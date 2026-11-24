200+ Best Hippo Puns & One-Liners (2026) A river, a big splash, and a hippo with a huge smile — this page packs 200+ fresh hippo puns and one-liners for zoo trips, captions, cards, school mornings, and lazy afternoons by the water. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real hippo facts, a guide to hippos in the wild, and a simple formula for making your own hippo puns. Hippo — a big river animal with a huge smile

Hippopotamus — the full name for a hippo

Pod — a group of hippos resting together

Calf — a baby hippo

Wallow — to roll around happily in mud or water

Splash — water flying up when a hippo jumps in

River — the water where hippos spend their days

Lily Pad — a flat leaf that floats on the water

Mud — soft wet earth that keeps hippos cool

Herbivore — an animal that eats plants, like grass

Zoo — a park where you can visit hippos

Safari — a trip to see wild animals in Africa

⚡ Quick Answer: Hippo puns are clean, family-friendly one-liners about river hippos, big splashes, muddy wallows, zoo trips and baby hippos. This page has 210 original hippo puns — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, river and birthday jokes and knock-knock jokes — plus real hippo facts, river life and a guide to writing your own.

Classic Hippo Puns That Make a Big Splash

These are the all-time favourite hippo jokes, the kind that work at a family dinner, in a lunchbox note, or on a zoo trip card. Each one plays on big splashes, cool rivers, or the simple joy of watching a hippo float. Start here when you need a safe laugh that everyone at the table will get.

The hippo walked into the zoo cafe and ordered the biggest salad on the menu, then asked for a second one for the road. Copy My hippo applied for a job at the river ferry because it wanted to work somewhere with a great view and free swimming. Copy The hippo refused to share its mud puddle, so the duck had to find a smaller spot by the reeds. Copy When the hippo won the talent show, it bowed so low that the whole front row got splashed. Copy The hippo went to the doctor because it felt a little waterlogged after a long week in the river. Copy My little brother hides his hippo toy under his pillow so nobody else can play with it first. Copy The hippo wore a sun hat to the riverbank because it did not want the sun to steal its cool shade. Copy At the river picnic, the hippo sat next to the crocodile and tried very hard not to look nervous. Copy The hippo asked the frog for advice, but the frog only said, “Just keep swimming and stay cool.” Copy When the hippo joined the school play, it played the river because it was the biggest part on stage. Copy The hippo kept its cool in the river all week and came out on Sunday looking fresh and happy. Copy My grandma tells hippo stories every summer, and the whole room laughs before she reaches the end. Copy The hippo tried to learn the trombone, but its cheeks were too full of river water to blow a note. Copy At the market, the hippo shouted, “Pick me, I am the friendliest one on this whole riverbank!” Copy The hippo went on a diet, but it gave up after one day because salad without river grass felt too plain. Copy When the hippo met the elephant, they talked for hours about which one of them made the bigger splash. Copy The hippo wrote a letter to the river and thanked it for all the cool afternoons. Copy My hippo rolled off the riverbank and landed in the mud, then waddled back with a happy grin. Copy The hippo entered a swimming contest and made a wave so big that the judges asked for a towel. Copy At the river race, the hippo came second because the otter slid faster down the bank. Copy The hippo packed its bags for a zoo trip and took three extra towels in case it got too splashy. Copy When the hippo told a joke at dinner, even the serious uncle laughed so hard he dropped his spoon. Copy The hippo sat in the river all morning and turned the water into the happiest place on the bank. Copy My sister draws hippos on every birthday card because she says they make the card twice as fun. Copy The hippo opened a small snack stand at the river and sold lily pad lemonade to everyone who passed by. Copy When the hippo heard rain on the roof, it smiled because rain means the river will rise and the fun will grow. Copy The hippo tried to hide behind the lily pad, but its big smile gave it away in one second. Copy At the school fair, the hippo stall had the longest line because everyone wanted a photo with the big star. Copy The hippo sang a song about the river, and the whole pod hummed along with the tune. Copy When the hippo felt shy, it sank under the water and peeked out only when someone called its name. Copy My hippo and I have a deal: it stays cool, and I never leave it alone in the sun for too long. Copy The hippo finished its swim early so it could spend the whole evening rolling in the soft mud. Copy

Cute Hippo Puns That Will Make You Smile

Cute hippo puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and messages to someone you like. These short lines use gentle words and happy river scenes, so they work for kids, friends, and family alike. Pick one, write it on a card, and watch a smile appear.

