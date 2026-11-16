🎱 Game Night & Family-Friendly Shout BINGO with 200+ original bingo puns and one-liners — classic dabbers, cute cards, real bingo history, game-night captions, family texts, knock-knocks, and more. Every joke was written fresh for Easy Puns, and the whole page is family-friendly: we laugh WITH the hall, never at anyone’s card. Grab a dauber and mark along. Dauber

Dab

Card

Caller

Ball

FREE Space

Full House

Pattern

Coverall

Lucky Seat

Jackpot

Number

⚡ Quick Answer: Bingo puns turn daubers, cards and the shout of “BINGO!” into family-friendly fun. These 200+ original one-liners cover the bingo hall, kitchen-table game nights, classrooms and parties — funny, kind, and safe for all ages.

Classic Bingo Jokes

The timeless dabbers — crowd-pleasers that work everywhere, from Friday halls to kitchen-table tournaments. Each one celebrates the call: the rattling cage, the lucky card, and the shout that ends the game. Start here when you need a guaranteed giggle.

The caller cleared his throat, and the whole hall went quiet as the first ball rolled out of the cage. Copy My dauber ran dry right before the last number, so I borrowed my neighbour’s lucky purple one. Copy The Friday crowd filled every seat, and the prize table groaned under the weight of hampers and teddies. Copy She marked B-11 with a flourish and winked at the caller like an old friend. Copy The bingo cage spun, the balls rattled, and my heart beat a little faster with every draw. Copy He brought four cards to the hall and still missed the number everyone else had already dabbed. Copy Grandma’s lucky seat by the window has never once let her down, or so she tells us every week. Copy The FREE space in the middle of my card is the only free thing I have ever won on purpose. Copy My card had one number left, and the caller took a very long pause before calling it. Copy The church-hall fundraiser raised enough for new hymn books and one very happy jackpot winner. Copy She dabbed O-75 with such joy that the whole table burst out laughing. Copy The online bingo room pinged all night, and my phone nearly ran out of battery before the full house. Copy He shouted “Bingo!” one number early, and the whole hall groaned in perfect harmony. Copy The tea break is sacred: no calling, no dabbing, just biscuits and gossip until the bell rings. Copy My lucky dauber has a dented cap and a squeaky tip, and I would never trade it for a new one. Copy The caller announced “Two fat ladies, eighty-eight” and the regulars nodded like old friends. Copy We played five games, and my card stayed stubbornly empty until the very last round. Copy The prize table’s biggest teddy bear has been waiting for a winner since last spring. Copy She keeps her cards in a neat folder, sorted by colour, luck, and one very old superstition. Copy The jackpot rolled over again, so next Friday the hall will be packed to the doors. Copy My little brother marked the wrong row and still ended up with a line somehow. Copy The caller forgot his glasses, so the numbers came out in a very creative order. Copy A full house on the last ball of the night feels like winning the lottery twice. Copy The family tournament ended in a tie, so the cereal-box trophy stays on the mantel for another week. Copy She dabbed so fast the ink smudged, and her card looked like a work of modern art. Copy The bingo hall smells of tea, fresh cards, and the faint hope of a jackpot. Copy He keeps a spare dauber in his pocket, just in case the first one dries up at the worst moment. Copy The caller reads the numbers like a storyteller, and the hall hangs on every single one. Copy My card’s B column filled up first, and I started dreaming of the prize table. Copy The holiday cabin bingo night ended with a blackout win and a very loud cheer. Copy She won the coverall on her third card and gave the teddy bear to the youngest player. Copy The last ball of the night rolled out slow, and the whole hall held its breath together. Copy

Cute Bingo Puns

Sweet dabbers for sweet people. These gentle puns are made for cards, texts, and anyone who likes their humor warm as a Friday hall. Send one to a friend and watch their day light up like a called number.

