200+ Best Aviation Puns & One-Liners (2026) A pilot, a plane, and a runway full of jokes — this page packs 200+ fresh aviation puns and one-liners for kids, travellers, classrooms, captions, and birthday cards. Every joke is clean and family-friendly, and you will also find real aviation facts, a flight crew guide, a traveller’s glossary, and a simple formula for making your own aviation puns. Aviation — the world of flying airplanes, pilots, and airports

Airplane — a flying machine with wings that carries people through the sky

Pilot — the person who flies the airplane from the cockpit

Co-pilot — the second pilot who helps fly the airplane

Cockpit — the front part of the plane where the pilots sit and steer

Wing — the long, flat part of a plane that helps it stay up in the air

Runway — the long, flat strip where planes take off and land

Takeoff — the moment a plane leaves the ground and starts to fly

Landing — the moment a plane comes back down to the ground

Jet lag — the tired feeling after flying across many time zones

Turbulence — bumpy air that makes a plane shake a little during a flight

Cabin crew — the flight attendants who look after passengers on a plane

⚡ Quick Answer: Aviation puns are clean, family-friendly one-liners about airplanes, pilots, airports and flights. This page has 210 original aviation puns — classics, cute jokes, Q&As, captions, texts, takeoff and landing jokes, airport fun and knock-knock jokes — plus real aviation facts, a flight crew guide and a formula for writing your own.

Classic Aviation Puns

These classic aviation puns are the ones everyone reaches for first. They work on birthday cards, in class, and on a long flight, because a friendly pilot and a big airplane are the kind of characters that make a whole cabin smile. Keep them light, keep them short, and let the plane do the talking.

The pilot waved at the clouds, and the clouds waved right back with a smile. Copy My airplane friend always arrives on time, even when the wind tries to slow it down. Copy The little plane said to the runway, “You are the best starting line I have ever seen.” Copy We watched the jet climb into the sky, and every window on the plane seemed to sparkle. Copy The airport was quiet until the pilot showed up and turned the whole terminal into a party. Copy I told the co-pilot a secret, and it flew off to tell the whole crew before I could stop it. Copy The airplane tried to take a photo of the sunset, but the clouds kept photobombing every shot. Copy Our pilot knows every runway in the country, and every runway knows her by name. Copy The plane practiced its landing all week, and by Friday it was touching down like a feather. Copy I asked the flight attendant for directions, and she pointed with a smile toward the brightest gate. Copy The little jet took its first wobbly flight and the whole airport cheered like it was a big race. Copy Every morning the pilot checks the weather, polishes the windshield, and sets off for a fresh flight. Copy The takeoff was so smooth that even the shy passengers came out of their seats to say hello. Copy I brought an airplane book to the class, and suddenly everyone wanted to visit the airport. Copy The gate was full by noon, and the late travellers had to wait on the benches below. Copy My grandma keeps an airplane picture on her wall, and she says it is the happiest machine in the sky. Copy The pilot sat next to the engineer at the airport cafe, and the two of them ran the whole table. Copy A clear sky, a warm scarf, and a plane flying by is my idea of a perfect travel day. Copy The airplane made the trip feel like a small festival in the clouds. Copy I fly, therefore I smile — that is the pilot rule at our house. Copy The clouds waited in line, and the pilot greeted each one like an old friend. Copy Our captain never judges a passenger, no matter how many bags they bring. Copy The hangar was half empty, but the pilot said the airport was half full of happy travellers. Copy I tried to save some window seats for later, and the pilot laughed at me from the cockpit. Copy The airplane is the first to arrive at the gate and the last one the travellers talk about. Copy At our house, an airplane picture is not a decoration — it is a small celebration of travel. Copy The pilot and the co-pilot made a promise to always share the best flying route. Copy I put the aviation book on the table, and the whole class moved a little closer to read it. Copy The plane was so bright that the birds asked to join the flight too. Copy When the sky gets grey, the pilot just flies above the clouds and smiles at the sun. Copy The pilot asked for nothing but a clear runway and a sky full of stars. Copy Every good trip has one rule: never leave the airport without spotting an airplane. Copy

Cute Aviation Puns

Cute aviation puns are soft, sweet, and perfect for cards, lunchbox notes, and texts to someone you like. They take the bright, cheerful side of flying and turn it into a little hug. Use them when you want a smile, not a big laugh.