You are the biggest smile in my river, and I save the best lily pad just for you. Copy My heart feels like a warm river whenever you walk into the room with a smile. Copy You make ordinary days feel like a sunny afternoon at the zoo. Copy I love you more than a whole river full of happy hippos on a hot day. Copy You are my favourite reason to visit the zoo every single week. Copy Life feels soft and splashy when you sit beside me by the river. Copy You are the sunshine in my river and the smile in my morning. Copy My day turns bright and bubbly the moment I hear your laugh. Copy You are the cutest hippo in the pod, and the frogs agree with me. Copy I would share my last river snack with you, and that is saying a lot. Copy You make my heart feel warm and happy, just like a sunny riverbank. Copy Every summer feels better when you are the one feeding the hippos. Copy You are my little ray of sunshine on a cloudy morning. Copy I keep your smile in my pocket like a tiny river stone I never want to lose. Copy You are the reason my zoo trip always has a happy spot. Copy My favourite place in the world is wherever you are watching hippos with me. Copy You turn a plain Tuesday into a sunny river morning. Copy I like you a whole river, and I mean every single wave. Copy You are the sweet part of my day, from breakfast to bedtime. Copy With you around, even a rainy day feels like a zoo trip. Copy You are my sunshine, my river, and my biggest smile all in one. Copy I am so glad we met, because now every summer has your name on it. Copy

Hippo Q&A Jokes to Share With Friends

Question-and-answer jokes are the easiest ones to tell out loud, because the setup does the work and the punchline lands fast. The first fourteen answers below are real hippo facts, so you learn something true while you laugh. The rest are pure silly fun, ready for car rides, classroom breaks, and family dinners.

Q: Where do hippos spend most of their day? A: In the water, keeping cool in rivers and lakes while the sun shines. Copy Q: What do hippos eat? A: Mostly grass — hippos are herbivores and graze on land at night. Copy Q: What is a baby hippo called? A: A calf, and it can swim almost as soon as it is born. Copy Q: What is a group of hippos called? A: A pod, sometimes called a bloat, and they rest together in the river. Copy Q: How long can a hippo hold its breath underwater? A: About five minutes, then it pops up for air without even waking up. Copy Q: Where do wild hippos live? A: In the rivers and lakes of Africa, south of the Sahara desert. Copy Q: Why do hippos look pink in the sun? A: Their skin makes a pinkish fluid that works like natural sunscreen. Copy Q: Are hippos good swimmers? A: Yes, they walk and push along the riverbed and can move fast in the water. Copy Q: How fast can a hippo run on land? A: Up to about 30 kilometres per hour over a short distance. Copy Q: What game is named after hippos? A: Hungry Hungry Hippos, a board game where players gobble up marbles. Copy Q: Do hippos sleep in the water? A: Yes, they can sleep underwater and rise to breathe without waking. Copy Q: What sound does a hippo make? A: A loud grunt and honk that can be heard across the river. Copy Q: How wide can a hippo open its mouth? A: Very wide — wide enough to show off its big tusks. Copy Q: Why do hippos roll in mud? A: The mud cools their skin and keeps it safe from the hot sun. Copy Q: Why did the hippo bring a towel to the river? A: Because it heard the forecast called for a big splash. Copy Q: What did the hippo say to the river? A: “Please keep me cool, I have a big party to attend tonight.” Copy Q: Why did the hippo cross the road? A: To get to the other side of the river before the kids fed it first. Copy Q: What do you call a hippo that tells jokes? A: A real stand-up river star with a very big sense of humour. Copy Q: Why did the hippo go to school? A: Because it wanted to learn how to make an even bigger splash. Copy Q: What did the hippo say when it won the race? A: “I told you I would beat the otter, I just needed a head start.” Copy Q: Why did the hippo sit in the corner? A: Because it felt a little waterlogged after the long trip from the river. Copy Q: What do you call a hippo at the beach? A: A sunbathing river star that never forgets its sunscreen. Copy Q: Why did the hippo join the band? A: Because it already knew how to play the biggest notes on the trombone. Copy Q: What did the hippo say to the hose? A: “Go slow, I want a gentle shower, not a flood.” Copy Q: Why did the hippo hide from the cook? A: Because it knew the cook was planning to turn it into a salad topping. Copy Q: What do you call a hippo that loves to dance? A: A river star that shakes the whole pond every time the music starts. Copy Q: Why did the hippo bring a ladder to the zoo? A: Because it wanted to climb up and meet its cousins on the top hill. Copy Q: What did the hippo say to the ice cream? A: “You may be cold, but I am the sweetest sight on this whole riverbank.” Copy

Hippo Captions and Texts for River Days

Good captions make a photo feel like a story, and hippo photos are made for sunny posts. Use these lines under a zoo photo, a river shot, or a picture of a hippo pool. The texts below are short enough to send to a friend in one message, and sweet enough to make them smile back.

