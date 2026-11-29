200+ Best Chameleon Puns & One-Liners (2026) A bright green leaf, a slow climb up the branch, and a lizard that changes colour like a rainbow — this page packs 200+ fresh chameleon puns and one-liners for kids, artists, rainforest trips, captions, and birthday cards. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real chameleon facts, a rainforest visit guide, a terms table, and a simple formula for making your own chameleon puns. Chameleon — a lizard that can change the colour of its skin and lives mostly in rainforests

Camouflage — when an animal blends into its surroundings so it is hard to see

Colour change — when a chameleon shifts its skin colour with mood or temperature

Hue — one shade of a colour, like green, yellow, or red

Shade — a darker or lighter form of a colour

Blend — to mix in with the colours around you

Tongue — the long, sticky part a chameleon shoots out to catch insects

Eye — the part a chameleon uses to see; each eye can move on its own

Branch — the woody arm of a tree where chameleons climb and rest

Leaf — the flat green part of a plant that chameleons hide among

Rainbow — a band of many colours in the sky after rain

Mood — how a living thing feels, like calm, happy, or shy

⚡ Quick Answer: Chameleon puns are clean, family-friendly one-liners about the colour-changing lizards that blend into rainforest branches. This page has 210 original chameleon puns — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, colour-change jokes, camouflage fun and knock-knock jokes — plus real chameleon facts, a rainforest visit guide and a formula for writing your own.

Classic Chameleon Puns

These classic chameleon puns are the ones everyone reaches for first. They work in the garden, in birthday cards, and in class, because a colour-changing lizard is the kind of character that makes a whole room smile. Keep them light, keep them short, and let the chameleon do the talking.

The chameleon walked into art class and the teacher said the whole rainbow had come to visit. Copy My chameleon friend changes colour with the weather, so I always know if it will rain. Copy The chameleon sat on the green leaf all morning and nobody in the garden even noticed. Copy We took the chameleon to the paint shop and it matched every single colour on the wall. Copy The chameleon looked at the red flower, then turned red just to say hello. Copy I asked the chameleon for fashion advice and it showed me seven outfits in one minute. Copy The chameleon climbed the branch slowly, like it had all the time in the world. Copy Our chameleon loves hide-and-seek because it always wins the first round. Copy The chameleon blinked one eye at the fly and the other eye at the sun. Copy A chameleon moved into the rainforest and the whole neighbourhood turned green with joy. Copy The chameleon tried on a yellow leaf and looked like a tiny ray of sunshine. Copy My chameleon friend is never in a hurry — it just blends in and enjoys the view. Copy The chameleon stretched out its long tongue and caught lunch before lunch even saw it coming. Copy We painted the garden fence blue and the chameleon turned blue to match the mood. Copy The chameleon sat so still on the branch that the birds thought it was a leaf. Copy I told the chameleon a secret and it turned pink, which is how I knew it liked the news. Copy The chameleon loves rainy days because the leaves get greener and so does it. Copy Our chameleon practised its colours all week and now it can do a full sunset. Copy The chameleon waved its tail at the butterfly and the butterfly waved right back. Copy A chameleon at the art show was the only guest who matched every painting. Copy The chameleon curled its tail around the branch and settled in for a long, happy nap. Copy My chameleon friend is never in a hurry — it just blends in and enjoys the view. Copy The chameleon saw a rainbow and decided to wear it for the rest of the day. Copy We asked the chameleon what colour it liked best and it said all of them, at once. Copy The chameleon climbed to the top of the tree and waved at the clouds with one eye. Copy I brought a chameleon picture to class and suddenly everyone wanted to visit the rainforest. Copy The chameleon turned orange at sunset and the whole garden stopped to stare. Copy Our chameleon never argues about colours — it just shows you a better one. Copy The chameleon hid behind a red flower and the bees thought it was a petal. Copy A chameleon in the library blends into the books and reads them all at once. Copy The chameleon smiled at the sun and turned a warm, golden yellow. Copy Every good rainforest walk has one rule: never leave without spotting the chameleon. Copy

Cute Chameleon Puns

Cute chameleon puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and texts to someone you like. They take the bright, cheerful side of the colour-changing lizard and turn it into a little hug. Use them when you want a smile, not a big laugh.