You are the pilot of my heart, and I am never letting you fly away. Copy My heart soars a little more every time I see you smile at the window seat. Copy You make my day bright and breezy, just like a plane above the clouds. Copy I love you more than pilots love a clear blue sky at sunrise. Copy You are the warm blanket on my cold and cloudy flight. Copy Life is better when you are the co-pilot in my journey. Copy I saved you the window seat, because you are my favorite flying partner. Copy You make every trip feel like a small holiday. Copy My favorite place is right next to you and a little plane flying by. Copy You are the bright light that holds my whole trip together. Copy I would share my snacks with you, and that means a lot. Copy You turn an ordinary Tuesday into a tiny trip to the sky. Copy Your smile is brighter than the sun above the clouds. Copy I am stuck on you like a pilot stuck to a favorite flight route. Copy You are the reason my journeys never feel lonely. Copy Every time you laugh, my heart does a little loop in the sky. Copy I like you a lot, but I love you a plane more. Copy You are the soft cloud in my busy day. Copy With you around, even a grey sky looks like a sunny runway. Copy You are my favorite person to share the last sandwich with on a flight. Copy Home is wherever the runway is near and you are close by. Copy You make my heart go all fluttery, just like a plane learning to fly. Copy

Aviation Q&A Jokes

These question-and-answer jokes start with real facts about aviation, so you learn a little while you laugh. The first half answers honest questions about flying, and the second half turns the same words into silly jokes. They are great for classrooms, quizzes, and curious travellers.

Q: Who made the first powered airplane flight? A: The Wright Brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright, made the first powered airplane flight in 1903 at Kitty Hawk. Copy Q: What is lift? A: Lift is the upward force that holds a plane in the air, made by air moving around the wings as the plane speeds along. Copy Q: What is a jet engine? A: A jet engine pulls air in at the front, squeezes it, mixes it with fuel, and pushes hot air out the back to move the plane forward. Copy Q: What is the 747? A: The 747 is a big Boeing jumbo jet, famous for its large size and its hump on the top deck. Copy Q: What does a pilot do? A: A pilot flies the airplane, talks to air traffic control, and keeps the flight safe from takeoff to landing. Copy Q: What is a co-pilot? A: A co-pilot is the second pilot in the cockpit who shares the flying work and helps the captain. Copy Q: What is a runway? A: A runway is the long, flat strip of ground where airplanes take off and land. Copy Q: What is the cockpit? A: The cockpit is the front part of the plane where the pilots sit, with the controls and screens they use to fly. Copy Q: What is turbulence? A: Turbulence is bumpy air that can shake a plane a little during a flight, like bumps on a road. Copy Q: What is jet lag? A: Jet lag is the tired, mixed-up feeling after flying across many time zones, when your body clock is out of step. Copy Q: What is a flight recorder? A: A flight recorder, often called a black box, is a strong box on a plane that records flight data and cockpit sounds. Copy Q: What do flaps do? A: Flaps are parts on the back of the wings that move down to help the plane lift off slowly and land gently. Copy Q: What is a layover? A: A layover is a stop between two flights, when a traveller waits at an airport before the next plane. Copy Q: What is air traffic control? A: Air traffic control is the team on the ground that guides planes safely through the sky and on the runways. Copy Q: Why did the pilot bring a map to the airport? A: It wanted to find the best gate, and the map had a big red X on it. Copy Q: What did the airplane say to the camera? A: “Take the picture fast, because my wings look best in the morning light.” Copy Q: Why did the plane cross the runway? A: To get to the other side, where the gates were bigger and the view was better. Copy Q: What is a pilot’s favorite kind of shoe? A: It does not wear shoes, because the clouds are the softest floor it knows. Copy Q: Why did the co-pilot bring a blanket to the cockpit? A: It wanted to stay warm until the coffee arrived. Copy Q: What did the cloud say to the airplane? A: “You are a fast flyer, but I am a faster drifter.” Copy Q: Why did the airplane win the talent show? A: It had the brightest wings and the funniest landing on the whole runway. Copy Q: What did the ground crew say to the pilot? A: “You have the best parking job in the airport, and I am a little bit jealous.” Copy Q: Why did the airplane laugh at the joke? A: It was a flying joke, and airplanes love those best of all. Copy Q: What did the suitcase say to the pilot? A: “Please slow down, your takeoff is shaking my whole trip.” Copy Q: Why did the pilot bring a friend to the airport? A: Because a flight is more fun when you share it with a friend. Copy Q: What did the airplane say at bedtime? A: “Goodnight, runway, goodnight, clouds, and goodnight to every star still shining.” Copy Q: Why did the pilot join the choir? A: It wanted to sing with the engines, and its voice was bright and clear. Copy Q: What is a pilot’s favorite game? A: Hide and seek, because the clouds have the best hiding spots in the sky. Copy

