🎨 210 Funny Visual Puns & One-Liners Visual puns are jokes you can see. A picture takes a familiar phrase and draws it literally, so the double meaning pops the moment you look at it. This page has 210 of them, all fresh, all clean, and all safe for kids, school, and work. Because a picture cannot always travel with the joke, every line here is written as a scene you can picture in your mind — a traffic jam in a jar, a cat napping on a napkin, a star with a backpack. You will find classic scenes, cute animals, question-and-answer jokes, captions, texts, kitchen and office scenes, school and art project ideas, and knock-knock jokes, plus a guide to drawing your own. Visual pun: a joke told with a picture that shows a phrase literally

a joke told with a picture that shows a phrase literally Sight gag: a visual joke that needs no words at all

a visual joke that needs no words at all Idiom: a common phrase whose meaning differs from its literal words

a common phrase whose meaning differs from its literal words Literal: taking words at face value, exactly as they sound

taking words at face value, exactly as they sound Doodle: a quick, playful sketch, often drawn while thinking

a quick, playful sketch, often drawn while thinking Sketch: a fast drawing that captures an idea in a few lines

a fast drawing that captures an idea in a few lines Meme: a funny picture shared online, often with a short caption

a funny picture shared online, often with a short caption Poster: a big printed picture made to be seen from across a room

a big printed picture made to be seen from across a room Cartoon: a funny drawing, often with a simple style and a big joke

a funny drawing, often with a simple style and a big joke Caption: the short line of text that goes with a picture

the short line of text that goes with a picture Logo: a small picture or mark that stands for a brand or team

a small picture or mark that stands for a brand or team Double meaning: one picture or phrase that can be read two ways at once

⚡ Quick Answer: A visual pun is a joke told with a picture that shows a familiar phrase literally, so the double meaning pops the moment you look at it. These 200+ original visual puns paint every joke as a scene in words, so they work even without the picture — for kids, school, captions, memes, and art projects.

What Is a Visual Pun?

A visual pun is a joke that lives in a picture. Where a verbal pun plays with the sound or meaning of a word, a visual pun plays with what you see. The picture shows a familiar phrase literally, and your brain spots the second meaning in the same instant. That flash of recognition is the whole joke.

The classic trick is the idiom, drawn word for word. Take “raining cats and dogs” and draw cats and dogs falling from a cloud. Take “a piece of cake” and draw a cake sliced into pieces. The phrase is ordinary, the picture is silly, and the gap between them is where the laugh lives. Good ads and logos use the same trick. The FedEx logo hides a small white arrow between the E and the x, pointing forward — a picture inside a word, doing the job of a whole slogan.

Visual puns work in every place a picture can go: posters, memes, cartoons, school projects, birthday cards, and office whiteboards. They cross language barriers better than word jokes, because the picture does most of the talking. A kid who cannot yet read the phrase can still laugh at the drawing. That is why teachers love them, and why this page describes every joke as a scene — so you can see it in your mind even when the picture is only words.

Classic Visual Puns

These are the timeless ones: famous phrases drawn exactly as they sound. Picture each scene, and the joke will draw itself.