You are the chameleon to my branch, and I am never letting you go. Copy My heart changes colour every time I see you smile. Copy You make my day brighter, just like a chameleon on a sunny leaf. Copy I love you more than chameleons love a warm, sunny branch. Copy You are the warm leaf in my cold and cloudy day. Copy Life is better when you are the chameleon in my garden. Copy I saved you the last cricket, because you are my favourite climbing partner. Copy You make every garden walk feel like a small trip to the rainforest. Copy My favourite place is right next to you and a little chameleon on a branch. Copy You are the bright colour that holds my whole day together. Copy I would share my lunch with you, and that means a lot. Copy You turn an ordinary Tuesday into a tiny rainbow. Copy Your smile is brighter than a chameleon in the morning sun. Copy I am stuck on you like a chameleon on its favourite branch. Copy You are the reason my walks in the garden never feel lonely. Copy Every time you laugh, my heart does a little colour change. Copy I like you a lot, but I love you a chameleon more. Copy You are the soft leaf in my windy day. Copy With you around, even a grey day looks like a rainbow. Copy You are my favourite person to share the last sandwich with on the branch. Copy Home is wherever the rainforest is near and you are close by. Copy You make my heart go all fluttery, just like a chameleon seeing a rainbow. Copy

Chameleon Q&A Jokes

These question-and-answer jokes start with real facts about chameleons, so you learn a little while you laugh. The first half answers honest questions about the lizard, and the second half turns the same words into silly jokes. They are great for classrooms, quizzes, and curious animal lovers.

Q: What is a chameleon? A: A chameleon is a lizard that can change the colour of its skin and lives mostly in rainforests and warm places. Copy Q: Why do chameleons change colour? A: Chameleons change colour with their mood and the temperature around them, not just to hide. Copy Q: Can a chameleon’s eyes move on their own? A: Yes, each eye of a chameleon can move on its own, so it can look in two directions at once. Copy Q: How do chameleons catch insects? A: A chameleon shoots out its long, sticky tongue to catch insects from far away. Copy Q: Where do chameleons live? A: Most chameleons live in Madagascar and Africa, in rainforests, savannas, and warm gardens. Copy Q: What do chameleons eat? A: Chameleons eat insects like crickets, grasshoppers, and flies. Copy Q: How long is a chameleon’s tongue? A: A chameleon’s tongue can be longer than its whole body when it shoots out to catch food. Copy Q: Do chameleons lay eggs? A: Yes, most chameleons lay eggs in soft soil, and the babies hatch after several months. Copy Q: Why do chameleons have curly tails? A: A chameleon’s curly tail works like an extra hand, helping it grip branches while it climbs. Copy Q: What is camouflage? A: Camouflage is when an animal blends into its surroundings so it is hard to see. Copy Q: How many kinds of chameleons are there? A: There are more than 200 kinds of chameleons, and most of them live in Madagascar. Copy Q: Can chameleons swim? A: No, chameleons are not swimmers — they live in trees and on branches, not in water. Copy Q: Why do chameleons move so slowly? A: Chameleons move slowly so they can stay hidden and sneak up on insects without being seen. Copy Q: What is a baby chameleon called? A: A baby chameleon is called a hatchling, and it is tiny enough to sit on your fingertip. Copy Q: Why did the chameleon bring a paint box to the rainforest? A: It wanted to try on every colour before lunch. Copy Q: What did the chameleon say to the mirror? A: “I look great in every colour, but today I feel green.” Copy Q: Why did the chameleon cross the branch? A: To get to the other side, where the leaves were greener. Copy Q: What is a chameleon’s favourite kind of art? A: Colouring books, because it can fill in every page. Copy Q: Why did the chameleon laugh at the joke? A: It was a colour joke, and chameleons love those best of all. Copy Q: What did the leaf say to the chameleon? A: “You blend in so well, I thought you were one of us.” Copy Q: Why did the chameleon win the talent show? A: It changed colour twelve times and the crowd went wild. Copy Q: What did the fly say to the chameleon? A: “Please do not stick your tongue out at me.” Copy Q: Why did the chameleon bring a friend to the branch? A: Because a rainforest is more fun when you share it with a friend. Copy Q: What did the chameleon say at bedtime? A: “Goodnight, leaves, goodnight, branch, and goodnight to every colour still shining.” Copy Q: Why did the chameleon join the art club? A: It wanted to paint with the leaves, and its colours were bright and clear. Copy Q: What is a chameleon’s favourite game? A: Hide and seek, because the rainforest has the best hiding spots. Copy Q: Why did the chameleon turn blue? A: It was feeling calm, and blue is its favourite quiet colour. Copy Q: What did the branch say to the chameleon? A: “Stay as long as you like — you match the leaves perfectly.” Copy