Aviation Captions and Texts

An airplane makes a great photo subject, because a bright sky and a silver wing look happy in every picture. These captions and short texts are ready to copy under a travel photo or send to a friend. Keep them short, keep them bright, and let the picture do the rest.

Aviation Captions for Instagram

Bright sky, silver wings, and a whole airport of friends. Copy Just me, a plane, and the wind above the clouds. Copy Flying into the weekend, one mile at a time. Copy The sky is calm, the wings are bright, and the day is mine. Copy Found my happy place, and it smells like fresh jet fuel and coffee. Copy Runway views and pilot news, straight from the gate. Copy Some birds fly south, I fly to the nearest airport. Copy Life tastes better with a little fresh air at 30,000 feet. Copy Windows up, worries down, snacks always. Copy Golden wings, blue skies, and a sky full of sun. Copy Every runway has a story, and this one has an airplane. Copy Travel mode on, seatbelt fastened. Copy Smiling through the clouds with my bright-winged friend. Copy Warning: this pilot flies faster than you think. Copy Mile by mile, we make the journey better. Copy When in doubt, look for the brightest runway lights. Copy Hum of the engines, flap of the wings, smile of the sky. Copy This airplane is the real star of the airport. Copy Cloud-side living, one flight at a time. Copy Sky air, bright wings, and a heart full of sun. Copy

Aviation Texts to Send to Friends

Guess who I saw at the airport today? A shiny silver airplane. Copy The view here is brighter than my phone screen. Copy I met the captain of the sky, and she waved from the cockpit. Copy Travel update: the skies are clear, the planes are out. Copy You would not believe how fast an airplane can climb. Copy My pilot friend is calm, bright, and full of jokes. Copy Send snacks, the passengers ate the whole meal service. Copy I found an airplane at the gate, and it asked me to keep it a secret. Copy The travel stories tonight are going to be extra bright. Copy The pilot says hi, and she hopes you visit the airport soon. Copy I tried to keep up with it on the runway, but its wings are faster than my feet. Copy The sky is full of surprises, and today mine had a silver wing. Copy

Takeoff and Landing Puns

Takeoff and landing are the most exciting parts of any flight, and these jokes are all about those big moments. Wheels leaving the ground, gentle touchdowns, and the happy sigh when the plane parks at the gate fill every line. Together they make every journey better.

The airplane lifted off the runway like a big silver bird and waved at the whole airport. Copy Every takeoff dreams of the day it meets a smooth blue sky. Copy The wheels left the ground, and the pilot said, “Perfect timing, the clouds are here.” Copy A gust shook the wings, but the pilot said, “Stay, you are still one of us.” Copy The runway threw a party, and the airplane was the guest everyone waited for. Copy The sky without a plane is like a runway without the sun. Copy The pilot took a deep breath and eased the plane down like a gentle feather. Copy Our landing was so smooth that the passengers asked for a second touchdown before the first one ended. Copy The airplane told the runway, “You hold the ground, I hold the bright sky.” Copy At the airport, the wheels and the wings signed a deal to always share the flight. Copy The touchdown was a stage, and the airplane was the star of the show. Copy One runway, one sky, one happy landing — that is the flying promise. Copy

Airport and Travel Puns

Airports are small cities of their own, full of gates, shops, snacks, and travellers in a hurry. These jokes are all about that busy, cheerful world. They are perfect for frequent flyers, holiday travellers, and anyone who loves the buzz of a terminal.

