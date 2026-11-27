Long Neck Puns Some jokes stand tall, and long neck puns are the tallest of all. They mix giraffes, llamas, ostriches, swans, cosy scarves, and warm turtlenecks into quick lines that work for kids, classrooms, zoo trips, and winter photos. This page has 200+ original long neck puns and one-liners, plus real facts about long-neck animals, a wordplay terms table, and answers to the questions people ask most. long neck

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⚡ Quick Answer: Long neck puns turn tall animals, turtlenecks, and everyday idioms into quick, friendly jokes. Start with the classic puns at the top, use the captions for photos, and save the knock-knock jokes for kids and car rides.

Classic Long Neck Puns That Rise Above the Rest

These classic long neck puns are the best place to start. They cover the whole tall world: giraffes at the zoo, llamas on the farm, ostriches on the savanna, swans on the pond, and scarves that keep every long neck warm. Each one is a fresh little scene, so pick a favourite and share it out loud.

The giraffe opened a tall bookshop because every story there reached new heights. Copy My scarf asked for a promotion because it always covers the longest part of the job. Copy The llama started a delivery service because it could see over every fence on the street. Copy The ostrich became a weather reporter because it could spot rain clouds before anyone else. Copy The swan joined the choir because its long neck helped it hit the highest notes. Copy The brontosaurus worked as a lifeguard because it could see the whole pool from one spot. Copy The giraffe’s favourite sport is basketball because the hoop is never too high. Copy My turtleneck sweater and I get along well because we both like to stay warm and cosy. Copy The llama opened a window-cleaning business because no ladder was ever needed. Copy The ostrich took up photography because it could frame the whole sunset in one shot. Copy The swan became a lighthouse keeper because its neck worked like a tall tower. Copy The giraffe drives a double-decker bus because the top deck feels like home. Copy The brontosaurus became a tour guide because it could point out every landmark at once. Copy My scarf started a fashion blog because it knows how to wrap up a look. Copy The llama joined the school band because its long neck made the flute look easy. Copy The ostrich opened a tall hat shop because every hat needed extra room upstairs. Copy The swan became a lifeguard at the lake because it could watch the whole shore. Copy The giraffe’s favourite dance move is the slow stretch because it takes its time. Copy The brontosaurus worked in a library because it could reach the top shelf without a ladder. Copy My turtleneck went to a fancy dinner because it always dresses up nicely. Copy The llama became a referee because it could see every corner of the field. Copy The ostrich started a gardening club because it could spot weeds from far away. Copy The swan joined the ballet because its long neck made every pose look graceful. Copy The giraffe opened a telescope shop because it loves looking at things far away. Copy The brontosaurus became a weatherman because it could see storms coming from miles off. Copy My scarf and my coat are best friends because they always stick together in winter. Copy The llama became a teacher because it could see every raised hand in the room. Copy The ostrich took a job at the airport because it could read the departure board from the back. Copy The swan became a painter because its long neck helped it reach the top of the canvas. Copy The giraffe started a juice bar because it loves reaching the highest fruit on the tree. Copy The brontosaurus became a crossing guard because every driver could see it from far away. Copy My turtleneck sweater is the hero of winter because it keeps the cold from sneaking in. Copy

Cute Long Neck Puns That Will Make You Smile

These cute long neck puns are soft, sweet, and made for little readers. They feature baby giraffes, tiny scarves, friendly llamas, and baby swans learning to stretch. They work well on birthday cards, in lunchbox notes, and at the zoo.

The baby giraffe gave the tallest hug because its arms could not reach that high. Copy My little llama wears a tiny scarf because even short necks like to stay warm. Copy The baby swan practiced its neck stretch every morning before breakfast. Copy The little ostrich peeked over the fence to say hello to the whole neighbourhood. Copy The baby giraffe’s favourite game is peekaboo because it can hide behind tall grass. Copy My scarf gives the warmest cuddles on cold winter mornings. Copy The little llama shared its hay with a new friend at the petting zoo. Copy The baby swan floated in a circle and waved at every duck on the pond. Copy The little giraffe drew a picture of the sun because it sees it first every morning. Copy My turtleneck and my mittens are a team because winter is better together. Copy The baby ostrich wore a tiny hat that sat on top of its tall head. Copy The little llama hummed a happy song while walking through the meadow. Copy The baby swan practiced saying hello in its softest, sweetest voice. Copy The little giraffe’s favourite snack is a leaf sandwich with extra crunch. Copy My scarf wraps around me like a warm hug from a good friend. Copy The baby brontosaurus played hide and seek behind the tallest trees. Copy The little ostrich danced in a circle and flapped its wings with joy. Copy The baby swan collected shiny pebbles to decorate its little nest. Copy The little giraffe smiled at the zookeeper and asked for one more leaf. Copy My tiny scarf fits my teddy bear because even toys get cold. Copy The baby llama gave a gentle nudge to say thank you for the carrots. Copy The little swan sang a lullaby that made the whole pond fall asleep. Copy