Hippo Captions for Instagram

Big splash, bigger smile, best day at the river. Copy Today feels like sunshine and a little bit of hippo. Copy Just a hippo, a sunny river, and nowhere else to be. Copy Cool, calm, and ready for the camera. Copy My kind of fun comes from the river, not a shop. Copy One big wave and the whole day feels brighter. Copy River life in my heart, sunshine in my smile. Copy Keeping it cool, one splash at a time. Copy This hippo understood the assignment: be happy. Copy Splashy days and sunny ways, that is my whole plan. Copy A little river magic for an ordinary afternoon. Copy Wallow, splash, smile, repeat all summer long. Copy My happy place has hippos and a riverbank. Copy Sunshine feels better when it comes with a hippo. Copy Big, bold, and proud of it. Copy River season is my favourite season of the year. Copy Life is short, visit the hippos first. Copy Golden sun, cool river, happy memories. Copy Caught in the act of loving hippos again. Copy Happiness level: one hundred percent hippo. Copy

Hippo Texts to Send Your Friends

Thinking of you, so I bought two zoo tickets instead of one. Copy Come over, the hippos are out and the weather is perfect. Copy I saved you the best river photo, hurry before I post it. Copy Hippo day at the zoo, bring your best summer stories. Copy Today is a hippo day, no questions asked. Copy I found the biggest hippo at the zoo and thought of you. Copy Meet me by the river at five, bring a blanket. Copy Warning: I watched the hippos and now I am very happy. Copy Your daily reminder that river season will not last forever. Copy I waved at a hippo for you, that is how much I like you. Copy Zoo trip tomorrow? I will bring the snacks and the jokes. Copy Just saw the best hippo of my life and I had to tell you. Copy

Splash and River Hippo Puns

Hippos belong in the water, so river jokes are the heart of this page. These lines are perfect for a river photo, a zoo sign, or a story about a hot day at the pond. Dive in and share the coolest jokes around.

The hippo jumped into the river and the whole pond cheered for the biggest wave of the day. Copy At the riverbank, the hippo asked for a window seat so it could watch the lily pads go by. Copy The hippo took a boat to the far side of the river and spent the whole day floating in the shade. Copy When the hippo visited a new pond, it tasted every snack on the bank before choosing its favourite. Copy The hippo sent a postcard from the river that said, “Wish you were here, the water is amazing.” Copy On the river tour, the hippo sat under a willow tree and listened to the frogs all afternoon. Copy The hippo hired a small raft and floated around the bend looking for the coolest spot on the map. Copy At the river breakfast, the hippo sat next to the duck and shared stories about the pod back home. Copy The hippo took a photo at the top of the hill and said the view was almost as cool as the river. Copy When the hippo crossed the bridge, the guard smiled and said, “Welcome, we have been waiting for the splash.” Copy The hippo rode a bicycle along the river path and stopped at every bench to say hello. Copy After a long swim, the hippo came home with river water on its back and sunshine in its smile. Copy

Sarcastic Hippo Puns for a Quick Laugh

Sometimes a little playful sarcasm makes a joke land harder, as long as it stays kind and light. These lines tease hippos, not people, so they are safe for friends who enjoy a dry sense of humour. Use them when the mood is relaxed and everyone is in on the joke.

