep-sea life, and a simple formula for making your own squid puns. Squid — a clever sea animal with ten arms

Ink — the dark cloud a squid uses to stay safe

Tentacle — a long arm a squid uses to catch food

Kraken — a giant sea monster from old sailor stories

Reef — a rocky home full of coral under the sea

Tide — the rise and fall of the sea each day

Calamari — squid served as food, cooked in rings

Deep Sea — the dark, cold water far below the waves

Wave — water that rolls toward the shore

Shell — a hard cover that sea animals live in

Coral — a colourful sea plant that builds reefs

Ocean — the big salty water that covers most of Earth

⚡ Quick Answer: Squid puns are clean, family-friendly one-liners about ink, tentacles, ocean life and deep-sea fun. This page has 210 original squid puns — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, ink and tentacle jokes and knock-knock jokes — plus real squid facts, ocean life and a guide to writing your own.

Classic Squid Puns That Are Inkredible

These are the all-time favourite squid jokes, the kind that work at a family dinner, in a lunchbox note, or on a beach trip card. Each one plays on big waves, cool oceans, or the simple joy of watching a squid swim. Start here when you need a safe laugh that everyone at the table will get.

The squid opened a small shop by the pier and sold ink pens to every sailor who passed by. Copy My squid applied for a job at the aquarium because it wanted to work somewhere with a great view. Copy The squid wore a tiny raincoat to the beach because it did not want its tentacles to get wet. Copy When the squid won the talent show, it waved all ten arms at once and the crowd cheered twice as loud. Copy The squid went to the doctor and said it felt a little blue, so the doctor told it to swim in warmer water. Copy My little brother hides his squid toy under his pillow so it can guard his dreams all night. Copy At the ocean picnic, the squid sat next to the dolphin and they agreed that sunny days are the best kind. Copy The squid asked the shark for help, but the shark only said, “Keep swimming and stay calm, friend.” Copy When the squid joined the school play, it played the ocean because it was the biggest part on stage. Copy The squid kept its cool in the deep sea all week and came out on Sunday looking fresh and happy. Copy My grandma tells squid stories every summer, and the whole room laughs before she reaches the end. Copy The squid tried to learn the piano, but its arms were too many to fit on the keys at once. Copy At the market, the squid pointed at the freshest fish and said, “That one, please, no rush at all.” Copy The squid went on a diet, but it gave up after one day because salad without seaweed felt too plain. Copy When the squid met the octopus, they talked for hours about which one of them had the softer hug. Copy The squid wrote a letter to the ocean and thanked it for all the cool waves. Copy My squid rolled off the rock pool and landed in the soft sand, then waddled back with a happy grin. Copy The squid entered a cooking contest and made seaweed soup that the judges asked about twice. Copy At the sea race, the squid came second because the dolphin swam faster through the waves. Copy The squid packed a tiny bag for a beach trip and took three extra shells in case it got bored. Copy When the squid told a joke at dinner, even the serious uncle laughed so hard he dropped his spoon. Copy The squid sat in the rock pool all morning and turned the water into the happiest place on the shore. Copy My sister draws squids on every birthday card because she says they make the card twice as fun. Copy The squid opened a small snack stand at the pier and sold starfish sandwiches to everyone who passed by. Copy When the squid heard rain on the roof, it smiled because rain means the sea will rise and the fun will grow. Copy The squid tried to hide behind the coral, but its big smile gave it away in one second. Copy At the school fair, the squid stall had the longest line because everyone wanted a photo with the big star. Copy The squid sang a song about the sea, and the whole reef hummed along with the tune. Copy When the squid felt shy, it sank under the water and peeked out only when someone called its name. Copy My squid and I have a deal: it stays cool, and I never leave it alone in the sun for too long. Copy The squid finished its swim early so it could spend the whole evening floating in the soft waves. Copy The squid wore sunglasses to the beach and told everyone the sun was its favourite spotlight. Copy

Cute Squid Puns That Will Make You Smile

Cute squid puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and messages to someone you like. These short lines use gentle words and happy ocean scenes, so they work for kids, friends, and family alike. Pick one, write it on a card, and watch a smile appear.