Long Neck Questions and Answers

This section starts with real answers about long-neck animals, then moves into joke questions. The first half is for curious readers who want facts, and the second half is for anyone who wants a quick laugh. Each question and answer sits together in one joke.

Q: Which animal has the longest neck? A: The giraffe has the longest neck of any land animal, and it can grow to about six feet long. Copy Q: How many bones are in a giraffe’s neck? A: A giraffe has seven neck bones, which is the same number humans have, but each bone is much longer. Copy Q: Why do giraffes have long necks? A: Long necks help giraffes eat leaves from tall trees and spot danger from far away. Copy Q: Do llamas have long necks? A: Yes, llamas have long, curved necks that help them look over fences and watch for danger. Copy Q: How tall can a giraffe grow? A: A giraffe can grow up to about 18 feet tall, which is taller than most single-storey houses. Copy Q: Do ostriches have long necks? A: Yes, ostriches have long, mostly bare necks that help them spot food and danger across the savanna. Copy Q: What is a brontosaurus? A: A brontosaurus was a giant plant-eating dinosaur with a very long neck that helped it reach high leaves. Copy Q: Do swans have long necks? A: Yes, swans have long, graceful necks that help them reach food under the water. Copy Q: Can a giraffe’s neck bend down to drink? A: Yes, a giraffe spreads its front legs wide and lowers its neck to reach water. Copy Q: What is a turtleneck? A: A turtleneck is a sweater with a high collar that folds over and covers the neck to keep it warm. Copy Q: Why do giraffes have spots? A: A giraffe’s spots help it blend in with trees and shade, and no two giraffes have the same pattern. Copy Q: Do baby giraffes have long necks? A: Yes, baby giraffes are born with long necks, and they grow even longer as the calf grows. Copy Q: What do llamas eat? A: Llamas eat grass, hay, and leaves, and they are gentle animals often kept on farms. Copy Q: Are ostriches the tallest birds? A: Yes, ostriches are the tallest and heaviest birds in the world, and they cannot fly. Copy Q: Why did the giraffe bring a ladder to the party? A: Because it heard the snacks were on the top shelf. Copy Q: What did the llama say to the mirror? A: “I can see myself from way up here.” Copy Q: Why did the ostrich join the choir? A: Because it could reach the high notes without even trying. Copy Q: What does a swan order at a café? A: A tall latte, of course. Copy Q: Why did the brontosaurus never get lost? A: Because it could see the whole map from up high. Copy Q: What did the scarf say to the cold wind? A: “You cannot get past me today.” Copy Q: Why did the giraffe start a garden? A: Because it wanted to grow things as tall as itself. Copy Q: What did the llama say at the talent show? A: “Watch me reach the top shelf of fame.” Copy Q: Why did the ostrich open a bookshop? A: Because it loved stories with long chapters. Copy Q: What did the swan say to the duck? A: “I can see the whole pond from up here.” Copy Q: Why did the turtleneck go to school? A: Because it wanted to be top of the class. Copy Q: What did the giraffe say to the tree? A: “Thanks for keeping lunch at my level.” Copy Q: Why did the llama wear a scarf? A: Because even long necks like a little extra warmth. Copy Q: What did the ostrich say to the camera? A: “Take the picture from my good side, the tall one.” Copy

Long Neck Captions and Texts

Need a quick line for a photo or a text to a friend? These captions and texts are short, bright, and ready to copy. The captions fit zoo photos, winter selfies, and tall views, while the texts are warm little notes you can send to anyone who makes your day feel taller.