You are the dauber to my card — small, bright, and impossible to play without. Copy My heart does a little dab every time you smile at me. Copy You make my day golden like a fresh card on a Friday night. Copy I would cross the whole bingo hall just to sit beside you. Copy You are cuter than a FREE space in the middle of a lucky card. Copy Our love is like a full house — every number in the right place. Copy You are the caller to my game, the voice that makes everything exciting. Copy Hold my hand, and let us dab through life together. Copy You make even a plain Tuesday feel like a Friday bingo night. Copy My love for you is lucky, bright, and always freshly dabbed. Copy You are the jackpot at the end of my ordinary day. Copy I love you more than a caller loves shouting “Eyes down!” Copy You are my favourite number, my favourite card, my favourite everything. Copy Every ball in the cage reminds me how lucky I am to know you. Copy You are the warm seat beside me at the bingo hall. Copy My heart goes dab-dab every time you walk into the room. Copy You are the sweetest call in my whole week. Copy I would share my last lucky card with you — and that means everything. Copy With you, every game night feels like a tiny celebration. Copy You are the glow in my bingo hall window. Copy My love for you has no wrong numbers, only happy calls. Copy You are my favourite shout of the day — lucky, loud, and all mine. Copy

Bingo Q&A Jokes

Questions up, answers out — the fastest laughs on the page. The first fourteen answers teach real bingo history, from the 1530 Italian lotto to the folk song that gave the game its letters, so you learn something between giggles. Great for trivia nights and curious kids.

Q: Where did bingo come from? A: Bingo descends from an Italian lottery called Lo Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia, dated to 1530 and still played in Italy on Saturdays. Copy Q: How did bingo spread across Europe? A: It spread through France, Germany, and Britain in the 18th century as lotto variants, some sold as educational word-and-picture games. Copy Q: Who found the game that became bingo? A: New York toy salesman Edwin S. Lowe found a packed carnival booth near Jacksonville, Georgia, in December 1929, where players covered numbers with dried beans and shouted “BEANO!” Copy Q: Why is it called bingo and not beano? A: A player at one of Lowe’s trial games shouted “Bingo!” instead of “Beano!” in excitement, and Lowe kept the happy slip as the name. Copy Q: How much did the first bingo sets cost? A: Lowe’s first commercial sets came in two versions: 12 cards for $1, or 24 cards for $2. Copy Q: Who designed the bingo cards? A: Lowe hired Columbia University mathematics professor Carl Leffler to design 6,000 mathematically unique bingo cards. Copy Q: Who wrote the first bingo rulebook? A: Hugh J. Ward standardised the game, copyrighted it, and published a rulebook in 1933, spreading it through Pittsburgh and West Pennsylvania carnivals. Copy Q: How big did bingo get in the 1930s? A: By 1934 there were about 10,000 bingo games a week in the US, and Lowe’s biggest game at New York’s Teaneck Armoury drew 60,000 players, with 10,000 turned away. Copy Q: What is 75-ball bingo? A: The American format uses a 5×5 card with columns B 1-15, I 16-30, N 31-45, G 46-60, and O 61-75; the centre square is a FREE space, so each card holds 24 numbers. Copy Q: What is 90-ball bingo? A: The UK format uses a ticket of 3 rows x 9 columns with 15 numbers, five per row, and prizes for one line, then two lines, then a full house. Copy Q: What is 80-ball bingo? A: It sits between the two: a 4×4 card with 16 numbers and no free space. Copy Q: What does “eyes down” mean in bingo? A: UK hall callers traditionally open with “Eyes down!” to start the game, then give numbers rhyming nicknames like “Two fat ladies” for 88, “Legs eleven” for 11, and “Clickety-click” for 66. Copy Q: How did bingo become a fundraiser? A: Churches and charities adopted bingo as a fundraiser in the 1930s, and Lowe marketed the game to them directly, which spread it across America. Copy Q: What is the song “Bingo” about? A: The children’s folk song spells out B-I-N-G-O for a farmer’s dog, and it predates the game as a singalong — which is why the letters are so easy to chant. Copy Q: Why did the bingo card get promoted? A: It really knew how to mark a tough situation with a lucky dab. Copy Q: What is a bingo ball’s favourite music? A: Anything with a good rattle and a lucky beat. Copy Q: Why did the dauber bring a map? A: It kept getting lost on the way to the FREE space. Copy Q: What do you call a bingo detective? A: A private eye with a real nose for lucky numbers. Copy Q: Why was the bingo caller bad at keeping secrets? A: He always called them out loud. Copy Q: What did the bingo card say at the job interview? A: “I am very flexible — I can fit into any pattern the night needs.” Copy Q: Why did the bingo ball start a band? A: It had unbeatable cage-rattling rhythm. Copy Q: What is a bingo player’s favourite dessert? A: Anything with a dab — it likes to keep things in the family. Copy Q: Why did the bingo card blush? A: Someone said it looked lucky today. Copy Q: What do you call a bingo comedian? A: A real full-house act. Copy Q: Why did the bingo player skip the gym? A: She was already in great shape — just look at those lines. Copy Q: What did the dauber say to the dry card? A: “You really know how to hold your ink.” Copy Q: Why did the bingo ball get a ticket? A: It was caught rolling around the hall. Copy Q: What is a bingo player’s favourite subject? A: History — it has been around since 1530. Copy