The airport coffee was strong, the gate was near, and the travellers were all smiling. Copy Our suitcase rolled through the terminal like it owned the whole place. Copy The gate agent waved us through with a smile and a boarding pass. Copy At the airport, every shop smells like coffee, and every traveller smells like adventure. Copy The little traveller asked the screen for the gate number, and the screen answered in bright letters. Copy My boarding pass and my passport are best friends forever and ever. Copy What do you call a traveller on a sunny day? A bright, happy hero. Copy The airport train sang a song, and all the passengers clapped along. Copy The duty-free shop had chocolates, and the whole family showed up. Copy The traveller said, “Bring a snack,” so I brought the whole airport sandwich. Copy Travel class is better when the lessons are about maps and runways. Copy The airport is cool, but the airport with a plane is a tiny festival. Copy

Sarcastic Aviation Puns

Sarcastic aviation puns are for the friend who rolls their eyes and laughs at the same time. They poke fun at long lines, lost luggage, and flights that never quite leave on time. Keep them light and friendly — the delay is the joke, never the traveller.

Oh great, the line for security is only an hour long, and I have nowhere else to be all day. Copy Sure, take the last window seat. The view was only there for decoration. Copy I love it when the airline takes my bag and gives me a smile in return. Copy The snacks are gone, but please, tell me more about your diet. Copy Yes, I came to the airport just to stand in line and watch other people fly. Copy Nothing says teamwork like one passenger eating all the pretzels. Copy I am thrilled the coffee ran out before I got there. Just thrilled. Copy Oh, you saved me a middle seat? How generous of you. Copy The flight is full, the snacks are gone, and the day is perfect. Sure. Copy I waited an hour for my luggage, and it was worth every dramatic minute. Copy Great, another airport where the shops are the only thing I cannot resist. Copy Yes, I will buy more snacks, because the airport shop clearly refills itself. Copy

Clever Aviation Puns

Clever aviation puns play with the words themselves — plane, pilot, wing, and flight all have two meanings waiting to be used. These are the jokes for word lovers, puzzle fans, and anyone who likes a punchline that takes one extra second to land.

The airplane took a bow, because it knew how to lift a whole airport. Copy My pilot business is sky-high, and the reviews are all sunny praise. Copy The airplane went to court and won, because it had a solid case of bright wings. Copy A pilot is the only job where being high earns top marks. Copy The co-pilot applied for a job, and its best skill was staying calm in rough air. Copy Our pilot wrote a book called How to Stay Bright in a Windy Sky. Copy The student pilot studied hard and passed the test with a sky-high score. Copy A plane does not need a map — it always finds its way to the runway. Copy The pilot opened a small cafe, and every customer left with a smile and a coffee. Copy Seagulls are just airplanes that decided to dress up for the beach party. Copy The pilot joined the band as the lead singer, and the clouds clapped along. Copy When the pilot tells a joke, even the clouds stop to listen. Copy

Aviation Puns for Kids

These aviation puns are written for kids — short, silly, and easy to say out loud. They work in lunchboxes, on birthday cards, and at school. Every joke is clean, and every punchline is a flying friend doing something funny.

Why did the airplane go to the playground? It wanted to slide into the clouds. Copy The little pilot said, “I am a big flyer now!” Copy What do you call a happy airplane? A very bright friend. Copy The airplane wore a party hat and danced with the little clouds. Copy Why did the cloud blush? The airplane gave it a warm wave. Copy The airplane played hide and seek, but the sun always found it. Copy What is an airplane’s favorite game? Wing and seek. Copy The little cloud wanted to be an airplane when it grows up. Copy Why did the airplane smile? It got a big scoop of fresh sky. Copy The airplane and the cloud are best friends forever and ever. Copy What do you call an airplane on a cold day? A warm, fluffy hero. Copy The birthday airplane sang a song, and all the clouds clapped. Copy

Aviation Puns for School

School trips, lunch tables, and class projects all get better with airplanes, and these jokes fit right in. They are clean enough for teachers, fun enough for students, and short enough to share between classes. Use them in lunchbox notes or on a class travel poster.