Oh great, another hippo that thinks it is the star of the river, as if the otter never had a chance. Copy The hippo arrived late again and acted like the whole river had been waiting just for it. Copy Sure, take the last lily pad, I only waited all morning for that one shady spot. Copy The hippo said it was too cool for school, then failed the easiest test in the class. Copy Wow, a hippo with a sun hat, because the sun was clearly going to hurt its feelings. Copy The hippo asked for a red carpet at the zoo, but the ducks had already taken the best seats. Copy Of course the hippo wants the biggest pool, it has been practising its royal wave all week. Copy The hippo told the river to keep it cool, as if the river had nothing else to do all day. Copy Yes, the hippo is big, but so is the elephant, and the elephant did not take three hours to swim over. Copy The hippo complained about the heat, then sat in the sun for four more hours on purpose. Copy Brilliant idea, hippo, hide behind the lily pad, nobody will ever notice your big smile. Copy The hippo said it was too good for the mud puddle, then begged to join when it saw the cool water. Copy

Clever Hippo Puns for Word Lovers

Clever puns reward people who listen closely, because the joke hides inside the words themselves. These lines play on sounds like splash, pod, wallow, and river, and they work best when you say them slowly. Try them on friends who love word games and watch them smile when the trick clicks.

The hippo took a spelling test and got full marks, because it always knows how to make a splash with words. Copy When the hippo joined the library, it asked for books about rivers, so it could become a well-read swimmer. Copy The hippo wrote a poem about the river, and every line ended with a cool rhyme. Copy At the debate club, the hippo argued that cool beats hot, and the whole room agreed in one voice. Copy The hippo kept a diary, and on every page it wrote down one new reason to stay cool. Copy When the hippo solved the puzzle, it said the answer had been right under the water all along. Copy The hippo studied the weather and learned that a little rain makes the river even better. Copy At the science fair, the hippo showed how a calf learns to swim, and the judges gave it first prize. Copy The hippo played chess with the otter and won, because it always thought three moves ahead. Copy When the hippo learned a new language, its first sentence was about the taste of river rain. Copy The hippo kept its calendar full of sunny days, because it never liked to waste a cool moment. Copy At the spelling bee, the hippo spelled its own name and the crowd cheered for the biggest word of all. Copy

Hippo Puns for Kids

Kids love jokes they can tell again and again, and hippo jokes are perfect for the lunch table and the school bus. These lines are short, silly, and easy to remember, so your child can share them with friends today. Try one at breakfast and see who laughs first.

Why did the hippo go to the playground? Because it wanted to slide down and roll in the mud. Copy The little hippo wore a tiny hat to school so the sun would not tickle its head. Copy My hippo and I play hide and seek, but it always loses because it is too big to hide. Copy The hippo drew a picture of the river and hung it on the fridge for everyone to see. Copy Why did the hippo bring a crayon to class? Because it wanted to colour the whole day blue. Copy The hippo bounced like a ball in the garden and landed right next to my shoes. Copy My hippo loves story time, especially when the story is about a brave little river star. Copy The hippo built a tower out of blocks, then knocked it down just to hear the crash. Copy Why did the hippo wear rain boots? Because it wanted to splash in every puddle on the way home. Copy The hippo sang a song about the river, and all the ducks in the pond sang along. Copy My hippo rides in my bicycle basket to school and waves at every tree we pass. Copy The hippo fell asleep under the big tree and dreamed about a whole river of ice cream. Copy

Hippo Puns for School

School mornings run smoother with a joke in the lunchbox, and hippo puns fit right in with lessons about rivers, animals, and Africa. Teachers can use these lines on a board or in a class newsletter, and students can share them with friends. Keep them clean, keep them kind, and the whole class will join in.

The hippo sat in the front row because it wanted to hear every word the teacher said. Copy At maths class, the hippo counted its toes and got the answer right on the first try. Copy The hippo raised its hand in science class to explain how a river keeps animals cool. Copy When the teacher asked about Africa, the hippo stood up and gave a speech about rivers. Copy The hippo finished its reading homework early and asked the librarian for a book about pods. Copy At art class, the hippo painted a picture of the river and signed it with a lily pad. Copy The hippo shared its lunch with a new student, and by recess they were the best of friends. Copy When the class visited the zoo, the hippo was the first one to wave from the water. Copy The hippo won the spelling test because it practised its words every night before bed. Copy At the school assembly, the hippo sang the river song and the whole hall clapped along. Copy The hippo kept its desk tidy, its pencils sharp, and its lunchbox full of river snacks. Copy When the bell rang, the hippo ran to the playground and rolled happily down the grassy hill. Copy

Hippo Birthday Puns

Birthday parties are better with a hippo around, because a big splash and a big smile fit every celebration. These lines work on a birthday card, a party banner, or a cake topper for a zoo-themed party. Pick one, write it in a card, and make the birthday star laugh.