Chameleon Captions and Texts

A chameleon makes a great photo subject, because bright colours and green leaves look happy in every picture. These captions and short texts are ready to copy under a garden photo or send to a friend. Keep them short, keep them bright, and let the picture do the rest.

Chameleon Captions for Instagram

Bright colours, green leaves, and a whole branch of friends. Copy Just me, a chameleon, and the rainforest breeze. Copy Blending into the weekend, one leaf at a time. Copy The leaves are green, the colours are bright, and the day is mine. Copy Found my happy place, and it smells like rain. Copy Branch views and chameleon news, straight from the rainforest. Copy Some lizards hide, I just change colour. Copy Life tastes better with a little rainforest air. Copy Colour first, worries never, crickets always. Copy Golden sun, green leaves, and a sky full of colour. Copy Every branch has a story, and this one has a chameleon. Copy Rainforest mode on, chameleon colours full. Copy Smiling through the leaves with my colour-changing friend. Copy Warning: this chameleon blends faster than you think. Copy Leaf by leaf, we make the rainforest better. Copy When in doubt, look for the brightest colour. Copy Rustle of the leaves, curl of the tail, smile of the rainforest. Copy This chameleon is the real star of the branch. Copy Branch-side living, one colour at a time. Copy Rainforest air, bright colours, and a heart full of sun. Copy

Chameleon Texts to Send to Friends

Guess who I saw on the branch today? A bright green chameleon. Copy The colours here are brighter than my phone screen. Copy I met the colour-changing lizard, and it waved its tail at me. Copy Rainforest update: the leaves are green, the chameleons are out. Copy You would not believe how fast a chameleon can change colour. Copy My branch friend is small, bright, and full of jokes. Copy Send snacks, the baby chameleon ate the whole cricket supper. Copy I found a chameleon on the leaves, and it asked me to keep it a secret. Copy The garden stories tonight are going to be extra colourful. Copy The chameleon says hi, and it hopes you visit the rainforest soon. Copy I tried to keep up with it on the branch, but its eyes are faster than my feet. Copy The rainforest is full of surprises, and today mine had a rainbow on its back. Copy

Colour-Change Puns

Colour change is the chameleon’s most famous trick, and these jokes are all about it. Green in the morning, gold by lunch, pink at sunset — every mood has a colour of its own. Together they make every garden day brighter.

The chameleon turned green in the morning and gold by lunchtime. Copy Every mood has a colour, and the chameleon wears them all. Copy The chameleon looked at the sunset and decided to wear it home. Copy A cold morning turns the chameleon dark, and a warm sun turns it bright. Copy The chameleon changed from green to brown just to match the bark. Copy Our chameleon tried on red, then yellow, then settled on a happy green. Copy The chameleon turned pink when it saw its favourite flower. Copy One colour for the morning, one for the afternoon — that is the chameleon way. Copy The chameleon painted the whole branch with its colours, one leaf at a time. Copy When the chameleon is calm, it wears soft greens like a quiet garden. Copy The chameleon turned orange at dusk and the fireflies thought it was a lantern. Copy A chameleon never buys new clothes — it just changes colour. Copy

Camouflage Puns

Camouflage is how a chameleon hides in plain sight, and these jokes celebrate that quiet trick. Leaves, bark, moss, and shade all help the little lizard vanish. They are perfect for hide-and-seek fans and rainforest walkers.