Long Neck Captions for Instagram

These captions are short enough for a photo post and fun enough to make people smile. Pair one with a zoo photo, a winter selfie, or a tall view from a trip.

Standing tall and feeling great. Copy Reaching for the top shelf of life. Copy Long neck, big dreams, happy heart. Copy My scarf and I are ready for winter. Copy Tall views and taller smiles. Copy Living life one stretch at a time. Copy The zoo called, and I answered from up high. Copy Keeping my chin up and my neck long. Copy A little height goes a long way. Copy Spotted at the zoo, feeling tall. Copy My neck brings all the views to the yard. Copy Tall, calm, and full of leaves. Copy Winter layers and long-neck energy. Copy Above the crowd and loving it. Copy Stretching into the weekend like a giraffe. Copy High hopes and higher branches. Copy My favourite view comes with a long neck. Copy Cosy scarf, tall dreams, warm heart. Copy Reaching new heights, one leaf at a time. Copy Tall and proud at the petting zoo. Copy

Long Neck Texts for Friends

These texts are warm little notes for friends and family. Send one after a zoo trip, on a cold morning, or just because someone deserves a smile.

Just saw a giraffe and thought of you — tall, calm, and always reaching higher. Copy Sending you a long-neck hug from across the zoo. Copy My scarf says hi, and so does my long neck. Copy You always help me reach the top shelf of life. Copy Feeling tall today, thanks to a giraffe I met. Copy Long neck, short text, big smile. Copy I llama tell you something: you are the tallest friend I know. Copy Stretching into the weekend — want to join me at the zoo? Copy My neck is long, but my love for snacks is longer. Copy Just a swan saying hello from the tall side of the pond. Copy You make every day feel a little bit taller. Copy Warning: this text comes with extra height and extra laughs. Copy

Long-Neck Animals: Giraffes, Llamas, Ostriches and More

A long neck is not just a giraffe thing. Llamas use theirs to watch over the farm, ostriches use theirs to scan the savanna, swans use theirs to reach food under the water, and the brontosaurus used its giant neck to reach leaves no other dinosaur could touch. Each animal puts its long neck to work in its own way, and that is what makes this whole group so fun to joke about.

The giraffe eats breakfast at the top of the tree while the other animals eat below. Copy The llama keeps watch over the farm because its long neck sees every corner. Copy The ostrich spots a tasty snack from across the field before anyone else moves. Copy The swan dips its long neck under the water to find the best pond plants. Copy The brontosaurus reaches leaves that no other dinosaur in the herd can touch. Copy The giraffe and the llama share a fence line and compare notes on the weather. Copy The ostrich runs across the savanna with its neck held high like a flag. Copy The swan glides past the reeds and waves its neck like a friendly hello. Copy The brontosaurus takes a slow walk through the forest and nibbles the tallest branches. Copy The llama hums while it grazes, and its long neck sways like a slow dance. Copy The giraffe spots a storm cloud early and warns the whole savanna to take cover. Copy The ostrich and the swan meet at the water’s edge and trade stories about tall trees. Copy Giraffes win on height, with necks around six feet long, while llamas win on farm work, ostriches win on speed, and swans win on grace. The brontosaurus beats them all on size, with a neck longer than a school bus, but it lived millions of years ago. Together, they show that a long neck is a tool: it helps animals eat, watch, swim, and stay safe.

Turtleneck and Scarf Puns

Not every long neck belongs to an animal. Turtlenecks and scarves give our own necks the same tall, warm treatment, and they make great joke material in winter. These puns are cosy, gentle, and perfect for cold mornings, holiday cards, and photos in your favourite winter layers.

My turtleneck sweater is the first thing I grab when the cold wind arrives. Copy The scarf wrapped itself around my neck and said, “I have got you covered.” Copy My favourite turtleneck has a pocket for snacks and a collar for warmth. Copy The scarf went to a fashion show and stole the whole runway. Copy My turtleneck and my coat make the best winter team in the whole closet. Copy The scarf danced in the wind and waved at every snowflake on the street. Copy I bought a turtleneck with stripes because my neck likes to dress up too. Copy The scarf helped me build a snowman and kept my neck warm the whole time. Copy My turtleneck sweater went on a trip and came back with stories from the mountains. Copy The scarf and the hat are best friends because winter is better together. Copy I wear my turtleneck to school because it keeps me warm and looking smart. Copy The scarf wrapped around the snowman and gave it the cosiest neck in the yard. Copy A turtleneck works best on cold, windy days, when its high collar folds over and blocks the chill. A scarf works best when you want layers you can take off and on, and a long scarf can be wrapped twice for extra warmth. Both keep your neck happy, and both look great in winter photos.