Picture a traffic jam drawn as cars stuck inside a giant jar of strawberry jam. Copy Picture a cat napping on a paper napkin, with the words “cat nap” written underneath. Copy Picture a bee spelling out words with tiny wooden letter blocks — a spelling bee. Copy Picture a star wearing a backpack and holding a pencil — a star student. Copy Picture a brain sitting under a little rain cloud — a brain storm. Copy Picture a storm cloud with one big eye in the middle — the eye of the storm. Copy Picture a shoulder wearing a tiny ice pack — a cold shoulder. Copy Picture a bear in a suit ringing the opening bell at a stock exchange — a bear market. Copy Picture a school of fish sitting at little desks with backpacks, ready for class. Copy Picture a cake sliced into neat pieces on a plate — a piece of cake. Copy Picture a bowl of beans tipped over on a table — spill the beans. Copy Picture cats and dogs falling from a rain cloud with tiny umbrellas — raining cats and dogs. Copy Picture a snail carrying a tiny mailbox on its shell — snail mail. Copy Picture a piggy bank flying with little wings — when pigs fly. Copy Picture a clock with wings flying past a calendar — time flies. Copy Picture a dog chasing its own tail in a circle — a tail-chasing tale. Copy Picture a banana slipping on its own peel — a-peel-ing. Copy Picture a tomato blushing bright red next to a salad bowl. Copy Picture a mushroom invited to every party because he is a fungi. Copy Picture a skeleton who never lies because you can see right through him. Copy Picture a ghost who loves to read because he is always in high spirits. Copy Picture a vampire who takes up photography because he loves a good snap, even if he never shows up in it. Copy Picture a witch who bakes broom-shaped cookies for every Halloween party. Copy Picture a snowman who melts a little every time he tells a hot joke. Copy Picture a pirate drawing a treasure map while his parrot keeps moving the X. Copy Picture a cow painting spots on herself to blend in with the dalmatians. Copy Picture a frog sitting on a lily pad with a tiny umbrella in the rain. Copy Picture a penguin wearing a bow tie to every formal dinner on the ice. Copy Picture a lion combing his mane with a tiny fork before every photo. Copy Picture a monkey taking selfies with a banana phone. Copy Picture a duck wearing rain boots even on sunny days, just in case. Copy Picture a turtle who wins the race by taking the scenic route. Copy

Cute Visual Puns

Soft, sweet, and made for smiles. These little scenes work on cards, posters, and classroom walls.

Picture a baby chick hatching from an egg wearing a tiny party hat. Copy Picture a kitten tangled in a ball of yarn, looking very proud of the mess. Copy Picture a puppy wearing rain boots that are two sizes too big. Copy Picture a bunny eating a carrot shaped like a heart. Copy Picture a baby elephant blowing bubbles with its trunk. Copy Picture a little bird wearing a scarf in winter, tweeting a happy song. Copy Picture a ladybug with polka-dot shoes dancing on a leaf. Copy Picture a teddy bear holding a tiny cup of honey for his friend the bee. Copy Picture a duckling following its mother in a perfect little line. Copy Picture a hamster stuffing its cheeks with popcorn at a movie night. Copy Picture a baby owl wearing glasses too big for its face, reading a bedtime story. Copy Picture a goldfish blowing heart-shaped bubbles in its bowl. Copy Picture a baby panda hugging a bamboo shoot like a pillow. Copy Picture a little frog wearing a crown made of daisies. Copy Picture a chick in a raincoat jumping in puddles with tiny yellow boots. Copy Picture a kitten asleep inside a teacup, purring softly. Copy Picture a puppy with a bow tie delivering a tiny love letter. Copy Picture a bunny with a carrot-shaped birthday cake and one candle. Copy Picture a baby penguin sliding down a snowy hill on its belly. Copy Picture a little mouse holding a piece of cheese bigger than itself. Copy Picture a duckling wearing a tiny life jacket for its first swim. Copy Picture a baby hedgehog rolling into a ball to hide from a butterfly. Copy

Visual Pun Q&A Jokes

First, the real answers: what visual puns are, how they work, and where to use them. Then the silly ones, where the questions are just an excuse for a picture joke.