The chameleon hid behind a leaf and the whole garden walked right past. Copy Camouflage is the chameleon’s superpower, and it never shows off. Copy The chameleon blended into the bark so well that even the ants were fooled. Copy Our chameleon plays hide-and-seek and the leaves always lose. Copy The chameleon sat on the mossy branch and vanished like a magic trick. Copy A chameleon in the green leaves is the best-kept secret in the rainforest. Copy The chameleon matched the spotted leaf so well that the butterfly landed on it. Copy Hide in plain sight, the chameleon says, and let the colours do the work. Copy The chameleon disappeared into the ferns and the tour group gasped. Copy Our chameleon can hide in a garden full of eyes and still not be found. Copy The chameleon wore the colours of the bark and became part of the tree. Copy Camouflage is just a chameleon saying hello in the quietest way. Copy

Sarcastic Chameleon Puns

Sarcastic chameleon puns are for the friend who rolls their eyes and laughs at the same time. They poke fun at the branch, at empty leaves, and at lizards who take the last cricket. Keep them light and friendly — the colour is the joke, never the lizard.

Oh great, the crickets are gone again, and I wonder which chameleon ate them all. Copy Sure, take the last leaf. The branch was only there for decoration. Copy I love it when a fly lands on my nose and calls it sharing. Copy The branch is empty, but please, tell me more about your diet. Copy Yes, I climbed all the way up here just to watch the leaves fall. Copy Nothing says teamwork like one chameleon eating all the crickets. Copy I am thrilled the sun went behind a cloud before my nap. Just thrilled. Copy Oh, you saved me a cricket? How generous of you. Copy The rain is cold, the crickets are gone, and the branch is perfect. Sure. Copy I waited an hour for a fly, and it was worth every dramatic minute. Copy Great, another tree where the chameleon is the only lizard I like. Copy Yes, I will change colour again, because the rainforest clearly needs a new shade. Copy

Clever Chameleon Puns

Clever chameleon puns play with the words themselves — chameleon, blend, shade, and hue all have two meanings waiting to be used. These are the jokes for word lovers, puzzle fans, and anyone who likes a punchline that takes one extra second to land.

The chameleon took a bow, because it knew how to brighten a whole branch. Copy My chameleon business is hue-morous, and the reviews are all sunny praise. Copy The chameleon went to court and won, because it had a solid case of bright colours. Copy A chameleon is the only lizard where being shady earns top marks. Copy The chameleon applied for a job, and its best skill was staying calm in the rain. Copy Our chameleon wrote a book called How to Stay Bright in a Shady World. Copy The baby chameleon studied hard and passed the test with a colour-ful score. Copy A chameleon does not need a map — it always finds its way to the leaves. Copy The chameleon opened a small shop, and every customer left with a smile and a leaf. Copy Butterflies are just chameleons that decided to dress up for the garden party. Copy The chameleon joined the band as the lead singer, and the leaves clapped along. Copy When the chameleon tells a joke, even the crickets stop to listen. Copy

Chameleon Puns for Kids

These chameleon puns are written for kids — short, silly, and easy to say out loud. They work in lunchboxes, on birthday cards, and at school. Every joke is clean, and every punchline is a lizard friend doing something funny.

Why did the chameleon go to the playground? It wanted to slide down the rainbow. Copy The little chameleon said, “I am a big climber now!” Copy What do you call a happy chameleon? A very bright friend. Copy The chameleon wore a party hat and danced with the little butterflies. Copy Why did the fly blush? The chameleon gave it a warm wave. Copy The chameleon played hide and seek, but the butterflies always found it. Copy What is a chameleon’s favourite game? Colour and seek. Copy The little frog wanted to be a chameleon when it grows up. Copy Why did the chameleon smile? It got a big scoop of fresh crickets. Copy The chameleon and the leaf are best friends forever and ever. Copy What do you call a chameleon on a cold day? A warm, colourful hero. Copy The birthday chameleon sang a song, and all the leaves clapped. Copy

Chameleon Puns for School

School trips, lunch tables, and class projects all get better with chameleons, and these jokes fit right in. They are clean enough for teachers, fun enough for students, and short enough to share between classes. Use them in lunchbox notes or on a class rainforest poster.