The hippo walked into the birthday party and said, “I brought the biggest cake and the biggest smile.” Copy My hippo wore a party hat to the zoo because birthdays taste better with a splash. Copy The hippo blew out the candles so hard that the whole river rippled with laughter. Copy When the hippo opened its gift, it found a brand-new rubber duck for the river. Copy The hippo sang happy birthday in a deep voice, and the whole pod joined in the chorus. Copy At the birthday picnic, the hippo sat by the cake and guarded the biggest slice for the guest of honour. Copy The hippo asked for a pool party, then jumped in before anyone could say happy birthday. Copy My hippo made a birthday card with a river on it, because every party needs a little water. Copy The hippo danced at the party until the sun went down and the fireflies came out. Copy When the hippo cut the cake, it saved the piece with the most frosting for its best friend. Copy The hippo sent birthday wishes from the river, with a wave and a splash for good luck. Copy After the party, the hippo floated home with a balloon tied to its ear and a smile on its face. Copy

Hippo Moments Worth a Laugh

Some jokes fit the small moments of a day: a picnic, a car ride, a quiet evening by the pond. These twelve lines are for those moments, when a hippo is on your mind and a smile is the only plan. Tell one, take a breath, and enjoy the slow river feeling.

The hippo on the riverbank watched the sunset and said the sky had copied its pink glow. Copy At the picnic, the hippo rolled off the blanket and came back covered in grass and giggles. Copy The hippo in the car window watched the fields go by and hummed a little river tune. Copy On a quiet evening, the hippo sat by the pond and watched the fireflies dance over the water. Copy The hippo at the family dinner waited for its turn, then made the whole table laugh at once. Copy Under the old willow tree, two friends shared one picnic and talked until the stars came out. Copy The hippo in the zoo pond waited all morning for someone to notice how big its splash had become. Copy At the summer fair, the hippo watched the lights and wished it could glow just as bright. Copy The little hippo toy in the lunchbox kept a secret all day: it was saving its biggest smile for last. Copy On the train home, the little hippo toy rolled gently in the bag and dreamed about the river it came from. Copy The hippo by the window caught the morning light and turned the whole room a little more golden. Copy After a long hot day, the hippo and I sat on the steps and shared the last cool drink together. Copy

Knock-Knock Hippo Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the classic way to start a laugh, because everyone knows the rhythm and waits for the punchline. Say the first line, let your friend answer, and then deliver the hippo twist at the end. These twelve are clean, quick, and perfect for kids and family game nights.

Knock, knock! Who is there? Hippo. Hippo who? Hippo and sit down, I brought the biggest snacks for everyone. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Splash. Splash who? Splash a little water, the hippos are ready to play. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? River. River who? River glad we came to the zoo today? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Mud. Mud who? Mud you glad the hippos are here to play? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Pod. Pod who? Pod up a chair, the hippo show is ready to start. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Wallow. Wallow who? Wallow you be my friend at the river today? Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Lily. Lily who? Lily pad, please, the hippo wants to sit in the shade. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Sunny. Sunny who? Sunny day, hippo in the river, and not a single worry in sight. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Big. Big who? Big splash coming, step back from the riverbank. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Zoo. Zoo who? Zoo glad we met, now let us go see the hippos. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Cool. Cool who? Cool river, warm sun, and a hippo with a smile. Copy Knock, knock! Who is there? Happy. Happy who? Happy birthday, the hippos brought the cake. Copy

Hippo Facts Worth Knowing

Hippos have lived in African rivers for a very long time, and people have loved watching them for just as long. A hippo spends most of its day in the water, with only its eyes, ears, and nose above the surface. The river keeps its big body cool under the hot African sun, and it can float, walk, and even sleep in the water.

A hippo is a herbivore, which means it eats plants. At night, it walks onto the riverbank and grazes on grass, eating a large meal before the sun comes up. A baby hippo, called a calf, stays close to its mother and can swim almost as soon as it is born. Calves can even feed underwater, holding their breath while they nurse.

One of the most surprising hippo facts is about their skin. Hippos make a pinkish fluid that works like natural sunscreen, keeping their skin safe from the sun. Their skin also dries out fast on land, which is one more reason they love the water. A group of hippos is called a pod, and they rest together in the river for most of the day.