Q: What is a visual pun? A: A visual pun is a joke told with a picture — an image that shows a phrase literally, so the double meaning clicks when you see it. Copy Q: How is a visual pun different from a verbal pun? A: A verbal pun plays with words you hear or read, while a visual pun plays with what you see — the picture carries the joke. Copy Q: What is a sight gag? A: A sight gag is a visual joke in a film, cartoon, or photo where something funny happens on screen without needing words. Copy Q: Can a visual pun work without a caption? A: Yes, the best ones need no words at all — the picture alone shows the double meaning clearly. Copy Q: What is an idiom? A: An idiom is a common phrase whose meaning is different from its literal words, like “raining cats and dogs.” Copy Q: Why do artists draw idioms literally? A: Drawing an idiom literally turns a familiar phrase into a surprise picture, and the surprise is what makes people laugh. Copy Q: What is a meme? A: A meme is a funny picture or video shared online, often with a short caption that gives it a second meaning. Copy Q: What makes a good visual pun poster? A: One clear picture, one clear idea, and a short caption — if a stranger gets it in three seconds, it works. Copy Q: Are visual puns good for school projects? A: Yes, they teach wordplay, drawing, and creative thinking, and they make class displays fun to look at. Copy Q: What is a logo pun? A: A logo pun is a brand mark that hides a second meaning in its shape, like an arrow or a hidden letter. Copy Q: Who invented the visual pun? A: No one person did — artists have drawn literal idioms for centuries, from old cartoons to modern ads. Copy Q: Can visual puns help kids learn? A: Yes, they help kids link words to pictures, which makes new phrases easier to remember. Copy Q: What is a doodle? A: A doodle is a quick, playful sketch, often drawn while thinking — and a great place to hide a small visual joke. Copy Q: Do visual puns work in ads? A: Yes, advertisers love them because a clever picture sticks in your memory longer than a plain sentence. Copy Q: What did the picture say to the pencil? A: “You really draw me in.” Copy Q: Why did the cartoon sun bring a towel? A: It was planning to have a ray of a day at the beach. Copy Q: What do you call a fish who paints? A: A brush with the sea. Copy Q: Why did the camera go to school? A: It wanted to get a better focus on its future. Copy Q: What did the sketchbook say to the crayon? A: “You color my world.” Copy Q: Why did the meme go to the doctor? A: It was feeling a little pixelated. Copy Q: What do you call a sandwich that tells jokes? A: A pun-wich. Copy Q: Why did the paintbrush blush? A: It saw the canvas in its birthday suit. Copy Q: What did the eraser say at the party? A: “I am here to rub out the bad vibes.” Copy Q: Why did the easel break up with the canvas? A: It felt like their relationship had no frame. Copy Q: What do you call a cat who draws comics? A: A purr-fect cartoonist. Copy Q: Why did the glue stick stay home? A: It was stuck on a good book. Copy Q: What did the ruler say to the pencil? A: “You are really on the straight and narrow.” Copy Q: Why did the rainbow get a job? A: It wanted to add a little color to its life. Copy

Visual Puns for Captions and Texts

Short lines for photos, posts, and messages. Pair each one with a picture, and the joke doubles.

Visual Pun Captions

Use these under photos, drawings, and memes. The picture does half the work, so keep the line short.

“I am not a regular picture. I am a cool picture.” Copy “Drawn to be wild.” Copy “This is my masterpiece. Do not touch it with sticky hands.” Copy “Sketchy behavior, but make it cute.” Copy “I woke up like this — drawn.” Copy “Picture perfect, pun intended.” Copy “I put the ‘art’ in ‘smarty pants.'” Copy “Life is a canvas. I just brought bigger crayons.” Copy “Currently in my doodle era.” Copy “Frame me. I am ready for my close-up.” Copy “I am a big deal — just ask my sketchbook.” Copy “Painted with love and a little bit of mess.” Copy “Warning: this picture contains 100% puns.” Copy “I did not choose the art life. The art life drew me.” Copy “Color outside the lines. That is where the fun lives.” Copy “My happy place has paint on the walls.” Copy “Just me and my sketchbook against the world.” Copy “Smile! You are on candid canvas.” Copy “This photo is un-framed-ily funny.” Copy “I came, I saw, I doodled.” Copy

Visual Pun Texts

Quick lines for chats and messages. Send the picture first, then let the text land the joke.

“Sent you a picture. It is worth a thousand puns.” Copy “This meme drew itself. I just watched.” Copy “You have got to see this sketch. It is picture perfect.” Copy “New profile pic. I drew it myself, obviously.” Copy “This drawing is my whole mood today.” Copy “Look what I sketched in class. The teacher loved it.” Copy “Sending you a doodle because words were not enough.” Copy “This picture says everything I could not.” Copy “My art project is done. Prepare to be amazed.” Copy “Just drew this in five minutes. Do not ask how.” Copy “This is my masterpiece. Be nice.” Copy “Pun intended. Picture attached.” Copy

Visual Puns in the Kitchen

The kitchen is full of visual jokes waiting to happen. Every spoon, pot, and snack has a second meaning.