Bingo History: The Full Story

Before the jokes, here is the quick history that makes every bingo joke funnier. Once you know where the shout came from — and why the card looks the way it does — you will never dab a number the same way again.

Bingo began as an Italian lottery called Lo Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia, dated to 1530 and still played in Italy on Saturdays. The game drifted through Europe in the 18th century, turning up in France, Germany, and Britain as lotto variants, some sold as word-and-picture games for children.

In December 1929, New York toy salesman Edwin S. Lowe found a packed carnival booth near Jacksonville, Georgia, where players covered numbers with dried beans and shouted “BEANO!” on a win. At a trial game in New York, one excited player shouted “Bingo!” instead — and Lowe kept the slip as the name.

Lowe’s first sets cost $1 for 12 cards or $2 for 24, and he hired Columbia professor Carl Leffler to design 6,000 unique cards. Hugh J. Ward standardised the game and published a rulebook in 1933. By 1934, about 10,000 bingo games ran every week in the US, and Lowe’s biggest night at Teaneck Armoury drew 60,000 players.

Churches and charities adopted bingo as a fundraiser in the 1930s, which spread it across America. Today the game runs in halls, kitchens, and online rooms alike — and the same shout of “Bingo!” that rang out in 1929 still ends every game.

Bingo by the Numbers: Know Your Card

Every bingo card is a little map, and the letters tell you where to look. Learn the five columns once, and you will never hunt for a number again.

B is for 1-15: the first column on every 75-ball card — listen for the letter, then the number, and dab the top row first.

I is for 16-30: the second column — a steady middle run that fills more lines than most players expect.

N is for 31-45: the middle column, home of the FREE space — any line through the centre needs one fewer call.

G is for 46-60: the fourth column — the one that turns a quiet card into a two-numbers-away thriller.

O is for 61-75: the last column — the home of O-75, the number every hall waits to hear.

Bingo Terms & What Makes Them Funny

Talk like a bingo insider. This cheat sheet covers ten terms every dabber should know — what each one means, and why it is funny. Learn three before the hall and sound like the cleverest player on the row.

Term Quick Fact Why It Is Funny Dauber The ink marker that stamps called numbers on your card The only pen that can make you rich FREE Space The pre-marked centre square of a 75-ball card The one freebie life actually gives you Full House Every number on a 90-ball ticket marked — the top prize The only full house nobody wants to leave Caller The person who draws and announces each number The most powerful voice in the hall Card A 5×5 grid (75-ball) or 3×9 ticket (90-ball) of numbers Your whole fortune fits on one piece of cardboard Ball Numbered balls drawn from the cage, 1-75 or 1-90 Small, round, and entirely in charge of your evening Pattern The shape you must complete in 75-ball — line, cross, diamond, coverall Bingo is the only game where drawing shapes wins money Coverall Marking every number on the card — the blackout win The longest way to shout one word Lucky Seat The chair regulars swear wins more often The seat does nothing; the sitter believes everything Jackpot The big prize, often for a win within a set number of calls The reason everyone suddenly believes in luck

The 75-Ball vs 90-Ball Field Guide

Bingo jokes are funniest when you know which game you are playing. This friendly field guide keeps the two big formats straight — laugh at the call, respect the card.

75-ball is the American card: a 5×5 grid, B-I-N-G-O columns, centre FREE space — chase the pattern the room announces before each game.

90-ball is the British ticket: 3 rows x 9 columns, 15 numbers, three prizes a game — one line, then two lines, then the full house.

The letter tells you the column: in 75-ball, any number 1-15 is always B, 61-75 always O — listen for the letter first, then the number.

The FREE space is already yours: any line or pattern through the centre needs one fewer called number — plan your dabbing around it.