Our class trip had airplanes, and the whole grade showed up. Copy The teacher said, “Bring a plane,” so I brought the whole aviation book. Copy Math class is better when the word problems are about planes and runways. Copy The lunch table turned into an airport trip when someone opened the airplane book. Copy My science project is about airplanes, and it flies high. Copy The school library has an aviation book, and the line goes out the door. Copy Our class motto is simple: share the snacks, share the fun. Copy The history lesson was about the Wright Brothers, and the airplane stole the show. Copy I wrote my essay on aviation, and the teacher gave it a bright grade. Copy The art class drew an airplane, and it looked good enough to fly. Copy At lunch, the airplane table is the most popular table in the room. Copy School is cool, but school with airplanes is a tiny trip to the sky. Copy

Aviation Moments

Some aviation moments are too good to rush past, so here they are — little scenes from real flights, airport days, and sky-high adventures. Read them slowly and picture the wings, the clouds, and the travellers around the gate.

The night the plane flew home late, and everyone at the gate stared at the empty runway like it had betrayed them. Copy The first climb of the morning, when the air is calm and the clouds are shining just right. Copy The moment a shy visitor sees an airplane, smiles, and suddenly joins the whole airport crowd. Copy The birthday picnic where the airplane flew past the cake, and the airplane won the day. Copy The airport stop where the pilot landed the plane and the whole terminal cheered. Copy The movie night when the aviation documentary played and nobody wanted to change the channel. Copy The family travel day where dad spotted an airplane and everyone asked for the window seat. Copy The picnic where the airplane stayed on the runway under the sun, like a bright silver statue. Copy The school trip where the airport tour was full in five minutes flat. Copy The rainy afternoon when airplanes and clouds turned a gray day golden. Copy The gate walk where the snacks ran out first and the airplane waited patiently. Copy The last flight of the day, watched slow, because nobody wanted the journey to end. Copy

Knock-Knock Aviation Jokes

Knock-knock jokes are the oldest trick in the joke book, and airplanes make them even better. Each one is a full little scene with a knock, a question, and a bright answer. They are perfect for kids, car rides, and anyone who loves a classic.

Knock, knock. Who is there? Plane. Plane who? Plane to see you, the runway is waiting for you. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Pilot. Pilot who? Pilot over here, the coffee is ready. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Wing. Wing who? Wing a little, the airplane is coming home. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Jet. Jet who? Jet lag is real, but the trip was worth it. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Cloud. Cloud who? Cloud nine is where the airplane lives. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Runway. Runway who? Runway fast, the plane is about to leave. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Captain. Captain who? Captain obvious, the sky is blue today. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Luggage. Luggage who? Luggage is heavy, bring a friend to carry it. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Sky. Sky who? Sky is the limit, the airplane is ready. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Gate. Gate who? Gate ready, the flight is about to board. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Altitude. Altitude who? Altitude is high, and so is my mood. Copy Knock, knock. Who is there? Landing. Landing who? Landing safely, the trip is done. Copy

Aviation Facts

Aviation began with two brothers and a small wooden plane on a windy beach. Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first powered airplane flight in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, in North Carolina. Their plane, the Flyer, stayed in the air for only a short hop, but it proved that a machine heavier than air could fly with a pilot on board.

Planes stay in the air because of lift. As a plane speeds along the runway, air flows around its wings and pushes the wings upward. The faster the plane goes, the more lift the wings make, until the whole plane rises into the sky. Flaps on the wings help the plane lift off at a slower speed and land gently.

Jet engines push a plane forward in a different way. A jet engine pulls air in at the front, squeezes it, mixes it with fuel, and pushes hot air out the back at great speed. The push from the back moves the plane forward, just like blowing air out of a balloon sends it flying across a room.

The 747 is one of the most famous airplanes ever built. It is a big Boeing jumbo jet, and people know it by the hump on its top deck. For many years it carried more passengers than any other plane, and it helped make long flights across oceans a normal part of travel.

Aviation Words and Terms to Know

Before you tell your next aviation joke, it helps to know the words that come with flying. This quick table covers the names, the places, and the ideas that show up at almost every airport.