You are the biggest smile in my ocean, and I save the best coral just for you. Copy My heart feels like a warm wave whenever you walk into the room with a smile. Copy You make ordinary days feel like a sunny afternoon at the beach. Copy I love you more than a whole ocean full of happy squids on a hot day. Copy You are my favourite reason to visit the aquarium every single week. Copy Life feels soft and splashy when you sit beside me by the sea. Copy You are the sunshine in my ocean and the smile in my morning. Copy My day turns bright and bubbly the moment I hear your laugh. Copy You are the cutest squid in the reef, and the fishes agree with me. Copy I would share my last seashell with you, and that is saying a lot. Copy You make my heart feel warm and happy, just like a sunny seashore. Copy Every summer feels better when you are the one feeding the squids. Copy You are my little ray of sunshine on a cloudy morning. Copy I keep your smile in my pocket like a tiny seashell I never want to lose. Copy You are the reason my beach trip always has a happy spot. Copy My favourite place in the world is wherever you are watching squids with me. Copy You turn a plain Tuesday into a sunny ocean morning. Copy I like you a whole ocean, and I mean every single wave. Copy You are the sweet part of my day, from breakfast to bedtime. Copy With you around, even a rainy day feels like a beach trip. Copy You are my sunshine, my ocean, and my biggest smile all in one. Copy I am so glad we met, because now every summer has your name on it. Copy

Squid Q&A Jokes to Share With Friends

Question-and-answer jokes are the easiest ones to tell out loud, because the setup does the work and the punchline lands fast. The first fourteen answers below are real squid facts, so you learn something true while you laugh. The rest are pure silly fun, ready for car rides, classroom breaks, and family dinners.

Q: How many arms does a squid have? A: A squid has eight arms and two longer tentacles, so ten limbs in total. Copy Q: How does a squid defend itself? A: It releases a dark cloud of ink that confuses predators while it swims away. Copy Q: Where do squids live? A: Squids live in oceans all over the world, from shallow shores to the deep sea. Copy Q: What do squids eat? A: Squids eat fish, shrimp and other small sea animals, catching them with their arms. Copy Q: How do squids swim so fast? A: They squirt water from their bodies, which pushes them forward like a jet. Copy Q: Why do squids change colour? A: Tiny colour cells in their skin let them blend in with the water around them. Copy Q: How big can a giant squid grow? A: A giant squid can grow to about 13 metres long, as long as a school bus. Copy Q: Do squids have three hearts? A: Yes, squids have three hearts, just like their octopus cousins. Copy Q: What colour is a squid’s blood? A: A squid’s blood is blue, because it carries oxygen with copper instead of iron. Copy Q: What is the kraken? A: The kraken is a giant sea monster from old sailor stories, said to live in the deep ocean. Copy Q: How long do squids live? A: Most squids live for only one or two years, growing very fast in that short time. Copy Q: What do baby squids eat? A: Baby squids eat tiny plankton and small sea animals while they grow. Copy Q: Are squids clever animals? A: Yes, squids have big brains for their size and can learn new things quickly. Copy Q: Can squids live in the deep sea? A: Yes, many squids live in the deep dark sea, where they glow softly to find food. Copy Q: Why did the squid bring a pen to school? A: Because it wanted to write its homework in ink. Copy Q: What did the squid say to the sea? A: “Please keep me cool, I have a big party to attend tonight.” Copy Q: Why did the squid cross the reef? A: To get to the other side before the tide came in. Copy Q: What do you call a squid that tells jokes? A: A real stand-up ocean star with a very big sense of humour. Copy Q: Why did the squid go to the library? A: Because it wanted to read about ten more ways to make friends. Copy Q: What did the squid say when it won the race? A: “I told you I would beat the dolphin, I just needed a head start.” Copy Q: Why did the squid sit in the corner? A: Because it felt a little waterlogged after the long swim from the reef. Copy Q: What do you call a squid at the beach? A: A sunbathing ocean star that never forgets its sunscreen. Copy Q: Why did the squid join the band? A: Because it already knew how to play the biggest notes on the drums. Copy Q: What did the squid say to the bucket? A: “Go slow, I want a gentle wash, not a flood.” Copy Q: Why did the squid hide from the cook? A: Because it knew the cook was planning to turn it into a seafood supper. Copy Q: What do you call a squid that loves to dance? A: An ocean star that shakes the whole reef every time the music starts. Copy Q: Why did the squid bring a ladder to the aquarium? A: Because it wanted to climb up and meet its cousins on the top rock. Copy Q: What did the squid say to the ice cream? A: “You may be cold, but I am the sweetest sight on this whole shoreline.” Copy