80-ball is the middle child: a 4×4 card, 16 numbers, no free space — faster than 90-ball, slower than a coverall chase.

Caller Slang: Talk Like the Caller

UK hall callers have given numbers rhyming nicknames for generations. Learn the classics, and the next “Eyes down!” will sound like an old friend calling.

“Eyes down!”: the caller’s opening line — heads down, cards ready, the game is about to begin.

“Two fat ladies” — 88: the most famous call of all, named for the shape of the two eights standing side by side.

“Legs eleven” — 11: a pair of ones that look like two legs — the hall always smiles at this one.

“Clickety-click” — 66: named for the sound the balls make in the cage, or so the old callers say.

“Two little ducks” — 22: the twos look like a pair of ducks swimming along the board.

“Knock at the door” — 4: four rhymes with door, and the caller’s knock is the hall’s favourite sound.

“Top of the shop” — 90: the highest number on a 90-ball ticket, and the call that ends the game in style.

Bingo Captions & Texts

Your photos and group chats called — they need better lines. The captions below were written for game-night selfies and cheering halls, while the texts handle family tournaments with style. Copy, paste, and dab away.

Bingo Captions for Game Nights

Game-night selfies deserve game-night words. These captions pair perfectly with dabbing, cheering, and the occasional lucky card on the table.

Dauber up, worries down. Copy Just me, the cage, and one very lucky card. Copy Marking my way through the weekend like a bingo pro. Copy Ink on my fingers, smile on my face. Copy My game-night card came with a side of golden luck. Copy Eyes down, spirits up, cards ready. Copy Dabbing through the Friday hall, one ball at a time. Copy The prize table is calling, and I must go. Copy Lucky seat, don’t fail me now. Copy Found the FREE space today. Copy My lucky card and I are ready for the caller. Copy Card-checking champion of the kitchen table. Copy Living that lucky-number life. Copy The cage served numbers today, and I’m here for it. Copy Sunshine, laughter, and one perfect full house. Copy My dauber has nothing on this lucky streak. Copy Current mood: happily marked. Copy Spotted: the hall’s golden card. Copy Crisp cards, loud cheers, bingo joy. Copy Proof that the best nights come in five-by-five grids. Copy

Bingo Texts for the Family Group Chat

Family tournaments turn everyone into a kid again. These texts capture the kitchen-table magic for the group chat back home.

At the hall. Send luck, staying forever. Copy The cards are fresh and I’m emotionally moved. Copy This bingo night has no regrets and better vibes than my Monday. Copy Game night update: I now identify as a caller. Copy The first line is the best ten minutes of my week. Copy Quick question: can I keep a lucky dauber? Asking for me. Copy Watching balls rattle is my new meditation. Copy The hall’s prize teddy is coming home with me. Copy I waved at the caller. He waved back. (With a ball cage. Probably.) Copy Ten out of ten, would dab again. Copy My phone storage is now 90% bingo card photos. Copy Leaving the hall is the hardest part of my night. Copy

The Friday Bingo Hall

The regulars’ lucky seats, the caller clearing his throat, the dabber that runs dry mid-game, the hush before the last number. These twelve scenes celebrate the Friday hall in all its warm glory. Get there early — the lucky seats never stay free for long.

The regulars took their lucky seats before the doors had even finished opening. Copy The caller cleared his throat, and the whole hall fell silent in half a second. Copy The dabber ran dry mid-game, and three neighbours offered spares at once. Copy The woman with four cards dabbed them all without missing a single call. Copy The hush before the last number was so deep you could hear the cage rattle. Copy The kid shouted “Bingo!” one number early, and the hall groaned as one. Copy The prize table gleamed with hampers, teddies, and one very large ham. Copy The tea break arrived right on time, with biscuits and gossip in equal measure. Copy “Eyes down” hushed the hall, and the first ball rolled out of the cage. Copy The new player marked the wrong row and still won a line by pure luck. Copy The jackpot rolled over, and next Friday promises a very full hall. Copy The last ball of the night rolled out slow, and the winner’s shout shook the windows. Copy

The Kitchen-Table Game Night

The family tournament, grandma’s unbeatable card, the snack bowl that empties before the first line, the rematch that runs past bedtime. These twelve capture the kitchen-table game night at its best — proof that the table is the real main event.