Our class trip had chameleons, and the whole grade showed up. Copy The teacher said, “Bring a lizard,” so I brought the whole chameleon book. Copy Math class is better when the word problems are about crickets and chameleons. Copy The lunch table turned into a rainforest trip when someone opened the chameleon book. Copy My science project is about chameleons, and it changes colour. Copy The school library has a chameleon book, and the line goes out the door. Copy Our class motto is simple: share the colours, share the fun. Copy The history lesson was about rainforests, and the chameleon stole the show. Copy I wrote my essay on chameleons, and the teacher gave it a bright grade. Copy The art class drew a chameleon, and it looked good enough to climb. Copy At lunch, the chameleon table is the most popular table in the room. Copy School is cool, but school with chameleons is a tiny trip to the rainforest. Copy

Chameleon Moments

Some chameleon moments are too good to rush past, so here they are — little scenes from real branches, garden visits, and rainforest walks. Read them slowly and picture the colours, the leaves, and the lizard around the branch.

The night the chameleon turned deep green, and everyone on the branch stared at the colours like they were stars. Copy The first climb of the morning, when the leaves are wet and the colours are shining just right. Copy The moment a shy visitor sees a chameleon, smiles, and suddenly joins the whole rainforest walk. Copy The birthday picnic where the chameleon walked past the cake, and the chameleon won the day. Copy The garden visit where the chameleon landed on the fence and tasted like a small miracle of colour. Copy The movie night when the chameleon documentary played and nobody wanted to change the channel. Copy The family garden day where dad spotted a chameleon and everyone asked for the camera. Copy The picnic where the chameleon stayed on the leaf under the sun, like a bright little jewel. Copy The school trip where the chameleon garden was full in five minutes flat. Copy The rainy afternoon when chameleons and rain turned a grey day golden. Copy The branch walk where the crickets ran out first and the chameleon waited patiently. Copy The last leaf of the day, watched slow, because nobody wanted the garden trip to end. Copy

Knock-Knock Chameleon Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the oldest trick in the joke book, and chameleons make them even better. Each one is a full little scene with a knock, a question, and a bright answer. They are perfect for kids, car rides, and anyone who loves a classic.

Knock, knock. Who is there? Chameleon. Chameleon who? Chameleon over, the colours are changing. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Colour. Colour who? Colour me surprised, the chameleon is here. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Leaf. Leaf who? Leaf me alone, the chameleon is napping. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Branch. Branch who? Branch out, the chameleon is coming. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Shade. Shade who? Shade your eyes, the colours are bright. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Hue. Hue who? Hue is there? It is me, the chameleon. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Cricket. Cricket who? Cricket in, the chameleon is hungry. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Rainbow. Rainbow who? Rainbow over the branch, the chameleon is home. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Camo. Camo who? Camo on in, the chameleon show is starting. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Eye. Eye who? Eye see you, said the chameleon with both eyes. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Green. Green who? Green with joy, the chameleon found a new leaf. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Paint. Paint who? Paint the town green, the chameleon is out. Copy

Chameleon Facts

Chameleons are lizards that live mostly in Madagascar and Africa, in rainforests, savannas, and warm gardens. They are famous for changing the colour of their skin. The colour change is not just for hiding — it also shows how the chameleon feels and how warm or cool it is.

A chameleon’s eyes are special because each eye can move on its own. One eye can watch a fly while the other eye looks at the branch. When the chameleon spots food, it shoots out a long, sticky tongue to catch the insect, and the tongue can be longer than the chameleon’s whole body.

Most chameleons lay eggs in soft soil, and the tiny babies hatch after several months. A baby chameleon is small enough to sit on a fingertip. Chameleons move slowly and grip branches with their curly tails, which work like an extra hand.

Chameleon Words and Terms to Know

Before you tell your next chameleon joke, it helps to know the words that come with the lizard. This quick table covers the names, the places, and the ideas that show up in almost every chameleon story. Use it the next time you plan a garden trip, and try the words in your own jokes.