Picture a fridge covered in magnets spelling out “lettuce be friends.” Copy Picture a teapot whistling a happy tune while wearing a tiny hat. Copy Picture a spoon and a fork holding hands at a dinner table. Copy Picture a chef’s hat with a face, smiling at a bowl of soup. Copy Picture a toaster popping up bread that looks surprised to be awake. Copy Picture a banana in a hammock between two cereal boxes. Copy Picture a carrot wearing sunglasses in a salad bowl. Copy Picture an egg cracking a joke while sitting in a frying pan. Copy Picture a pizza with a face, winking at the slice next to it. Copy Picture a milk carton doing a little dance on the kitchen counter. Copy Picture a cookie jar with a sign that says “Do not feed the monsters.” Copy Picture a blender mixing a smoothie while wearing a party hat. Copy

Visual Puns at the Office

Work is better with a little drawing on the whiteboard. These clean office scenes are safe for every desk.

Picture a stapler wearing a tie, ready for a big meeting. Copy Picture a paperclip chain forming a bridge between two desks. Copy Picture a coffee mug with a face, looking very awake on a Monday. Copy Picture a computer mouse running on a tiny wheel next to the keyboard. Copy Picture a plant on a desk holding a tiny “Do not disturb” sign. Copy Picture a printer spitting out pages that spell “You did it!” Copy Picture a desk lamp shining a spotlight on a hardworking pencil. Copy Picture a notebook with arms, giving a high five to a pen. Copy Picture a calendar with a party hat on the day the project ends. Copy Picture a chair rolling itself to the meeting room, right on time. Copy Picture a whiteboard covered in doodles of the whole team as superheroes. Copy Picture a phone ringing with a little bell that says “Answer me, I dare you.” Copy

Sarcastic Visual Puns

Gentle eye-rolls in picture form. These are dry, not mean — perfect for anyone who has ever drawn a potato and called it a cat.

Picture a picture frame hanging perfectly straight, captioned “Sure, nothing is wrong here.” Copy Picture a pencil with a tiny sign: “I am fine. Totally not broken.” Copy Picture a clock showing five o’clock on a Monday, captioned “Great. Only four more days.” Copy Picture a blank canvas with the words “My masterpiece is still loading.” Copy Picture a coffee mug that says “World’s Okayest Artist” in fancy letters. Copy Picture a paintbrush lying on the floor, captioned “I meant to do that.” Copy Picture a sketch of a cat that looks like a potato, captioned “Modern art, obviously.” Copy Picture a ruler that only measures in “close enough.” Copy Picture a glue stick holding a sign: “I am stuck here, and I am fine with it.” Copy Picture a poster of a rainbow in black and white, captioned “I ran out of colors. You are welcome.” Copy Picture a drawing of a sun wearing a raincoat, captioned “Great weather, as always.” Copy Picture a sticky note on a mirror that says “You look great today. The mirror disagrees.” Copy

Clever Visual Puns

These take a second look. The joke hides in the picture, and the clever part is finding it.

Picture a mirror reflecting a drawing of itself, captioned “A self-portrait of a self-portrait.” Copy Picture a book with a door drawn on its cover, slightly open. Copy Picture a light switch that turns on a drawing of a light bulb. Copy Picture a pair of glasses that make everything look like a cartoon. Copy Picture a maze drawn on a napkin with a tiny cheese at the center. Copy Picture a key that opens a door painted on a wall. Copy Picture a shadow that waves back at the person who casts it. Copy Picture a window with a drawing of a sunny day taped over a rainy one. Copy Picture a map where the treasure X is drawn on the kitchen table. Copy Picture a photograph of a camera taking a photograph of itself. Copy Picture a puzzle with one piece missing — and the missing piece is a drawing of a puzzle piece. Copy Picture a clock where the numbers are tiny pictures of the day’s events. Copy

Visual Puns for Kids

Big, bright, and easy to draw. Every scene here works as a coloring page or a classroom poster.

Picture a dinosaur drawing a rainbow with a giant crayon. Copy Picture a robot made of cardboard boxes, waving at the class. Copy Picture a superhero cape made from a blanket, flying over a couch. Copy Picture a dragon who blows bubbles instead of fire. Copy Picture a pirate ship made from a laundry basket, sailing across the living room. Copy Picture a castle built from pillows, with a teddy bear king on top. Copy Picture a rocket ship drawn on a cardboard box, ready for a trip to the moon. Copy Picture a monster with three eyes who is afraid of the dark. Copy Picture a wizard’s hat with a rabbit who keeps popping out to say hello. Copy Picture a train made of shoe boxes, carrying stuffed animals to the zoo. Copy Picture a snowman built from marshmallows, melting in the sun. Copy Picture a fishbowl with a goldfish wearing a tiny pirate hat. Copy

Visual Puns for School

Classroom scenes that teachers can pin on the wall. Each one turns a school object into a little joke.