Sarcastic Long Neck Puns

These sarcastic long neck puns are for anyone who likes a little dry humour with their tall jokes. They poke fun at tall shelves, cold wind, and people who state the obvious, but they stay friendly and never target a real person. Use them with friends who enjoy a playful eye-roll.

Oh great, another tall shelf. Good thing my neck comes with a built-in ladder. Copy Sure, I can reach the top shelf. It is not like I have anything better to do up here. Copy Wow, another person pointing at my neck. How original. Copy Yes, I can see over the fence. No, I will not spy on the neighbours for you. Copy Fantastic, the rain is coming. At least my neck gets the first drops. Copy Oh, you want me to grab something from the top? What a surprise. Copy Great, another scarf. Because my neck was clearly cold and lonely. Copy Sure, I love being asked how tall I am. It never gets old. Copy Wonderful, the top branch has all the best leaves. I will just stand here and enjoy the view. Copy Yes, my neck is long. No, I do not need a step stool to prove it. Copy Brilliant, another tall tale. I will file it right next to the other tall tales. Copy Oh, you noticed my neck? I had no idea it was that hard to miss. Copy

Clever Long Neck Puns

These clever long neck puns mix wordplay with jobs, hobbies, and school subjects. Each one takes a long-neck word and puts it to work in a new place, from the library to the orchestra. They are great for older kids, students, and anyone who likes a joke with a smart twist.

The giraffe became a librarian because it always reaches the highest shelf of knowledge. Copy My scarf started a detective agency because it always wraps up the case. Copy The llama opened a weather station because its neck reads the sky like a book. Copy The ostrich became an architect because it designs buildings with tall views. Copy The swan joined the orchestra because its neck conducts the music with grace. Copy The brontosaurus wrote a history book because it lived through the longest chapters. Copy My turtleneck became a teacher because it covers every topic from top to bottom. Copy The giraffe started a photography club because it frames the world from above. Copy The llama became a poet because its verses stretch as far as its neck. Copy The ostrich opened a travel agency because it knows the tallest routes in the land. Copy The swan became a scientist because it studies the water from every angle. Copy My scarf became a storyteller because it knows how to spin a warm tale. Copy

Long Neck Puns for Kids

These long neck puns for kids are simple, silly, and safe for the classroom. They feature baby animals, school days, and zoo trips, with short sentences and easy words. Teachers can use them on posters, and parents can use them in lunchbox notes.

Why did the baby giraffe bring a stool to school? Because it wanted to sit tall in class. Copy The little llama wore a rainbow scarf to the zoo and made every animal smile. Copy The baby swan practiced its neck stretch before its swimming lesson. Copy The little ostrich raced the wind and won by a neck. Copy The baby giraffe’s favourite colour is yellow because it matches the sunny savanna. Copy My teddy bear wears a tiny scarf because even toys need a warm neck. Copy The little llama shared its lunch with a new friend under the tall tree. Copy The baby swan collected feathers to make a soft pillow for its nest. Copy The little giraffe counted the spots on its neck before bedtime. Copy The baby ostrich hid behind a tall sunflower and peeked out to say boo. Copy The little llama sang a song about the tallest mountain in the world. Copy The baby swan waved its long neck and said goodnight to the moon. Copy

Long Neck Puns for School

These school long neck puns fit the classroom, the library, and the playground. They cover lessons, clubs, and sports day, and they are all clean enough for a teacher to read out loud. Use them on a class board or in a school newsletter.