The family tournament began with a coin toss and a very serious stare from grandma. Copy Grandma’s card has been unbeatable since 1987, and nobody is allowed to question it. Copy The snack bowl emptied before the first line was even called. Copy The dog fell asleep on the spare cards, and nobody dared to wake him. Copy The phone torch lit up the tiny numbers, and the kitchen glowed like a lighthouse. Copy The rematch ran past bedtime, and the kids refused to surrender their cards. Copy The trophy made of a cereal box now sits on the mantel like a crown. Copy Dad marked the FREE space twice, just to be safe. Copy The youngest player shouted “Bingo!” at a card with only three numbers marked. Copy Mum’s lucky dauber squeaks, and the whole table knows it by sound alone. Copy The online room pinged through the night, and the cousins joined from three cities. Copy The final game ended in a tie, so the cereal-box trophy stays put for another week. Copy

Sarcastic Bingo Puns

For the days when the hall runs out of lucky cards and so does your patience. These dry one-liners are best served with a wink and a spare dauber. Handle with care — sarcasm pairs well with ink.

Oh great, another full house. My losing streak loves this. Copy Sure, caller, take your time. My card is not going anywhere. Copy I asked for a relaxing evening, not a number-calling obstacle course. Copy Fantastic — the dauber ran dry right when my numbers started coming. Copy Nothing says “game night” like reading the card instead of winning. Copy Love that the jackpot goes to the new player and I get the crumbs. Copy My luck is strict, but apparently not bingo-proof. Copy Great, the last ball went to the person who arrived latest. Copy I came for the game and stayed for the tea-break negotiations. Copy Wonderful — my game night is now a bingo history lesson. Copy The regulars are thriving. Me? I’m thriving in the losing row. Copy Perfect timing, cage. Right when I finally got comfortable. Copy

Clever Bingo Puns

Wordplay for the sharp dabbers. These reward a second read — twists on cards, calls, and five centuries of practice. Share them with the friend who always gets the joke first.

A bingo card is just a lottery ticket that learned how to behave. Copy No luck, no skill, no problem — and still the coolest thing in the hall. Copy My problems are 95% unmarked numbers too, apparently. Copy The dauber doesn’t fight the dry card; it files it under “solved.” Copy A line without an end still makes the whole hall smile. Copy Bingo treats losing as a suggestion, not a rule — it has been fun since 1530. Copy A pattern without a prize still holds the whole night together. Copy The caller’s resume lists “shouting” as a core skill. Copy History gave it five centuries of practice at being fun. Copy The cage rattles faster than my morning alarm response. Copy Some games thrill; bingo just shows up and shines. Copy The FREE space stage is game night with zero responsibilities. Copy

Bingo Puns for Kids

Silly, sweet, and 100% playground-approved. These are written for young gigglers — short, bouncy, and easy to retell. Teachers and parents, these are safe to repeat.

The bingo ball goes rattle-rattle in the big shiny cage! Copy My bingo card has no arms and still knows how to win. Copy Dab! Oh wait, that was the loudest mark ever. Yay! Copy The FREE space looks like a golden star for my card. Copy I counted ten balls and then I lost count. Copy The numbers go round and round like a race car track! Copy My toy dauber is the inkiest thing I own. Copy The bingo ball eats tiny snacks all day long. Copy If I were a bingo caller, I’d nap in a cage of balls. Copy The card says hello with its little numbers. Copy Look, the caller is doing the shouty dance! Copy I drew a bingo card, and it dabbed right off the page. Copy

Bingo Jokes for School

The big history presentation, the glittery timeline, the perfectly pronounced Italian name. These mix real bingo facts with classroom humor — perfect for projects, lunch tables, and hallway laughs. Extra credit for giggles.

My presentation opened with a bingo fact, and the class woke up. Copy The teacher said “Lo Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia,” and I said “1530, big fun.” Copy My diorama had a bingo card made from a cereal box. Copy I explained the FREE space, and the front row leaned in. Copy The class voted bingo “coolest game ever.” Copy My report card now says “excellent at number science.” Copy I pronounced “Leffler” perfectly on the first try. Copy The quiz asked about 1929, and my hand shot up. Copy My poster showed the Beano-to-Bingo timeline in glitter. Copy The teacher kept my bingo model for next year’s class. Copy I ended my speech with “and that is why bingo rules game night.” Copy Extra credit: I named all five B-I-N-G-O columns from memory. Copy

Game Night Bingo Puns

Friday night through the final call, the golden hours of dabbing and cheering. These celebrate the family tournament — the cards, the cage, and the beautiful rattle of it all. Stock up on daubers and laugh along.