Picture a backpack with arms, carrying its own lunchbox. Copy Picture a chalkboard with a drawing of a teacher who looks exactly like the real one. Copy Picture a globe spinning so fast it looks like a merry-go-round. Copy Picture a lunchbox that opens to reveal a tiny picnic scene. Copy Picture a pencil case that zips itself shut when the bell rings. Copy Picture a ruler measuring a rainbow to see how long it really is. Copy Picture a school bus with a smiley face on the front, waving at the kids. Copy Picture a notebook where the doodles come alive at recess. Copy Picture a locker door covered in drawings of the whole class as animals. Copy Picture a science poster showing a volcano made of glitter and glue. Copy Picture a library book with a bookmark that looks like a tiny ladder. Copy Picture a teacher’s desk with a “Best Teacher Ever” banner drawn in crayons. Copy

Visual Puns for Art Projects

These scenes double as project ideas. Each one names a material and a picture, so you can make it yourself.

Picture a poster made from old magazines, with a rainbow of cut-out pictures. Copy Picture a sculpture built from bottle caps, shaped like a giant fish. Copy Picture a handprint tree painted on a classroom wall, with every student’s name on a leaf. Copy Picture a collage of buttons and beads forming a smiling sun. Copy Picture a mobile made of paper stars hanging from a classroom ceiling. Copy Picture a mural of the ocean painted across a whole school hallway. Copy Picture a mask made from a paper plate, decorated with feathers and glitter. Copy Picture a puppet made from an old sock, with googly eyes and a yarn smile. Copy Picture a mosaic made from tiny pieces of colored paper, showing a butterfly. Copy Picture a paper lantern with a drawing of the moon and stars. Copy Picture a clay pot painted with stripes, holding a tiny cactus. Copy Picture a friendship bracelet woven from bright threads, with a bead for every friend. Copy

Knock-Knock Visual Jokes

Knock-knock jokes with a drawing twist. Say the whole exchange out loud — the picture joke is in the answer.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Art. Art who? Art you glad I drew you a picture? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Canvas. Canvas who? Canvas you guess what I painted? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Doodle. Doodle who? Doodle you want to see my sketchbook? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Frame. Frame who? Frame-tastic to meet you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pencil. Pencil who? Pencil down your name — I drew you a card! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Paint. Paint who? Paint you a picture of my day? Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Sketch. Sketch who? Sketch me if you can! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Brush. Brush who? Brush up on your jokes, mine are better! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Color. Color who? Color me surprised to see you! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Poster. Poster who? Poster child for funny pictures, that is me! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Meme. Meme who? Meme-ory lane is full of funny pictures! Copy Knock, knock! Who’s there? Photo. Photo who? Photo finish — I drew the fastest picture ever! Copy

Why Visual Puns Make Us Laugh: The Science

Our brains love a puzzle with a quick answer. A visual pun gives the brain two meanings at once — the literal picture and the familiar phrase — and the moment they click together feels like solving a tiny riddle. That little rush of solving is a big part of the laugh.

Pictures also reach us faster than words. When you see a cat on a napkin, you get the joke before you read the caption. The image carries the meaning, and the words only confirm it. That is why visual puns travel so well across languages and ages: a drawing of a traffic jam in a jar needs no translation.

Memory plays a part too. A clever picture sticks in your mind longer than a plain sentence, which is why advertisers and teachers both use them. The FedEx arrow, a smiling sun on a poster, a fish at a school desk — once you have seen the picture, the phrase is hard to forget. A good visual pun is a joke you remember with your eyes closed.

Visual Pun Terms & What Makes Them Funny

Ten words sit behind almost every visual joke on this page. Learn them, and you will start spotting double meanings everywhere.