Term What It Means Example Chameleon A lizard that can change its skin colour The chameleon sat on the branch. Camouflage Blending into the surroundings to hide The chameleon used camouflage in the leaves. Hue One shade of a colour, like green or red The chameleon tried a new hue. Shade A darker or lighter form of a colour The chameleon picked a soft shade. Blend To mix in with the colours around you The chameleon blends with the bark. Tongue The long, sticky part that catches insects Its tongue shot out to catch a fly. Eye The part a chameleon uses to see; each moves alone One eye watched the fly. Branch The woody arm of a tree where chameleons climb The chameleon climbed the branch. Leaf The flat green part of a plant The chameleon hid behind a leaf. Mood How a living thing feels, like calm or shy Its mood showed in its colour.

Rainforest Visit Guide

A rainforest visit is a busy, colourful, wonderful trip, and visiting one well is easy once you know the small tricks. The goal is simple: watch the chameleons, enjoy the branches, and leave the rainforest just as you found it. A good visit feels calm and respectful, and the chameleons keep doing their work without a worry.

Keep your distance: Stay on the marked paths and viewing areas, so the chameleons can come and go from their branches without fear. Be quiet and slow: Move gently and talk in a low voice near the branches, because sudden noise can scare the lizards off their perches. Bring binoculars: A small pair of binoculars lets you see the bright colours and the tiny hatchlings from far away, without getting close to the branches. Do not touch the animals: Chameleons are wild animals, and touching them can scare them and make them sick, so keep your hands in your pockets and just watch. Leave no trace: Take all your litter home with you, and leave the branches, the leaves, and the wildflowers just as you found them. Chameleons fit almost any rainforest trip — a family day out, a school visit, a nature walk, or a quiet morning in the garden. Pair the visit with a picnic, a camera, and a little patience, and the rainforest will feel like a small festival even on a normal day. The best visiting tip is the simplest one: watch more, walk less, and let the chameleons come to you.

Make-Your-Own Chameleon Puns Formula

Writing your own chameleon puns is easy once you have a small formula. Start with a chameleon word, then find an everyday word that sounds close to it, and put the chameleon word into a normal sentence about the rainforest, a branch, or a friend. The joke works when the second meaning lands after a tiny pause.

Step one is to pick your word. Good chameleon words are chameleon, blend, shade, hue, and colour. Step two is to find a twin word: blend and friend, shade and made, hue and you, colour and collar. Step three is to build a small scene around it — a garden walk, a school trip, an art class — and let the twin word do the work. For example, take the word blend and the twin friend: “The chameleon blended with the leaves, and the whole garden became its friend.” The scene is clear, the wordplay is gentle, and the joke lands on its own.

Try the formula with a shade scene next. Pick shade, twin it with made, and write: “The chameleon made a new shade, and the branch looked brighter.” Then try it with hue and you: “The chameleon asked hue, and the whole leaf answered.” Once you have three or four jokes, pick the best one and tell it at the table. The more you practice, the faster the twin words will come to you.

How to Deliver Chameleon Puns

A good chameleon pun needs a good delivery, because the joke is only half the fun. The other half is the pause, the smile, and the timing. These three simple rules will help your jokes land at any rainforest trip, in any classroom, or at any dinner table.

Rule 1: Start With the Colours

Set the scene in one short line before the joke. Say what colour the chameleon is wearing — green on the leaf, gold in the sun, pink by the flower — so your listeners can see the picture before the punchline arrives. A joke with a scene feels like a tiny story, and tiny stories are easier to laugh at.

Rule 2: Pause Before the Punchline

Slow down right before the last words, and let the room lean in. A tiny pause gives the listener time to guess the wordplay, and the laugh is bigger when they feel the joke coming. Do not rush the end — the pause is part of the joke.

Rule 3: Keep It Short and Share the Fun

Tell one joke, let people laugh, and then pass the binoculars. A long string of jokes in a row tires the room out, but one good joke at the right moment makes you the star of the table. The best joke tellers know when to stop and let the rainforest do the talking.

More Puns to Explore

If you liked these chameleon puns, there are more reptile and garden jokes waiting for you on Easy Puns. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 200+ original jokes and a guide of its own.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually walking the rainforest paths with a sketchbook, watching the chameleons change colour on the branches.

Frequently Asked Questions About Chameleon Puns