The Friday whistle blew, and the bingo cards took centre stage. Copy My lucky dauber survived the whole first game untouched. Copy The halftime snack run became a race to the kitchen. Copy We dabbed our cards every time the caller shouted a number. Copy The snack bowl disappeared faster than the commercials. Copy The family crew voted tea the official drink of the night. Copy My game-night playlist now includes ball rattles and cheering. Copy The daubers stood at attention like tiny ink soldiers. Copy We waved at the cage and the balls waved back. Copy The last round needed extra cards, and the folder delivered. Copy The victory shout tasted sweeter than any trophy. Copy Game night’s best souvenir: a head full of bingo memories. Copy

Knock-Knock Bingo Jokes

The doorbell of comedy — each one is a tiny two-person play starring a dauber, a ball, or a very patient front door. One person knocks, one answers, and the punchline always calls in on time. Built for car rides and classrooms.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Dab. Dab who? Dab your card and shout it loud! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Bingo. Bingo who? Bingo night is the best night! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Ball. Ball who? Ball-ieve me, your number is next! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Card. Card who? Card you believe I won again? Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Call. Call who? Call me when the jackpot lands! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Free. Free who? Free space — the best square on the card! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? House. House who? House rules say I win this one! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Eyes. Eyes who? Eyes down — the game is starting! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Lucky. Lucky who? Lucky you, I saved you a seat! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Number. Number who? Number one fan of bingo night! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Cage. Cage who? Cage you later — I’m off to the hall! Copy Knock knock. Who’s there? Full. Full who? Full house — I won the whole game! Copy

Bingo Puns for Different Moments

The same joke can flop or fly depending on the moment. Here is a quick guide to matching the line to the occasion, with pointers to the right section of this page.

Family game nights: keep it warm and loud. The Captions section was written for game-night selfies, lucky cards, and Friday cheers — one breezy line under a picture beats a paragraph every time. Fundraiser nights: keep it generous and cheerful. The Classic set has lines that fit church halls, prize tables, and kind crowds — one warm joke gets the whole hall laughing. Holiday bingo: keep it cosy and bright. The Kitchen-Table set handles cabin nights and festive cards — one amazed line tells everyone the game is worth the trip. Classroom bingo: keep it smart and fun. The School set was built for maths games, quizzes, and hallway laughs — students remember the joke and keep the bingo history as a bonus. Online bingo rooms: keep it quick and friendly. The Texts set fits group chats, video calls, and late-night games — one gentle line turns a quiet screen into a warm bingo hall.

How to Deliver a Bingo Joke

A great joke with bad delivery is just a smudge on the card. These three rules keep every line landing clean — at the hall, under a photo, or across the group chat.

1. Keep it family-first — celebrate the win, never mock a loser

The best bingo humor celebrates the hall: the rattling cage, the lucky card, the joyful shout. Bingo jokes stay playful and clean, and never mock anyone. Laugh WITH the hall, never AT someone’s card.

2. Short and snappy wins

Bingo jokes land best when they call in fast — one quick line under a selfie, one bright text in the group chat. Save the long stories for the tea break; let the dab do the talking here.

3. Timing beats quantity

One perfect line at the hall counter beats twenty jokes during the drive. Save your best one for the big moment — the family tournament, the fresh card, the class presentation — and let the crowd ask for more.

Keep the Laughs Rolling on Easy Puns

About the Author & Editorial Standards

Ethan Parker is the Lead Humor Strategist at Easy Puns, where he writes and fact-checks joke collections for readers of all ages. Every line on this page was written originally for Easy Puns — researched against top-ranking pages for topic coverage, then written from scratch so no joke is copied from anywhere. The bingo facts above reflect widely shared knowledge — the 1530 Italian lotto, Edwin S. Lowe and Beano, Carl Leffler’s 6,000 cards, Hugh J. Ward’s rulebook, and the 75-ball and 90-ball formats — and the whole collection is kept family-friendly and free of anything unkind. New collections go up regularly, so there is always a fresh page of jokes waiting.

Bingo Puns FAQs