The giraffe is the best student in class because it always reaches the top of the board. Copy My teacher wears a turtleneck because she likes to keep her lessons warm and cosy. Copy The llama joined the science club to study long-neck animals from around the world. Copy The ostrich aced the geography test because it could see the whole map from its seat. Copy The swan became the star of the school play because its neck made every costume look grand. Copy The brontosaurus helped the class build a dinosaur model with the longest neck of all. Copy My scarf keeps me warm during recess, even when the wind tries to steal my hat. Copy The giraffe read the tallest book in the library and finished it in one week. Copy The llama helped the teacher hand out papers because it could reach every desk. Copy The ostrich joined the running club and set a record for the longest stride. Copy The swan practiced its lines for the school concert and hit every high note. Copy My turtleneck and I passed the winter test with full marks for warmth. Copy

Long Neck Moments

Some long neck moments stay with you: the first time you see a giraffe stretch for a leaf, the morning your scarf saves you from the cold, or the day a swan glides past at sunset. These twelve little scenes catch those moments and turn them into jokes you can share.

The moment the giraffe spotted the last leaf on the tallest tree and smiled. Copy The moment my scarf kept me warm on the coldest morning of the year. Copy The moment the llama looked over the fence and saw the whole valley below. Copy The moment the swan dipped its neck and found the perfect pond snack. Copy The moment the ostrich raced past the finish line with its neck held high. Copy The moment the baby giraffe took its first wobbly steps under the tall trees. Copy The moment my turtleneck came out of the closet and winter officially began. Copy The moment the brontosaurus reached the highest branch and the whole herd cheered. Copy The moment the llama shared its hay and made a brand-new friend. Copy The moment the swan sang at sunset and the whole pond went quiet to listen. Copy The moment the giraffe gave the zookeeper a gentle nudge and asked for more leaves. Copy The moment I wrapped my scarf twice and felt ready for any winter adventure. Copy

Knock-Knock Long Neck Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are made for car rides, classroom breaks, and family dinners. Each one here has the full knock-knock exchange in a single joke, with a long-neck twist at the end. Say the first line, wait for the “Who’s there?”, and then deliver the punchline with a big smile.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Giraffe. Giraffe who? Giraffe-ly speaking, you are the tallest friend I know. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Llama. Llama who? Llama tell you a joke about long necks. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ostrich. Ostrich who? Ostrich-ing you a very tall and happy day. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Swan. Swan who? Swan-derful to meet you on this fine day. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Scarf. Scarf who? Scarf-ly believe how cold it is outside. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Neck. Neck who? Neck time, bring a taller ladder for the snacks. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Bronto. Bronto who? Bronto-saurus says hello from the top of the tree. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Turtleneck. Turtleneck who? Turtleneck and tidy, that is how I dress for winter. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Tall. Tall who? Tall you later, I am off to the zoo. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf it to the giraffe to reach the highest branch. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Stretch. Stretch who? Stretch out and reach for the top shelf with me. Copy Knock, knock. Who’s there? Zoo. Zoo who? Zoo-ming past the tall trees to say hello. Copy

Long Neck Facts

A giraffe’s neck can grow to about six feet long, yet it has only seven neck bones, the same number as a human neck. Each bone is simply much longer. That long neck lets a giraffe eat leaves from tall acacia trees that other animals cannot reach, and it gives the giraffe a tall view of the savanna so it can spot lions and other danger early.

Llamas and ostriches use their long necks in different ways. A llama’s curved neck helps it look over fences and keep watch while the herd grazes. An ostrich’s long, mostly bare neck helps it scan the open grassland for food and danger, and it can swivel fast to check every direction. Swans use their long necks like a tool under water, dipping down to pull up pond plants and roots.

The brontosaurus takes the prize for the longest neck of all. This giant plant-eating dinosaur lived millions of years ago, and its neck was longer than a school bus. Scientists think it used that huge neck to reach leaves high in the trees, much like a giraffe does today. A turtleneck sweater works on the same idea for people: it covers and warms the neck when cold weather arrives.

“Stick Your Neck Out” Idiom Guide

Long neck jokes work so well because English is full of neck idioms. Each one below explains what the phrase means and when to use it, so you can drop it into a joke, a caption, or a chat with friends. None of them are about a real person’s neck, which keeps them kind and fun.

Stick your neck out: This means to take a brave chance for someone or something. Use it when a friend tries something new, like joining a team or speaking up in class. Head and shoulders above: This means clearly better or taller than the rest. Use it to praise a great drawing, a kind act, or a giraffe at the zoo. Reach for the top: This means to aim high and try your best. Use it before a test, a race, or a big school project. Stand tall: This means to stay proud and brave, even when things feel hard. Use it to cheer up a friend who feels nervous. Long story short: This means to skip the extra details and get to the point. Use it when you tell a joke and want the punchline to land fast.