Squid Captions and Texts for Ocean Days

Good captions make a photo feel like a story, and squid photos are made for sunny posts. Use these lines under an aquarium photo, a beach shot, or a picture of a squid toy. The texts below are short enough to send to a friend in one message, and sweet enough to make them smile back.

Squid Captions for Instagram

Big waves, bigger smiles, best day at the sea. Copy Today feels like sunshine and a little bit of squid. Copy Just a squid, a sunny reef, and nowhere else to be. Copy Cool, calm, and ready for the camera. Copy My kind of fun comes from the ocean, not a shop. Copy One big wave and the whole day feels brighter. Copy Ocean life in my heart, sunshine in my smile. Copy Keeping it cool, one splash at a time. Copy This squid understood the assignment: be happy. Copy Splashy days and sunny ways, that is my whole plan. Copy A little ocean magic for an ordinary afternoon. Copy Swim, smile, splash, repeat all summer long. Copy My happy place has squids and a sandy shore. Copy Sunshine feels better when it comes with a squid. Copy Big, bold, and proud of it. Copy Ocean season is my favourite season of the year. Copy Life is short, visit the squids first. Copy Golden sun, cool sea, happy memories. Copy Caught in the act of loving squids again. Copy Happiness level: one hundred percent squid. Copy

Squid Texts to Send Your Friends

Thinking of you, so I bought two aquarium tickets instead of one. Copy Come over, the squids are out and the weather is perfect. Copy I saved you the best ocean photo, hurry before I post it. Copy Squid day at the aquarium, bring your best summer stories. Copy Today is a squid day, no questions asked. Copy I found the biggest squid at the aquarium and thought of you. Copy Meet me by the sea at five, bring a blanket. Copy Warning: I watched the squids and now I am very happy. Copy Your daily reminder that ocean season will not last forever. Copy I waved at a squid for you, that is how much I like you. Copy Aquarium trip tomorrow? I will bring the snacks and the jokes. Copy Just saw the best squid of my life and I had to tell you. Copy

Ink Puns That Flow Like the Sea

Ink is a squid’s secret weapon, and it is also the heart of the best squid wordplay. These jokes are perfect for art class, a rainy afternoon, or a card for a friend who loves to write. Dive in and share the inkiest laughs around.

The squid signed its name in ink and the teacher said it was the neatest writing in class. Copy My squid writes letters to the sea every week, and the ink never runs out. Copy The squid opened an ink shop at the pier and sold blue pens to every sailor in town. Copy When the squid felt nervous, it let out a small puff of ink and swam away with a smile. Copy The squid drew a picture of the reef in ink and hung it on the fridge for everyone to see. Copy At art class, the squid painted the whole ocean with one bottle of ink. Copy The squid wrote a secret message in ink that only showed up under the light of the moon. Copy My squid keeps an ink diary, and every page says the same thing: best swim ever. Copy The squid spilled ink on its homework and told the teacher the sea had helped with the answers. Copy When the squid signed the guest book, the whole page turned a lovely shade of blue. Copy The squid’s ink pen ran out at the worst time, right in the middle of a birthday card. Copy The squid loved writing stories so much that it opened a library full of ink-stained books. Copy

Tentacle Puns That Reach for a Laugh

Ten arms mean ten times the fun, and these jokes are all about reaching, waving, and holding on. They work on a card for a busy friend, in a text about a big day, or as a quick laugh at the dinner table. Reach out and share one.