Term What It Means Example Aviation The world of flying airplanes and airports Aviation books in the library Runway The long, flat strip where planes take off and land The plane rolled down the runway Cockpit The front part of a plane where the pilots sit The captain sat in the cockpit Takeoff The moment a plane leaves the ground A smooth takeoff into blue sky Landing The moment a plane comes back to the ground A gentle landing at the airport Lift The upward force that holds a plane in the air The wings made enough lift to fly Jet lag The tired feeling after crossing time zones Jet lag after a long flight Turbulence Bumpy air that shakes a plane a little A little turbulence over the hills Cabin crew The flight attendants who look after passengers The cabin crew served drinks Layover A stop between two flights at an airport A short layover before the next flight

Who Does What on a Flight Guide

A flight works because many people do their own jobs well, from the cockpit to the ground. The goal is simple: everyone knows their part, and the plane gets you there safely and on time. A good flight feels calm, and that calm comes from a whole team working together.

Pilot: The pilot flies the airplane, steers it through the sky, and makes the big choices on the flight, with the co-pilot sharing the work. Co-pilot: The co-pilot helps fly the plane, checks the instruments, talks on the radio, and steps in whenever the captain needs a second pair of hands. Cabin crew: The flight attendants greet passengers, show the safety steps, serve food and drinks, and look after everyone in the cabin. Ground crew: The ground crew loads the bags, fuels the plane, guides it to the gate, and checks the outside of the aircraft before takeoff. Air traffic control: The controllers on the ground guide planes safely through the sky, keep them apart, and tell each pilot when to take off and land. A flight fits almost any journey — a family holiday, a school trip, a business visit, or a first time in the sky. Pair the trip with a good book, a window seat, and a little patience, and the flight will feel like a small adventure even on a normal day. The best travel tip is the simplest one: arrive early, stay calm, and let the crew look after you.

Make-Your-Own Aviation Puns Formula

Writing your own aviation puns is easy once you have a small formula. Start with a flying word, then find an everyday word that sounds close to it, and put the flying word into a normal sentence about a plane, an airport, or a trip. The joke works when the second meaning lands after a tiny pause.

Step one is to pick your word. Good aviation words are plane, pilot, wing, flight, sky, and jet. Step two is to find a twin word: plane and plain, pilot and pie-lot, wing and sing, flight and light. Step three is to build a small scene around it — an airport gate, a runway, a cockpit — and let the twin word do the work. For example, take the word plane and the twin plain: “The pilot kept the plan plain, because the runway was a ride to remember.” The scene is clear, the wordplay is gentle, and the joke lands on its own.

Try the formula with a sky scene next. Pick sky, twin it with sigh, and write: “The pilot gave a happy sigh, because the sky was clear all the way home.” Then try it with jet and set: “The jet set off early, and the whole airport cheered.” Once you have three or four jokes, pick the best one and tell it at the gate. The more you practice, the faster the twin words will come to you.

How to Deliver Aviation Puns

A good aviation pun needs a good delivery, because the joke is only half the fun. The other half is the pause, the smile, and the timing. These three simple rules will help your jokes land at any airport, in any classroom, or at any family dinner.

Rule 1: Start With the Scene

Set the scene in one short line before the joke. Say where the plane is — on the runway, above the clouds, at the gate — so your listeners can see the picture before the punchline arrives. A joke with a scene feels like a tiny story, and tiny stories are easier to laugh at.

Rule 2: Pause Before the Punchline

Slow down right before the last words, and let the room lean in. A tiny pause gives the listener time to guess the wordplay, and the laugh is bigger when they feel the joke coming. Do not rush the end — the pause is part of the joke.

Rule 3: Keep It Short and Share the Fun

Tell one joke, let people laugh, and then pass the peanuts. A long string of jokes in a row tires the room out, but one good joke at the right moment makes you the star of the trip. The best joke tellers know when to stop and let the plane do the talking.

More Puns to Explore

If you liked these aviation puns, there are more sky and travel jokes waiting for you on Easy Puns. Each one is written in the same clean, family-friendly style, with 200+ original jokes and a guide of its own.

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About the Author

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist & Senior Editor at Easy Puns. He writes clean, family-friendly jokes and puns, and he checks every fact in his guides against trusted sources. When he is not writing, he is usually watching planes take off from the airport viewing deck, with a coffee in one hand and a notebook full of fresh jokes in the other.

Frequently Asked Questions About Aviation Puns