Make Your Own Long Neck Puns

You can build your own long neck puns with three easy steps, and you do not need to be a comedian to do it. First, pick a long-neck word: neck, tall, high, long, stretch, scarf, or spot. Second, pick a place or job: a zoo, a school, a kitchen, a farm, or a winter morning. Third, put the long-neck word into a normal sentence about that place and let the second meaning make the joke.

Try it with a giraffe at school: “The giraffe is top of the class because it always reaches the board.” Try it with a scarf in winter: “My scarf wraps up every cold morning.” Try it with a swan at the pond: “The swan sings the highest notes in the choir.” Once you have one that works, change the animal or the place and you have a brand-new joke. Keep a little notebook of your best ones and share them at the zoo, at school, or around the dinner table.

Long Neck Wordplay Terms

These ten terms are the building blocks of almost every long neck pun on this page. Learn them once, and you will spot the wordplay in every joke above, and you will find it much easier to write your own.

Term What It Means Neck The part of the body that joins the head to the shoulders; the star word of these puns. Tall Higher than most; used for giraffes, trees, shelves, and big dreams. High Far above the ground; also used for high notes, high hopes, and high branches. Long Measuring a great distance; the key trait of giraffes, llamas, and brontosaurus necks. Stretch To reach out or extend; what a giraffe does for the top leaves every morning. Scarf A long piece of cloth worn around the neck for warmth and style. Turtleneck A sweater with a high collar that folds over and covers the neck. Spot A small mark on an animal’s coat; giraffes are famous for their spots. Swan A large water bird with a long, curved neck and graceful swim. Brontosaurus A giant long-necked dinosaur that ate plants and reached the highest leaves.

How to Deliver Long Neck Puns

A good long neck pun needs more than good words; it needs good timing. These three simple rules will help your jokes land every time, whether you tell them at school, at the zoo, or around the dinner table.

1. Keep It Light and Friendly

Long neck jokes work best when they are warm and kind. Joke about giraffes, scarves, and tall shelves, never about a real person’s body. A friendly joke makes everyone laugh, and a mean one makes the room go quiet.

2. Pause Before the Punchline

Read the joke slowly, then pause for one beat before the last line. That tiny pause lets your listener guess the ending, and the laugh is bigger when the twist finally arrives.

3. Match the Joke to the Moment

Pick a zoo joke at the zoo, a scarf joke on a cold day, and a knock-knock joke on a car ride. The right joke at the right moment feels twice as funny, and your friends will ask for another one.

More Puns to Explore

If you liked these long neck puns, these animal posts have even more jokes to enjoy. Each one is full of original puns, facts, and captions, just like this page.

450+ Best Giraffe Puns & Jokes: Head & Shoulders Above the Rest (2026)

350+ Best Dinosaur Puns & Jokes: Roar-Some Prehistoric Wordplay (2026)

350+ Best Turtle Puns & Jokes That Are Shell-Tastic (2026)

200+ Best Owl Puns & One-Liners Straight From the Night Branch (2026)

200+ Best Bear Puns & One-Liners Straight From the Den (2026)

Frequently Asked Questions About Long Neck Puns

What are the funniest long neck puns? The funniest ones are short, friendly, and easy to say out loud — like a joke about a giraffe reaching the top shelf. The classic section at the top of this page is a good place to start. Which animal has the longest neck? The giraffe has the longest neck of any land animal, at about six feet long, and it uses that neck to eat leaves from tall trees. Are long neck puns good for kids? Yes, every joke on this page is clean and family-friendly. The kids section is written for young readers, and the knock-knock jokes are perfect for car rides and classroom fun. How many bones are in a giraffe’s neck? A giraffe has seven neck bones, the same number as a human, but each bone is much longer than ours. How can I write my own long neck puns? Pick a long-neck word like neck, tall, high, or stretch, then put it into a normal sentence about a zoo, a school, or a winter morning, and let the second meaning make the joke. What is a turtleneck? A turtleneck is a sweater with a high collar that folds over and covers the neck to keep it warm in cold weather.

About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact against trusted sources before a post goes live. When he is not writing puns, he is visiting zoos, reading about animals, and testing new jokes on his friends.