The squid waved all its tentacles at once and the whole beach waved back. Copy My squid uses its tentacles to hold ten ice creams at the same time. Copy The squid reached for the top shelf with one tentacle and grabbed the cookie jar in one try. Copy When the squid played the drums, it used four tentacles and never missed a beat. Copy The squid hugged its friend with all ten arms and the friend laughed for a whole minute. Copy At the fair, the squid won the ring toss because it had ten hands to throw with. Copy The squid tied its shoes with two tentacles and still finished before everyone else. Copy My squid juggles seashells with its tentacles and never drops a single one. Copy The squid opened the pickle jar, the jam jar and the cookie tin all at the same time. Copy When the squid helped at the picnic, it carried the plates, the cups and the cake in one trip. Copy The squid’s tentacles are so handy that it can wave, write and hold a snack at once. Copy The squid gave a high-ten to its friend, and they both laughed at the ten-way high-five. Copy

Sarcastic Squid Puns for a Quick Laugh

Sometimes a little playful sarcasm makes a joke land harder, as long as it stays kind and light. These lines tease squids, not people, so they are safe for friends who enjoy a dry sense of humour. Use them when the mood is relaxed and everyone is in on the joke.

Oh great, another squid that thinks it is the star of the ocean, as if the shark never had a chance. Copy The squid arrived late again and acted like the whole reef had been waiting just for it. Copy Sure, take the last seashell, I only waited all morning for that one sunny spot. Copy The squid said it was too cool for school, then failed the easiest test in the class. Copy Wow, a squid with sunglasses, because the sun was clearly going to hurt its feelings. Copy The squid asked for a red carpet at the aquarium, but the fishes had already taken the best seats. Copy Of course the squid wants the biggest tank, it has been practising its royal wave all week. Copy The squid told the ocean to keep it cool, as if the sea had nothing else to do all day. Copy Yes, the squid is fast, but so is the dolphin, and the dolphin did not take three hours to swim over. Copy The squid complained about the heat, then sat in the sun for four more hours on purpose. Copy Brilliant idea, squid, hide behind the coral, nobody will ever notice your big smile. Copy The squid said it was too good for the rock pool, then begged to join when it saw the cool water. Copy

Clever Squid Puns for Word Lovers

Clever puns reward people who listen closely, because the joke hides inside the words themselves. These lines play on sounds like ink, wave, reef, and sea, and they work best when you say them slowly. Try them on friends who love word games and watch them smile when the trick clicks.

The squid took a spelling test and got full marks, because it always knows how to make a splash with words. Copy When the squid joined the library, it asked for books about the sea, so it could become a well-read swimmer. Copy The squid wrote a poem about the ocean, and every line ended with a cool rhyme. Copy At the debate club, the squid argued that cool beats hot, and the whole room agreed in one voice. Copy The squid kept a diary, and on every page it wrote down one new reason to stay cool. Copy When the squid solved the puzzle, it said the answer had been right under the water all along. Copy The squid studied the weather and learned that a little rain makes the ocean even better. Copy At the science fair, the squid showed how ink works as a shield, and the judges gave it first prize. Copy The squid played chess with the octopus and won, because it always thought three moves ahead. Copy When the squid learned a new language, its first sentence was about the taste of sea salt. Copy The squid kept its calendar full of sunny days, because it never liked to waste a cool moment. Copy At the spelling bee, the squid spelled its own name and the crowd cheered for the biggest word of all. Copy

Squid Puns for Kids

Kids love jokes they can tell again and again, and squid jokes are perfect for the lunch table and the school bus. These lines are short, silly, and easy to remember, so your child can share them with friends today. Try one at breakfast and see who laughs first.

Why did the squid go to the playground? Because it wanted to slide down and splash in the pool. Copy The little squid wore a tiny hat to school so the sun would not tickle its head. Copy My squid and I play hide and seek, but it always loses because it is too big to hide. Copy The squid drew a picture of the ocean and hung it on the fridge for everyone to see. Copy Why did the squid bring a crayon to class? Because it wanted to colour the whole day blue. Copy The squid bounced like a ball in the garden and landed right next to my shoes. Copy My squid loves story time, especially when the story is about a brave little ocean star. Copy The squid built a tower out of blocks, then knocked it down just to hear the crash. Copy Why did the squid wear rain boots? Because it wanted to splash in every puddle on the way home. Copy The squid sang a song about the sea, and all the fishes in the pond sang along. Copy My squid rides in my bicycle basket to school and waves at every tree we pass. Copy The squid fell asleep under the big tree and dreamed about a whole ocean of ice cream. Copy

Squid Puns for School

School mornings run smoother with a joke in the lunchbox, and squid puns fit right in with lessons about oceans, animals, and sea life. Teachers can use these lines on a board or in a class newsletter, and students can share them with friends. Keep them clean, keep them kind, and the whole class will join in.