Hippos in the Wild

Wild hippos live in the rivers and lakes of Africa, south of the Sahara desert. They like slow, shallow water where they can stand on the riverbed and keep their heads above the surface. During the day, a whole pod rests together, with hippos pressed close in the cool water, and only their backs and heads showing.

At night, hippos leave the water to graze. They follow the same paths to the same grassy fields, and they can walk several kilometres in one night. Even though hippos look slow and heavy, they can run up to about 30 kilometres per hour over a short distance when they need to move fast.

Hippos are strong swimmers and can hold their breath for about five minutes underwater. They walk along the riverbed and push off the bottom to glide through the water. People who work to protect hippos watch the rivers closely, because clean water and safe banks are what these animals need most.

Game Night: Hungry Hungry Hippos

Many people first meet hippos through the board game Hungry Hungry Hippos. In the game, each player has a hungry hippo that gobbles up little marbles on the board. You press the lever again and again, and your hippo chomps as fast as it can. The player with the most marbles at the end wins the round.

The game is a great pick for a family game night because it is fast, loud, and easy to learn. Even small kids can play, and the whole table laughs as the hippos snap at the marbles. It takes only a few minutes to play one round, so you can play again and again with new winners each time.

To make game night even better, pair the game with hippo jokes from this page. Tell one joke before each round, and let the winner of the round pick the next joke. You can also use the knock-knock jokes as a half-time break, so everyone gets a laugh before the next round of chomping begins.

Make Your Own Hippo Puns

Making a hippo pun is easy once you know the formula. Start with a hippo word, like splash, river, pod, wallow, or mud. Then find an everyday word that sounds close to it: river sounds like a word in “river glad”, pod sounds like “pull up a chair” in a knock-knock joke, and mud sounds like a word in “mud you glad”. Put the hippo word into a normal sentence, and let the second meaning do the joking for you.

Next, pick a scene that everyone knows: a zoo trip, a river picnic, a school morning, or a hot summer day. Write one plain sentence about that scene, then swap in your hippo word at the end. For example, a sentence about waiting for lunch becomes a joke when the hippo says it is ready to make a splash. A sentence about a sunny day becomes a joke when the hippo says the river feels just right.

Finally, read your joke out loud. If it makes you smile in one breath, it is ready to share. If it feels long or confusing, cut the extra words and keep only the scene and the punchline. The best hippo puns are short, big-hearted, and easy to say, just like the animal itself.

How to Deliver a Hippo Pun

A good joke needs good timing, and hippo puns are no different. These five tips will help you tell a hippo joke so it lands well, whether you are at a family dinner, in a classroom, or on a zoo trip. Keep the mood light, smile as you tell it, and let the joke do the work.

Pick the right moment. Tell a hippo pun when people are relaxed, like after a meal or during a walk, not in the middle of a serious talk. Say it slowly. Give the listener time to hear the wordplay. A pause before the last word lets the punchline land with a smile. Match the joke to the crowd. Kids love silly lines about splashing hippos, while adults enjoy a clever twist on rivers and pods. Use your hands. Point at the river, hold your arms wide for a big splash, or act out the wallow. A small gesture makes the joke feel alive. Stop at one or two. A single good hippo pun makes people laugh; five in a row makes them ask you to pass the snacks instead.

Rule 1: Keep It Short

The best hippo jokes end in one or two sentences. Long jokes lose the listener, so cut every word that does not help the punchline.

Rule 2: Keep It Kind

A hippo joke should never tease a person or make anyone feel small. Laugh with your friends, not at them, and the joke stays sweet.

Rule 3: Keep It Fresh

Tell a joke that fits the moment in front of you. A river joke works at the river, and a school joke works in class, so match the scene.

Hippo Wordplay Terms to Know

These ten terms will help you understand every joke on this page, and they make it easier to write your own. Keep this table handy when you build a new pun.

Term What It Means Hippo A big river animal with a huge smile and a love of water. Hippopotamus The full name for a hippo, from a Greek word for river horse. Pod A group of hippos resting together in the river. Calf A baby hippo, which can swim soon after it is born. Wallow To roll around happily in mud or shallow water. Splash Water flying up when a hippo jumps or moves fast. River The water where hippos spend most of their day. Lily Pad A flat leaf that floats on the water near the riverbank. Mud Soft wet earth that cools a hippo’s skin in the sun. Herbivore An animal that eats plants, like the grass hippos graze on.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually at the zoo watching the hippos or planning the next river picnic.

Hippo Puns FAQs