Term What It Means Why It Is Funny Visual pun A joke told with a picture that shows a phrase literally The picture and the phrase collide, and the surprise makes you laugh Sight gag A visual joke that needs no words It works in any language, because the picture does the talking Idiom A common phrase with a meaning beyond its words Drawing it literally turns a boring phrase into a silly picture Literal Taking words at face value, exactly as they sound It is the engine of every visual pun on this page Doodle A quick, playful sketch It looks careless, which makes the hidden joke feel like a happy accident Sketch A fast drawing that captures an idea in a few lines Simple lines leave room for the joke to shine Meme A funny picture shared online with a short caption The picture plus the caption gives the joke two chances to land Poster A big printed picture made to be seen from far away It turns one joke into a whole room full of laughs Caption The short line of text that goes with a picture It points the reader at the second meaning, like a wink Logo A small mark that stands for a brand or team A hidden shape inside a logo is a joke you can carry in your pocket

Visual Puns for Different Moments

The same visual joke can land perfectly or fall flat depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the picture to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.

At a school art class. Use the school and art project sections, one picture per poster, and let the class guess the phrase before you show the caption. At a birthday party. Use the cute and kids sections with a card, and keep the lines short so the birthday song can start on time. On social media. Use the captions and texts sections, one picture per post, and add the caption last so the image gets the first laugh. At the office. Use the office section on the whiteboard, one doodle per meeting, and keep it clean so everyone can enjoy it. At a family dinner. Use the kitchen and knock-knock sections, one joke between courses, and let the kids draw the next one.

How to Deliver a Visual Pun and Get the Laugh

A great visual joke with bad delivery is just a picture on a page. These three rules keep every line landing well.

1. Show the picture first

Let people look before you speak. Hold up the drawing, post the photo, or point at the poster, and give the room three quiet seconds. The laugh comes from the moment they see it themselves, not from you explaining it.

2. Keep the caption short

One line is enough. If the caption needs a paragraph, the picture is doing too little work. Trim the words until only the punchline is left, and let the image carry the rest.

3. Let the laugh land

After the joke lands, pause. Do not rush to the next picture or explain the one you just showed. A short silence lets the laugh grow, and it gives the slowest reader time to catch up.

Visual Pun Etiquette: When a Plain Picture Is Better

Not every moment wants a joke. At a funeral, a sad goodbye, or a serious school assembly, a plain picture shows more care than a clever one. Skip the puns when someone is upset, when the picture mocks a person, or when the joke needs a mean edge to work. Visual humor is at its best when it is kind: a doodle on a get-well card, a funny poster in a classroom, a meme that cheers up a friend. If the joke would make one person laugh and another feel small, draw something else.

How to Make Your Own Visual Pun

The best visual pun is the one you draw yourself, because only you know the phrase you want to picture. This short formula turns any familiar saying into a joke in three steps.

First, pick an idiom everyone knows: “raining cats and dogs,” “spill the beans,” “a piece of cake,” or “school of fish.” Next, find the literal picture. Ask what the words would look like if they were true — cats and dogs falling from a cloud, beans tipped across a table, a cake cut into pieces, fish sitting at school desks.

Last, draw it in one clear scene. Put the picture in a real place, like a kitchen, a classroom, or a garden, and give it one strong detail. Add a short caption only if the picture needs it, then show it to a friend. If they smile in three seconds, it works. If they look confused, simplify the drawing, not the joke.

Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns

One picture joke is never enough, so here are five more posts to keep the smiles going. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 210 fresh jokes of its own.

School scenes and visual jokes go together, so start with our 200+ Best Back to School Puns & One-Liners That Make the Grade (2026) when you want more classroom laughs. If you love pictures that tell stories, our 200+ Best Anime Jokes & One-Liners That’ll Power Up Your Day (2026) is full of bright, visual humor. For lines so silly they are funny, try our 200+ Best Dumb Jokes & One-Liners So Bad They’re Actually Funny (2026). When a picture deserves a kind word to go with it, our 200+ Best Thank You Puns & One-Liners to Show Your Gratitude (2026) fits the mood. And if your drawing needs a monster with a heart of gold, our 200+ Best Frankenstein Jokes & One-Liners That Are Shockingly Funny (2026) delivers.

About the Author & Editorial Standards

Every post on Easy Puns is written to the same standard: fresh jokes, real facts, and lines that families can share without worry. Here is who writes them and how they are checked.

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes that kids can tell at school and grown-ups can share at work. Every joke on this page was written fresh for this post, checked for warmth and kindness, and kept free of mean lines and copied lines, so parents and teachers can share it with confidence.

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