The squid sat in the front row because it wanted to hear every word the teacher said. Copy At maths class, the squid counted its tentacles and got the answer right on the first try. Copy The squid raised its hand in science class to explain how ink helps squids stay safe. Copy When the teacher asked about the ocean, the squid stood up and gave a speech about waves. Copy The squid finished its reading homework early and asked the librarian for a book about reefs. Copy At art class, the squid painted a picture of the sea and signed it with a seashell. Copy The squid shared its lunch with a new student, and by recess they were the best of friends. Copy When the class visited the aquarium, the squid was the first one to wave from the tank. Copy The squid won the spelling test because it practised its words every night before bed. Copy At the school assembly, the squid sang the ocean song and the whole hall clapped along. Copy The squid kept its desk tidy, its pencils sharp, and its lunchbox full of sea snacks. Copy When the bell rang, the squid ran to the playground and rolled happily down the grassy hill. Copy

Squid Moments Worth a Smile

Some jokes fit the small moments of a day: a picnic, a car ride, a quiet evening by the shore. These twelve lines are for those moments, when a squid is in your thoughts and a smile is the only plan. Tell one, take a breath, and enjoy the ocean feeling.

The squid on the shore watched the sunset and said the sky had copied its soft blue glow. Copy At the picnic, the squid rolled off the blanket and came back covered in sand and giggles. Copy The squid in the car window watched the fields go by and hummed a little ocean tune. Copy On a quiet evening, the squid sat by the pond and watched the fireflies dance over the water. Copy The squid at the family dinner waited for its turn, then made the whole table laugh at once. Copy Under the old palm tree, two friends shared one picnic and talked until the stars came out. Copy The squid in the aquarium waited all morning for someone to notice how big its splash had become. Copy At the summer fair, the squid watched the lights and wished it could glow just as bright. Copy The little squid toy in the lunchbox kept a secret all day: it was saving its biggest smile for last. Copy On the train home, the little squid toy rolled gently in the bag and dreamed about the sea it came from. Copy The squid by the window caught the morning light and turned the whole room a little more golden. Copy After a long hot day, the squid and I sat on the steps and shared the last cool drink together. Copy

Knock-Knock Squid Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the classic way to start a laugh, because everyone knows the rhythm and waits for the punchline. Say the first line, let your friend answer, and then deliver the squid twist at the end. These twelve are clean, quick, and perfect for kids and family game nights.

Knock, knock! Who is there? Squid. Squid who? Squid you later, I am off to the ocean. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Ink. Ink who? Ink you for coming, the sea party is ready. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Wave. Wave who? Wave hello to the squid, it brought snacks. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Reef. Reef who? Reef you glad we came to the beach today? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Shell. Shell who? Shell we go for a swim in the sea? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Tide. Tide who? Tide you over with a squid joke or two. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Coral. Coral who? Coral me later, I am busy swimming. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Sunny. Sunny who? Sunny day, squid in the sea, and not a single worry in sight. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Deep. Deep who? Deep down, I knew you would love squid jokes. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Splash. Splash who? Splash a little water, the squids are ready to play. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Cool. Cool who? Cool sea, warm sun, and a squid with a smile. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Happy. Happy who? Happy birthday, the squids brought the cake. Copy

Squid Facts Worth Knowing

Squids live in oceans all over the world, from sunny shores to the cold, dark deep sea. They have eight arms and two longer tentacles, and they use them to catch fish, shrimp and other small sea animals. A squid’s body is built for speed: it squirts water out of its body and jets forward, which is how it escapes sharks and other hunters.

One of the most amazing squid facts is about their ink. When a squid feels scared, it releases a dark cloud of ink that hides it from view, just like a smoke screen. The ink also tastes bad, so most hunters swim away. Squids can also change colour in a flash, thanks to tiny colour cells in their skin that open and close like little umbrellas.

Squids have three hearts and blue blood, which helps them carry oxygen in cold water. Their big eyes are among the largest in the animal world, and they help squids see in the dark deep sea. A squid may look soft and simple, but it is a clever hunter with a fast brain and a quicker escape plan.

The Deep-Sea Life of a Squid

Many squids live in the deep sea, where sunlight never reaches and the water is cold and dark. Down there, squids glow softly with their own light, which helps them find food and talk to other squids. Some deep-sea squids have lights along their bodies that blink like tiny stars in the dark water.

In the ocean food chain, squids sit right in the middle. They hunt small fish and shrimp, and they are hunted by bigger animals like sharks, dolphins and whales. Without squids, many ocean animals would go hungry, and without the small fish squids eat, the sea would look very different. Squids keep the ocean in balance, one quick swim at a time.

Giant squids are the most famous deep-sea squids of all. They can grow as long as a school bus, and for hundreds of years sailors told stories about a giant sea monster called the kraken. Those stories came from rare sightings of real giant squids, which live so deep that people almost never see them alive.

Make Your Own Squid Puns

Making a squid pun is easy once you know the formula. Start with a squid word, like ink, squid, wave, reef, or tide. Then find an everyday word that sounds close to it: ink sounds like a word in “ink you for coming”, squid sounds like “squid you later”, and reef sounds like “reef you glad”. Put the squid word into a normal sentence, and let the second meaning do the joking for you.

Next, pick a scene that everyone knows: a beach trip, an aquarium visit, a school morning, or a hot summer day. Write one plain sentence about that scene, then swap in your squid word at the end. For example, a sentence about saying goodbye becomes a joke when the squid says it will see you later. A sentence about a beach day becomes a joke when the squid says the waves are just right.

Finally, read your joke out loud. If it makes you smile in one breath, it is ready to share. If it feels long or confusing, cut the extra words and keep only the scene and the punchline. The best squid puns are short, splashy, and easy to say, just like the animal itself.

How to Deliver a Squid Pun

A good joke needs good timing, and squid puns are no different. These five tips will help you tell a squid joke so it lands well, whether you are at a family dinner, in a classroom, or on a beach trip. Keep the mood light, smile as you tell it, and let the joke do the work.

Pick the right moment. Tell a squid pun when people are relaxed, like after a meal or during a walk, not in the middle of a serious talk. Say it slowly. Give the listener time to hear the wordplay. A pause before the last word lets the punchline land with a smile. Match the joke to the crowd. Kids love silly lines about ink and waves, while adults enjoy a clever twist on oceans and reefs. Use your hands. Wave your arms like tentacles, point at the sea, or act out a big splash. A small gesture makes the joke feel alive. Stop at one or two. A single good squid pun makes people laugh; five in a row makes them ask you to pass the snacks instead.

Rule 1: Keep It Short

The best squid jokes end in one or two sentences. Long jokes lose the listener, so cut every word that does not help the punchline.

Rule 2: Keep It Kind

A squid joke should never tease a person or make anyone feel small. Laugh with your friends, not at them, and the joke stays sweet.

Rule 3: Keep It Fresh

Tell a joke that fits the moment in front of you. A beach joke works at the shore, and a school joke works in class, so match the scene.

Squid Wordplay Terms to Know

These ten terms will help you understand every joke on this page, and they make it easier to write your own. Keep this table handy when you build a new pun.

Term What It Means Squid A clever sea animal with eight arms and two tentacles. Ink The dark cloud a squid releases to hide from predators. Tentacle A long arm a squid uses to catch food and hold things. Kraken A giant sea monster from old sailor stories about the deep ocean. Reef A rocky home full of coral under the sea. Tide The rise and fall of the sea each day. Calamari Squid served as food, often cooked in rings. Deep Sea The dark, cold water far below the waves. Chromatophore A tiny colour cell in squid skin that lets it change colour. Jet The fast swim a squid makes by squirting water from its body.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually at the aquarium watching the squids or planning the next beach trip.

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